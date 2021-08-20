Diane Chang of Akushio: “Have optimism”

Have optimism. During quarantine, I got really into astrology and that was something I never thought I’d get into! I also see a therapist every two weeks and while he definitely thinks I’m weird now, he does like that my optimism is a lot higher, resulting in more progress being made — both personally and professionally. And I’m not saying get into tarot! But, participate in whatever lifts your spirits, like talking with a friend, meditation, or journaling. Because mindset is ultimately what’s going to keep you on track and grounded.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Diane Chang.

Diane Chang is the founder and Creative Director of Akushio, an upcoming brand of specialty travel bags for toiletries and cosmetics. She aims to help you feel beautiful and confident no matter where you go! Diane is launching Akushio with the On-the-Go Organizer, the world’s first portable, multi-faceted, and antimicrobial toiletry bag, in August 2021 on Kickstarter.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course, I’m happy to be here!

I was born and raised in Honolulu, HI. During my childhood, I honestly remember just running around outside all the time on my bike or rollerblades with my neighborhood friends. I lived in a cul de sac, so the neighborhood was really tight knit and I grew up with my cousins, so I always had someone to play with. I do remember having a hard time getting along with other children in elementary school and didn’t have many friends growing up until I was a little bit older.

Looking back I definitely realize that I thrive more with just a small group of one to three friends and I think I was very used to my own little bubble because at home, I played with people I already knew (or had to know, haha). After that, my family settled in Los Angeles, CA and I finished the rest of my education there. I graduated from the University of California, San Diego and tried to find my footing in “the real world” from there!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is that “every master was once a beginner.” I used to be so afraid to try new things and look stupid because I always only saw people excel, so I felt embarrassed before I even tried. When I got older, I honestly just stopped caring and started putting myself out there. I think it was just years of missing out made me feel worse than the moments I felt embarrassed and that made me flip into the realm of not caring.

So, when opportunities popped up, I took them! And when I got to talk to people, the more I learned about their early days when they were at my level or even worse, which just motivated me to keep going and try new things — even seek them out, like ballet, tap dancing, kickboxing, and judo. And I’m so glad I came to this realization and practiced putting myself out there over the years because launching a business via crowdfunding is definitely something I wouldn’t have done unless I had practiced this muscle!

And it isn’t ever going to stop. The muscle that got me here will keep being tested and strengthened once I grow and scale my business as well, which is going to have different requirements from launching although the same principles of… well, messing up and trying again. I think this is also a good point to mention that masters also went through these same trials and tribulations, so they know what you’re going through.

That’s why I also believe having a mentor, consultant, or even a role model is so important because the biggest obstacle is getting out of your head. Seeing that someone already did it helps you switch up your mindset and believe in yourself. The early stages of anything definitely come with mistakes and fumbles, but with all the lessons I took, I learned that everyone has made the same mistakes I did — especially the master! It makes you feel normal and that your problem is surmountable. And, honestly, having this optimism is the most important first step to overcoming a problem.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I would say the movie ‘Up.’ It’s not only legendary for having everyone cry in the first 10 minutes, but it’s also one of the best stories Pixar has ever told! SPOILER ALERT: I love how Carl chooses to start a new adventure after having spent the whole film clinging to the past. Carl always saw failure in never having gone to Paradise Falls with his wife. Ellie; however, she never saw it that way. Her life with Carl was an adventure that she never dreamed of, but was thankful it had happened. And only when Carl discovers Ellie’s blessing does he see that and move onto the next.

What I took away from the film is that it’s okay to fail and not achieve your original dream. Life is an adventure that can find you and when it does, don’t be afraid to veer off the path. Go out there and see what it will bring you! Ellie took life as it came to her and Carl fixated on what could have been. Their life together wasn’t for naught just because they didn’t make it to Paradise Falls — in fact, it kind of sucked!

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Flexibility: While it is super important for a leader to have a vision and stick to it, you have to know when and where to fold in order to get to where you’re going. For example, one of my fabrics is hand dyed and another is heat dyed, also known as sublimation. The hand dyed fabric ended up a touch cooler than I had liked and the sublimated fabric had the exact color I wanted. But, with how limited the hand dye would be, I knew it would be easier to get the sublimated fabric to match the hand dyed one. It was more important in my vision that the fabrics matched rather than be the exact, right color I envisioned at the start.

Trust: My last story is actually the perfect jumping off point for this trait! The woman working on my hand dyed fabrics is an expert in the field and very experienced. I had her do a few more sample swatches and while we got one closest to the color I wanted, it didn’t take evenly to the fabric! My partner definitely understood what I was going for, but as the one who played with the materials, she knew we were limited. She also let me know that even though the first swatch may be a touch cooler, it looks more expensive and chic and worked the best with my fabric. That’s when I had to think, “what is more important in my vision for the On-the-Go Organizer?” I really had to follow my gut on trusting her gut PLUS experience and it worked out perfectly!

Giving more than you’re receiving: I know this last point may seem counterproductive for any for-profit business, but any great businessman or salesman will tell you that in order to have longevity, you have to build relationships. And would you want to build one with people who try to get something out of you all the time? The best person I ever learned sales from even encouraged me to recommend competitors if our business wasn’t the right fit and we knew it. Why? Because it’s all about building trust and who wouldn’t trust someone who just did that?

Now, I know some people at this point may feel slimy because “I’m only being nice to get something out of it” and yes, that’s one aspect of it. However, no one is obligated to come back. We’ve almost never gotten people coming back because they found what they needed elsewhere. But, we did get amazing referrals who became returning customers from word of mouth because we focused on solving problems! Because making sales is the byproduct.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who has to do it right the first time. While practicing and learning from your mistakes will get you towards perfection, perfectionists tend to put a lot of pressure on themselves to produce the best possible result without trial and error. And that can stop one from pushing past barriers towards that perfection by not practicing that muscle or skill that will get them there.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The positive aspect of being a perfectionist is that the result is amazingly… perfect! They say the devil is in the details and a perfectionist isn’t going to look past them. In developing my On-the-Go Organizer, I fussed about how the zippers lined up, how long the openings were, and how far up the pockets should be. It’s what led to the perfect toiletry bag to tote around! On top of fidgeting with the details on color as well, I know I’m going to release a really chic and cool product for those who like to travel in style.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

The negative aspect of being a perfectionist is that you will almost never finish a project. Most don’t even start because the image in their head of how they want things to be is so overwhelming. And those who start and don’t compromise lose sight of what’s important to the customer because they’re so obsessed with what it means to them.

For example, I could go on and on forever with changes on the On-the-Go Organizer — and it’s not to say that I’m releasing a sub-par product, but there are certain aspects of the bag I could work on forever, like the dye color I mentioned earlier. Everyone I show it to can’t tell the difference. And what people focus on the most is how this antimicrobial toiletry bag would fit into their lives — not the exact color I wanted to produce for the lining.

And if it makes you feel better, companies reformulate and re-launch all the time! Why? Because they get feedback and strengthen their product development muscle by producing the best product they can at the time AND THEN revisit when they see a need for improvement based off of what they learned and practiced over time. It’s important as a visionary to stick to your guns, but there definitely needs to be balance in order to be successful to both you and the customer. Otherwise, you’ll always be working on the next best thing, never to release it, while the customer is still suffering from the problem that you were trying to solve in the first place!

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Keeping your thoughts bottled up and being stubborn. Sometimes when you stare at something too long, the reality of it gets distorted. That’s why it’s good to get feedback! And it’s definitely a balancing act on knowing where to compromise but, like I said, you have to practice that muscle. You can always add something you took out back in. I did! The On-the-Go Organizer has what I call “floating” pockets and I actually had them taken out at one point. Why? Because I thought about it too much!

I thought most people wouldn’t get it. But then, people started asking me about it again. If I never showed anyone my product development process, I would either not have a product at all or have something that people didn’t really care for or see as useful as I hoped it would be. And while you don’t want to make decisions by committee all the time, it’s important to hear from ‘your people,’ especially if you’re crowdfunding like I am. You don’t want to sell to the masses and ‘remove the pockets’ like I did! Remember: “If you sell to everyone, you sell to no one.”

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

1. Accept that failure is inevitable. In fact, celebrate your failures! It’s what Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx, did everyday since she was a child because her father taught her that if she didn’t fail, she didn’t try — and trying was the most important part. In the game of sales, every ‘no’ is a step closer to a ‘yes.’ They say you have to invest 10,000 hours to become a master of anything; you’re never just a master right away.

2. With every failure comes a time for you to take a risk. To me, a risk results in either a huge win or a huge loss. But, if you’ve been practicing both your failure and acceptance of failure muscles, it becomes a calculated decision in which you are not emotionally invested in a positive outcome. When you put a lot of stress on your success and execution, you can psych yourself out from every trying, which remember is worse than failure!

3. Gratitude is a major buzzword in the online space these days and for good reason! It’s actually scientifically proven that gratitude reduces your stress. Be careful though because if you were to say, “I’m grateful for waking up everyday… but, if I didn’t have to go to work to see my annoying boss — ” that will actually raise your stress levels back up! Focus on the good and the calm and peace it gives you. So that when you do fail, you see the positive aspects and lessons of those failures because (again) you’re practicing that muscle. “I’m glad I tried this because now I know why this isn’t the best idea to move forward with. I’m one step closer!” Failure and rejection is simply redirection, not about you.

4. Even when you’re making the best decision ever, it can feel like it’s not and that’s normal! I can’t tell you how many times I knew I was making the right decision, but still felt uneasy in the execution of it. All I can say is don’t put so much pressure on yourself to make the right decision the first time or all the time because no one ever really knows. I personally go by gut feeling and if I feel good about the choice. As for feeling good while executing it? That can be a little different, haha! But, don’t feel bad about feeling bad — sometimes, it’s just like that!

For example, social media posts: I knew I had to post at least 3x a week and that any post is better than no post. But, I’ll feel that tinge of “ugh, this sucks” when I’m writing — both because I don’t like writing and because I don’t like what I’m writing. But, getting comfortable with being uncomfortable a little bit everyday will get you far because one day you may just like what you post!

5. Have optimism. During quarantine, I got really into astrology and that was something I never thought I’d get into! I also see a therapist every two weeks and while he definitely thinks I’m weird now, he does like that my optimism is a lot higher, resulting in more progress being made — both personally and professionally. And I’m not saying get into tarot! But, participate in whatever lifts your spirits, like talking with a friend, meditation, or journaling. Because mindset is ultimately what’s going to keep you on track and grounded.

I actually had a philosophy professor tell us about his father who was a doctor who saw a lot of cancer patients. His father practiced for decades at this point and was telling his son that he saw a patient that day in which he had a gut feeling would pull through and be cancer-free or in remission. My professor asked how he could tell because his father worked in a ward in which a lot of people… didn’t make it. So, if two patients were to get the same diagnosis, how could he give two different (personal) opinions on their outcomes? And his father said it was simply their attitudes — those with optimism about their future, even with the least ideal circumstances, always seemed to make it. And that story always stuck with me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a movement in which mental health resources are more readily available and better funded. This may be a bit simplistic and idealistic, but I think a lot of hate can stem from unaddressed attachment issues that transform into anxiety, fear, and anger. Also, the older I get, the more I realize this ‘good versus evil’ dynamic actually isn’t what’s happening.

As humans, we will think we are on the ‘good side,’ so the ‘enemy’ is on the ‘bad side.’ However, the enemy is thinking the exact same thing! A lot of the time, we’re on the same page as to what is ethical, but most diverge when it comes to what we’re seeing and interpret things differently. And this is a total oversimplification, but there is truth, I think. If we all had the right resources, I truly believe a lot of our problems would not be as magnified as they are now.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Diane von Fürstenberg! She’s a fashion icon for what she did for the wrap dress. And, she seems so down-to-earth and relatable when she talks about it. I feel like she’d not only be just a wealth of knowledge, but also really comfortable to be around.

