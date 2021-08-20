George Arabian of NVISION: “Do it for yourself.”

Do it for yourself. People get fixated on what others interpret as perfect and work towards perfectionism at someone else’s request and desires. Just because you’re working under a perfectionist doesn’t mean you have to fall into the same trappings of their expectations. Satisfy yourself first.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing George Arabian.

George, CEO of NVISION, has been an active player in the online world for over 20 years, covering all aspects of digital marketing. He is a recipient of Entrepreneur of the Year under 40, for his award-winning execution of hundreds of websites and the revitalization of many businesses. When he’s not strategizing or sharpening his skills, you can find George playing guitar while enjoying a glass of wine.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

At 4 years old, I was a civil war refugee. When I immigrated to this country, I didn’t know any English. It wasn’t until I started observing my English-speaking classmates that I began to pick up the language at 9 years old. Next thing you know, I was making friends, reading comics, playing sports, and crafting gimp bracelets to sell in the playground. One thing led to another, I got involved in automobiles, design, programs, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There are so many, but the biggest one is “treat others the way you want to be treated,” this is one of the important practices I live by day to day. I never want to be a hypocrite, treating others a certain way, but expect to be treated differently. So I’m always thinking about it. The actions I’m about to take, what impact will it have on the experience of this moment? After a while, it becomes a part of who you are; your behaviour, your DNA — a natural part of your being.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Where can I start? When you are an avid learner, books become your bread and butter. But one of the most lasting impacts was Orwell’s 1984. Like many others, I read it in my teens, but it was the first piece of media to open my mind to thinking about the future. At the time, it was clear we were not too far off from the world Orwell had depicted. As a teen, you focus on the present. So for a book to come along and open your eyes to start seeing your future, it’s quite an experience.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Perseverance. Passion. Integrity.

You have to persevere. To climb Mount Everest, you start at the bottom, but you have to take the first step. If you don’t continue to take those small steps, you’ll never get to the top. The biggest thing is that there will always be unknowns, the terrain, the weather, but you have to keep pushing to get to the top.

This last year has been the strongest test of perseverance in my life. It felt like hitting a 90-degree cliff on Everest and there’s a storm coming but you need to make it past this cliff if you are going to survive and if you don’t, you’re done. When there is no game plan, you have to be agile. That meant making sure that everyone kept their jobs. It was my number one goal. Within a couple of months, I found out Kevin Doherty, my creative director, the first NVISION employee, and one of my best friends was diagnosed with cancer. Everything accumulated to using the same approach that got me to where I am, taking small steps in the right direction. We’ve been able to expand our team, prioritize staff’s mental health, and start the Kevin Doherty Scholarship.

When it comes to what you do, passion goes a long way. It motivates me. In my case of digital marketing, I’m a kid in a candy store. I take moments to geek out about the newest tools with staff. When I can learn about something new that I never heard of on a daily basis, it never gets boring.

The best thing however, the thing that keeps me passionate is when a client comes to us with a smile because of what we did to shape their business. It’s an incredible moment that should never be taken for granted. As a digital marketing agency, we have this fantastic opportunity to change and help businesses through our craft. So when I hear from clients, “I’ve been able to put my kids through school,” or “we’ve been able to expand our staff,” or “we grew our bottom line by X”, that keeps the fire roaring. I know they aren’t saying that happened simply because of our efforts alone. That said, a small part of me knows that servicing a client for 4, 6, or 10 years and accumulating year over year growth and success may suggest we had a little bit to do with it. It isn’t just the business after all, but all the lives it touches.

With integrity, it isn’t just a matter of acting what’s true to you but also being open and having that awareness of other people’s sensitivities and backgrounds. It becomes an opportunity not just for conversations but collaboration. I try to be transparent in all my actions with employees, clients, and everyone I come across. I’ve closed opportunities and fired clients because it’s more important to me to feel good about the work we are doing than closing a deal. There will always be more clients if you do good work and act with integrity.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

I understand where perfectionists are coming from but there is also a misconception of perfect. For me, nothing can ever be perfect. If something is perfect that means there is no way to improve it. How can you improve something that is perfect? It’s impossible.

There is a difference between perfect and great. Perfectionism can’t exist because, enviably, you need to work on that thing for eternity if you are striving for perfection. We’re all mortal and have a finite time on this earth.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I think if you take perfect at its most basic meaning and not take things too seriously, you’ll work towards being great or doing good.

You can labour over a project for your entire life, and it will never be perfect because eventually, someone will come along and outperform what you created. Meaning your’s was never perfect to begin with. It might have been perfect for you, but it has to be for you only.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The biggest one is never getting anything done. Because in perfectionism, you’re likely striving for something unachievable within an unrealistic timeline. Just to define what would constitute perfect is strange in itself. For example, a perfect entrepreneur or perfect hockey player, what does that even mean? It would take me an eternity to figure out.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

At best, the journey for perfect is an ever-moving goal post. If you ever achieve what you deem to be perfect, it is inevitable over time to be outperformed by something or someone else. Making what you created invalid and not perfect in the eyes of a perfectionist. So the perfectionist goes back to create perfection only to have it beat again and again. It’s endless.

Not that what you created isn’t valuable, but approaching your life or practice in this way is limiting your scope.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

1. Do it for yourself. People get fixated on what others interpret as perfect and work towards perfectionism at someone else’s request and desires. Just because you’re working under a perfectionist doesn’t mean you have to fall into the same trappings of their expectations. Satisfy yourself first.

2. Don’t get fixated on perfectionism. Passion is fantastic, but nothing happens in a vacuum. Other people rely on you, so open your focus to the other happenings around you. Whether it’s family, friends, or coworkers, you need to be present and available.

3. Set realistic goals. One day you’ll wake up and realize that you’ve never achieved anything in life because you’ve been striving to do this one thing perfectly. If you set realistic goals, that is your definition of success, and you can work towards that. Taking small, deliberate steps.

4. Remember that perfect is an ever-moving goal post. When there is no end in sight, it’s easy to get caught in a never-ending cycle. The criteria of perfection is constantly changing, making the project or task impossible. You can stop chasing perfection and reclaim those efforts by aiming for greatness.

5. Take it easy on yourself. When everyone else can only see the final product, it doesn’t matter what others get out of it. No one can appreciate all the work you put in except for you. It’s about the incremental improvements in the journey, not the result.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Honestly, I don’t know if I want to start a movement. What I do love is supporting others and their passions. Seeing other people get excited about what they love or care about gives me energy. It’s great when a staff, friend, or peers approach me with new perspectives to share. It’s an incredible thing to be able to help others towards their passions.

I’m grateful to be healthy and safe. To be able to order a meal from a phone and have it delivered.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

My parents. There’s nothing better than having family and being able to spend time with them. How can our readers follow you online?

