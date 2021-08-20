Mimi Bishop of The Resting Mind: “Get curious about what’s really under your need to be perfect”

Get curious about what’s really under your need to be perfect. Are you trying to avoid something? Are you trying to overcompensate for something? Is there a genuine skill gap that you need to fill? What is triggering your need to be perfect? By understanding what it is you can take steps to heal what’s really going on.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mimi Bishop co-founder of The Resting Mind.

Mimi Bishop is a business and career strategist and co-founder of The Resting Mind, a company that propels high-achieving, 40+ women who want greater success (and more money too!) via their business or career.

Mimi, is a certified life coach and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP) who trained at iPEC. She has been featured on Today with Hoda & Jenna, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, and is a VIP Expert at Fairygodboss.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure! I am a lifelong New Yorker who grew up on Long Island and always dreamed of having a big NYC career. I went to The Fashion Institute of Technology and had a big career in media, eventually becoming Vice President of Marketing at a division of News Corp.

It looked like a dream come true. But internally I was exhausted, not fulfilled and not sure what to do about it.

Then tragedy struck. Within a 10 year span of time I lost two of my younger siblings suddenly to two random and not related genetic issues. The doctors said these instances were “freak things”. The second time it happened I knew life had to change.

I started to figure out what my career next would look like, and fell in love with personal development and coaching and online business and marketing. It was a 10 year journey out of corporate, becoming a coach and launching The Resting Mind, which I run today with my business partner Jackie Ghedine.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Life is very short. Insecurity is a waste of time.” — Diane von Furstenberg.

I am someone who has to continually work on my confidence, which doesn’t rest at a high point naturally. This quote reminds me that time is precious and shouldn’t be squandered second-guessing and not taking strides forward.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

This is hard because I’m never without a book!

However, there is one book that helped me get back up after I almost threw in the towel on my dream to leave corporate and start my own business.

You are a Badass inspired me to get back in the game and keep going. The best part is that I thought it was written by a Millennial — but Jen Sincero is a little older than me. Seeing a Gen Xer create the dream for herself inspired me immensely.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

#1. Tenacity. As humans and especially people in business you’re going to get knocked on your butt more than you will succeed. There is an art to allowing yourself to feel your disappointment, frustrations, etc and then dust yourself off and get back up with greater resolve and learnings.

#2. Open-Mind. Being able to see the perspectives of others and how they can actually be a benefit for both of you. As an example, my business partner and I are very different. She is an extroverted former sales professional who loves to be out in front of people and closing the sale. I am an introvert who loves being behind the scenes in marketing.

Being clear on the nuances of our differences we are able to create a business that helps women use the power of their words to make more money in their career and business. Had we not taken the time to explore how different we are and be open minded to what we each bring, our business would not have happened.

#3. Planning. I’m a planner by nature but the truth is without a plan you spin in circles. Know what you want and what you need to do to get there and then put it on your calendar. Plan for the obstacles as well. For those who say I am missing out on being spontaneous, I disagree — when you are well planned you give yourself the space to be spontaneous along with moving forward to what you want to accomplish. It’s a win win.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who has high standards for their work or output and if they are a leader, for the work that their department or direct reports are delivering. The only problem is at some point there becomes a diminishing return because the work is never enough to be complete.

The result is deadlines that aren’t met, projects that don’t move forward, goals that aren’t completed because the work at hand is constantly being edited, adjusted or reviewed. This is a direct lane to burnout for sure! If a team is led by a perfectionist, this can lead the team to a feeling of confusion, frustration and loss of motivation.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

Attention to the details is by far one of the gifts of being a perfectionist. People who are forward moving and work at a fast pace can often overlook the details. A hiccup in the details can make things derail quickly.

Additionally, some jobs require someone to be a perfectionist. Let’s be clear, if I was having heart surgery I’d want my doctor to be a perfectionist! In some roles like proofreading, there is an element of perfectionism that is a part of the job.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

I believe perfectionism can be the thief of joy in the present moment. We can be so busy working on making something just right or trying to perfect it to an impossible standard that we miss out on opportunities for life that are right in front of us.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Fear. Plan and simple. Fear of not being good enough, of making a mistake, fear of not being the best or being recognized. So often we measure our self worth against these markers and it continually raises the perfectionism bar.

Another way perfectionism shows up and keeps people stuck is by way of intaking information. There is a need to intake all of the information out there so that we can become “the expert”. The problem here is people spend their time intaking and not doing, which effectively keeps them in place!

Here’s an example I like to share. Say you decide to run a marathon. You put together your training plan, buy sneakers, read up on the best nutrition, maybe even join a running club — but if you’re not actually out there doing the hard work of training and running the miles? You’re never going to finish the race, you may not even start it!

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

#1. For most things “perfect” is very subjective making it something impossible to achieve. You may work on something for days and hours and finally reach perfection. I may come along and see a place where I would improve. The first step of getting to a better relationship with perfectionism is to become aware that it is a mindset or way we perceive something. Knowing this allows you to start to recognize the thoughts you have when you feel the push to perfect something and to start to reframe which will actually change your neuropathways.

When I left my corporate career and started coaching and working with women 40+ to help them make more money in their business and careers, I felt like I needed to get every certification and read every book under the sun before I could go out there and take on clients. True, you want a level of experience, but I had 25+ years experience, a rigorous internship and certification from a well-known coaching program. It took a push from my coach to get out there and start working with clients, which was truly the best way to prepare myself and really become an expert.

#2. Learn to move through the discomfort of letting things go. When we do things differently, our brains go a bit haywire. Ultimately the job of our brain is to keep us safe, which is based in it’s primitive roots — when a false move could have easily led us into a life or death situation. To keep us “in line” our brains register anything out of the norm by sending out signals that make us experience discomfort.

As an example, if we stop trying to perfect something, our brains may send out a signal that shows up as anxiety.

Becoming comfortable with dealing with the initial feelings of discomfort is key in making these changes. Start to understand how the feelings of discomfort show up for you. What does it feel like? Having insight here will allow you to plan in advance what you will do to deal with the discomfort as your brain is getting on board with letting go of your perfectionism.

#3. At the onset of a project, become clear on what your standard for completion looks like. You may want to even write this down in detail so you have some guidelines to follow instead of mindlessly going down the rabbit hole.

Consider calling in a third-party too. Do you have an objective friend or co-worker that you can rely on to tell you when enough is enough?

#4. Recognize what perfection is keeping you from. Is it keeping you from writing more articles and blog posts? Is it keeping you from taking on a new assignment at work? Is it keeping you from time to unwind with your kids?

In my high-achieving corporate days I would often work until 10pm. Looking back I was working with diminishing returns — clearly, my brain was tired and I was at risk of making even more mistakes (the irony!). Very often the work I felt needed to be perfected and completed in those after hours would never see the light of day anyway.

#5. Get curious about what’s really under your need to be perfect. Are you trying to avoid something? Are you trying to overcompensate for something? Is there a genuine skill gap that you need to fill? What is triggering your need to be perfect? By understanding what it is you can take steps to heal what’s really going on.

For me — my need to “perfect” stems from general anxiety that I tend to have. Knowing this makes it easier for me to let go of the need to be perfect.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

To help high-achieving women 40+ make more money be it through their own business or through their career. Women 40+ come with a wealth of experience, knowledge, work ethic and emotional intelligence. Allowing women 40+ to go from thinking, “is this it?” to “this IS it” has a powerful ripple effect.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Arianna Huffington. She is someone who has always strived to be the best version of herself while creating infrastructures for others be it The Huffington Post, Thrive or taking action via politics. I read her book On Becoming Fearless at least once a year.

