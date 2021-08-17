Kate Cline: “SIMPLIFY”

SIMPLIFY: Get past the idea of needing gourmet meals every meal. Get over the idea that you’re “living to eat.” We can simplify meal plans, minimize complex flavor blends, and retrain the tongue to truly appreciate simple, fresh foods. And it is okay if it’s a little repetitive at times. We’re creatures of habit, so enjoy a less stressful one. Free up your mind with the idea of simple foods, simple plans, just for a little while. Don’t be overwhelmed by fancy Instagram accounts or food blogs. Those are professionals who are trained in food presentation, colors, and lighting. Simple is less stress!

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kate Cline.

Kate is a registered dietitian and functional nutritionist, personal trainer, and yoga teacher. She blends all of her training and experiences into coaching people to live their best and healthiest lives. She created The Empowered Health Program to help clients tap into the root cause and barriers behind their health and weight issues so that they can lose weight, gain energy, and reclaim their lives! “Feel better — Fast!” She lives in Dublin, Ohio and has her own virtual coaching practice.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up the middle child, with two sisters. And like a stereotypical middle child, I was active, mischievous, and stubborn! Some of my best outlets for my energy were running and playing soccer — as well as wrestling with my sisters (whether or not they wanted to!) I think this began to set into my mind the idea that a part of my identity was “active, athlete, stubborn fighter.” And that has carried through my life for sure, for better or for worse! And you pair that with my parents’ encouragement to think critically about things and not blindly accept everything, and that set me up for the work I do now — a comprehensive and forward-thinking medical nutrition that requires me to have my nose to the books all the time, keeping up on the quickly-evolving research.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I actually started in school as a nurse because I didn’t know what else to do. I really didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I wasn’t squeamish about bodily fluids or processes, and I wanted to help people. Turns out, three years in, I realized I didn’t want to be a nurse. I jumped majors several times until I stumbled into an Intro to Nutrition course as a random class, simply because I needed some credits.

And I was almost instantly in love! It was like learning about this secret, amazing, almost magical way to help people! Who knew how directly linked food and health was? Yes, in some sense, we hear it all the time, but it becomes white noise. So learning the nuances and biochemistry behind it blew my mind! I didn’t want to do hospital medicine and care, but help prevent and heal.

I like to think of myself as a Nutritional Sherlock for health and weight issues.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I suppose the obvious and common answer is, my parents — and, no doubt, they played a huge role in supporting me financially and emotionally throughout my life.

But a less-common response may be the powerful influence I had from Kimberly Snyder. She won’t know that, though! I followed her blog for a while, and it went against the conventional nutrition I was taught in my undergrad program. My first reaction had been to roll my eyes and arrogantly say, “she’s not a dietitian, she doesn’t know!” and then I kept reading. And I questioned. And I went outside of my textbooks into other research journals, and I was introduced to an entirely new world of health. It turned my ho-hum “follow the food guide pyramid” work into a passion to unravel complex health mysteries as I followed that deeper and deeper over these past 15 years. I began utilizing all of these different angles of stress, sleep, self-talk, gut health, personalized plans, mindset work, and more, to go beyond just what we eat into how to really transform our lives!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I suppose you rarely know you’re making a mistake until after the fact. Hindsight, and all. And sometimes it’s still beyond your control. One way of looking at a life-shifting “mistake” I had was in picking my dietetic internship. You can do all the research you want, but sometimes it just doesn’t pan out the way you expect. Every dietetic student must complete an internship. We join one school or program, and the preceptor is responsible for assigning us various shadowing experiences, essentially. Some clinical, some school systems and food service, some community work, and so on. I picked an internship, and it turned out to be a poorly done program where there could be weeks or even a full month with no placement or rotation for me to attend. But the positive side of this was I learned early on to now take control of my own education, experience, and career. I dug in and started reaching out to companies I was interested in, and set up some of my own rotations, including a 4-week stint at a weight loss retreat in North Carolina. This let me learn to be proactive and not reactive in life, and to take ownership of my journey.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“When life knocks you down, get back up and say, ‘you hit like a b*tch.’” I hope that’s okay to say! It really taps into that stubborn side that makes me want to not just get back up, but get back up and FIGHT for what I want. To not let the hardships have power over me, but to know I am more powerful than them. They change me and make me stronger, and I can overcome the setback with a wolfish glint in my eye!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am incredibly excited by my 90-day program, The Empowered Health Program! I launched the first version about 9 months ago, and have been adapting and tweaking it since then. But I think it’s nearing its peak.

It is the culmination of my experiences and knowledge to help people overcome health issues and, frankly, get out of their own way. It was started with a focus on IBS and digestive issues, but since it is based on the foundations of health, I have been awed and humbled at the number of people who have been going through the program and come out on the other side saying, “this has changed my life. I have my life back!”

Because mindset and personalized diet are at the core of it, with additional lifestyle coaching around that crux, it gets results and then sustains them.

Based on my research, I believe it will also be a solution to help people suffering from Covid Long Hauler syndrome, and I’m currently in process of adjusting it to fit that, and recruiting some beta-testers for it. If we can have a strategic pathway to walk them through WITHOUT extra medications, that will be such a beautiful project.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I “see the forest as well as the trees.” My journey started in college, where I obtained my degree and became a Registered Dietitian in 2006. I have since become a personal trainer with a focus on corrective exercise, and also went to India for 6 weeks to study and become a registered yoga teacher. I am passionate about studying and learning the latest evidence-based care, while also able to see how these different branches of the fitness and wellness field all impact one another. I have worked in gyms, chiropractic offices, public health programs, and now have my own telehealth practice where I put it all together to help people rebuild their mindset and routines so they can hit their goals, and actually maintain them.

I learned there is no ONE answer to health. It takes a unified front of so many angles — and that is what I strive to teach and coach people with. This has led to the best and most sustained results.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Ooo, well isn’t that a controversial and layered question! Let’s start with the disclaimer that this is a very general definition. There are always exceptions to this idea, and factors that may not be covered with this.

But, as a good general place to start: If I had to look at numbers, I would say utilizing the body fat percentage would give us the closet starting point (rather than BMI or scale numbers), aiming for a starting average healthy range of 14–31% for women, or 6–24% for men.

And then adapt that as needed to ensure that I person FEELS good at that weight. Hormones in check, lab work in check, mobility in check, appetite in check. Some people may feel a little better in their body slightly above or below the range, while still maintaining health on the inside.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

First off, be flexible with the BMI charts. They may give you a starting point, but be mindful that they have a lot of errors. They don’t account for body composition — a person with a lot of muscle may register as “obese” on the BMI charts, regardless of how much fat they have on them. The common example of this is Arnold Schwarzenegger in his body building days — he would have had a BMI that fell into the “Obese” category, despite low body fat. It was simply that he had a lot of muscle. So even without being THAT extreme, it’s an example that BMI charts do not take into account body composition.

Or on the flip side, we are more recently seeing the rise of what has been called, “skinny fat” people who appear to be a healthy weight but lack a healthy amount of muscle and make up the weight difference in fat.

I would instead keep an eye on the percent body fat numbers. This can be determined by someone well trained in skin caliper use, but I find there is risk for user error with that. If you can access a Body Composition machine, try to do that. Some gyms or health facilities have them. Or you can get decent ones online. I personally use the Omron brand combination scale and body comp monitor.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

For the vast majority of people (though there can be exceptions to anything), I believe that our weight is an outward reflection of our inner health. It is merely a symptom resulting from our nutritional status, energy stores, movement and exercise routines, stress hormones, thyroid hormones, microbiome, and more. So whatever “harmful” aspect is out of balance and causing an unhealthy weight is the long-term risk factor.

Some common issues that come with being underweight are the long-term risk of nutrient deficiencies. If you are underweight because you are not taking in enough fuel, then you are likely not taking in adequate vitamins and minerals either. This can have long term effects on overall health, brain health, bone strength, immune health, and more down the road. Sometimes a person may consume enough, but not be able to actually absorb it — that indicates a gastrointestinal issue to address. Or sometimes people have overly fast metabolisms, as seen with hyperthyroid, which can stress the body over time. And long term, with very underweight bodies, we sometimes see stress on the heart and weakening of bones.

With being overweight, we commonly see chronic health issues appear. Diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and so on. This may be from excessive intake of calories (energy), sky-high levels of inflammation (exacerbated by processed food many times), elevated stress perpetuating cravings for bad food, poor quality sleep can perpetuate bad food choices as well. For many, being overweight also plays a role on mental health as they cannot separate their own value from their weight, and we see increased depression and anxiety. Often down the road, we see a lot of medications and medical bills, limited mobility, and decreased quality of life.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

The bottom line is usually that all the body “processes” are firing better — so there is more energy and better mental clarity. There are fewer symptoms as well related to weight, such as less joint pain or breathing difficulties. There is often a feeling of accomplishment and increased self confidence in people who “feel at home” in their own bodies.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Mindset, mindset, mindset! Can I just add that 2 more times for my 5 total?

The common answers are often things like, take baby steps. One habit at a time. Make a vision board. Or focus on your “why.” But in my experience, these still only lead to temporary changes. The root issue is changing our views, priorities, and expectation — essentially shifting our identity from who we are into who we want to be.

Gandhi is attributed with the quote, “Your beliefs become your thoughts, your thoughts become your words, your words become your actions, your actions become your habits, your habits become your values, your values become your destiny.” And I believe that is the foundation — it comes down to your beliefs and thoughts about yourself and your life choices.

Often the biggest reason people “fall off the wagon” of their health program starts with the mind. The self-talk. The justification to over-cheat or give up or be lazy after a stressful day. The negative thoughts about the changes. The lack of routine and habitual scheduling. The subconscious habit of falling back into failing habits. And so on.

Instead, you have to foster a new paradigm of health and habit. I teach my clients the Pillars of Success, which supports getting the mindset in place. Once our thoughts are solidly rooted in our new visions, the behaviors will follow.

IDENTITY: Envision you at your goals, and determine who you have to be to get there. What are your values? What are your priorities? What habits need to be set? What sacrifices will need to be made? Take time to figure out who you want to be, and what behaviors and thoughts have to go into that person. See who you want to be, and zero in on that. Then start to live it. “Step into your full potential,” is how I often word it. One client stated it this way: I saw the woman I wanted to become, and I committed daily to becoming her. Powerful statement! Do you doubt the power of the mind to change a person? You need only look to the plethora of great actors who have so vividly gotten “in to character” that they need therapeutic help to get back out. After playing Howard Hughes in the Aviator, Leonardo di Caprio had to seek counseling to get over the OCD behaviors he’d mimicked. Kate Winslet likewise needed help after portraying a Nazi in The Reader, and having to grapple with getting into the mind of a character who could justify those acts. All of these actors were working so hard on imagining and behaving as a specific person, responding to what they would think of, how they would act, what they would be doing, what would motivate them — that they actually changed behaviors and changed themselves. So use this instead for good. Do not dwell on bad habits or ticks; do not justify things that go against your integrity; but do think “what would the character of the Best Me act/think/do/sound like/look like…” Take time every morning to remind yourself of this — either by meditating, journaling about it, creating a personal mission statement — whatever resonates with you. ENVIRONMENT– “You are the average of the 5 people you spend the most time with.” If you are surrounded by people who don’t support you, question your every food choice in this process, tempt you… you’re going to have a harder time staying on track. Be mindful of the attitudes, belief, and behaviors of the people you spend a lot of time with. It is important to have good influences around us. Sometimes we don’t have that in our immediate households, so find a group somewhere. Join a gym, sign up at a dance or yoga studio, or join any of the thousands of community groups online, where you can find like-minded individuals interested in health and weight loss. Start a group chat with friends who are interested in having accountability help. Swing by health food stores and just find bits of time to be emerged in the culture you are striving for. SIMPLIFY: Get past the idea of needing gourmet meals every meal. Get over the idea that you’re “living to eat.” We can simplify meal plans, minimize complex flavor blends, and retrain the tongue to truly appreciate simple, fresh foods. And it is okay if it’s a little repetitive at times. We’re creatures of habit, so enjoy a less stressful one. Free up your mind with the idea of simple foods, simple plans, just for a little while. Don’t be overwhelmed by fancy Instagram accounts or food blogs. Those are professionals who are trained in food presentation, colors, and lighting. Simple is less stress! One client shared how, after her kids’ sporting event, the family was going to head home in two separate cars. The kids wanted fast food, but she did not. Part of her said she wanted to ease of drive-through, but instead she went home and decided to make a simple dinner of eggs scrambled with some leftover vegetables. She got home, cooked, ate, and cleaned up all before the rest of the household came home with their food! It didn’t take any extra time — we just think it will. And she was completely satisfied with her simple dinner. GET A COACH AND LEAN ON THEM: When you first start trying to lose weight, usually people are very motivated. But as time goes on, that motivation (emotion) wanes and the new habits aren’t yet solidified. You likely will go through ups and downs. Don’t dwell on the problem or mistakes and spiral down. Pick yourself up, figure out what went wrong, and find and focus on the solution. Figure out the barrier and some solutions, and get assistance if you need it until all of these habits and your new identity can be set. Coaches can help you stay accountable, stay motivated, create simple new habits, and remind you of solutions you didn’t think of. SLEEP: Crazy, right? All of these outside-the-box seeming items, and now sleep? What on earth does it all have to do with weight loss? Plenty! When our sleep is off, it has a ripple effect on so many other factors. First, it makes willpower more difficult to come by. When we’re tired, it’s a lot harder to find the motivation to prepare foods or go to the gym. It’s more common to feel cranky and write the day off as a “bad day” and give in to temptation. And it also messes with hormones. When you don’t get enough restorative sleep, it shifts ghrelin and leptin levels. Normally, ghrelin helps us realize we’re hungry and need to eat, and leptin tells us when we’re satisfied and can stop. But if we don’t get proper sleep, our bodies create excess ghrelin — making us crave more and more foods, particularly carb-heavy sweet foods… and our leptin levels drop — making it harder for us to realize we don’t need to eat any more. So make sure, when you create that vision of your future self, one of the Non-Negotiable habits is to have a healthy sleep routine.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

The habits have to become engrained as a part of your new self. It can’t be a short-term goal or a crash-course diet, but a steady shifting of habits pushing out old ones and making ways for new ones. You have to become comfortable with new routines and situations until they are second nature without any thought.

Like our physical muscles get stronger with repeated work, sets and reps, and patience… so will our mental muscles for setting new habits. Over time, someone who craved a 2 liter of soda daily lost that craving and doesn’t even think of reaching for it anymore. But it took time and self-talk.

When you get in the shower, you don’t focus on each move of your routine — you just do it as your mind wanders. It has become so rote that you aren’t fully even making the conscious decisions to do it. The muscle memory kicks in.

Determine the habits you need. Remind yourself of them every morning and through the day. See the future version of you. And commit every day to taking steps to become that fit, healthy, happy person.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

“All or nothing.” This mentality often leads to that self-deprecating talk down the road. They slip off this unrealistically strict plan, and beat themselves up, and give up. (See the pattern? That’s all self-talk! The thoughts, the mindset!) Willpower Only. Trying to rely on will power while their mental talk says, “but I don’t wanna.” That voice WILL eventually win if you can’t shift it to something more productive. When you have two combating voices (“I have to… but I don’t want to”) eventually the negative voice will win out. You have to train it to agree with the first voice. One client was working through his program, and blowing off the mindset assignments. On the call, he said, “Kate… I’ll follow the food portion of this. You’ll have to drag me kicking and screaming through our 3 months, but I’ll do it.” And I had to have that tough-love talk with him. No! Don’t think of this as a “3 month program” — it can’t be the two voices in your head battling the entire time. Because what happens when I’m not checking in on you each week anymore? So we had to have a hard talk about his choices and priorities, and how he viewed his lifestyle goals. There is no deadline to living a healthy lifestyle at our goal weight. Waiting for “the right time.” There will never be a perfect time, because again — this is for life! You can’t wait for the “perfect” time to start eating better and working out, because life will still throw that curve ball at you down the road someday! So you have to have your mindset and identity shifted to roll with it, rather than give up and say, “I’m quitting for now and I’ll start again at the next ‘perfect’ time.” Instead you need to practice being resilient now, regardless of the curve balls, and adapt to all of the complexities of life as we go.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Yes! Thank you for highlighting that — like you say, “we all know that it’s important to…” And that’s why I approach this interview this way. You are so right — we DO often know what we “should” be doing — and that is why the mind is where we have to start to ACUTALLY start doing, and keep doing.

Otherwise, we allow ourselves to make excuses because our current version of “normal/healthy” tries to say “everything in moderation” even if we’ve been trying that and it’s not working. Or “this is a special occasion” — but there is a holiday weekend nearly every single month of the year! And don’t’ forget all of the birthdays, anniversaries, retirement parties, weddings, baby showers, hard days, tough times, and other “just this once” occasions we’re willing to make excuses to splurge for. And, while that could still often be manageable, the average person doesn’t simply enjoy a little splurge at one special occasion — but gives in and lets that roll into an unhealthy day, weekend, week, month, or entire season.

Instead, we need to truly see that is NOT what will help us hit our goals, and now how we want to feel every year. We want to change that paradigm so instead we can moderate, we should portion, we should embrace the social event without the food being the highlight. Plan some wiggle room, but know it’s a planned treat — not a guilty cheat.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

The first step of solving a problem is realizing there is one. So I challenge people to just start becoming aware of their self-talk during the day. Especially around habits that they want to change. What are you saying to yourself when you go to have a treat? Are you justifying or being self-deprecating? Or are you able to enjoy the moment and stay in control?

And as you start to become aware of your thoughts, if they don’t align with what your goals are and who you are working to become, then talk yourself back from it. Envision what that future version of you would think and do, and start to mimic that — every day!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Honestly, my dream has been to build up my Empowered Healing Program into communities of people going through it together. I know it sounds biased, but the truth is that I created that program to hit all aspects of why people aren’t at their ideal weight or health. We dig into mindset and rewiring the mind, self talk, sleep, stress management, cortisol breath work, a dietary style based on lab work to personalize it, and more. Clients walk away from it stating, not simply “I hit my goal weight,” or “I reduced medications,” but rather, “this changed my life.”

And that is my passion — to Empower people to live not just their healthiest lives, but thrive! I have had chronically ill mom’s get back to being able to “feel present with my family again.” One woman started her own art company after we tapped into the topics of joy to help with their stressful lives — something she said she never would have done otherwise. Another was able to expand her business because her mental clarity and energy was so much better, beyond the weight loss she had.

I want a movement where we stop using band aid solutions, and “just get through the day” mentalities. I want people to be at their best, to feel energized, to safely reduce medications, to hit goal weights, to feel at home in their own bodies, to see what amazing lives they can lead without obsessing over calories and the scale for decades!

I suppose another favorite quote of mine is along those lines… if people felt good in their bodies, and had more energy and confidence, I believe our world could be flooded with this:

“Don’t ask what the world needs. Ask what makes you come alive and go do it. Because what the world needs is more people who have come alive.” — Howard Thurman.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oprah! That woman is a powerhouse of helping influence healthy habits in people. She has been a forward-thinker for decades, looking into new methods for health and weight loss, and being raw in sharing her own journey. And not just that, but her overall accomplishments and ambitions are inspiring! It would be humbling to meet her. And it could be a powerful movement to collaborate and help spread the message of how “root cause” mindset, as well as “root cause” weight issues can be addressed so that people can feel better and hit and hold their goals. Going beyond the number on the scale — empowering people to live their best lives brings their own confidence and passions shining forward!

Kimberly Snyder would be another person I would love to meet, to thank her. Every client success I have, helping people who have felt hopeless with their health and weight, has caused everything from happy tears to happy dances of my own when they succeed — and none of that would have happened if Kimberly’s work hadn’t nudged me down the path of functional nutrition. Every victory they have is because of what she did.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.DublinDietitian.com

@DublinDietitian on Instagram

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kate-cline-rd/

Or connect on Facebook. I share content there all the time: https://www.facebook.com/kate.clinecampbell

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.