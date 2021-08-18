Alicia Wolf ‘The Dizzy Cook’: “We want people to take interest in our disability without selling us something”

We want people to take interest in our disability without selling us something. When I first got sick, I had all these messages pop up from people I hadn’t spoken to since high school. And they didn’t care about how I was really doing…they just wanted to sell me their MLM product to make me “feel better”. As if an essential oil would cure my neurological disorder. We often feel preyed on because people know we just want to feel better.

As a part of our "Unstoppable" series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alicia Wolf.

Alicia Wolf is the Owner of The Dizzy Cook, a diet and lifestyle website for anyone with migraine, and an Ambassador for the Vestibular Disorder Association. After struggling with chronic vestibular migraine, she realized there weren’t many upbeat resources for people following a migraine diet so she created thedizzycook.com. Her new cookbook “The Dizzy Cook: Managing Migraine with More Than 90 Comforting Recipes and Lifestyle Tips” is available almost everywhere books are sold.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is really an honor. Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I was diagnosed with chronic Vestibular Migraine about 5 years ago and it changed my life. I used to work in watch design for a large company, but lost my job with this new chronic illness that made it difficult or impossible to drive, look at a computer, even walk a straight line. Eventually changing my diet and searching for resources, as well as looking for a community who was experiencing the same things I was, led me to start The Dizzy Cook. At the time there really weren’t any positive resources for someone navigating the world of chronic migraine, especially vestibular migraine. On top of that, the recipes out there weren’t things that excited me and they felt more like a restrictive diet. I basically created what I wished was around for me when I was first diagnosed.

Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you became disabled or became ill? What mental shift did you make to not let that “stop you”?

I was a “normal” 30 year old who had just gotten married and left for a big trip around Asia with my husband. When I returned, I started having episodes where I felt dizzy and lightheaded, but I thought it was just jet lag. As the weeks went on, my symptoms got more severe. I started feeling as though I was walking on marshmallows or like I was moving when standing still, sometimes I would have vertigo attacks where everything would spin on me. Going grocery shopping or to restaurants was torture between the lights, sounds, and smells. It took 7 doctors — neurologists, ENT’s, and more — to finally diagnose me with Vestibular Migraine, a type of migraine that can occur without head pain.

Losing my career, which was a part of who I was, was devastating to me. I felt worthless and wondered how my husband could love someone so disabled. One day while crying on the couch, I decided I could either let this rule my life, or I could fight it and not let it take any more from me. I decided I would devote my free time to researching anything and everything that could potentially help. I would try it all!

Can you tell our readers about the accomplishments you have been able to make despite your disability or illness?

When I first started The Dizzy Cook, I was convinced it was just my mom reading my posts, but my book publisher found me and reached out. Two years later, we published The Dizzy Cook: Managing Migraine with More Than 90 Comforting Recipes and Lifestyle Tips, which immediately became a best new seller on Amazon. Despite the pandemic shutting down most of my press events, it continues to be a well loved book. I remember being so exhausted the last month my manuscript and photos were due, I didn’t want to cook anymore! But my husband washed every dish and picked me up off the kitchen floor when I was too tired to stand.

Since then, I’ve done cooking demos on ABC and NBC, shared my story at health conferences, and grew my website to over a million pageviews a year. My work has been featured on Healthline, PARADE, The Mighty, and MindBodyGreen. I’ve learned to better manage my computer time and my illness through working from home and attempting to keep my stress levels in check.

What advice would you give to other people who have disabilities or limitations?

The worst thing you can do is just give up and quit trying to improve, as exhausting as it is. Accepting this illness is a part of your life doesn’t mean you’re giving up, and in fact it can be a huge step in progress. Improvements never happen overnight and take a lot of hard work, which can be so frustrating. But being consistent and patient with yourself always seems to bring progress

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

My neurologist, Dr. Shin Beh. He was the first doctor who actually listened to me and didn’t write me off as someone with anxiety or depression. When I told him I wanted a more conservative treatment plan because I had hoped to have a family soon, he worked with more on more natural approaches without making me feel like I had to be on medication forever. My other biggest support has been my husband, Casey. It wasn’t easy for us initially, but once he started going to my doctors appointments and understanding how much pain I was in, he really became my biggest cheerleader. He always believed I could do more with myself than what my old job was providing and is very proud of work I’ve done.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Not a day goes by that I don’t get at least one email or message that something I’ve written has made an impact on someone’s life. Whether my recipes have helped someone finally follow a migraine diet and get relief for the first time in years, a spouse to finally understand what they’re partner is going through, or I’ve provided information on vestibular migraine treatments that patients haven’t previously seen. Even just feeling heard or like you’re not the only one in the world with this illness can be so validating. I’m excited to use this business to make people’s lives with chronic illness a little bit easier and more enjoyable…dare I say even fun!

Can you share “5 things I wish people understood or knew about people with physical limitations” and why.

The biggest thing is probably how much work goes into a typical day just to prevent an attack or to manage one. It takes so much time, effort, and money, but no one sees it as an invisible illness. From the second I wake up and use my gammaCore nVNS device, take my supplements, and make my migraine-friendly breakfast to taking my medication and doing meditations at night, I’m always working at preventing symptoms. Traveling is a huge hassle, but I make the effort because it makes me feel more like a normal person. I want to live life to it’s fullest now because I know what it’s like to feel stuck on your couch unable to go anywhere. I wish people understood, especially HR departments, that we actually want to work and contribute, it’s just some of us require extra accommodations to have that happen. Having an illness doesn’t make us a bad employee, we’re still just as talented as we were before we got ill. We want people to take interest in our disability without selling us something. When I first got sick, I had all these messages pop up from people I hadn’t spoken to since high school. And they didn’t care about how I was really doing…they just wanted to sell me their MLM product to make me “feel better”. As if an essential oil would cure my neurological disorder. We often feel preyed on because people know we just want to feel better. Finally eating out is just so hard not only when you’re on a particular diet to help you manage symptoms, but also just the amount of noise, lights, action all around you. For someone with a neurological disorder like migraine, it can be really difficult to enjoy a dinner with friends. It’s really tough to manage that line between taking care of ourselves, but still maintaining friendships, and often we fail to manage both successfully. Giving your friends with a disability grace in these situations means the world to them.

I have a post that goes into the full details here — https://thedizzycook.com/5-things-i-wish-others-knew-about-living-with-vestibular-migraine/

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”?

“When you have exhausted all possibilities remember this — you haven’t” — Thomas Edison

…I also like “Live every day like Elle Woods after Warner said she wasn’t smart enough for law school”. Have that one framed in my office above my computer to remind me to continue living life with a passion.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this 🙂

Christina Tosi is probably at the top. She just exudes joy when she’s baking and you can tell she just wants to share that with the world. You often don’t think about what an amazing (and huge) business she’s built just because she seems like everyone’s best friend. That’s how I hope my readers feel — like I’m their best friend who just wants to help them be a better cook and feel better along the way!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much.