Ella Jesmajian of Honey and Roses Coffee: “Your customers will tell you what they want”

We spent a lot of time designing dinner and coffee spoon sets expecting people would want a full set of 4. As it turns out, people love to buy just 2 spoons with different designs!

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ella Jesmajian.

Ella Jesmajian co-founded Honey & Roses Coffee Co., an ecommerce marketplace offering craft coffee, baked goods and handmade cutlery from artisans and independent businesses across the nation. Prior to Honey & Roses, she held several leadership positions in hospitality and e-commerce. Her skills in photography, content creation and social media have been instrumental in connecting Honey & Roses to top-tier roasters, bakers and craftsmen throughout the nation. She is an expert in the social media marketplace with a proven track record of scaling platforms to hundreds of thousands of followers. And has extensive experience in product design and development which has helped the homeware collection come to fruition. Ella is a native to New York, where she is currently based.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I am a New York native and the cofounder of Honey & Roses Coffee, an online coffee platform that “brings the best of the coffee shop to your door”. Partnering with 55 small batch roasters and dozens of bakers and chocolatiers, Honey & Roses Coffee prides itself on creating the ultimate at home coffee experience.

Prior to founding Honey & Roses, I spent a decade working in the restaurant industry for chef Michael Psilakis. I also was busy with several short-term e-commerce ventures throughout college; I founded Lily & Lorelei in 2015, which focused on imported bespoke Moroccan products from handbags to rugs. I am a photographer and artist at heart, so my favorite part about running a business is the exciting outlet for creativity and the pictures I get to take everyday.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude.” — Maya Angelou. I love this quote because it always rings true. Life is filled with chapters, some better than others but all still part of your story. Having challenges or hardships doesn’t prevent you from being happy and successful, but your mindset will. I think it’s important to remember we’re in control of our actions and emotions. We might not always be able to control our surroundings but we always have the power to be successful within ourselves.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“The Pursuit of Happiness.” Based on a true story, Will Smith plays Chris Gardner, a single father struggling with homelessness in the 80’s. Eventually he goes on to become an incredibly successful stockbroker. I don’t have kids and I have been fortunate enough to never be in such a devastating situation, but the film had such an impact on me as an entrepreneur. This man worked an unpaid internship for months while dealing with a dire personal situation in the pursuit of success he eventually achieved. Running my own business, there are times where it feels hopeless — like no matter what we do makes no difference. The fact that a person can push through such incredible hardship to ultimately be successful inspires me to pick myself up and stay motivated.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion, determination and creativity. You have to be passionate about what you’re doing in E-Commerce, because it’s incredibly time consuming, often discouraging and you’re in charge of the success of the company. You have to be determined, because it will involve lots of hard work and hours. You have to be creative and think outside the box. Always pushing the boundaries and creating fresh concepts takes some level of creativity.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

A negative aspect of being a perfectionist is that you might never move forward. In the early days, my business partner and I used to fight constantly. We still do but at the beginning it was about getting things out to market, to the customers. As a perfectionist I wanted every detail perfect: the perfect website, the perfect product, etc. before I would let any customers see or buy anything. Truth is, as a businesswoman I am constantly learning from my customers and nothing is ever going to be totally perfect. If you’re too afraid to take an imperfect product to market, you’re going to end up going round in circles and never doing anything at all.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

It’s the little things! A slight issue with a logo on a product, small differences between colors schemes or the or the inability to recreate a product as photographed (packing safely for shipping is a crucial factor) can all lead to stalling. If I notice differences from something had I envisioned, I convince myself customers will as well and will not like the product as a result. It’s just not true. Most of the things I get hung up on are not issues for consumers and they won’t even notice.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?”

Your customers will tell you what they want. We spent a lot of time designing dinner and coffee spoon sets expecting people would want a full set of 4. As it turns out, people love to buy just 2 spoons with different designs! Your business learns and grows from failure. Fact: you are not going to launch a 100% perfect product first time. It’s the process of learning what does and does not work that allows you to grow a long term business. If you’re too concerned with making something perfect so it doesn’t fail — you are going to fail. My favorite example is Milton Hershey finding success in Hershey’s chocolate after starting 3 failed candy companies previously. You can’t grow without putting something out there. It sounds obvious, but you can’t succeed at anything unless you get something to market. Arianna Huffington was rejected by 36 publishers before she was accepted. She had to put her product, the infamous Huffington Post, out there before she could succeed. It’s a “me” problem- speak to other people. Perfectionists are most critical of themselves. I am always going to see the things that are wrong with what I create. Our video ads are a great example. I was not happy with them but after speaking to several friends who thought they were perfectly fine, I caved. They worked great and the subsequent ones have been even better! Things are beyond your control. No matter how good a product or service is, someone will always be unhappy with it. I saw this time and again in my restaurant career: when customers want something for free, they will find something to complain about. Last holiday season, all mail carriers were SERIOUSLY behind. They all suspended service guarantees and there were delays and lost packages aplenty. Of course this wasn’t our fault, we rely on them as much as our customers, but that doesn’t stop customers from being unhappy with us when things go wrong elsewhere.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

This may not be related to e-commerce or entrepreneurship in any way, but I am a huge advocate for criminal justice reform and prison education. I would love to start an organization one day to help support inmates and families of inmates that provides education in specialized skills and college degrees. I think this is key to creating a better, more unified society. By helping those incarcerated become better versions of themselves and providing more opportunities, it will ultimately help society as a whole.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Kristen Bell. I have been a fan since the days of Veronica Mars. I love her advocacy, mental health awareness initiatives and endless comedic relief.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can send me a DM at @honeyandrosescoffee or email me at [email protected]

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!