Elyse Lupin of Elysium Marketing Group: “I think society is getting better at understanding that women can have babies and run businesses at the same time, but it might not look like a standard 9–5 situation”

As a part of our series about "Why We Need More Women Founders", I had the pleasure of interviewing Elyse Lupin. After spending time marketing brands like Disney, New Balance, and Comcast, Elyse Lupin decided to turn her skills and passion into her own business, and Elysium Marketing Group was born (not long after her first child was born, too!). Elyse instantly found herself navigating entrepreneurship and motherhood simultaneously, creating exciting and unique challenges, and ultimately shaping her journey in many ways.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

From the time I majored in marketing at Penn State until now, marketing has been my constant passion. Marketing is all about people and what makes them act in certain ways, so I’ve always been fascinated by it. I started my career as an NBC Page at 30 Rock (like Kenneth!) then held various positions at big brands such as Disney, Comcast, and New Balance Athletic Shoe, to name a few. Each job I had was a piece of the marketing puzzle and, by the time I started Elysium, I had accumulated skills that I was confident would help me run an agency and market clients’ businesses.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Probably the most interesting thing that happened since I founded my company was the pandemic. My top five revenue clients disappeared during the first few months of the pandemic. I felt like I had invested all my blood, sweat, and tears into the business for nothing. But, I had to just keep moving forward. Slowly, I started getting more and more new clients. My team was constantly working on becoming the subject matter experts they are, so by the end of the year, we actually wound up beating our prior year’s revenue.

I have two huge takeaways from this experience. The first is that the pressure is off now. I was always so worried about what would happen if I lost my top revenue clients (and then I lost them all at once!). I now have the confidence to understand that our team is strong and can get through anything. The second takeaway was that I really needed to prioritize my family more. Before the pandemic, my kids were always the last to get picked up, and I didn’t take the time to slow down and enjoy them. Having them home for an extended period of time, and spending more time with them than normal, made me realize that I could service my clients well AND still spend time with my family. It was possible to do both. It’s a give and takes, but I needed to give a little more to my family.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Funny mistakes are only funny after the dust settles! Elysium has a client named Ducklings, and one of our designers was working on a sales piece for them. It wasn’t ready for client eyes yet, but at the moment sitting in front of them, I was raring to show her our beautiful work. Well, the piece hadn’t been proofread by anyone on our team yet. So, there was an “F” instead of a “D” for their name at the bottom of the piece. My client calmly stated that it said F-lings, and I thought I would die. Then the client burst out laughing! Eventually I did too. The first lesson was that I shouldn’t get ahead of myself. There are processes for a reason. It should have been proofed before it was shown to the client. The second lesson was not to take myself too seriously. We’re not curing cancer. So as much as I hate when I or the team make a mistake, the client laughed and understood things happen. I needed to not make it a larger deal than it was. We still laugh about it now.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Other than my parents, who were and are always there for me, I’d have to thank my mentor, Marcia O’Connor, for helping me get to where I am today. Marcia came into my life when I was unhappy at my job, trying to care for a nine-month-old, and wanting to start my own business. Marcia, who herself is a successful entrepreneur, not only modeled how it is done but also motivated me to do so. I wanted to start my own business but never really thought I would take the leap. She mentioned that my personality was perfect for starting a business, and she believed in me enough that she became my first retainer client. I’m pretty confident that without her, I never would have started Elysium. Sometimes we just need those cheerleaders there at the right time to convince us to pursue our dreams. I really want to pay that forward to other women in the same boat, so I never turn down an opportunity to share my experiences with women who are thinking about starting their own business.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think there are two primary reasons why women don’t found companies as often as men do. The first is that women tend to have negative self-talk. They think of every reason why they can’t found a company instead of concentrating on the reasons why they can. If you want to start and succeed in business, you must be confident that you can do it. There’s no reason to spend the time, energy, and money on something that you think “may” be successful. When I was starting Elysium, I remember someone told me to either do it fully or not at all. That stuck with me. When Elysium got underway, I went full speed ahead.

The second reason is that women who want to have children don’t know if they can balance it all. This is a viable reason. It absolutely takes a village to raise children in general, but definitely when you’re trying to create and run a business. I would not have gotten Elysium off the ground if my husband was not a true partner. We are a team, as he assists in all aspects of the children’s lives. While he is wonderful, he could not carry the baby nor deliver it. So this can cause another setback for women. Thoughts of how do I conduct business while pregnant? How soon will I be able to get back to work after I deliver my child? What if I don’t want to? These are all real thoughts. I felt so awkward at new business meetings when I was pregnant with my second child. I felt like screaming, “I will still do a good job for you once she’s here!” For the most part, I probably put that on myself. I also found myself breastfeeding in a client’s conference room when I thought everyone was out to lunch, and to my surprise, the entire leadership team walked in. It was awkward and some would say unprofessional, but there was no pumping room and I needed to pump and I needed to be at that meeting. Thankfully they were cool with it because they had been a client for a long time and knew me well, but it could have gone a totally different direction if circumstances were different. Women have to own that they are amazing humans who can birth children AND run businesses. Even if you own it, the Mom Guilt is hard, and there are days when you just can’t possibly get it all done, and you feel as if you’re not doing your best as Mom or business owner.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

One thing that would truly help is more subsidized daycares. I was/am lucky because when my kids were under school age, I had two Grandmoms nearby, and I can afford daycare. When you take away options for where children can go safely during workdays, you severely restrict women’s options.

I think society is getting better at understanding that women can have babies and run businesses at the same time, but it might not look like a standard 9–5 situation.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

More women should become founders because women are natural multi-taskers. Women are used to keeping many balls in the air — something that all business owners have to do. I also think that owning a business can give you more flexibility to work when you can work and not when you’re expected to. Business ownership is a round-the-clock job, but if you have to stop to run your child to a doctor’s appointment, you don’t have to answer to a boss who’s clocking your time in and out.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The myth I would like to dispel is that it’s all fun and games as the founder. I absolutely love Elysium and all that comes with it, but there are a ton of highs and lows, and you have to be able to deal with both appropriately.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I think anyone with lots of drive and passion can become a founder. Like I mentioned before, you have to really want it and really believe in yourself to make your entrepreneurial dreams come true. To a certain extent, you need to be a risk-taker to be a successful founder. With a mortgage and a baby, it was a little scary to leave my high-paying job to launch my business. If a woman doesn’t like taking risks and doesn’t want to lead a team, they should probably seek a “regular job.”

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I’m trying to make the world a better place by spending time with young women entrepreneurs or women needing help in their careers. It’s meant a lot to me when other women have helped me, so I want to pay that forward.

After having my son, I started a group called WoMo Network to share stories and tips from other working moms.

At the time, I couldn’t believe how hard it was to work and have a newborn, and I couldn’t believe more women weren’t talking about it. In the seven years since I had him, it’s definitely getting better. More women are talking about a lot of workplace issues, so in general, there’s more awareness. WoMo made me feel that I wasn’t alone with my struggle, and I hope it made other working Moms feel that way as well.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There are probably more important issues globally, but since we’re talking about women entrepreneurs, I think it would be beneficial if there was a mini-entrepreneur training class available. Like a mini-MBA but with a business-owner focus. I have my MBA, and it was helpful, but I would love to do it again with a business owner lens. There are so many pieces to owning a business, and very few people are proficient in all of them. Obviously, I love marketing, but I don’t love accounting quite as much. Of course, I have an accountant, but it still behooves me to have a good understanding of what’s coming in and out of the business, and what’s going to taxes, etc.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Anyone who knows me knows I would love to have lunch or chat or anything with the singer, P!nk. As a working Mom, you can tell she loves her work and she loves her children, and even as a celebrity, it’s a hard balance. She stands up for many of the issues that I believe in, and she doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind. Lastly, she’s from Philadelphia, so I think we’d bond over being a Philly sports fan.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.