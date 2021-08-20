Dr. Kate Williams of People First Content: “Find support”

Find support. Often, perfectionists come from less than supportive backgrounds for one reason or another. Find support somewhere. If you don’t have lots of close friends, join a networking group or nonprofit organization that aligns with your mindset. You need to have someone to turn to when you need to de-stress or just want someone to validate that you’re on the right track and doing a good job. (By the way, you’re doing a good job!) I’ve formed some great friendships by attending industry conferences and joining local organizations.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kate Williams.

Dr. Kate Williams is the CEO and founder of People First Content, a boutique content market agency that delivers high-quality eBooks, articles, blog posts, and more to individuals and small businesses worldwide. She loves working closely with small business owners and social influencers to turn their ideas into well-crafted articles and books that directly impact their intended audience. Kate has a Ph.D. in English Language and Literature from the University of Tulsa and relies on her academic background to research complex topics and make them relatable to a mainstream audience.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks so much for having me! Though I live in Tulsa now, I grew up in a world of high achievers in the suburbs of Detroit. We didn’t talk about failure; it felt assumed and expected that I would excel at everything. It seemed like my peers had the same sort of upbringing, and so it never felt out of place. During high school, it wasn’t so much a matter of if you were going to college but where you would go and how much scholarship money you would get. It seemed like everyone in my peer group was in advanced classes and AP everything. I went to summer school every summer because I was involved in so many electives. Perfectionism and overachieving were a way of life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Just because I do it differently doesn’t mean I do it wrong.” It took me a long time to embrace this way of viewing the world, and now I use this as a mantra whenever I encounter someone who wants to tell me my way of thinking or doing something is incorrect just because it’s not “normal.”

I once had a professor write a really scathing review of a draft I turned in, telling me that it was shoddy work and that I’d never pass a Ph.D. program with that kind of writing. I met with him to discuss it, and it turns out his process for a draft was refined and polished, more like a second-to-last step before the final version. My drafting process was quite the opposite– messy, repetitive, riddled with errors as I worked through my ideas to develop my argument. Fast forward a few years, and my dissertation adviser embraced what she called my “drafty drafts.” She encouraged me to follow my process, even if it was different from others, as long as the end result met expectations. That was an important lesson that just because you do something different from how your colleagues or the experts say it should be done doesn’t mean it’s wrong. Focus on the end result and trust yourself to get there.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Coming from a literary background, I have had to read a LOT of books! However, the one that has stuck with me the most is Paradise by Toni Morrison. It’s not about business or making money. Instead, it takes a close look at humanity and the ways we can either uplift or destroy each other.

The book follows several women who each have a story from their past that will devastate you. They each seek refuge outside of the city to get away from their demons and the people who are so quick to pass judgment on them without understanding their stories. In true Morrison fashion, the book deals with issues that get to the core of what it means to be human, plus the writing is absolutely magical. My takeaways: Be kind to everyone you meet. Don’t assume you know somebody based on what you’ve heard about them. Offer second chances and mind your business!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

It took some time, but I’ve learned to embrace the fact that I see the world differently from others. During my senior year as an undergrad, one of my professors even completely changed how he taught one canonical book based on my honors college thesis. That really boosted my confidence and made me feel like having a different outlook wasn’t such a bad thing!

I’ve also always been self-reliant, figuring that it was up to me to make things happen instead of waiting for those things to come to me. This ties into my third trait of being naturally curious. I have an inherent love for learning. I’m always learning something new, which is what I love most about the work I do! I’ve written books on AI, mental health, capital fundraising, and social issues that required tons of learning and research. I’ve also had to learn a lot about running a business! I’m a firm believer that you’re never too old to learn something new or to find out there’s a better way to do something. Along with just being a more informed individual, constantly learning means you’re more likely to be able to do things yourself instead of needing someone else to do it for you.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I think of a perfectionist as someone who has high standards and refuses to accept anything less than the best. They don’t settle, and they don’t compromise on quality.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

One positive way I see perfectionism is as refusing to accept mediocrity. For example, my business is founded on the principle that you can get high-quality content without 1. Paying a fortune for it or 2. Stealing it from someone else. I set the standards high and don’t deliver mediocre work. This is a positive for my clients, who can confidently publish the work we send them, knowing everything is well-researched, well-written, and unique. Being a perfectionist pushes me to work hard for my staff and clients. It’s also what drove me to start a business in the first place! I wasn’t happy with the direction I felt the writing industry was going, so I embraced the old saying “If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself” by starting up a company and running it the way I believe a content agency should be run.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Often, perfectionists get so focused on details that they neglect the bigger picture. In the world of web content, for instance, you can absolutely over-engineer a project. I’ve spent plenty of time working with companies that love to overengineer their SEO to the point they never get anything on the website because the data keeps changing. It’s inefficient for all teams involved and, I’m sure, expensive for the companies. Plus, waiting until you have “all the data” means we never have a chance to validate our ideas. SEO is backward-looking, so if you rely on it 100%, you will never be the brand to come out ahead of the competition. Sometimes you need to trust your training, make a decision, and see what happens.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

In my experience, perfectionists fear failure. We don’t want to have someone tell us our work isn’t good enough, and so we keep working on something, thinking things like “if only I get this paragraph perfect” or “I just need to think about this a little longer before making a decision.” The result is paralysis. Nothing gets done, and nobody benefits. You just get stuck in a never-ending loop of disappointment.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Have some perspective: I had to take a step back from my perfectionist ways when I was in grad school. I came into my Ph.D. program with an 8-month-old and had another son about a year and a half later. It was a fairly rigorous program, with a 3–2 load (meaning, I took three courses and taught two). Sometimes, my coursework would suffer because of all the other stuff going on in my life. I had a breakthrough during one particularly rough semester when I was obviously not going to get all A’s in my courses. I hadn’t ever gotten anything less than an A before that point, so it felt like I was a failure. But something had to give. So I chose to focus on putting my time and energy into the things that were most important (my family, my students, and the courses in my area of specialty) and let things slide that weren’t as critical (in this case, a class that had nothing to do with my area of specialty). Guess what? Getting a B in a science fiction course didn’t end the world or ruin my career. Instead, prioritizing the most essential aspects of that semester helped me be a better parent, teacher, and student in my other classes. Embrace mistakes as happy accidents. You’re going to make mistakes when you take risks. It’s just a part of life. And I know it sounds cliché, but mistakes really are learning opportunities! That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t let yourself feel angry, sad, embarrassed, or whatever else when a mistake happens. I let myself feel the sting for a little bit. Depending on the situation, it might just be a few minutes; it could be the whole afternoon. I give myself a little bit of time, then I refocus, asking, “what went wrong and how can I prevent this in the future?” Taking a forward-looking approach is the only way you’re going to get better. Your mental health MATTERS. In my experience, perfectionists are overachievers who don’t want to stop or take a break until they have reached their (often unrealistic) goal. That means they tend to overlook things like self-care and mental health. Prioritize yourself. Go to therapy if you need to work through some stuff. Take a day off. Shut down your computer (don’t just close it, SHUT IT DOWN) at night. Set your phone to “do not disturb.” Taking breaks will help you be a better human. And if that’s not enough to convince you, taking a mental break today will also give you the energy and brain boost you need to go out and smash those goals tomorrow. Get a hobby. I often find myself obsessing over projects just because my brain needs something to focus on. I’m most productive at work when I have other things going on in life. I tend to pursue one hobby for a little while, then move on. During grad school, for instance, I competed in over two dozen triathlons. Later in my career, I spent some time training for obstacle course races (OCRs), which demanded a lot of mental focus. These days, I’m in a book club and on the executive board of a nonprofit organization. Having something else to focus on forces me to stop obsessing over work and pushes me to hit “send” on projects instead of letting them linger longer than they need to. Find support. Often, perfectionists come from less than supportive backgrounds for one reason or another. Find support somewhere. If you don’t have lots of close friends, join a networking group or nonprofit organization that aligns with your mindset. You need to have someone to turn to when you need to de-stress or just want someone to validate that you’re on the right track and doing a good job. (By the way, you’re doing a good job!) I’ve formed some great friendships by attending industry conferences and joining local organizations.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to start a movement recognizing that you can be anything you want to be at any point in your life. You don’t have to be stuck doing whatever you thought you would do in high school just because that’s the path that you set for yourself when you were 18. For example, I never would have thought I’d become a business owner in a million years, but here I am. If I didn’t have people around me to support me and push me, I would be pursuing something I didn’t love just because it felt safe. I think lots of people could do more if they just had that encouragement and confidence. It’s usually not a matter of talent but resources, whether financial, emotional, mental, or physical. I’d love to find a way to get everyone the resources and support they needed to do whatever it was that made them happy while also being productive, contributing members of society.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would give anything to have lunch with Betty White. She has such an impressive career and is such a great role model for women. I love how she continued pursuing her passion for working with animals for her whole life, even after finding so much success as an actress. Plus, can you imagine the stories she could tell? Better make it a long lunch.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/kwilliams72/. To learn more about my business, check out peoplefirstcontent.com and follow our Instagram at people1content https://www.instagram.com/people1content/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!