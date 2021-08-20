Christine Caine: “Have fun”

Have fun. One of the core values of our organizations is to have fun, quite literally, because we believe it is integral to a healthy life. We encourage it in our team and foster a culture of laughter and celebrations. We practice it individually and collectively. On a recent hike with a dear friend — the one who is guaranteed to make me double over in laughter any time we’re together — got me so tickled I could barely walk. We were huffing and puffing, but not because we were getting a great workout. It was all because we were snorting and gasping for air. I can’t even remember what started our laughter, but once we started, everything we did and said was funny. Together we are a sheer mess. Everyone needs a friend like this because belly laughs are the best. They relieve so much tension, and afterward, we are so grateful for the relief of sheer fun, aren’t we?

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Christine Caine.

Christine Caine is an activist, speaker, and author living in Southern California. Along with her husband, Nick, she is the founder of A21, a global anti-human trafficking organization, and Propel Women, an organization dedicated to celebrating every woman’s passion, purpose, and potential. She regularly speaks in conferences, churches, colleges, and international gatherings. She is the author of several books, including her latest book, “How Did I Get Here? Finding Your Way Back to God When Everything is Pulling You Away.” A frequent guest on television programs and podcasts, she also hosts her own television program as well as a podcast, both titled Equip & Empower with Christine Caine. When she’s not traveling, speaking, or writing, she can be found hiking mountain trails, running on the beach, or laughing with her daughters, Catherine and Sophia.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I grew up in Sydney, Australia, the daughter of Greek immigrants. If you have seen the film, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” featuring Nia Vardalos, then you have an accurate picture of my life. Every family get-together was just like you see depicted in the movie — chaotic, crazy, and fun. But at the same time, I always remember feeling like an outsider because we were not welcomed in our community. We were very much the “foreigners,” frequently ridiculed because of our Greek language, culture and food. It was difficult to understand why we would be marginalized because of these things, especially since Sydney was home to one of the largest Greek communities in the world outside Greece.

In addition to this, I was also the victim of childhood sexual abuse, which profoundly impacted me. I was a young woman full of shame, anger, bitterness, fear, and non-forgiving. In my 20s, I began to find hope in my Christian faith, and with the help of clergy and mental health professionals, I began to sort through my life. I began to seek spiritual, mental, and emotional healing and wholeness.

Fast forward to age 33, a few years after I had married, I learned that my older brother and I were both adopted. It’s shocking to discover one day you’re not who you always thought you were. Wanting to research who I was and where I came from, I learned that my biological mother gave birth to me at a hospital, and then left me there. To this day, I don’t know how I was conceived, whether it was consensual, a one-night stand, or an affair. After two weeks, my parents adopted me.

The day my birth certificate came in the mail, it listed me as unnamed and as a number — 2508 of 1966.

From the start, I was unnamed, unwanted, abused, and marginalized — and out of that background grew great empathy and compassion in my heart. It’s amazing what can come from suffering if we allow ourselves to be transformed by it. When that empathy and compassion collided with the awareness that women were being trafficked in 2008, I couldn’t help but begin to act. It began when I saw posters of missing women and children on a wall in the Thessaloniki airport and couldn’t forget them, especially one little girl named Sophia. She had the same name as my youngest daughter. I had to do something for Sophia, and the millions more that were missing.

Today, A21 is 13 years strong, with 19 offices in 14 countries. Through our operational strategy of Reach, Rescue and Restore, A21 offers education, prevention and awareness programs to prevent human trafficking before it begins; partners with local authorities to secure the freedom of victims and the conviction of traffickers through hotlines, Child Advocacy Centers, identification trainings, and legal support; and provides trauma-informed aftercare services to survivors to empower them in their journey to restoration and independence.

I also had a passion to see women develop their leadership capacity, so in 2014, we launched Propel Women to help women around the globe go further and take on new challenges. We do this through empowering online content, leadership webinars, video curriculum, and articles curated by women for women.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Early into the work of A21, wanting to gain more understanding of who is vulnerable to trafficking and why, I spent an afternoon with 14 young women who had been rescued and placed in our care. They told me their stories of being lured away from their home countries with the promise of jobs and a better life in Greece. All of their stories were filled with unimaginable horror, but one woman’s story was unlike anything I’d ever heard. Her name was Maria, and she told me how she came to Greece in a shipping container with more than 50 other young women. I remember interrupting her to be sure I heard correctly. “A shipping container?” I asked. “Like the kind they load onto ships? A box?”

“Yes,” she said, “a box.” She and the other girls had arrived at the port on their day of departure, thinking they were traveling to good-paying jobs in a land of opportunity — and for some, their families had pooled all their money to help give them a new life. But once they arrived, they were greeted by hiring agents who said there had been complications with their paperwork and that they had only one choice: to travel by container or lose their deposits and any future opportunity to work abroad.

So, one by one, bewildered and frightened, they entered the container. They were locked inside for days. There was an oxygen source initially circulating air inside, but it broke, and the box became a suffocating coffin.

Half the girls died early on; the other half teetered on the edge of death. For the duration, they had nowhere to sit but in their own vomit, urine, and feces, since they were forced to relieve themselves on the container’s floor.

When the men at a Turkish port opened the container, about half the girls were barely alive. They were taken from there to some apartments where they were repeatedly raped and beaten. Then, before sunrise one morning, they were taken to the coast and loaded onto a rubber boat headed for Greece. Enroute, the Greek Coast Guard was performing routine checks. Knowing they could be caught, the traffickers began throwing the girls overboard. Not knowing how to swim and being in frigid waters, only a few survived, including the young woman recounting all the horror to me.

I have never been able to forget that day, that story, or the young women I met, and the millions more they represent. I promised that young woman that wherever I went I would tell people that human trafficking exists and must be stopped. I have kept that promise and it is what motivates me to keep doing what I do every day.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

I have a number of quotes that inspire me, but one in particular resonates deeply with me because of our work at A21. It’s by Maya Angelou and says, “We may encounter defeat, but we must not be defeated.”

This is especially motivating because there are times when we do not gain a victory in a court case like we wanted. Or obstacles arise in the rescue of a victim. Or there are legal and logistical hurdles to overcome in opening a new office in another country. Still, we cannot give up. Challenges and hardships are part of the process. We have to remind ourselves of the times we do rescue someone and take them into our aftercare program. We have to focus on the times when their testimony leads to the conviction of a trafficker and the rescue of even more victims. We have to celebrate when we’re able to repatriate them to their families, or when they learn skills and are able live on their own and support themselves. We must show up and keep doing the work.

When we were trying to establish our first office and aftercare facilities in Thessaloniki, Greece, the consultants said it would be impossible. They used that word 10 times in the feasibility study they provided initially. Still, we moved forward, though at every turn we faced closed door after closed door. Whether it was getting permits approved, moving our team into position, securing locations, nothing was easy. But through relentless perseverance, when we encountered defeat, we refused to be defeated.

Today, our office in Greece works with local law enforcement in rescues, and we provide trauma-informed holistic support services including medical and psychological care and emergency shelter. We provide accommodations of safe short and long-term housing. We offer a freedom center for those who remain in our care, which is a drop-in day center designed to empower survivors with skills and resources to restore wellness, reintegrate them into society, and live independently. And we host a national human trafficking hotline — a 24/7 confidential reporting resource used by both the general public and victims to ask for help or report suspicions.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

I’m an avid reader and there are many books that have impacted me through the years, but one I read a few years ago continues to inspire me. It’s “Antifragile, Things That Gain From Disorder” by Nassim Nicholas Taleb. The overarching idea is that antifragility is beyond resilience or robustness. While the resilient resists shocks and stays the same, the antifragile gets better (Prologue, page 3). I’ve personalized it this way: What if I learn to embrace the unpredicted shocks, stressors, and uncertainties in life and then use them for my gain? Maybe there’s a perspective, an ingredient, in the way I process life that needs to change. Maybe there’s more for me than what I have gained thus far — more understanding, more purpose, more passion, more potential. I’ve chosen to cling to the even-more perspective as much as possible. That’s why I started A21 and Propel. I believed there was more.

I’ll never forget the refugee crisis that washed ashore the rocky beaches of Greece in 2018. Tens of thousands of people were landing within an hour’s drive from our offices, so the refugee crisis was on our doorstep. More than one million potential victims of human trafficking were being put in the most vulnerable position imaginable — just within our reach.

It was an unexpected tragedy, an incomprehensible global event that compelled us to respond. In fact, multiple humanitarian organizations were. But not everyone was allowed to respond. The Greek government would let only “established” agencies help. An unexpected twist. We were established.

Because we had been working in Greece since 2008, we were considered qualified to help — and now we were facing the unexpected opportunity to save thousands of lives.

Our team secured more than five hundred tons of gravel to be delivered to a site near the border to support semi-permanent structures. The gravel provided a foundation for the work of A21 and other international aid organizations, including the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to set up huge tents and toilets.

Within 10 days, through the ingenious work of engineers, we began building water stations out of shipping containers. When you have nothing, water is everything. Inside each container was a row of twenty sinks flowing with fresh water for refugees to wash themselves. To refill water bottles. To rinse out clothes. To experience some semblance of normalcy in a world turned upside down. And because initially the camps also had no electricity, we installed solar panels on top of the water stations to provide light at night and improve safety.

In the middle of the greatest migration of people since World War II, in an unexpected global crisis of epic proportions, we had the power to make a difference in people’s daily lives and help save them from potentially being trafficked. All because we persevered in 2008, and started our first office in Thessaloniki — the city the consultants said was the worst possible location we could have picked.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

For years, we have wanted to establish a Freedom Center in the central part of the United States. We have seen great success with our Freedom Center on the east coast of the U.S., as well as in other countries, and we’re excited to soon be launching a new Freedom Center in Dallas. Freedom Centers are central to our A21 aftercare program. Staffed with compassionate professionals, a Freedom Center is a drop-in day center that offers survivors a safe place of acceptance and belonging where they can meet with their caseworker, build community with other survivors, engage in life skills training, complete restorative individual and group programs, receive counseling, come in for a meal and learn skills so they can be restored to wellness, reintegrate into society, and be empowered to step into a life of independence. Cultivating gratitude is a common theme that runs through the Life Programs that are facilitated at our Freedom Centers, and survivors are offered gratitude journals where they can capture what they are thankful for.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in my twenties, I worked at a local community youth center. So many times, I wondered if I was making a difference, if I could ever make a difference, if any of the effort I was putting forth into such endeavors could make lasting change, and when I would doubt any of it, my dear friend Kylie would be the one who would lift me up and push me forward. She knew me when no one believed in me or was opening any doors for me. She knew me before I married Nick. She’s been there for the times I felt like giving up, and she never stopped speaking words of life and hope. To this day, she is still the best friend who encourages me in the face of the impossible. She doesn’t flinch and she pushes me in the right way to keep going, doing all I can to make a difference in this world.

Since then, so many women, ones who have gone on before me, who are older than me, have poured their experiences and wisdom into me. I am forever grateful to them all. And, of course, Nick has always supported everything we have initiated. We have been collaborators and partners in the work of A21 and Propel since the beginning.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

When we are thankful, we are expressing gratitude. It’s showing our appreciation for something or someone. It’s both an attitude of the heart and a practical expression in word and deed. It’s even a practice — something we work into the way we think and speak and behave.

In my life and work, particularly with what I see in the work of A21, if I didn’t live a life of gratitude, I would be overwhelmed by the magnitude of the challenge before us. Gratitude helps me stay focused on our work and committed to what I do. At A21, we celebrate the wins, recognizing that every person we reach with awareness is one less person who might be trafficked, every victim rescued is one more person who finds freedom, and every survivor who enters our aftercare program is one more person who experiences restoration. By giving thanks for each and every one person we reach, rescue, and restore, it gives me hope and strength to keep going.

I am grateful for every new abolitionist that joins the cause, every single training opportunity, every call to our hotline, and every survivor who gains independence, because, at the end of the day, it really is all about the one. Gratitude keeps me focused on the one and that helps me keep fighting for the millions.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

From all I’ve read, we are naturally wired to focus on what’s wrong with any given circumstance more than with what’s right. Even in a recent training with our team, we were shown five simple multiplications problems where one answer out of five was wrong, and true to form, that’s what many of us noticed right away. The point of the illustration was to show us our brain’s negative bias.1 Perhaps that’s why when things go wrong in our lives, pain and sorrow and sadness are what we feel first and often verbalize first. To feel and think and express gratitude requires us to act opposite of this natural default.

I do my best to keep a contented and grateful heart, but I know from my own experiences that it doesn’t seem to be a natural state. It’s as though everything in life is designed to make us feel that we are not enough, that we do not have enough, that we never will be enough. But I have found that if we can find that place of contentment in life; if we can realize that we may not be where we want to be, but we are on our way; if we can stay in place of gratitude, then, we can keep moving forward and living better lives.

At the same time, I do understand it is necessary to grieve our losses along the way before we’re able to keep moving forward with a perspective of gratitude. Think of all we’ve been through in the past year. There was a time, months ago, when the pandemic was taking lives faster than we could have ever imagined, and it was overwhelming. I found myself crying, praying, and feeling such pain. For people I knew. For people I didn’t know. For the sick. The dying. The healthcare workers. For the world. And by acknowledging all the painful emotions involving grief, sorrow, fear, and loss, I was able to start recovering my hope. I was able to begin to look up and look forward. In spite of the ongoing circumstances that we’ve all faced, I was able to find what I could be grateful for in the midst of all the pain.

Living a life of gratitude isn’t living a lie or lying to yourself. I have found it to be a powerful tool to keep us enduring strong as long as we’re on this earth, so we can keep doing all that we were put on this earth to do.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Through my life’s experiences, I have found that increased gratitude not only helps us grow as a person in spite of the hurdles we face, but it also has the power to increase our resilience and endurance. It has the power to increase our ability to weather pain and setbacks. It can keep us doing new things and not just waiting for life to return to normal, as people often say. It can keep us from getting stuck in a place, mentally and emotionally, as well as physically.

In the past year, I have been hiking some serious trails in Southern California, climbing 2,000 to 3,000 feet in elevation each time. A friend invited me during the pandemic, and I found it way to get out of the house, exercise physically, and enhance my mental wellness. On every hike, the changes in topography on the way up have been stunning. The flora and wildlife thriving in the wild that I have witnessed, I would have never seen any other way than by walking past them. And reaching the summit of every mountain has been an experience I’ve never known. The views of the ocean, of other mountain peaks, of fields of flowers, have been extraordinary. I thought I was living a life of gratitude before, but hiking has expanded my life, my perspectives, and my outlook further. It seems I am in more awe with each hike than I was with the last one. It’s been a surprising way to increase my gratitude and enhance my life.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Having come from the background I do, I have walked through some dark places, particularly when it has come to working through my childhood and early adult life. But as hard as it was at times, I chose to face, manage, and work through the trauma and experiences of my early life. I believe that greatly affected the trajectory of my life and my attitude. Where I once had been insecure and fearful, negative and hopeless, I grew into a person filled with gratitude and optimism. That newfound gratitude helped to fuel everything in my future, including the initiatives I eventually started. I longed for adventure and new experiences. I wasn’t afraid to take on the impossible. Looking back, gratitude had a huge impact on my mental wellness. Because of gratitude, I maintained the ability to keep going, to be positive for the future, especially for all the times when it would have been easier to quit.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each of Us Can Leverage the Power of Gratitude to Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness?” Can you please share a story or example for each?

During the past year, I have actually spoken to our team about this. I want everyone working with A21 and Propel to be practicing gratitude in their daily life. It’s critical to keeping ourselves in place where we have what we need for ourselves mentally and emotionally, and enough to give to others. Here are my five in no particular order.

Live generously. I have always found that thinking of others gets our minds off ourselves and onto others. It expands our perspectives and brings a broader awareness of who is around us and what their circumstances are. I’ll never forget one time when my younger daughter Sophia was little, and she got away from me on a busy street. I had been holding her hand, racing from place to place, getting errands accomplished, when I realized her hand was no longer in mine. When I looked down and back through the crowd, she was nowhere in sight. In seconds, I was frantically running back the way we had come, scanning the crowd, desperate for a glimpse of her sweet face. When I spotted her, she was crouched down in front of a homeless man handing him a dollar that I had given her that morning. She had been so indecisive at every stop we’d made, debating on how to spend it. On a trinket? A piece of candy? A toy? And there she was just handing it over to this man. Then I watched as the man gave it back, and with tears streaming down his face, he said, “Honey, you spend it on some candy for yourself.” Sophia’s actions of getting outside herself produced a chain reaction of gratitude affecting all three of us. Take an inventory of what we have rather than focusing on what we don’t have. Maybe this idea comes from having girls who, when they were little, always wanted the next new doll or stuffed animal or skateboard. They were normal kids who were desperate for the next toy, but once they got it, were quickly on to wanting the next new toy. If we’re not careful, we can become adults who behave the same way. So, I suggest taking pauses in life to take inventory — to count our blessings, if you will. I regularly do this, journaling the ways I’ve grown, the ways my family has grown, the ways we’ve moved forward together. After all, not all items to be inventoried are tangible. Some involve the ways we’ve grown closer, the ways we’ve achieved goals, the ways we’ve learned to love one another, and after the past year, the fact we are all still healthy and alive. That’s the kind of celebrating in our personal lives that can keep us in a place of gratitude, consciously aware of all we already have. Recognize the good that we have accomplished. Perhaps this one is because of the odds stacked against us with the work of A21, mostly because of the staggering numbers of people trapped in modern-day slavery, but I find it important to recognize the good we have accomplished. Maybe for you that’s relative to your career, your volunteerism, or how you’ve provided for your family. In the work of A21, it’s focusing on the people we have rescued, the court cases we have won, rather than focusing on the millions still waiting to be found. We have to practice gratitude as a team. In fact, we drive this point home with our team — to focus on the one. If we were to always focus on the millions, we’d live overwhelmed and quite possibly begin to believe what we’re doing is impossible. So, instead, we focus on the one. We celebrate the one. In every office around the world, when we rescue someone, when we receive them into our care, we ring a bell. We shout and cheer. We make a really big deal of it, because it is a big deal. We just saved a life. Look up from our phones. I know this is one we all probably hear a lot, but staring at our phones, counting our likes, and constantly scrolling through our newsfeed, can lead to unhealthy comparison and doomsday thinking, can’t it? Or worse. All of which can be enemies of our gratitude. I find it helpful to take breaks from social media, so we see the living, breathing people surrounding us. Like many families, we’ve often asked our girls to leave their phones elsewhere when it’s time to come to the dinner table. We want to connect and have conversation. I love how during the past year, collectively, we all seem to be getting outdoors more for walks, bike rides, and other sports. During lockdown, Nick and I had weekly, across-the-driveway, socially-distanced get-togethers with our neighbors — a couple we’d never really gotten to know because all four of us normally travel a great deal for our jobs. Since then, we’ve become lifelong friends. Have fun. One of the core values of our organizations is to have fun, quite literally, because we believe it is integral to a healthy life. We encourage it in our team and foster a culture of laughter and celebrations. We practice it individually and collectively. On a recent hike with a dear friend — the one who is guaranteed to make me double over in laughter any time we’re together — got me so tickled I could barely walk. We were huffing and puffing, but not because we were getting a great workout. It was all because we were snorting and gasping for air. I can’t even remember what started our laughter, but once we started, everything we did and said was funny. Together we are a sheer mess. Everyone needs a friend like this because belly laughs are the best. They relieve so much tension, and afterward, we are so grateful for the relief of sheer fun, aren’t we?

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I lean into the ways I practice my faith, including praying and meditating on Scripture. I also reach out to my friends for support and encouragement. I’ve done the work of building an inner circle of good friends I can trust, who I can turn to when I feel especially vulnerable or weak. More than once, they have been true lifesavers for me. In turn, I do my best to always be there for them. I also get outdoors. Going for a run or hike or bike ride gets my mind off myself and what’s gnawing at me. It helps me begin to reframe what I’m struggling with and see with a different lens, most often a more positive perspective. I know that almost always, by the time I make it back home, my thoughts are looking up and I feel better than before.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

I am a chronic listener to audiobooks and podcasts. Weekly, I download new content so I can listen as I train and work out or when I go for walks. I take away something from them all, but when it comes to gratitude in particular, I especially appreciate the wisdom of Joyce Meyer and the inspiration of Joel Osteen.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Almost a year before I was awakened to the modern-day atrocities of human trafficking — and several months before I saw the posters of missing women and children on the wall in the airport in Thessaloniki — I visited the death camp Auschwitz in Poland.

A friend went with me, and we were both equally horrified to see firsthand some of the consequences of when people ignore the pain and suffering of others. I remember standing in front of a display of thousands and thousands of shoes and all I could do was weep. When I came to the building that housed the crematorium, I read a detailed description of how it was fed. For a long time, I just stood there. My friend and I we were both so deeply impacted that neither of us could speak.

I left Auschwitz with a powerful and unshakable conviction that I could no longer sit on the sidelines of humanity’s sufferings. Of humanity’s injustices. Of all those who cry out in pain and terror every day around the globe.

I remember looking toward heaven that day and whispering a prayer. It included asking God to help me never to close my eyes to such injustice, and that if anything like that ever happened in my lifetime to help me not sit back and pretend it doesn’t concern me. Months later, my prayer was answered when we started A21. When we did, it was an overwhelming initiative, and it still is, but I realized that I couldn’t do nothing just because I couldn’t figure out how to do everything.

My hope is that not being able to do everything never stops any of us from doing the something that we can do. So, if I could start a movement, it would be expanding this conversation, mobilizing people to do something to advocate for freedom and justice where they are with what they have.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

You can find us at:

ChristineCaine.com

A21.org

Propelwomen.org

Instagram/@ChristineCaine, @a21, @propelwomen

Facebook/Christine Caine

Twitter/Christine Caine

Podcast/Equip and Empower with Christine Caine

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!