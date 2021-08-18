“Help when you can ”, With Douglas Brown and Patricia Roller of Vidlet

Help when you can — I did not naturally do this in my earlier years and was oblivious about the platform frog provided to help others. With Vidlet and with age, I have become more aware how powerful helping others can be. Sometimes you cannot help but try if you can and do it with honesty. It builds long lasting relationships. See helping others not as a chore but as an opportunity to build your network. We all meet more than once.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women Leaders in Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Patricia Roller.

Patricia Roller is a pioneer in the integration of design, technology and business. As former Co-CEO of frog design, a global design and strategy firm, she brought a creative and hands-on leadership style to managing major accounts in sectors ranging from hi-tech, entertainment, medical, mobile services and automotive. She is currently the CEO of Vidlet, Inc., an innovative video management and mobile SaaS solution.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When my now husband, Hartmut Esslinger asked me at age 22 if I wanted to move with him from Germany to California to help him build his company, frog design, and work with Steve Jobs at Apple, my fate was sealed. I knew nothing about design and was originally hired by frog design, in Germany to help project manage the only French client the company had at the time, Louis Vuitton. Helping to build one of the best design companies in the world and getting it acquired was a challenging and rewarding journey and kept me hungry to do more. We sold frog when I was 44 years old and I became an investor in start-up companies in Silicon Valley — a dream job. Investing in young entrepreneurs who passionately innovate was the inspiration for starting another company. I had invested in a video management company and I was convinced that communication with video was the future. One frame of video content expresses more than 3 pages of text. It was also the time when the term “design thinking” became fashionable. I hate the term but embrace the idea at its core; making organizations be more customer centric. My co-founder, Doreen Lorenzo, had started teaching “design thinking”, and she and I were debating how design thinking is possible if the actual customer is not part of the equation and you play a game of pretend with customer simulations and personas. I thought why not combine “design thinking” with video and bring the customer’s authentic story into the board room in a very efficient way. This is how Vidlet was created.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The most amazing Vidlet stories are always the ones where a company is in denial about who their actual customers are, how they look and how they behave. Businesses often have an idealized view and believe their customers are the actual models in their brochures. Just recently, the CMO of a technology company was appalled by the messy household of their customer and how the participant just talked about his recently purchased washing machine. The customer did not fit the model the CMO had in mind. Another company, a German luxury car brand, believed that their customers are all white males. Video gave them the truth. They saw their real customers, and it was hard for them to wrap their heads around it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the first couple of research projects, I was excited when our research participants would rip into an experience. I thought the more negative the current customer or employee experience is, the more opportunities there are for innovation. Why hire us when you don’t want to hear the truth? I learned that you cannot tell someone bluntly that their “baby is ugly” even if it is through the voice of their customer. Sometimes you are “wrong” even when you are right. The baby is never ugly.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I initially experienced something that is very common and humbling when you first leave a prestigious company, like Apple or Google, or in my case frog to start a new chapter. No one cares what you did yesterday. My first meeting soliciting feedback for Vidlet was with two former employees. I was really nervous and knew that my presentation was still rough. I would have totally respected their negative feedback but their condescension was hard to swallow — one walked out in the middle of the presentation to tend to another project. I learned that I am far more insecure than I ever thought — not only in this instance — but I also learned that conviction trumps insecurity and a bad day is just a bad day. I also learned that you have to persevere when things are not easy. I struggled the first few years, but I believed so strongly in the promise. Today, we are seeing incredible results from our work. When you do something new, you are always open to criticism.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

On a personal level, the role between my husband and myself has completely changed since Vidlet started. I am now the one who works long hours. It used to be him. He now supports me more than I support him. It sounds like an easy switch but in a 30 year relationship it is complicated. I could not do Vidlet without him. Doreen Lorenzo, who ran frog after we left, is still someone I call a couple of times a week — she challenges my thinking. You need both the supporter and the challenger.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It is not the critic who counts but (wo)man who is actually in the arena” — The quote by Theodore Roosevelt, made recently popular again by Brene Brown.

When I was a start-up investor, I often felt like the critic giving advice from the sideline. The venture community is full of sideline critics. I rather get bloodied and triumph in the arena and I have become better at separating good advice from noise.

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address? What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our biggest client, McKinsey, continuously tells us “the video is the highlight of the meeting.” For an organization that is driven by data this is a big change. Their embrace of video storytelling as part of the innovation process is a big validation. Video provides the qualitative research that is so important to the customers. Our platform makes customer storytelling with video easy and brings the need for innovation to the forefront. We have not invented the use of video in research but we have perfected it with great technology.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In a recent study we tested trailers for the latest “Voyagers” movie. We integrated the facial recognition software of Affectiva, a Kleiner Perkins-funded AI technology company into our platform. The combination of human insights validated by AI is a powerful combination when assessing customer sentiment. The results were amazing!

Let’s zoom out a bit and talk in more broad terms. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in Tech? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

It comes down to what we value in tech. We often give too much credit to the science in tech and not enough credit to its application. Without gender bias, making tech useful for humans is where women and men could play a great role. We recently worked on a voice recognition study and everyone geeked out about how cool the technology was. All I could see was how insensitive the application was. Women have a huge place in technology. We just have to keep pushing through the noise and creating great companies.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

I entered the software world at age 54 and the developers often made me feel stupid when they spoke to me. It took me a while to stand my ground and highlight how something has to work not only technically but it has to work for the user. This is basic product management stuff but when you are outnumbered, it is often difficult to keep that perspective. I ate my own dog food and started using video to show our developers how users struggle. You can build the greatest toy but if no one uses it, it is not that great. Overlook the chest pounding and focus on the job to be done. Our product manager, Wendy Taubler, is fantastic in the role.

What would you advise to another tech leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

Getting a company out of a slump or even a downward spiral is very difficult. Don’t over-celebrate your successes and don’t get paralyzed by your failures. It is easier said than done. At frog, we worked with Motorola when they launched the very successful RAZR phone — the company was punch drunk on its success only to miss the boat on future innovation needs. Over the years we’ve had to re-invest our personal wealth many times during down years — it is tough.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

I have learned that when it comes to finding the right customers with limited resources, you best apply the process of elimination, especially when you don’t have an established brand yet. In the case of Vidlet, I have learned to stay away from customers who only want to see their customers through data and spreadsheets. Video research requires you to go deeper. You have to be willing to accept who your customers or potential customers really are.

Based on your experience, can you share 3 or 4 strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

As Vidlet helps its customers understand their customers, we have to apply the same principles to ourselves. What is it that they need? Even though we may work for a big corporation, we often only can solve a problem within a department. As much as solving world hunger and world peace would be noble, if we don’t make our customers successful within their area of decision making and capabilities, we still have failed.

We have learned to never accept the status quo as good enough. Always put the customer experience first and create a great product and experience for the user.

The truth is right in front of you, don’t run away from it. Video doesn’t lie.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

In all client relationships, something goes wrong at one point, or you are not trying hard enough. This is the point to have a conversation with your client. I used to run from conflict and I learned from Doreen at frog to gut it out. An honestly discussed problem can often be the start of a great relationship. You need both long standing clients and new ones. They both benefit from your experiences with each other.

Here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to create a very successful tech company? Please share a story or an example for each.

Know your style and embrace it. Over the years, my teams have often asked me to become a better communicator or a better cheerleader. I try to get better but at the end of the day I better explain to them that “coddling” is just not what I do well. When I do it, it is phony and awkward. If they need it, they need to ask for it. Understanding that they might need it is where we find the middle ground.

Help when you can — I did not naturally do this in my earlier years and was oblivious about the platform frog provided to help others. With Vidlet and with age, I have become more aware how powerful helping others can be. Sometimes you cannot help but try if you can and do it with honesty. It builds long lasting relationships. See helping others not as a chore but as an opportunity to build your network. We all meet more than once.

Embrace your competition — I used to be extremely defensive about competitors, IDEO vs. frog was always a fun discussion. It is good to look at your competitors and honestly assess what they do better, yet at the end of the day stay true to your course. Copying your competitor is a dum idea. Most likely there is room for all of us and you have someone to compare and contrast with.

Always show up — my biggest successes came from meetings I didn’t want to attend. Sometimes there is a delay in gratitude but nothing happens if you don’t show up.

Question the buzz words — there is a fine line between embracing new thinking and following a fad like a lemming. Currently everyone talks about the future of AI but no one can break it down to its impact in specific use cases.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Authentic storytelling as a way to make lives better. As we have seen with social media, video is an incredible tool to showcase misery and delight. I want to make video pervasive in business by improving how it is used.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Sir Alex Ferguson who managed Manchester United from 1986 to 2013 with incredible success. Soccer is a good analogy to running a company. You cannot win every game but you sure as hell can try — the team makes the difference and you have to reinvent how you play.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!