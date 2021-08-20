Diva Hurtado: “Never stop connecting to new people”

Never stop connecting to new people. Adding people to your circle will only help you and your business grow.

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diva Hurtado.

Diva is an imaginative product manager currently tinkering away in Paris, FR. Specializing in mobile apps, she has built an array of award-winning apps ranging from kids’ games to cybersecurity products. With her passion for designing new experiences, she has of late ventured into exploring new and innovative ways to sell pretty normal things, starting with bubble tea.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Miami with a Colombian father and a Japanese mother, so most of my childhood was spent eating mangoes and miso soup under the Miami sun. I was a vibrant kid and dived headfirst into creative projects even then. In elementary school for example, we had an ongoing project where we created a local currency and were able to sell things and make advertisements. Some kids sold stickers, some rented cushions, but I wanted to come onto the market hot, so started to think of things I could make at home that had good market viability and a nice profit margin. I did some research and decided I wanted to make homemade slime. It was a huge hit. Word spread but unfortunately the slime spread faster. Within a week it was literally all over the classroom…homework assignments, desks, our clothes which swiftly led to me being banned from selling my product. New rules were also introduced in the class that limited the sale of likeminded products. After that, my business was reduced to the black market to my fifth-grade class. Mr. Connell, if you are reading this, I’m sorry again.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My life motto is simple: Experimentation is a lifestyle.

You can experiment with everything, from the way you approach people, to the roads you chose to walk on, the way you post on social media, to the way that you wear your hair. Every single thing that you do could be an experiment with a different outcome. This way of life is so important to me because first and foremost, it frees you from the pressure of failing. Part of the life cycle of experimentation is failure so if you accept it as a possible outcome and learn to adapt it makes you more resilient. Also, this ideology shifts you to be more outcome driven. This is because all experiments have a hypothesis and some conclusion so it gives some type of meaning to the things that you do. If you see life as an experiment, you’ll be more interested in trying different methods to get to the same conclusion and eventually chip away at success.

There are several examples of this throughout my life from A/B testing my resumes, to trying a bubble tea concept over and over in different ways. This allowed me to test different business models really quickly, fail a few times — but succeed a few times more.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Happiness Lab was a podcast that found me at the right time. During the peak of COVID lockdowns in France, I was feeling a bit down. This podcast was great for me then because it broke down the science of happiness. It allowed me to understand my feelings abstractly rather than analyzing them personally.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

I got my start in the tech industry several years ago during university. Even at the time, I loved just making stuff from scratch and I found building apps and small programs a great way to do that. I started in tech project management at a cloud company in San Francisco but soon realized I was more interested in the WHY of production, and so started my journey as a product manager. I was managing the production of apps with groups of engineers and designers to design different types of software interactions from full-fledged apps to features. I currently have four different apps I produced live on the App Store, which range from digital models of space to password managers. In all these apps I’ve taken great joy in designing experiences in a creative and analytical way. Curating the best experience requires using everything around you, from user data or even psychological studies.

I felt all this knowledge was transferable to anything. My pivot was an effort to prove just that.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

The fragility of life has become increasingly more apparent for all of us because of COVID. Many of us spent time in the last year looking at death statistics, something we probably would have never imagined doing before. This subject became even more real for me after my grandfather passed away this year. One man lost his life while I was sitting at home and zooming colleagues all day. This thought shocked me. I wondered, if I looked death in the eye, would I look at it confidently knowing that all my crazy ideas left my body?

So, with my head full of thoughts, I was talking to my best friend after my grandpa’s funeral and said, “I’d really like to try out this bubble tea lab idea….” to which she responded, “you want to use my kitchen?”

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

While I loved what I was doing, there was a question burning inside me. What other experiences could I craft?

I had the luxury of having saved up enough to leave my 9–5 in order to answer this question. I started with a long-time passion of mine…bubble tea. For those of you unfortunate to have never tried, it’s a Taiwanese tea drink with tapioca at the bottom. I’ve had a passion for bubble tea for as long as I remember, and I wanted to see what I could do with all that “market research” I had done on it over the years. With a clear idea of what a perfect bubble tea should taste like, I knew I had creative space to design an experience around a good product. So, I decided I wanted to create a traveling boba art pop up. You can follow that journey and see more on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/labobainn/.

How are things going with this new initiative?

While I am continuing to freelance as a product manager, I am in the works of planning the next development in this project. First things first, I want to test this idea for a European market so I am planning another pop up in Paris.

Beyond that I know that crypto will play a larger role in this idea moving forward. In the last pop up I did, we accepted cryptocurrency as payment and it opened so many doors to cool people and new ideas. The reason for this is because I didn’t just accept payment in crypto, I also helped onboard people into cryptocurrency if they wanted to pay in crypto but didn’t know how. I wanted to do this because I know how important distributing financial literacy is for creating more wealth economy which is something I find so important.

Beyond diversifying the finances, I also want to diversify what I am producing and selling….you might even see boba merchandise in the future!

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

You know what’s cool about this idea? It wasn’t just one person, it was TONS of people that loved the project and involved themselves in so many interesting ways from providing their kitchen (Nick, Carole and Yahya Mahayni I see you!), to people that got involved in production and marketing (The Conceptual Firm, Tania, Sam, Toby, Giancarlo), only to name a very small few that played a role.

But the person I have to especially show gratitude for is my grandmother. She gifted me some of her Okinawan, Japanese culture, sparking my love for Asian cuisine, which is an important part of my life. But she did more than that! She was there with me early on in the kitchen experimenting with different flavors and turning our kitchen into a laboratory. She was there by my side late nights for SO MANY failed tapioca attempts and kept tweaking the recipe until we got it right. Seeing her work ethic was inspiring. (Arigato Bachan!)

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

There was a crazy moment at my event, “La Boba Inn Brooklyn,” where I walked downstairs to deliver a bubble tea and there was a crowd of people there. They were so excited by the music, the level, the dancing that was created around this event. They had SO MUCH hype for what we were doing. It really felt as if we transferred our energy from the event to a group of people and it was incredible. Once they found out that I was the boba maker, they started chanting “BOBA, BOBA” in the street and for a moment it felt like everything just stopped. It was wild.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started this new career journey” and why.

If you want an unconventional path you have to measure success unconventionally too.

Don’t compare things in general. Comparison is the killer of real appreciation. Never stop connecting to new people. Adding people to your circle will only help you and your business grow. Always make time for documentation. Document the process as much as possible because it will help patch your story together. Take breaks..

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

My mental wellbeing is based around mindfulness. So many negative emotions come from either occupying your thoughts on the past or future. Giving your thoughts to the past or future takes you away from the best things in life which are often happening right in front of you. The warmth of your coffee in the morning, the cool breeze coming from your window, a nice shower…nothing is better than right now. This thinking has helped me out immensely and keeps me grounded in better control of my energy in order for me to channel it into the things that I care about.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Post COVID we are in desperate need of new concepts and ideas that will help us connect with others. A lot of scary things happen and collectively we need to repair as a society which is why I launched the idea I did. It was in part, an effort to reform human connection that we’ve been without for too long.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, so I could talk to him about crypto in France over some of my homemade bubble tea.

