Meg Prejzner of Hackett Brand Consulting: “Kindness matters. You are loved”

As a part of my interview series about the things we can each do to make social media and the internet a kinder and more tolerant place, I had the pleasure to interview Meg Prejzner.

Meg is the Founder and CEO of Hackett Brand Consulting, a digital marketing agency that works with purpose-driven brands to bring their mission and vision to life. Meg founded Hackett on the heels of a successful 15- year corporate marketing career. She’s led big-name brands and managed million-dollar budgets, but for Meg, all of the success in the world would be meaningless it if didn’t serve a greater purpose. Her desire to follow her personal mantra of “unlocking the power of what can be” drove her to start Hackett with her husband, Maciek. Together with their team, they partner with like-minded businesses who have a greater purpose, help them grow their brands, and simultaneously answer the call to positively impact the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

For more than a decade I’ve helped build brands and marketing programs for everyone from Fortune 50 companies, national franchise concepts, and globally recognized brands, to local independent retailers and start-ups alike. I started in marketing in college and was one of the lucky ones who followed her major into a career and fell in love with it.

I worked in a number of different areas from sports marketing to a PR agency, and eventually led brand marketing for a national restaurant concept. But, the whole time I knew I was an entrepreneur at heart and was always busy planning to start my own business. In fact, from the time my husband and I first started dating, I would always tell him one day we’d work together and run our own business.

In 2017, we were traveling in New Zealand and we decided to go bungee jumping on a whim. And, as it turns out, it was one of those cliche but profoundly impactful, influential moments that would change the trajectory of my career.

Flash forward just three short months, I started our own marketing agency — Hackett Brand Consulting — providing the same foundations I used to grow some of the world’s most recognizable brands to our clients. Today, I not only support Hackett Brand Consulting but also help independent entrepreneurs and small business owners with marketing consulting and courses through my other company, Meg Prez.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

One of the things that I found interesting was the way that I signed Hackett Brand Consulting’s biggest client to date. It was at the start of the Pandemic, and most companies were just getting familiar with online meetings. At the time, the majority of our clients would keep their cameras off during meetings, so they were more like a conference call. The day that I was going to present my pitch to the client, I assumed we’d all have our cameras off like we normally do, so I was not in my business attire. In fact, I had a hoodie on! When everyone signed on, I noticed that they were turning their cameras on, which meant I’d need to turn mine on as well and give the presentation wearing my hoodie. The fact that the client loved the presentation and signed on with us was a major testament to the value of my work, and not my appearance. I wouldn’t recommend giving major presentations in your comfy sweatshirts — but it was definitely an interesting experience!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We work building brands and developing brand identities for organizations, and one of the funniest mistakes I made was not doing the same for my own brand.

When I started Hackett I very much just jumped in and started offering services without much thought to branding, and then ironically had to take a step back and re-evaluate what our niche or brand would be.

Starting at the heart of it all, as we encourage every client to do with a well-informed strategy, is something that I retroactively implemented. For us, this is working with purpose-driven brands and doing work that is bigger than ourselves.

The biggest lesson I learned in identifying our niche and retroactively articulating our purpose is to remember to start with the basics and build your foundation. While it’s important in business to just start — meaning, don’t let small details hold you back from pursuing your dreams — you also need to know why you started and be a brand you believe in.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! Right now I’m working on building my other company, Meg Prez. It’s a consulting agency for entrepreneurs and small businesses, where I offer training courses, resources, and one-on-one consulting to help people create the brand they’ve always dreamed of. My goal is to inspire and educate business owners, entrepreneurs, and leaders looking to grow their business with brand strategies and marketing support.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. Have you ever been publicly shamed or embarrassed on social media? Can you share with our readers what that experience felt like?

Fortunately, I haven’t had this experience. I have done a pretty good job of keeping my social media platforms free of anyone who would have something negative to say in such a public way.

Have you ever posted a comment on social media that you regretted because you felt it was too harsh or mean?

I have not. I grew up as social media grew up — with Myspace in high school, Facebook in college and the evolution of every other channel into my adulthood. And I had an acute awareness that what I post can be forever online.

Beyond that, I also try to personally live by the idea that if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all. Kindness matters. It is not helpful to be hurtful, and oftentimes, hurt people hurt people.

So if you understand that people who choose to hurt others online with words are often hurt themselves, you can have compassion toward that person. You understand they are hurt and learn to not take things personally. With that, I would never want to be the person to hurt another online because words carry so much more weight than you even know.

Can you describe the evolution of your decisions? Why did you initially write the comment, and why did you eventually regret it?

When one reads the comments on Youtube or Instagram, or the trending topics on Twitter, a great percentage of them are critical, harsh, and hurtful. The people writing the comments may feel like they are simply tapping buttons on a keyboard, but to the one on the receiving end of the comment, it is very different. This may be intuitive, but I feel that it will be instructive to spell it out. Can you help illustrate to our readers what the recipient of a public online critique might be feeling?

People often feel that if you are on social media or online in any way, then you are choosing to open yourself up to all that comes with it. With that mindset, it’s easy to be a keyboard warrior, firing away comments without thinking too much that the person on the other end of the screen is a real person with feelings.

These are real people, with real emotions and they deserve the same respect you would give them if you saw them in person. People pay attention to how you make them feel — that goes good and bad. When given the choice, why not choose to empower, uplift and leave the world a little better than before you were there?

Do you think a verbal online attacks feels worse or less than a verbal argument in “real life”? How are the two different?

I believe this depends on the person receiving the attacks. Some people may feel worse because a complete stranger is going out of their way to make them feel worse, while others may feel ok because it is not someone they care about “in real life”. In either case, the line is blurred between real life and social, because the person on the end of the receiving line is real. And that is what matters.

What long term effects can happen to someone who was shamed online?

While I am not a psychologist, I can only imagine that online shaming carries weight far beyond the moment in time that it is shared. What feels like one simple comment may carry with someone for years. If you took it “offline” and considered it in terms of real-life experiences, we all remember a time when someone really uplifted us and left us feeling good just as we remember someone who tore us down and caused hurt that lingered. This does not change because you are online.

Many people who troll others online, or who leave harsh comments, can likely be kind and sweet people in “real life”. These people would likely never publicly shout at someone in a room filled with 100 people. Yet, on social media, when you embarrass someone, you are doing it in front of thousands of even millions of people, and it is out there forever. Can you give 3 or 4 reasons why social media tends to bring out the worst in people; why people are meaner online than they are in person?

I can’t imagine a kind person hurting people online intentionally. Rather, they must perceive themselves in a kind way and their online persona really only unveils a part of their personality otherwise shielded in person. At the end of the day, to hurt someone else means you are hurting in some way, you feel a lack of accountability for your actions, or you simply feel distanced from others because you are a stranger and there is a lack of interpersonal communication that happens online

If you had the power to influence thousands of people about how to best comment and interact online, what would you suggest to them? What are your “5 things we should each do to help make social media and the internet, a kinder and more tolerant place”? Can you give a story or an example for each?

Kindness matters. You are loved.

I recall a teacher when I was just 15 telling me, “you never know what kind of day someone is having or what they’re going through personally, so treat them with kindness.” This resonated so much with me that I remember it to this day. To people online, I encourage them to think about the other person at the end of the comment. You don’t know what someone is going through, or what they’ve been through, so it’s important to show kindness. It matters.

To the person on the receiving end of the comments, you are loved. You are so deeply loved by me, by others you don’t know and by those in your life. You are defined by so much more than what is said online. You are loved.

Freedom of speech prohibits censorship in the public square. Do you think that applies to social media? Do American citizens have a right to say whatever they want within the confines of a social media platform owned by a private enterprise?

I think a good rule to keep in mind when posting on social media is to act as if the comment you’re leaving, or post you’re writing, were something you would say in person. If you wouldn’t say it someone in person, it shouldn’t be something that you post online. Private enterprises, like Facebook, also have the ability to put limits on content posted by users, so it would really be up to the enterprise itself to regulate what is posted.

If you had full control over Facebook or Twitter, which specific changes would you make to limit harmful or hurtful attacks?

I believe we should lead with kindness when posting on social media. As I mentioned, if you wouldn’t say it in person, you shouldn’t post it online. For the receivers of these “attacks,” I would caution you to keep your social media spaces clear of anyone who would feel it necessary to post negative things. Just like we have boundaries for our real life, we are within our right to have limits on our social media platforms.

For the platforms themselves, I believe they have a duty to protect users from attacks that harmful and/or hateful. They are private enterprises who can control the bounds of their media platforms, just as editors control the bounds of a newspaper or a retail owner can refuse serve, and the platforms should regulate content that goes against its guidelines, attacks, etc.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Unlock the power of what can be.” This isn’t a particularly famous quote, but it is my life mantra. To me, it’s a reminder to push beyond any current challenges, because challenges are an opportunity for growth. Although it’s not the most pleasant experience to step out of your comfort zone, I see it as something to overcome in order to get to the growth and amazing opportunities on the other side. This is something that I keep in mind daily as I work to be the best version of myself, both professionally as a leader and personally, in the many roles that I play.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Kamala Harris.

I am truly inspired by our first-ever female Vice President. She is breaking barriers and paving paths for women behind her. On top of that, she seems like such a kind and charismatic person that you would love to just know and have in your life. It would be an honor to meet her.

