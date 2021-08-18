Tzvia Bader: “Support others”

Support others. Patients need to support each other and help each other throughout their journey. By doing so, the entire community will succeed in helping to fight cancer.

As a part of our “Unstoppable” series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tzvia Bader.

In 2013, Tzvia was diagnosed with Malignant Melanoma, about 20 years after she lost her mother to Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. With three young daughters at home, losing this battle was not an option for her. After participating in three clinical trials, Tzvia has now been in remission for four years. Throughout this process, she learned the way in which patients gain access to advanced treatments through clinical trials is completely broken. Understanding ALL treatment options is critical for people to own their cancer journey. After spending 20 years building technology companies, Tzvia greatly understands that AI offers the only viable path to empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to receive the best treatment possible. Enter TrialJectory, an AI-powered tech platform that matches cancer patients with the right clinical trials for their exact diagnoses and gives the pharmaceutical industry and CROs access to patient insights to effectively design and recruit for clinical trials. TrialJectory’s mission is to democratize access to advanced cancer treatment. Currently, TrialJectory has tens of thousands of highly engaged patients using its platform, supporting 12 cancer indications that cover more than 60 percent of all cancer types. Also, During COVID, TrialJectory experienced 500 percent year-over-year growth in new patient users.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

In December 2013, I was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. This came almost 20 years after losing my mother to Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. With three young daughters at home who needed me, losing this battle was not an option. After participating in three clinical trials, I have now been in remission for seven years.

What I quickly learned throughout this process is that the way in which patients gain access to advanced treatments through clinical trials is completely broken. Understanding all treatment options is critical for people to own their cancer journey.

After spending 20 years building technology companies, it was clear to me that AI offers the only viable path to empowering every individual with the knowledge and tools they need to receive the best treatment possible.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

I was diagnosed with a later stage of malignant melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer. I knew that I needed to overcome the many barriers that patients often experience when trying to find the right cancer treatment for their exact diagnosis and take charge of my journey. With three daughters at home — the youngest being only 1 year old and the oldest being 4 years old — I definitely had something to keep me motivated.

Since I lost my mother to cancer, I had a sense of what my journey was going to be like. I knew that it would not be a linear process and to expect that some treatments might fail or take longer to work than others. I did my own research, educated myself on all of my treatment options and decided to not lose hope on my journey.

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness ?

My greatest accomplishment was taking my personal experience with cancer and combining it with my background in technology to create my company, TrialJectory, which enables patients to become active decision-makers on their cancer journeys and their own biggest advocates. Leveraging technology, such as AI, to remove the barriers and help patients to understand all of their options was, and still is, my main goal.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

Although it might be difficult to remain positive throughout the process, understand that it is a journey, so you must stay strong. Despite the challenges that you will face, you must find the power to overcome it. Remind yourself what it is that you are fighting for.

Personally, my motivation for fighting the cancer battle was the determination to see my youngest daughter turn 18 years old; I set this goal for myself and continued to fight for it. For both TrialJectory and me, there is no direction except forward.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My husband helped me to achieve success along the way. He helped to raise our three daughters while I was fighting cancer and kept reminding me exactly what I was fighting for. He believed in me and truly helped me to remain strong.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Reminding patients to own their journey as soon as they receive their diagnosis is how I use my success to bring goodness to the world. TrialJectory is helping cancer patients to find hope and give them the tools they need to make decisions that can impact their health for the better.

We have received inspiring feedback from patients who are thankful to have been given options that their physicians were unaware of, and this feedback is truly what keeps the team excited to push our technology even further.

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

You are more than your disease. It does not define you as a person or what you can achieve. Though you may not have a degree in medicine, you can make your own health decisions. No one knows what you are capable of or what you prefer more than you do. It is important to be able to do your own research and make educated decisions based on what is best for you. It is a long journey. Some treatments will succeed and others will fail, but you must remind yourself to stay strong throughout the process. Communication is key. Transparent communication with not only your physician but also with yourself is a very crucial part of this journey. Support others. Patients need to support each other and help each other throughout their journey. By doing so, the entire community will succeed in helping to fight cancer.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” — T. Edison

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

I would love to have a conversation with Melinda French Gates. She encourages women to lead in whatever they do and brings innovation to areas where there is limited access to healthcare on a global scale. Parallel with TrialJectory, Melinda aims to provide top-notch access to healthcare for those who do not have it.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!