Kurt Kane of The Wendy’s Company: “You can’t know everything”

Kurt Kane is President, U.S. and Chief Commercial Officer for The Wendy’s Company and serves as a trustee of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Prior to becoming U.S. President and Chief Commercial Officer, Kurt joined Wendy’s as Chief Concept Officer and later named Chief Concept & Marketing Officer where he was responsible for Wendy’s culinary innovation, digital experience organization, brand marketing and advertising teams. He developed a unique brand voice across all marketing channels that distinguishes Wendy’s from competitors and is viewed as a trend-setting innovator across many industries. His love for the Wendy’s brand is strong, and his meal of choice is a Spicy Chicken combo paired with a fresh-baked chocolate chunk cookie.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Before I joined the corporate world, I served in the military. After I got out of the Army I attended business school at the University of Texas at Austin where I gained exposure to many different career paths. While there were merits in all of them, the one that suited me best was Brand Management given its broad focus not just on marketing but on cross functional leadership as a whole. But I’ll give full credit to my older sister for opening my eyes to the world of food and beverage marketing that eventually led me to my role today at Wendy’s. She has built a very successful career as a sales executive across a number of packaged goods companies and I had the chance early on to see what that world was about because of her. Without her advice and guidance along the way, I don’t know that I would have found the right path, so I’m a very lucky guy to have someone like that to look up to.

In addition to working with a talented team, one of the elements I love most about my work at Wendy’s is serving as a member of the board of trustees of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® (DTFA). At Wendy’s, we work closely with our entire system of franchisees, suppliers, operators, general managers and crew to raise money to support the DTFA’s commitment to finding forever families for children in foster care across the United States and Canada.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

At the start of 2020, our focus was launching the breakfast daypart at Wendy’s. We built a strong business model with a craveable menu in partnership with our franchisees and our entry into breakfast was in service of rescuing consumers from the bland and uninspired breakfast options that exist in QSR.



As it happened, launching this billion-dollar business coincided with the most difficult period for restaurants in American history. Our team had to adapt very quickly to change the plan a number of times, but always remained focus on telling the world one thing: we’re open for breakfast. We pushed forward while our competitors pulled back and breakfast became a bright spot for our business in what became a drive-thru-only world. Our breakfast launch has contributed to our growth, which allowed us to surpass both Burger King and Subway in the ranking of the largest restaurant chains in the U.S. And we are still just getting started with breakfast.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

During any career, there are plenty of mistakes made along the way. Some seem funnier over time rather than in the moment. What I’ve learned throughout my career is to own the mistakes made because they teach important lessons, and when corrected, make you better in the long run. Rather than dwell on the potential miss, explore how to get stronger and learn from the experience.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

At Wendy’s, everything we do revolves around our vision of becoming the world’s most thriving and beloved restaurant brand; that’s why we’re focused on taking care of our customers and the Wendy’s family while making a positive, lasting difference in the broader communities we serve. Our corporate responsibility efforts support three key focus areas within our Good Done Right platform and strategy: Food, People and Footprint.

In our 2020 corporate responsibility report, we shared progress in these areas, as well as many other accomplishments from the past year. We donated 500,000 dollars to advance social justice, youth and education in the Black community by significantly increasing our support of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and engaging new partners, including the YWCA Columbus and Columbus Urban League. We also set goals to responsibly source our top 10 priority food categories by 2030 and increase the representation of underrepresented populations among Company leadership and management, as well as the diversity of Wendy’s franchisees. We also committed to sustainably sourcing 100% of customer-facing packaging by 2026 and to benchmark, track and reduce our Scope 1, Scope 2 and Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions and set a science-based target by the end of 2023.

But the heart of our work to support the communities we serve comes in the form of our long-standing efforts to support our signature cause, the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA). In 2020, the DTFA achieved an incredible milestone in its history by celebrating its 10,000th adoption through the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® program, and Wendy’s signature in-restaurant fundraisers, Boo! Books™ and Frosty® Key Tags, play a critical role in raising funds so the DTFA can continue expanding this program to serve more of our nation’s most vulnerable youth in foster care.

Boo! Books are sold at our restaurants in September and October for 1 dollars which provides customers with five coupons for free Jr. Frosty treats. It’s a great alternative to handing out candy at Halloween! In November and December, we sell Frosty Key Tags for 2 dollars. The Frosty Key Tags become an all-access pass for a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase in the next calendar year. Talk about a gift that keeps on giving. While these provide excellent consumer benefits, it’s the children still waiting in foster care who really benefit. We have a goal of raising nearly 14 Million dollars with these two programs alone this year to help the DTFA do their important work of serving children in foster care who need our help right now. The adoption program that the DTFA has pioneered to do this work is really incredible; it’s called Wendy’s Wonderful Kids, and I encourage your readers to go to the DTFA website to learn more about the model they use, which has been proven to be up to three times more effective at finding adoptive homes for youth most at risk of aging out of foster care without a family. Bottom line, at Wendy’s, we won’t stop these fundraisers until every child still waiting in foster care has a permanent, loving home. Making that a reality one child at a time is the best expression of what Wendy’s is all about.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

At Wendy’s, we host annual conventions to celebrate our employees, partners and successes. As part of this tradition, we invite children who have been adopted through Wendy’s Wonderful Kids to join us and share their powerful stories. In 2020, we had the pleasure of hearing from an impressive young man, Zach. Zach shared an inspirational account of his journey that touched every person. Some of this young man’s earliest memories were of struggle, moving between his biological family and foster care with no permanent place to call home. Thanks to Wendy’s Wonderful Kids and the DTFA, Zach was adopted into a loving family that changed his journey — he is now thriving in college on a full scholarship. Zach’s story is one of 10,000 equally moving personal stories that reinforce why supporting the DTFA goes beyond a typical brand engagement with cause for us at Wendy’s.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Solving the issue of finding permanent, loving homes for the hardest-to-place youth in foster care is incredibly challenging work. However the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has pioneered an evidence-based, child-focused recruitment model that works. Wendy’s Wonderful Kids adoption recruiters work with smaller caseloads of 12–15 children to ensure each child receives the time, resources and support they deserve. Since the program’s founding in 2004, the DTFA has been using the contributions from Wendy’s fundraising programs to scale Wendy’s Wonderful Kids. In 2017, the Foundation launched an aggressive, multi-year U.S. business plan to expand the reach of Wendy’s Wonderful Kids® in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Statewide expansion began in Colorado, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Utah and Washington, while continuing to support the hiring of adoption recruiters and build momentum across the nation. Now in its second phase of scaling, the DTFA is working to expand this program to 10 more states to ensure there are enough adoption recruiters to serve the number of youth in their focus population: teenagers, children with special needs and siblings.

Anyone can help by participating in Wendy’s annual fundraisers, Boo! Books and Frosty Key Tags benefitting the DTFA. We also make it simple to donate outside of the holiday season. Next time you’re at Wendy’s, donate your spare change in the coin collection canisters by the register. Every dollar truly makes a difference.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

In my opinion, leadership is the ability to create a vision of what the future should hold and to motivate others to help make that vision a reality. It is all about understanding where things stand today so that you can chart a course for an even better tomorrow in a way that gets people excited to do the work and expend the energy involved to make it happen.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Good is the enemy of great. Always push for the extra 5% to take something from average to remarkable. Strategic plans on paper are a good start, but only a start. A good plan that can be executed well is MUCH better than a great plan that is impossible to make happen. It is better to admit when you don’t know something than to pretend you do. You can’t know everything. The ability to admit this is the first step toward being open-minded and willing to accept help when you need it to make something happen. Simplify, simplify, simplify. Focus on the few big things that will make a difference and don’t let the little things become a distraction. Be quick to recognize and celebrate the work of others and it will come back to you one-hundred-fold throughout the course of your career.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It may not come as a surprise that the movement I would inspire is already underway through our work with the DTFA. Personally and professionally, it is incredibly gratifying to know we can make a difference in the lives of these children and drive awareness of the urgent need for foster care adoption across the United States and Canada through simple acts like purchasing Boo! Books for Halloween or giving a Frosty Key Tag to a friend or family member around the holidays.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is undoubtedly “The magic always happens outside of your comfort zone.” You have to be willing to push beyond the boundaries in place today in order to create a better tomorrow. This is always hard to do but when you put in the work and make bold moves, you achieve great results.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

The list of people I’d love to have a private meal with is long and incredibly varied, but those who I find most interesting are people who have performed well and delivered results under challenging circumstances — you can say I’m a fan of the underdog. That said, my top choice would be Mike Eruzione, Team Captain of the 1980 U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team when they upset the Russians to win the gold medal. This is a story that has inspired me — and many people — for over 40 years and I would love to hear it live from Mike himself.

