Tamara Willner of Second Nature: “Habits”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tamara Willner.

A registered nutritionist (ANutr), Tamara has an MSc in Nutrition from Roehampton University in London (UK), and a BSc in Psychology from The University of Bristol (UK).

Tamara has two publications in peer-reviewed journals. The first is a human clinical trial as part of her MSc, and the second is a service evaluation of digital behavior change interventions.

Tamara’s role at Second Nature, as a Content Marketer, fulfils her passion for dissecting health-related science and making it accessible and applicable to everyone. Second Nature is an app-based program that helps people lose weight and change their lifestyle in the long term.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in London, UK, and went to an all-girls school in West London. I was always interested in science but my abilities were quite split 50/50 between written communication and science. I decided to study Psychology at university, as I was fascinated by human behavior, and by the idea that science could often explain it. A module in ‘Nutrition and behavior’ made me think about how important food is, and not just what we eat but how much, when, and the conditions in which we eat! While travelling for a while and living abroad, I noticed the way that food is ingrained in different cultures and how different our approach to food is in the Western world. I came home to start my MSc in Nutrition and didn’t look back.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

During school, I religiously read the New Scientist magazine and I was always particularly drawn in by the nutrition science findings. This led me to follow some scientists online, like Dr. Petia Attia, Professor Tim Spector, and Dr. Rhonda Patrick. I love the way these scientists take very complex physiological concepts and explain them in a way that’s accessible to everyone. I remember thinking that was a true talent — to help people understand their bodies and make decisions about their health, without being patronizing.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Extremely cliché, but I have to go with my mom. She didn’t have the same academic opportunities that I did, but was very successful in her creative space as an actress and professional dancer. Despite not always necessarily understanding my decisions, she supported me in going to university and completing a Masters. She would offer to pick me up after late-night stints in the lab or from my pub job at the time, was a consistent source of comfort when my thesis deadlines were looming, and is the biggest fan of any content I produce to this day. She may be slightly biased, but I appreciate her to no end nonetheless!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Less of a mistake and more of a learning, but I opted for a ‘safer’ route when I was younger at the start of my career and completed two roles in finance, commercial banking. My tasks weren’t particularly stimulating, my colleagues weren’t particularly inspiring, the only benefit was a decent paycheck.

I remember one day talking to my manager and asking him “what was his favorite part of the job?” His response was, “knowing that there probably won’t ever be a day that we’ll all be stuck here past 5pm!” He was half-joking but, at that point, I remember thinking “‘I’ve made a mistake” and promised myself I’d never do a job where I was clock-watching. Perhaps the bigger mistake here was filling my wardrobe with corporate formal wear too soon.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

This is a tough one haha, I’d probably have to go with one that I think about quite a lot since studying philosophy back in school — “No man is an island,” John Donne. It speaks to the idea of human connectedness, which is something that sparked my interest in my profession. It resonates with me because I think we underestimate how much we rely on each other as humans and I see it every day in my current role. People need support, trusted support, in order to grow and better themselves. I don’t think anyone is ‘too senior’ or ‘too successful’ to need empathy and support.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Working for a health start-up means that there are new exciting projects every week! No day is the same. The main reason I joined Second Nature was that the company’s mission is to help as many people as possible live healthier lives. We’re constantly trying to not only improve our product to give people the best possible experience but also improve how we reach people, given that we’re the ‘underdogs’ in the huge wellness space. I play a big part in how we communicate with and reach people, which is where my skill set lies. At the moment I’m working on streamlining the process of people coming back to us who needed some time off. These people have made a huge commitment to themselves to better their health, so I’m focusing on making it as seamless as possible for them to come back.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

My Psychology degree from The University of Bristol was actually Experimental Psychology. This meant it was heavily lab-based and had a focus on exploring scientific theories. This gave me confidence and a solid foundation in analyzing scientific literature. For my Nutrition masters, I was at an advantage as nutrition is a relatively new science and requires rigorous scrutiny. I conducted my own clinical trial for my thesis, which explored the effect of a particular fiber on the weight, mood, and microbiota (gut bugs!) of overweight women. The results were fascinating and it ended up getting published in a peer-reviewed journal. I graduated and qualified to register with the Association for Nutrition (the UK’s nutrition professional body).

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

In clinical terms, a healthy body weight is one that sits within a healthy body mass index (BMI) range, which is between 18.5–24.9kg/m2. BMI is a measure that uses both your height and weight to work out if your weight is healthy.

BMI definitely isn’t a perfect measure of health as it doesn’t distinguish between muscle and fat mass. Research has shown that muscle mass may be a better predictor of our health than BMI. However, BMI can help to predict our risk of chronic diseases.

A healthy body weight is also one in which a person feels happy and content. Our weight isn’t a direct reflection of our health and there are other reliable ways to track this instead, such as fitness, energy levels, sleep quality, and blood sugar control.

This is why, at Second Nature, we take a holistic approach towards health and recommend a variety of lifestyle changes to benefit people’s health and wellbeing.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Each one of us has a natural weight, which is the weight that your body will hover around when you’re eating in moderation. It can be difficult to know when your body has reached its natural weight. But there are a few key signals including feeling happy and content with your weight, being within a healthy BMI range, and noticing your weight has settled rather than continuously fluctuating.

Going above your natural weight takes consistent overeating or an excessive intake of ultra-processed foods. On the other hand, you might go below your natural weight if you’ve been ill or are actively choosing to lose additional weight. However, going below your natural weight through diet alone is typically unsustainable, as you’ll likely feel too hungry.

A BMI below 18.5kg/m2 is classified as being underweight, and there are health risks associated with being underweight. So, if your weight is below the healthy weight range, it’s important to increase your protein and energy intake to prevent further weight loss and to help you regain muscle mass.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

A BMI below 18.5kg/m2 is classified as being underweight, and there are health risks associated with this. Being underweight can impact your muscle mass, which we need to try and retain as much muscle as possible to promote better mobility, immunity, and quality of life.

On the other hand, being overweight or obese increases your risk of a number of different chronic diseases, such as heart disease, various cancers, and type 2 diabetes.

If we take type 2 diabetes as an example, overeating (or overeating of refined carbohydrates in particular), prevents our body from responding to the hormone insulin as well as it should. Insulin is the hormone responsible for regulating blood sugar levels. Over time, consistently high blood sugar levels result in prediabetes and then type 2 diabetes, if not treated.

There’s also the domino effect of being over your personal healthy body weight. We might experience low energy, sleep disturbances, aches and pains, which all increase our cravings for processed foods and reduce the likelihood of us exercising. The effect that all of these symptoms can have on our mood and mental health is arguably one of the biggest downsides of carrying too much extra weight.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

We regularly see that when people follow the Second Nature guidelines they experience improvements in their sleep quality, daily energy levels, fitness, relationship with food, and blood sugar control. I like to think of weight loss as the ‘secondary’ effect of making all of these healthier changes — the positive effects extend far beyond weight loss alone.

We have many stories of Second Nature members who’ve reached their health goals and end up feeling better than they’d ever imagined. For example, I remember a man in his 50s who felt isolated during lockdown and turned to food as emotional comfort. He joined the program in December last year and now enjoys running around the garden with his grandchildren and preparing delicious meals for his wife. Similarly, there’s a number of people who’ve managed to put their type 2 diabetes into remission by managing their blood sugar levels from our dietary recommendations and have come off their medication.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Habits

Habits are the key to sustainable lifestyle changes. A habit is when a new behavior becomes automatic, and we can do it with minimum conscious effort (i.e. without thinking).

Take a moment to think about the habits you do every day, like switching off the lights before bed or brushing your teeth. Rarely would you need to set yourself a reminder to do these things, you just do them without thinking.

Now imagine if meal planning, exercise, or meditation were the same as the habits above? Undoubtedly it would make it much easier to follow a healthy lifestyle.

This is why, at Second Nature, we focus on forming healthy habits.

2. Your food choices

We recommend having three balanced meals a day while being mindful of your complex carb servings.

When balancing your meals, I’d suggest choosing a good source of protein (such as chicken, fish, meat, tofu, or eggs) as this can help us to feel full and reduce our appetite. I’d also recommend filling half your plate with non-starchy vegetables (such as broccoli, peppers, spinach, mushrooms, green beans) and adding a source of fats to every meal (such as avocado, full-fat cheese, salmon, extra virgin olive oil, or nuts).

Keep up your water intake as well, because the body often confuses thirst for hunger.

3. Meal planning

Meal planning can help you to stay in control of what you’re eating and prevent last-minute choices. Batch cooking healthy meals in advance can help to make sure we have balanced choices available even when we’re feeling busy, tired, or stressed.

The best way to keep up with meal planning is batch cook something new each weekend, or on an evening where you have time, and freeze half of the portions. Then when you’re low on time or simply don’t fancy cooking, you can heat up a healthy, balance meal with minimal effort.

4. Mindset

Our thoughts and feelings can have a huge influence on our food choices. I believe that mindset is one of the most important topics that we cover on the Second Nature program. If our mental health and our mindset aren’t balanced, it’s challenging to achieve any of our goals.

We all have a critical inner voice, telling us how we should live our lives and influencing how we feel about ourselves. The critical inner voice consists of negative thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes that oppose our best interests. For example “there’s no point in trying” or “why don’t you just give up.”

Overcoming this critical voice will help you reduce self-sabotaging behaviors and leave you free to peruse more satisfaction and meaning in life. There’s a number of exercises we can practice to slowly, over time manage our inner critical voice. For example, writing down positive affirmations each day or keeping a gratefulness journal is a great way to focus on the positive things in our lives. I like to think of positivity as a muscle — the science suggests that the more we practice active positive thinking, the more naturally it becomes to us. We can’t always control our external environment, but we control how we react to situations and how hard we are on ourselves.

5. Exercise

When it comes to exercise, the most important thing is to find something you enjoy doing. This is because when you enjoy exercising, you’re more likely to keep doing it in the long run.

Several research studies have found that people who do frequent exercise, which is at least 30 minutes of moderate physical activity every day (or a total of 200mins a week), are more likely to keep the weight they lose off in the long run.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

If you’ve already reached your weight loss goal, your next challenge will be to maintain the weight you’ve already lost in the long run. This is much easier when you’ve lost weight in a sustainable way, as we recommend on the Second Nature program.

Choosing to maintain your weight might seem like an easier option than weight loss, but this isn’t necessarily the case! Weight maintenance can still be a challenge in itself.

Habits are the key to sustainable lifestyle changes and will need ongoing attention, even if you’re focusing on a weight maintenance goal. Other considerations include what you’re eating, exercise, sleep, and stress.

A common challenge is hitting a weight loss plateau. A weight-loss plateau is a period of stalling or even weight gain on our weight loss journey. This happens as we lose weight and our body is adjusting to our new natural weight.

Below we can see a graph representing our “expectations” vs the “reality” of a typical weight loss journey. In the graph on the right, we can see intermittent periods of weight loss and weight plateaus.

Although this might not look ideal, the journey on the right is representative of a more sustainable way to lose weight. It’s worth noting that our weight is still trending downwards overall, but we experience fluctuations and plateaus along the way.

After years or decades of being overweight, it can take some time, but our bodies will adjust and then carry on losing weight (if we have weight to lose) or get comfortable at our new healthy weight, which differs from person to person. Patience, self-care, continuing our habits, and focusing on victories other than the number on the weighing scales (such as our energy levels, fitness goals, and mood) can ensure we push through any weight loss plateau.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the most common mistakes we make is expecting a quick fix diet and getting frustrated when the weight doesn’t come off and stay off. This often isn’t our fault, but the weight loss industry has conditioned us all to believe it’s a case of willpower which isn’t the truth. The truth is that we’re constantly sold diets that are near impossible to keep up, and when we fail, we blame ourselves and look to spend money on another solution. The only solutions that work are the ones that actually focus on long-term health, rather than just claiming they do in their marketing.

Highly restrictive diets may work in the short term, but they ultimately will fail, and weight loss will not be maintained. Having an obsession over the numbers on the scale will keep you trapped in the diet cycle, whereas noticing the many other benefits of a healthy lifestyle will help to keep you internally motivated.

Once we accept that weight loss and healthy changes is a journey and that it’s okay to have bumps in the road, they’re much more likely to make progress in the long run.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think one of the main blockages to integrating all this into our lives are the environments we live in. We’re surrounded by food triggers that play tricks on our brain’s reward centers and influence our appetite. The availability of processed foods is ever-increasing and convenience has become the norm.

In my opinion, the trick to integrating all our knowledge into our lives is by making it as easy as possible. When things are lower-effort or we enjoy them, we’re more likely to continue doing them. The more that we continue a behavior, the higher chance that it becomes a habit.

For example, finding an exercise we enjoy, whether that’s dance, swimming, finding a gym, doing yoga in our living rooms, or trampolining with our kids, means we’re more likely to do it again and again.

Similarly, if we make healthy eating easy, by meal planning, batch cooking, or buying some healthy frozen backup foods (e.g. frozen vegetables, frozen berries), we are then less likely to opt for an unhealthy takeaway when we’re tired and low on time.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

My best advice would be to start small, but be consistent. Some habits may seem pointless at first, but they all add up over time. Forming new habits takes time and practice, so play the long game.

For example, perhaps you want to develop the habit of going to the gym each morning for 40 mins. Start by getting up at the right time each day and putting on your gym clothes. Once you feel like this habit is embedded, take it to the next level (which might be walking to the gym). Next, you might go to the gym for 5 minutes each morning. Then keep progressing this habit until you reach the full habit!

This is a more realistic and sustainable way to add new habits to your lifestyle. If you try to add too many big, new habits at once, you’ll end up overwhelmed and probably not be able to develop any new habits.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A movement that we made as a company back in January (when many of us are looking to make healthy changes) was our campaign to #StopFadDiets. We were on a mission to reach as many people as possible and tell them that there are alternatives ways to prioritize your health to short-term, fad diets.

If I could personally inspire a movement, it would be an extension of our ‘Stop Fad Diets’ movement and focus on resetting everyone’s mindset across the globe of how we think about health and our bodies. In other words — undo all of the work that the weight loss industry has done. There’s nothing inherently wrong with weight loss if you have weight to lose. But what is wrong is the guilt, shame, and unreliable information that we’re fed constantly, on social media and from big companies in the weight loss space.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Professor Satchin Panda from The Salk Institute. He’s the pioneer in research around our internal body clocks (circadium rhythm) and when we eat. I would love to pick his brains and ask him the hundreds of questions I have on this emerging topic.

