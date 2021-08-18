Jenna Ryan: “Keep the people you love close and remember that you’re not the only person working on something hard”

Keep the people you love close and remember that you’re not the only person working on something hard. I think it’s easy to get wrapped up in the world you build around your startup, but you don’t want to get lost in that. Remember that you’re a human being, not a human doing.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jenna Ryan. Jenna is the Founder and CEO of Uqora, a health brand that addresses urinary health issues. Uqora’s mission is to use science to break the cycle of UTIs by maintaining a healthy urinary tract, providing those who suffer from UTIs with a combination of reactive solutions and proactive care. Since launching in 2017, Uqora has achieved triple-digit growth, helping over 150,000 women, and was acquired by leading health + wellness pioneer, Pharmavite, in July 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Uqora was born out of personal needs. In 2014, I had 8 UTIs. I was discouraged and frustrated by my lack of options. I found myself trapped in this cycle and knew I needed a way out. What I didn’t know is that I was in really good company.

UTIs are the second most common infection in the US behind the common cold. I was astounded to know how many other people were struggling with the same issue because you just don’t hear about UTIs very much.

This experience inspired me and my now-husband, Spencer, to start Uqora. Spencer’s background is in molecular biology and my background is in direct-to-consumer marketing. We were both really committed to finding better options for proactive urinary tract health, so we combined our experience and got to work culling the best research coming out of universities and hospitals and partnering with industry experts to develop our proactive care product line.

We launched Uqora in 2017. Flash forward to now, 4 years later, and we’ve been able to help over 150,000 people who, before Uqora, may have also not felt supported or seen on their journey to urinary tract health. In July, we announced Uqora’s acquisition by Pharmavite, the makers of the #1 pharmacist recommended vitamin and supplement brand, Nature Made, and leaders in the health and wellness space. On a personal level, I am thrilled about how this acquisition has validated the space of UTI care and urinary tract health. It’s not a niche problem, it’s a widespread issue with women’s health in general. We’ve just gotten started destigmatizing the conversation and giving it the space, the attention, the resources and the research it deserves. And now, in tandem with Pharmavite, we’ll be able to do that even more effectively.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Well, I didn’t totally intend to become a poster child for UTIs, but over time it became clear that it was really helpful for people to hear about my own journey with UTIs when they’re introduced to the brand. So, I’m featured in most of the ads you see. We’ve always tested my story against other more general ads, but the founder story almost always wins in these advertising tests. Which makes sense — UTIs are so personal, and it’s disarming to hear someone talking to you directly about their experience, especially if you’re someone who has gone through the same thing. At this point, I’m honored to have this role, because I believe that sharing my story so broadly has helped other people talk about their experience with UTIs and come to understand that they are not alone. And that’s important! There’s power in numbers and we have a lot of destigmatizing left to do when it comes to urinary tract health. Still, I probably wouldn’t have believed you if you told me 5 years ago that I’d be talking about my past issues with UTIs on TV, the radio and in Facebook ads, etc. Sometimes it still catches me off guard.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

There were a lot of cringy moments in the early days. Our first fulfillment partner mixed up our products with horse shampoo, so people were getting horse shampoo delivered instead of their Uqora products. That wasn’t a good look! At that time, we learned that we needed a new fulfillment partner.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Definitely — Spencer, my co-founder, husband and bff. We started the company together and have gone through every up and down together. I’ve been grateful to have him through the lows and even more grateful to get to bask in the highs together. Are we a little too obsessed with Uqora? Probably. But building this company together has been so fun. We could never do it if we didn’t believe in each other. He’s a constant source of support and I thank my lucky stars.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

That’s a sunnier report than I’ve heard. This HBR article reports that only 2.3% of VC funding went to women-led startups in 2020. But the point is the same — it’s too few. It’s hard to get funding as a woman-led company. Having more women in venture capital would help. People gravitate towards startups that are fixing problems they can relate to. It’s human nature, regardless of their gender. This has been really evident in women’s health. Women’s health has not gotten the funding or attention it deserves, and I don’t think it’s because men are evil and don’t care about women’s health — I think it’s because men have been making most of the strategic decisions when it comes to funding healthcare research, and they have more blind spots when it comes to women’s health, because it isn’t their experience. So, more women making funding decisions will influence how many women-led startups get funded.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

It’s a layered, multifaceted problem with no silver bullet. I’m going to take a specific turn here to a topic I’m passionate about. We have to require men and women to take equal time off for parental leave. Men’s leave is often shorter than women’s, and even when the policies are equal on paper, men are expected or pressured to use less than their leave allows. These policies continue to create an uneven playing field. Think about interviewing two candidates who both may be having a family sometime during their employment. All else is equal, but one might take 4 weeks off sometime in the next couple of years, and the other might take 3–4 months — who do you want to hire? Aside from the biases created by the misaligned incentives, the difference in time spent at work does contribute to men pulling ahead during these key productivity years. And finally, the uneven parental leave promotes the damaging myth that men are less important when it comes to raising children.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because it’s fun and it’s important. One of the things I think a lot about is embracing the feminine side in business and leadership. For so long, I think the message that women in business got was “act more like a man.” I think that message is slowly changing and leading like a woman is an amazing thing for culture and productivity. It’s okay to lead with emotion and you don’t have to be “aggressive” to be a compelling leader. I think the best working environments are balanced and understanding. There are plenty of male-led companies that promote those values, so I’m always reluctant to generalize. But I do think women have a more natural inclination towards balance and inclusivity — and the world needs more work environments like that. So go create one!

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That you can’t have any life balance. That a good entrepreneur is always ‘on the grind.’ It’s true that your business will occupy way more of your mind-space that a 9–5 would but you can still create boundaries. In fact, I think you have to in order to be successful. Entrepreneurship is an endurance game, and if you don’t take care of yourself, it’s less likely you’ll have the stamina to get to where you’re going. I think nurturing close relationships becomes more important than ever to keep you tethered to who you are and who you want to be, and I think identifying the things that ‘fill your cup’ and making sure you prioritize is as important as the ‘grind.’

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t think there’s a specific ‘mold’ required to be a successful founder, but for me, resilience has been key. I set a lot of goals for myself but am also flexible on those goals when they no longer make sense. And when things go wrong, I am quick to find the lesson and put the disappointment in the rearview mirror.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Don’t be embarrassed by what you don’t know. You’re not supposed to know it all starting out. It takes a lot of humility to be earnestly curious and admit when you don’t understand something, but if you can’t do that, you’ll waste so much time.

Good managers ask a lot of questions. You don’t want to micromanage your team, you want to coach people. And to coach effectively, you have to help people arrive at their own conclusions. To do that, you can’t just tell someone what to do — you have to ask them questions to help you both uncover the best path together. I think this applies beyond team dynamics and think that more questions will yield better solutions every single time. Your customers should be your biggest source of inspiration. We have been maniacally focused on our customers at Uqora, and it’s served us so well. Understanding our customers has led to better product development and better marketing. But it’s also just made our jobs really fun — it’s easy to remember our purpose and mission when we’re in constant conversations with customers who are sharing their stories and sharing that they’ve had success with the products. Keep the people you love close and remember that you’re not the only person working on something hard. I think it’s easy to get wrapped up in the world you build around your startup, but you don’t want to get lost in that. Remember that you’re a human being, not a human doing. You probably won’t find the perfect mentor. In the early days, I felt like I was waiting for someone to come along who could help with all the challenges I was facing. I never found that person, but I found a tribe of super-smart, helpful people who were generous to lend advice on topics they were especially versed in. Over time, I built a network of a lot of awesome people that I knew I could tap into when I was facing different types of obstacles.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Our work is super mission-driven at Uqora. We’re shifting the options for urinary tract health and the conversation around UTIs. UTIs are the second most common infection in the US, yet UTIs are hardly ever discussed and innovation has lagged. We’ve always thought of our role as a brand in three big buckets: 1) providing the best, science-backed products to everyone who needs them, 2) amplifying the voices of our customers to build awareness and shift the conversation around UTI care and urinary health and 3) pushing the envelope on new research re: UTIs and urinary tract health. We were recently acquired by Pharmavite, the maker of Nature Made vitamins and supplements. Pharmavite has a long history as the leading vitamin brand in the US that is committed to research and science. Pharmavite also has a deep belief in the power of preventive health, which is a shared value. Joining Pharmavite is going to enable the brand to excel even more at each of those three pillars, which is why we’re so thrilled about this acquisition and why we know it means great things for our customers — existing and prospective.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve been thinking a lot about inequality in our education system in the United States. We can do better.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Michelle Obama. Her memoir, Becoming, is amazing. I felt like close friends after finishing the book. I keep having to remind myself that I don’t actually know her … but I’d sure like to actually meet her over lunch!

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.