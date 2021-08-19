Robyn Shaw of BODZii: “I don’t believe everyone is cut out to be a founder”

I don’t believe everyone is cut out to be a founder. A big trait that a successful founder needs is the ability to take quick and decisive action. People will get crippled by the idea of executing something and failing, so they’ll sit on something until it’s perfect only to then realize it may have not been the best decision. It’s a waste of valuable time.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Robyn Shaw.

Robyn is the Founder and CEO of BODZii (www.bodzii.com) a coaching company dedicated to helping busy women lose weight for good. She is passionate about empowering women to reach their absolute full potential in all areas of life. Through this, she hopes that fitness, nutrition, business and mindset growth are all seen as one journey, not separate items on your list of “to-do’s” .

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’m so happy to share a bit about myself! My career has gone through a natural progression, as I’m sure is the case with many. What a lot of people don’t know is that I actually have a BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) and spent 5 years of my life panting! Coaching was something I honestly was sort of thrown into after I graduated in 2015. I started coaching CrossFit classes at the gym I was a member at, and I fell in love with it almost immediately. CrossFit was a bit part of my family — my brother owning a gym, my parents, and other siblings also participating in the sport — and so I was excited to become a coach. In 2017, I started offering nutrition coaching services to our members to give a more holistic offering and from there, BODZii was born. We spent the first 2 years partnering with CrossFit gyms around the world, running large cohort challenges. In 2020, Covid forced our hand at pivoting online which I think was the best thing that ever happened to us.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

I honestly think that Covid 19 was one of the most interesting things that has happened to us as a company. Why it’s interesting to me is how catastrophic it was for so many, and how beneficial it was for us. I, of course, say that with an immense amount of sensitivity and compassion for those who have been struggling over the past 18 months, but at the same time I cannot ignore the massive silver lining that came with it for BODZii.

About a month before things really started to get bad (and scary), I was already thinking of pivoting the company from being a company that partners with gyms, to a company that works 1-on-1. The best way to scale this, of course, is to go online. It’s crazy to think that not long ago, the thought of Zoom coaching wasn’t really attractive. People would always prefer face to face conversation especially when it came to something so personal like their health. How times have changed!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This might not be funny to anyone other than me, but it’s something that stands out in my mind as one of my first strong memories of starting the business. It may have been about 2 or 3 months into being incorporated and things were starting to get serious. I was so excited! Thank goodness I have a business partner (who already had 5 years experience running a business) and so every Tuesday we have an 11am meeting to talk progress and a weekly plan of action. This Tuesday meeting as been going strong ever since year one. One of our first meetings, he starting throwing these words at me that I had heard before, but really didn’t know what they meant — revenue, gross revenue, profit, margins. I remember sitting there nodding my head thinking to myself “what am I getting into… I am so unqualified to ever own a business!”.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely. Can I say two people? My business partner Dan, and my father. Dan has played such an incredible roll in this whole journey for me. He keeps me on track, he keeps me focused. A lot (I mean, a lot) of time, my creativity takes over. I told you I spent 5 years of my life in art school, right? Well, that takes over. And that definitely results in me sort of going a little nuts with ideas, future plans, huge dreams. Yes, definitely important and amazing. But Dan helps me put all those into a strategic plan of action and helps me see things through. You could say he’s the ying to my yang.

My father is sort of an inventor and serial entrepreneur. From helping me build my first website, to being my sounding board, to just telling me “you can do this”, I can’t tell you how important that all has been for me along this journey.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I can tell you definitely what it ISN’T, and that’s grit. Once a woman decides she wants to start a company, there’s no stopping her. A woman’s grit and determination is unmatched, in my opinion. What I think is a huge obstacle in preventing women in getting started is imposter syndrome. We’re brought up to think that we don’t belong in positions of power. So it’s only normal for us to act in a way that supports that belief. We’re followers, not leaders — that’s what we believe. Instead, we are taught that our best qualities should be put towards raising a family, or being in more support positions, maybe an office job where you’re working for someone else.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I think something we’re doing a fantastic job of is highlighting women of power. Forbes magazine, Women Entrepreneur, the Female Lead are all instagram accounts that I follow who are constantly pushing out amazing content highlighting women doing incredible things. As individuals, we need to connect and engage with this content, pushing it to the top of others’ feeds. There’s nothing quite as powerful as social media right now and so we need to leverage that! Support, comment, like, share and talk about what women in your community are doing. They deserve it.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Yes.

More women should become founders because we have everything it takes. And the only way we can create equality in the workforce is if more women step up and believe that can be leaders. We truly need more women to believe in themselves. The more women decide to take action, the more other women will start to see it as the norm. And that’s a world I can get behind!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That we are growing the business by ourselves. The more and more my business grows, the more people get involved in the process. I cannot express how important it is to find people to surround yourself with that will help you grow. Whether a coach, a mentor, a specialist — find them! I was young and stubborn when I first started my company, and I was in the mindset that I could do it all my own. I became my own boss so I didn’t have to listen to anyone! I could not have been more wrong and I’m sure that set me back a couple years.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t believe everyone is cut out to be a founder. A big trait that a successful founder needs is the ability to take quick and decisive action. People will get crippled by the idea of executing something and failing, so they’ll sit on something until it’s perfect only to then realize it may have not been the best decision. It’s a waste of valuable time.

A quote that I have above my desk is “The size of your business is dependent on the size of the storm you can weather”. A successful founder needs to have a certain level of patience and determination.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Busy women tend to but their personal health on the back-burner. I’ve seen this lead to depression, anxiety, health problems, problems in their relationship, loss of productivity, mental clarity and so many other things. Showing women how to put themselves first and how to lose weight sustainably while running a busy life is bettering the world by showcasing that we can have and do it all!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The Fit Girl Boss movement! This is a movement where women truly believe in the power of proper sleep, stress management, good food, exercise, and hydration to help them show up for their business — whatever their business may be. This is a movement where we don’t just look at “work life balance” as the gold standard, we PRIORITIZE our personal health and fitness in order to thrive in every other area of our lives.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is hilarious you ask and also very appropriate because it would be Arianna Huffington every day! The woman has been a huge inspiration to me and I truly truly believe she is making the world a better place, helping overworked, burnt out women everywhere.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.