Jason Kam of Purity Products: “I would say is you to build the right team around you”

The second thing I would say is you to build the right team around you. You really need to have smart and talented people on board. Bring in people that are motivated, ideally with a lot of experience, people that know your industry or your space well, that have a track record of success, people that know the easy mistakes to avoid, certainly early on. You don’t want to have to reinvent the wheel and hiring the right people can help you avoid unnecessary mistakes and pitfalls. Also, you want a team with a deep network, connections to capital, distribution channels, partnerships, international expansion, regulatory or legal expertise etc. Those things are all very valuable. Certainly, you really want the people on your team to buy into the mission. And don’t overlook the importance of hiring people you personally like and can get along with.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Kam. Jason Kam is the VP Business Development and involved in product formulation of many of Purity Products bestselling SKUs. With over 200 cutting-edge formulations serving well over one million customers, Purity Products® stands at the intersection of science and innovation. Purity Products® bring the highest quality products manufactured using the strictest standards for safety and potency. The company has a special department that monitors and tests all products and procedures and holds supply partners to the same set principles and standards.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

I never really had any intention of getting involved in the natural products industry, I can’t say it was always an early passion of mine, but right after I graduated from college, I got connected with Jahn Levin, who was CEO of a new startup selling water filtration products back in 1993. I was about two weeks out of school and trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life — figuring I was going to go to graduate school, leaning towards getting my Masters in Education and teaching.

In this interim I started working for Jahn and really hit it off with him. Within a few months we started getting into dietary supplements. Jahn himself has always been into health and wellness, fitness products, and really led the charge into dietary supplements. I quickly became an aficionado, and that was the start of Purity Products morphing from a water filtration company into a dietary supplement brand. For several years, we were still a relatively small company, and ultimately I wound up going back to graduate school at night and got my degree in secondary education, as I planned on being a social studies teacher (remember I’m still in my early-mid 20s).

But by the late 90s the company had experienced some really great growth. There was a lot of energy, and it was very entrepreneurial. I was excited to see there was a future here, and I had risen to a prominent position. So, it was an easy decision to put teaching on hold and stay with the company. Over 20 years later I’m still here. I would’ve liked teaching, but I think I’ve made the right decision.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting and what did you learn from it?

Early on, a few months into my tenure at Purity Products, our most important marketing channels was talk radio. Jahn would literally book appearances for himself on live radio programs across America, usually local health shows or news talk programs, where he would talk about all the issues and problems associated with tap water. A few years earlier there had been a big Cryptosporidium outbreak in the city of Milwaukee which had sickened hundreds of thousands of people, and it was a big national news story. Also, the public was first beginning to learn about possible issues with chlorine, lead and heavy metals, and other concerns with the water supply. Jahn would talk about these problems and explain how our products were an effective and affordable solution. He would give out our 1–800 number with a special offer at the end of every interview, and we would take orders and fulfill them. That was the source for most of our revenue.

One day Jahn had a radio interview scheduled on a relatively large station and something came up where he could not do it. He called me into his office, and he said, “you have to do this.” I had never done radio before, I was 21 years old, shy by nature, and very much disliked public speaking. So, I sort of freaked out a little bit, but agreed to do it. I knew everything there was to know about our products. I knew how to position them, and how to articulate the benefits. How to generate excitement. By then we had already become quite good at direct response advertising. I recall the interview went very well. The only problem was I had apparently given out the wrong toll-free number! Zero calls. Zero orders. Jahn called me shortly afterwards to see how the interview went, and I said I thought it was great. So, you can imagine my surprise when he said the call center, which had staffed for a barrage of calls, told him we had not a single call thus far. So, it turned out to be a complete waste of our money and personally very embarrassing. I would say the lesson from it was always be prepared for unexpected opportunities, and when they do appear, don’t neglect the details.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Share a story why it resonated.

One of my favorite books is Robinson Crusoe. It’s a book written in the 1720s. But when you read it today, despite the obvious differences in the style of English, it’s still very relatable. I love the idea that you can envision someone reading it 300 years ago and experiencing it the same exact way you are. Most people are familiar with the story of Robinson Crusoe. It’s about a guy who gets shipwrecked alone on an isolated, deserted island, and has to figure out how to survive. It’s not only a fantastic story, there are a lot of valuable lessons in this book.

In the very first chapter Robinson Crusoe explains that his father had always instructed him to take the middle path in life. In other words, avoid the temptations of unnecessary adventure and risk. Robinson Crusoe didn’t listen to his father and thus blamed his fate on not following his advice. So, while many entrepreneurs would probably similarly ignore this particular sort of council, one lesson is to listen to people with experience. Be open to the idea that there is possible wisdom in advice you instinctually disagree with.

But then there are the more obvious lessons from the book. The importance of self-reliance, the determination to survive, the need to always be innovative, staying rational and performing in a crisis situation. Certainly, the entrepreneur can often find themselves on a tightrope with no safety net. The only one Crusoe could rely on was himself and he figured out how to make things work, so there are a lot of really great lessons, on top of it being a fantastic, old, timeless story.

What is your favorite life lesson quote?

“You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending” by C.S. Lewis. We often use a similar expression at Purity Products, “The best time to have planted a tree was 40 years ago, but the next best time to plant a tree is right now.” You can only control what you can control. You can’t change the past, but you can change the future. So, you manage the best you can with the information and resources you have available right now to change the trajectory or direction you want to go.

How do you personally define a lifestyle brand?

Generally, I think a so-called lifestyle brand is different than a typical brand in how it taps into something on a more emotional level, or appeals to a sense of belonging or community, or being part of something larger than yourself. It also may have to do with signifying status or social position. Many people want to associate with brands that send a certain signal. For example, I’d describe Rolex as a lifestyle brand. Sporting a Rolex on the wrist may communicate things about the wearer they would very much like to communicate. Success, achievement, etc.

But sometimes there is a grey area. Is Volvo a lifestyle brand? If you were to ask anyone who knows anything about cars, “name a car that you associate with safety,” I think most people are going to say Volvo. That’s very powerful and it makes their brand distinctive, but would you really call Volvo a lifestyle brand? When it comes to automobiles, I would say Jeep is a lifestyle brand. In my view Jeep is an awesome lifestyle brand. People buy Jeeps, they upgrade them. They customize and personalize them. People are proud of their Jeeps. They love to talk about them. There is a whole industry dedicated to after-market upgrades for Jeep aficionados. I happen to own a Jeep, and I know a lot of people who also own one. I like how I feel when I see my Jeep, I like how I feel when I get in my Jeep. I like how I feel when I take the top off and drive around, and when I see a stranger in their Jeep with the top down there’s always a honk, or a fist bump, or some sort of acknowledgement of the other’s membership in the “club”, It’s a cult-like sub-culture and it’s very powerful. Volvo has its distinguishing identity, but it doesn’t have what Jeep has. To me, Jeep is the epitome what a lifestyle brand is. Unfortunately for so many reasons, it’s really hard for merely mortal brands to replicate something like.

What are common mistakes you’ve seen when trying to start a lifestyle brand?

A recent example comes to mind. Not sure how common this one is, but it is a good mistake to avoid. Ben and Jerry’s finds itself in a little bit of a controversy this week. Unilever bought Ben and Jerry’s a few years back for over 300 million dollars. And one of the conditions for buying Ben and Jerry’s was that they were allowed to keep their independent board. This was important for Ben & Jerry’s because they’ve always been a brand that openly engages in social activism. This past week, they decided to wade into the Israeli-Palestinian issue, which is obviously a minefield. One of my cardinal rules is when it comes to business, never talk about politics or religion. So, they made what I consider to be an unnecessary strategic gaffe wandering into a morass of controversy, and predictably it’s created enormous blowback against their brand. In fact, in the past week, Unilever has lost 6–7 billion dollars off their market cap as a result. So, allowing Ben & Jerry’s to independently speak for the whole corporation has cost them 30x what Unilever spent to acquire them. In the end I think most people buy Ben & Jerry’s because they like the taste, the variety, the style, the quirky names, wacky flavors, and they’re part of our pop culture. But, once you start touching on things that may really touch a nerve with many of your customers, it’s easy for those customers to switch to your competitors. In this case Haagen-Dazs.

What can be done to avoid these errors? You have to think carefully about what you say publicly, certainly in any area that might be considered controversial. We are living in such a polarized society today, that it’s really easy to upset someone. And upset people can have a very loud voice on social media these days. So how you navigate through sensitive issues takes a lot of consideration.

What are the first steps someone should take when starting a lifestyle brand?

One thing is making sure you really understand the market you’re trying to reach. Who is your exact target audience and how conducive is your product/service to actually developing a lifestyle brand in the first place? I guess it’s always debatable whether every product/service can be turned into an actual lifestyle brand? I would say in most cases yes. For example, if you were selling a hemorrhoid cream, a critic might say, “There’s no way to turn that into a lifestyle brand.” I would argue that you can. We actually attempted to do this a few years ago. We developed a hemorrhoid product called Rectify®, which we thought was one of the best names we had ever trademarked. We thought if we gave the brand a sense of humor and irreverence, and did things just right, perhaps we could compete with the established brands, maybe even a “lifestyle brand” type of cache. So, we created a cartoon character named Mister Uranus, and he had these red rings around his south pole. And a tagline “Are there rings around Uranus?” We were hoping that would connect. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to secure distribution and the brand never really took off, although, with no pun intended, are still sitting on this brand and considering how we could bring it back to the market in an upgraded form. So there are usually ways to spin anything and turn it into a lifestyle brand. Of course, some are easier to do than others. If you have a world-class celebrity as the face of the brand, like Jessica Alba with Honest, or Kate Hudson’s clothing brand, or Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness brand, you’re off to a really big start there. But I think anyone can do it if they get creative enough.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food Line or Specialty Food” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The most important thing is you have to have a good quality product or service. We ascribe to the principle that product is king. If you’re product or pricing isn’t competitive, if you’re service is lousy, no amount of spicy marketing or celebrity endorsements, or social media promotion is going to help you overcome that, at least not in the long run. Make sure you are offering your customers something that is of good quality, or something that they actually need or desire, or something that’s differentiated from the competition in some fundamental way you can easily identify.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people what would that be?

Since Purity Products is in the health and wellness space, I’ll stick to this arena. When you think about how much of an impact things like diet and exercise have on our health and well-being, you realize even minor changes can be very impactful, for both individuals and society collectively. Most people intuitively know what they need to do to move the needle. The problem it’s easy in theory but hard in practice. For example, a lot of people would rather change their religion than change their diet. And getting consistent exercise is easy in principle but most of us simply avoid it. So, if I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, it would simply be to get the people moving more, and eating less, or least eating better. Other things play a role here too. Getting enough sleep. Avoiding bad habits like smoking or excessive alcohol. Dietary supplements can also play a part in all this. From our perspective in the health and wellness/natural products space, I think these basic lifestyle changes really can add up.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

So, I’m sure a lot of people these days would answer the question the same way, but I would say Elon Musk. I think when future historians look back at our era and decide who the most important titans of industry or commerce were, I think Elon Musk is going to stand out. When you look at what this guy is doing, pioneering the transition to electric cars, leading the way into space exploration, the Hyperloop concept that he articulated, tunneling, solar, it’s hard to believe one person could drive all this.

But to me the most important company he’s launched doesn’t get enough attention. I think in the end if I had to bet my chips on which of all his projects will have the most important ramifications for humanity into the future, it’s Neuralink, which is a startup he founded which is looking to connect the human mind directly to the internet via implants into the brain itself. In an interview I saw, he envisions this as the only way to keep humans on the same level with rapidly developing AI. In other words, he sees human level artificial intelligence, and then ultimately super intelligence, or machine intelligence that far exceeds human intelligence, as inevitable arriving over the coming decades. I just find that so fascinating, and so to be able to sit down and talk with him about these things, especially where he sees the future going and the future of humanity, that would be a real treat for me.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.