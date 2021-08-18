Milica Krstic: “Massage yourself”

Massage yourself: Choose the oil that you like and pick one part of your body. Often, I massage my feet. I take coconut oil and I play nice calming music. Massage helps me to connect with the parts of my body that I don’t think about that often. Feet are keeping us grounded, we stand or walk all day long and very often we forget to take care of our feet. Give them some love and joy.

As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Milica Krstic.

Milica Krstic is a certified psychologist and life coach. She helps entrepreneurs locate and create a sense of peace and balance around and within themselves. She carries multiple certifications in psychology and self-development from Singidunum University as well as a professional certificate from Hay House of Heal Your Life Coach. Based on proven methods deriving from her research and experience, Milica’s focus is now directed toward helping clients create healthier relationships with themselves. Through 1:1 guidance, she helps entrepreneurs identify, understand, and shift their body, mind, soul, emotions, and overall lifestyle with aim of reducing unhealthy behavioral patterns including anxiety, depression, imposter syndrome, overthinking, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was a child, I was very sensitive in many situations and came to see myself as someone who is weak, constantly putting myself down. As I grew older, I began to realize that sensitivity does not directly equate to weakness, but rather empathy. I then began seeing myself as someone who has the ability to understand others’ behaviors and emotions without judgment.

After high school, I decided to continue my education and become a psychologist. In order to better understand people, I knew I needed to learn more about behavioral patterns, cognition, and emotions. Though my university experience provided me with this knowledge, it did not give me the opportunity to put this knowledge into practice. In my third year of studies, I began an internship at a public mental health hospital. Over the course of two years, I was able to see real-life examples of everything I had previously learned about. This experience taught me, amongst many other things, that each person is different and that you cannot help everyone. Overall, it was immensely challenging to hear the sad stories of these individuals and I am grateful to have been given the chance to gain firsthand insights. After graduating from university, I completed an internship at the Medical Military Academy. In all honesty, I was both scared and overwhelmed because, at that moment, I was only 23 years old and had not developed the ‘gut’ for psychopathology.

I thought to myself, “Okay… let me discover which other areas I am familiar with and truly enjoy’’; this happened to end up being a digital marketing and social media. At the time, I was running a fashion and lifestyle blog, so I decided to further my education by enrolling in an MA in Digital Marketing and social media at the University of Sheffield. After my Master’s Degree, I worked as a social media manager for a short period of time. From 2019 until 2020, I added to my portfolio by becoming a Heal Your Life Workshop leader and coach. This education reminded me how much I genuinely love to help people as well as how well I can understand them.

In April 2020, I decided to quit my job as a social media manager. When Covid-19 began, I had plenty of time on my hands to think about my purpose and passion in life. The answer came to me after a while: Essentially, I want to help people have a healthier relationship with themselves. My passion is to provide the love and support that someone never had. I want to hear people, feel their emotions, and heal their soul.

While stuck at home, I used my knowledge in digital marketing and social media to create my social media accounts, website and paid advertisements. Feel Calm, my beautiful mission and brand was finally alive. In June of last year, I got my first client and it all started from there. A year later, I have worked with about 100 different clients around the globe.

Last Fall, I enrolled in body-oriented psychotherapy education. I see this to be a long journey of exploring my personality and as well learning new skills and techniques that will help both me and my clients. From this point on, I am truly happy because I am constantly conducting research, changing careers, and seeking answers. This long path of discovery made me who I am today and I will forever be grateful for it.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed?

Today is filled with a constant need to prove that we are diligent, that we can do more, that we are successful. The environment is currently very competitive, people are competing who will progress more, succeed, get a higher raise, look younger and more beautiful. We found ourselves in such an environment where average and normal is actually no longer enough. The demands of the environment are such that if we are not the best, most beautiful, and most successful, we are simply not good enough. It is important to understand that most often others do not send such a message consciously or with the intention of belittling or making us feel less valuable. Others usually send such messages or make us feel less valuable because they want to protect themselves and because of their fears and insecurities they humiliate others because they also feel like they are not valuable enough.

We are all in this together. We are looking for acceptance and love.

In my opinion, it takes a lot of inner work and healing to get to the point where we feel enough because we are alive and because we are here right now. It took me about five years to understand and really feel it on a deeper level.

When we realize that we are the only ones who can influence our lives and take responsibility for our lives and our actions, then change begins.

It is a change whose ultimate goal is acceptance. A lot of fear and insecurity lies beneath the need to do everything on time and be the best at it. The essence is that we don’t have to do anything and that we are perfect just the way we are, but of course that belief needs to be reached and it takes time.

Through accepting ourselves, forgiving ourselves and others who have hurt us, overall healing and lifestyle changes we can to get to a level where we are self-sufficient just in the way we are and have no need to compare ourselves to others and value ourselves based on comparisons with others. And that is not impossible. In addition to all that the twenty-first century brings, it also brings many techniques that help us reach a level where we will love and accept ourselves without the need to change others or the environment but ourselves. We can only change ourselves. And that is very important to understand. Mindfulness is a great technique that helps us slow down in order to connect deeper with ourselves and really be self-sufficient and fulfilled.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness?

Being rushed impairs our overall health at all levels. I am currently studying body-oriented psychotherapy and through the lectures and experiences we have, I have noticed that if we are rushed “we are not in our body”.

What does that actually mean?

That means that we do not feel ourselves, that we are not there for ourselves. When we are “in our body” we feel ourselves, our emotions, our breath, we are aware and present. We are not present when we are rushed, we are constantly focused on goals, the future and fulfilling the desires of the environment.

When we realize that it is impossible to always arrive on time, to do everything without mistakes, that we are not perfect, that we cannot always be there for everyone, and that we are actually our own priority, then healing and transformation begins. Beliefs can be changed, but it is a process and it takes time.

Also, some people, by being rushed, occupy their mind not to think about the things that are actually important. Sometimes it’s easier to chase in all directions than to face your grief or pain. Through working with a therapist or psychologist, it is possible to discover such things and work on them.

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down?

When we slow down, then we begin to notice fatigue, weakness or even fear. Maybe the question even arises “Am I worth it when I slow down? ‘’

And that’s all normal. During the adoption of a new belief and way of life, where we feel good when we slow down and when we take care of ourselves more, and less about the desires of the environment and success. When we change our perspective on how others see us and are we good to them, we turn around and actually look at ourselves and ask ourselves, “Is this okay with me?” “Then we actually realize that we are the only ones who need to be taken care of. Because when we are well, our partner, children, friends feel that too. We cannot help others before we help ourselves.

To slow down means to become aware, to feel, maybe even to cry. It means something different to everyone. And whatever it means to you, try to slow down, and see what happens. It can be really challenging but worth a try. Because believe me, you will get tired of constantly running for something, for someone. Start with yourself by stopping and slowly taking small steps to breathe, feel the ground under your feet, feel the wind or the sun on your skin, smell the scents around you, feel your muscles being activated as you walk. You did it, you stopped. It probably wasn’t that scary and it was nice.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed. Can you share with our readers 6 strategies that you use to “slow down to do more”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Here are my 6 strategies that I use to ‘’slow down to do more’’:

Dancing: When we dance, we are able to feel our body and to connect with it on a deeper level. You can play music that you love and create safe space for yourself where you can move however you want. Think about the moves, the sensations in your body, your thoughts. Don’t forget to breath. And allow yourself to try the moves that you never tried before. Be free, breathe and feel your body. By doing all this you are slowing down, and creating safe, inspirational time for yourself. Sun gazing: Stand on the ground without shoes and catch the Sun when It’s not that strong, it can be sunrise or sunset. And just be there and watch the Sun. This is calm exercise which helps you to slow down and as well recharge yourself with Sun energy. Massage yourself: Choose the oil that you like and pick one part of your body. Often, I massage my feet. I take coconut oil and I play nice calming music. Massage helps me to connect with the parts of my body that I don’t think about that often. Feet are keeping us grounded, we stand or walk all day long and very often we forget to take care of our feet. Give them some love and joy. ‘’Where am I right now?’’ exercise: Stop where you are right now and just notice what room you are in, what is around you, what you are sitting on, what you are thinking about, what you are drinking or eating, are you aware of your breath. Notice where you are right now. Both physically and mentally. This exercise helps you to slow down and return to the present moment. Mindful eating: As we chew, we don’t think about the food we eat, what it brings us, are we already full or are we still hungry. As we eat our whole system is activated. We take in nutrients and nourish our body and mind as well. The next time you have a meal, try to eat slowly and feel the texture of the food you are eating. Walk barefoot: Find a safe place outside where you can’t get hurt. Take off your shoes and socks and start slowly with gentle and small steps to feel the surface on which you are standing. Some authors also call this grounding. Whatever you call it, it has one goal, to help you connect with yourself and nature in the present moment.

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

For me mindfulness is recharging my batteries. When I want to slow down to do more my choice is to take a break, breath and become aware of every single part of my body. I am listening to my hearth, feeling my legs, hearing my gut, and more. ‘’I am here now and I feel myself.’’

Mindfulness is a type of meditation in which I focus on being intensely aware of what I am sensing and feeling in the moment, without interpretation or judgment. Practicing mindfulness involves breathing methods, guided imagery, and other practices to relax the body and mind and help reduce stress.

Spending too much time planning, problem-solving, daydreaming, or thinking negative or random thoughts can be exhausting. Practicing mindfulness exercises can help me direct my attention away from this kind of thinking and engage with the world around me.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

Lately most of us are dealing with addiction to technology, we need to build practices in our daily lives to bring ourselves back to what really matters. Although nothing beats a good mindfulness meditation, it can sometimes be difficult to squeeze in a 20–30-minute meditation in our busy lives. Instead, we can build micro-practices throughout the day to focus our attention.

A few years ago, I begin with a simple reminder on my table, I wrote ‘’Be present’’ and always when I saw It, I closed my eyes and took a few breaths. That simple exercise helped me to practice mindfulness on a daily basis.

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work?

Within the field of mindfulness, ‘grounding’ refers to the ability to return to the present moment with sustained attention. For example, while practicing mindfulness meditation, you focus only on your breathing while seated for approximately 10–30 minutes.

My favorite tool is body scan, it helps me intentionally focus on different parts of my body. For example, if you are seated, then you might focus on the parts of your body that make contact with the ground or the chair. You will then shift your attention to other parts of your body. This can be done in a systematic way such as scanning your body from your toes to head or by following the sensations that you experience.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices?

My favorite book about mindfulness and being present is written by Eckhart Tolle ‘’The Power of Now’’. My advice is to not read this book just with the mind only. Watch out for any “feeling-response” as you read and a sense of recognition from deep within. The book cannot tell you any spiritual truth that deep within you don’t know already. All It can do is remind you of what you have forgotten. Living knowledge, ancient and yet ever new, is then activated and released from within every cell of your body.

Can you please give us your favorite „Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

‘’To fully relate to another, one must first relate to oneself. If we cannot embrace our own aloneness, we will simply use the other as a shield against isolation.’’

Irvin D. Yalom

When I started my journey, I was at the place where I thought that I am not enough, I thought that I need to do more in order to be accepted by others, etc. But, while I was healing the pain from the past and working on my self-development, I realized that I am much more than just my experiences and thoughts. As well, I thought that one day I’ll meet a partner who will be my strength, my support, my safe place.

When I discovered this quote and generally Yalom’s books I realized that first I need to heal myself, my pain from the past and generally to accept myself in order to be able to find the one who will love me in the way I am.

People tend to seek for partner’s love and support because they cannot feel that for themselves, so when I understood that with deep and serious inner work and also this quote, it really changed my life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Through working with clients, I have noticed that whatever problem or challenge people have, the most common answer lies in the fact that they lack love and support. I would like to motivate and inspire people to talk more about it, that is not a shame, and it is possible to heal yourself and take care of yourself. The balance is not somewhere out there or with someone, the balance is in us and we are the only ones who can create it. Most people are sad, lonely and scared, especially at the moment due to the COVID-19. This situation opened wounds in people who thought they had overcome certain situations but a lot of emotion arose. I want to inspire and motivate people to open up and seek help. It’s not a shame, it’s actually great courage to see that something is wrong and you want to work on it.

It means you really took the responsibility into your own hands and you want to make your life better.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!