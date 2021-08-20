TJ Colaiezzi of LifeBrand: “Know Your Numbers”

Know Your Numbers: You need to know the numbers of every aspect of your business. What is it going to cost to break even? How are your investors going to make their money back? What are your projected revenues? You need to know how you are going to make this work.

I had the pleasure of interviewing TJ Colaiezzi.

TJ is the Founder and CEO of LifeBrand, a rising tech startup headquartered in West Chester, PA that employs AI-powered technology to confidentially perform social media health checks with the ability to quickly detect and delete potentially harmful posts. Outside of LifeBrand, TJ enjoys spending time with his family, woodworking and rooting for Philadelphia’s sports teams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Prior to starting LifeBrand, I spent two decades in the fitness industry as a high level executive. During that time, I would look at candidates’ social media during the hiring process because I felt that it was too important to overlook. Our HR director explained that doing so posed compliance issues, so I set out to find technology to solve for the problem. When nothing existed in the space, I came up with the idea for LifeBrand.

I loved the idea of creating a product that was not limited by geography, which is why this technology in particular was so exciting to me. I saw the potential that it had and on April 24, 2018, when our oldest daughter was only three and my wife was pregnant with our second child, I left my well-paying and stable job to start LifeBrand.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Last September, LifeBrand won StartEngine’s pitch competition that was judged by Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank fame. One of our earliest investors sent me the information and I was immediately intimidated, but filled out the application. Fast forward to us being selected out of over 1000 applicants as a top five finalist and given the opportunity to pitch live to Kevin O’Leary. When it was my turn to pitch, I felt very comfortable. I knew my numbers and answered questions in the correct manner. When he announced that we had won, it was such a euphoric moment. It truly was that a-ha moment because we were able to receive such incredible validation for LifeBrand at an early stage in our journey.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My wife Kristen is an incredible life partner. She has believed in me and trusted me from day one, and has been supportive during this entire journey. Even though making the decision to start LifeBrand was a risk, I felt in my heart that it was the right time and a unique opportunity to provide for her and our growing family. I saw how an opportunity like this could positively impact their future and felt motivated instead of afraid.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At LifeBrand, we have a diverse group of hardworking employees who truly believe in our product. We have an eclectic blend of young tech talent mixed with seasoned professionals with diverse subject matter expertise who all enjoy collaborating and building something new together. It has allowed us to continue to scale at an aggressive pace.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In addition to creating good paying jobs that offer a positive work/life balance, we have been able to align LifeBrand with a number of charitable causes and philanthropic initiatives to help promote good will. The Headstrong Foundation is a nonprofit based in Delaware County, PA that offers financial, residential, and emotional support to families affected by cancer. LifeBrand has been able to support their organization with fundraising, sponsorship, outreach and volunteerism. This fall, for every sack made by the Philadelphia Eagles football team, LifeBrand will make a monetary contribution to Headstrong and the charity will be promoted during every Philadelphia Eagles radio broadcast to help raise awareness and allow them to continue to carry out their mission.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resiliency, relationship-building and empathy.

Throughout this journey, especially in the very beginning, there were many times when it seemed like giving up was inevitable, but I refused to fail and found a way to overcome.

Because of the relationships that I have built over the course of my life, I have been able to surround myself with people who believe in me, trust in me, and want to work with me.

Having empathy for my family, my investors, my team and my clients has given me the ability to anticipate their needs and find balance in business for myself and others.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I have been very fortunate in the quality of advice that I’ve received and followed, so much in fact that I have a hard time answering this question.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

LifeBrand was in the process of raising a 1 million dollars seed round just as the pandemic began crippling the country. We nearly had to abandon the business because our investors had to back out at the last minute as a result of staggering stock market losses. We literally lost 1 million dollars overnight. Trying to regain our footing, continuing to remain committed to growing the business, and finding new investors during a global crisis felt like a next to impossible feat. However, things changed for us when Kevin O’Leary picked LifeBrand as the winner of StartEngine’s pitch competition. His endorsement brought with it an influx of new investor interest and reinvigorated our team to build upon the newfound momentum

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

My kids have always been my motivation. Everything I do is for them and to secure their future. I refuse to let them see me quit.

Additionally, in the very beginning I raised 150,000 dollars from family and friends. In doing so, that also held me accountable. I was dedicated to succeeding and did not want to disappoint or lose the money of the people who were closest to me. This also contributed to bringing in new investors to our seed round. The notion was that if my friends and family entrusted me with their money, they could trust me as well.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

When there are lows, I like to surround myself with people who I consider to be successful. I’ll call someone who I know will be able to lend positive and constructive advice.

It’s also important for me to find time to unplug and spend time with family. When I’m able to recharge it helps reset my mindset and reminds me of why I’m in this to begin with.

As for the highs, those don’t even seem real yet because we’re still just getting started, have so far to go, and have been moving so fast. But I do try to pause, even if it’s momentarily, to celebrate the wins with my team and acknowledge milestones that we achieve together.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Both are good options. I know that we would be further along at LifeBrand if we had venture capital funding earlier on. The key is to not be afraid to give away equity, but don’t give it away at too low of a valuation at the beginning. There are some great strategic VC partners out there that will give you both autonomy and support at the same time.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Burn the Boats: Get rid of any chance of retreating. Starting a startup is hard and if you think you have a chance to go backwards, you’re never going to make it. Don’t give up and don’t go back. Minimum Viable Product: Everyone has ideas, but what will set you apart when seeking early investors is that you took that extra step to build a MVP. Know Your Numbers: You need to know the numbers of every aspect of your business. What is it going to cost to break even? How are your investors going to make their money back? What are your projected revenues? You need to know how you are going to make this work. Surround Yourself with Great People: You’re never going to be able to do this solely on your own. Surround yourself with great likeminded people and aim to find yourself among people who are smarter than you. Empathy: It’s a long process doing this from the very beginning and it can be a scary time for everyone involved as there are many uncertainties and unknowns. Understand how those long hours that you’re putting in are impacting your family. Have empathy for your employees, initial investors, and clients. Communicate, talk to them, and be upfront about what’s going on and understand their point of view.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I’ve seen founders being afraid to give up equity to their detriment and others who have given up control too soon. Also keep in mind that if you have a good idea, you’ll have a lot of people reaching out and offering to help. Be guarded and do your due diligence so you align yourself with people who really believe in your vision and are not just looking for a free ride.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I think it is really important for founders to make time to be by themselves and to exercise, on daily basis if possible. Don’t feel guilty about it. I have the most energy and best sleep when I can routinely workout.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to create a space where young children who lack a good support system at home can go to feel safe, supported and have the opportunity to use creative energy in a positive way.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

One person I’ve always wanted to meet with is Michael Rubin. The companies that he’s built have been really impressive, he surrounds himself with open-minded and creative people from diverse backgrounds, and I admire the work he’s doing with the Reform Alliance. He’s also minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and I’m a diehard fan, plus the 76ers happen to be a client of ours. I think he would like what we are doing and I’d love to pick his brain.

Thank you!