Dr. Mona Jhaveri of Music Beats Cancer: “Not everyone has to like or agree with you, but it’s your job to plant the seeds of change”

Not everyone has to like or agree with you, but it’s your job to plant the seeds of change.

As part of my interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Mona Jhaveri. She is the Founder and Executive director at Music Beats Cancer. She launched Music Beats Cancer to address the “Valley of Death,” the growing gap in funding that constrains the translation of cancer research discoveries into clinical applications. Prior to Music Beats Cancer, Dr. Jhaveri founded Foligo Therapeutics, Inc. in 2005 to develop and commercialize a DNA-based therapeutic compound as a potential treatment for ovarian cancer. Dr. Jhaveri holds a doctorate in biochemistry from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine of Wake Forest University. She trained as a post-doctoral fellow at the National Cancer Institute. Dr. Jhaveri was granted the SPORE Fellowship Award for Breast Cancer Research at the Lombardi Cancer Center of Georgetown University. She subsequently specialized in intellectual property and technology transfer while at the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am a cancer researcher by training. I did my postdoctoral training at the National Cancer Institute. During that experience, my lab discovered a DNA based therapy for ovarian cancer. We decided to spin out a company and become “biotech entrepreneurs” to continue developing the therapy in hopes that it would benefit women who suffer from this disease. It wasn’t long before we realized the enormous challenges of trying to “commercialize science.” Our biggest challenge was raising enough money to move our idea into the clinic. As we failed to raise sufficient funds, we were forced to shut down our operation. With that, our potential therapy was lost, never to benefit anyone. Our story is not unique. This is the plight of many scientist turned entrepreneurs. Yet, the public believes we are looking for the “cure.” The public is unaware of the funding bottleneck that precludes the translation of great ideas into real medicine. We call this funding gap the “valley of death,” where great ideas go to die because they lack the critical funds to move forward.

Music Beats Cancer was born out of this experience. We support entrepreneurs who are actively working on cancer solutions but lack the requisite funds to move forward. We strategically align with musicians and music industry entities to help boost awareness and help raise funds.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

What’s been most remarkable is the response of the musicians who are incredibly powerful and authentic in supporting our mission. We believe musicians have the unique power to shift cultural norms and generate positive change. It never ceases to amaze me how many musicians have been impacted by cancer (directly or indirectly) and how much they want to contribute to change.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My mistakes have been endless, but I no longer see them as mistakes. I see them as shots on goal, so to speak, or part of my job description of launching a charitable effort that goes against the grain. So called “mistakes” have value if you are willing to see them through. When Music Beats Cancer first launched, we were not well received, in fact there were outside efforts to shut us down. We had a lot of trouble convincing outsiders why we exist and why people can and must get behind us. At the time, it was truly painful, but now these are funny stories. These experiences only helped me get better at my game. Needless to say, I cherish not just the good experiences, but the hard ones too.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Many people helped. Perhaps the person who I think about the most is my husband. I watched him speak and write and I found myself trying to emulate his confidence. As I started my journey launching a company while having kids at the same time, he could see my struggles first hand. Finding the confidence to go out in the world, speaking my truth, all while being a pregnant/breastfeeding mom was extremely hard. I am glad I had my husband by my side who did not give up on me.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I find this statistic troubling…nothing should be holding women back. We are natural leaders. We lead relationships, we lead families, we lead communities…leading a company is not much different. If there is something holding us back it’s probably the social conditioning or false narratives that women are not suited to be leaders of corporations or start ups.

The other thing that holds women back is access to networks. Powerful networks are important for success and I believe women too often do not have access to key players/partnerships and this hurts their success.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

I believe role models are key to changing social narratives that do not serve women. We need to highlight more women who have launched and lead businesses of any kind. We also need successful women to help other founding women to connect and build relevant networks.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I don’t believe that women should become founders… I believe women should not shy away from launching companies if this is their calling. Starting a company is not for everyone. It takes incredible patience, grit and vision, and not everyone is in a position or has the wherewithal to take this route. Starting a business also requires a bit of practicality. For example, for some women, starting a business enables them to have the flexibility to manage their family life while still growing as a professional. The down side of this situation is that one might not pull in a salary for a period of years. For many women, this is not practical.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

The biggest myth I think is that launching a company is derived from one’s passion — I think passion has little to do with it at the beginning. I think passion grows, evolves and becomes articulated over time. In the beginning, starting a business is vague, the goals unclear, your strengths undetermined. Needless to say, if you start anything, you must be in it for the long haul if you are to really understand what you are doing, why you are doing it and how you will truly succeed.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

As mentioned above, I don’t think that being an entrepreneur is a “type” of person. I think it is more about being in the right moment/position to start something.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Being an entrepreneur is a lonely space

2. Listen to feedback but feel free to take some and leave some

3. Help others first, it is key to building trust and loyalty

4. Be yourself, even if it’s inconvenient, people will respect you

5. Not everyone has to like or agree with you, but it’s your job to plant the seeds of change.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our organization is a charity devoted to supporting innovation in the fight against cancer. Charities have often been positioned to support research or care. We see a real breakdown in the process of moving great ideas from the lab to the clinic. We want to change this.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There is only one answer to this question — Truth. Tell people the truth in a way they can understand, adapt, deploy. Movements should not be masterminded, they happen organically because people get inspired and moved by truthful words that resonate.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

That person would be President Biden and his administration. President Biden lost his son to brain cancer, he also launched the Cancer Moonshot program under the Obama administration. I believe it is the government who is best placed to address the real breakdowns in society. Supporting the innovation process is key to helping us combat diseases. As we have come together as a world to fight Covid19, we must do the same for cancer. I believe President Biden would be hugely sympathetic to this vision.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.