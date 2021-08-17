Lynn Gantner of Ageless Radiance Holistic: “Replace sugar sweetened deserts with fresh fruit”

Replace sugar sweetened deserts with fresh fruit. Ideally you should eat one and half to 2 cups of fruit a day. Fruits are loaded with nutrients and fiber your body needs for good health. Taste buds are regenerated about every two weeks. So, you will find that once you give up sugar loaded desserts, you quickly begin to enjoy the sweetness and complexity of flavor of fresh fruit.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, but it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lynn Gantner.

Lynn is a CIHC certified holistic healthy aging coach who is passionate about helping women age healthily and beautifully. She has overcome much adversity to not only survive but thrive. She currently lives in Carlsbad, California, loves to travel and discover amazing vegan cuisine and beautiful beaches, all over the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a child we lived in the country and spent days playing outside in the fresh air and sunshine. We had a big organic garden, my mom cooked everything from scratch. I remember big pots of homemade sauces simmering on the stove, freshly made jams and jellies and big jugs of apple cider vinegar fermenting in the basement. I can still remember the warm juicy delicious flavor of a tomato fresh from the vine eaten right there in the garden. My dad taught us how to meditate and each morning, he would make us an apple cider vinegar and honey drink. I only remember going out for fast food one time and soda was a rare treat. The idyllic childhood years didn’t last but the love for health and wellness has lasted a lifetime.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I’ve always loved going to the library or bookstore and leaving with a big stack of health-related books. However, it was my partner having heart attack at a fairly young age that led me to seek a career in helping others to improve their health. I was frustrated because I knew what lifestyle changes, he needed to make; however, he would not listen to me. I thought maybe if I had a certification, he would listen. Now that I do have the certification, I realize that nagging or my little suggestions won’t help him change and the best method is to sneak in healthy food and exercise here and there and let him choose to make changes when he is ready.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My partner is my biggest cheerleader; however, I found that he didn’t understand my struggles during my journey to becoming a health coach. I had been studying from home for six months and felt lost and alone. While venting in a Facebook group about how little support we had, one woman replied with, “I’ve found you only get out, as much as you put in.” This really made me angry, I had put in six months of studying, I’d done plenty of hard work! Later that day, as I thought about what she said, I realized she’s right. Yes, I’ve put in a lot of hard work into studying but I’d done nothing to create my own support system. So, I set things in motion to create the support needed and formed a study group. Initially, I didn’t realize how much value that group would provide to not only myself but the other women in the group. It gave us a place to vent, cry, celebrate and most importantly of all kept us going when we felt like quitting. I am so incredibly thankful for the support of these women. This experience taught me the value of a support system and I now believe that support and accountability is the missing piece for many people trying to lose weight.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Some members of my family are always very supportive of whatever I do, I’m incredibly lucky and thankful for that. So, when one family member saw I had a weekly group meeting she was more than happy to be there. Well, I guess maybe she wasn’t familiar with zoom meetings where you could be seen and heard. She didn’t realize she was on camera, and we could and see and hear her lying in bed in her pajamas with her microphone somehow making her breath sound like Darth Vader gasping for breath. Being a wonderful supportive family member, she wanted to participate in the conversation so would unmute herself each time I muted her.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One quote that I try my best to live by is, “Treat your body like a temple.” So many people spend hundreds of dollars each year maintaining possessions yet fill their body with cheap junk food while complaining that healthy food is too expensive. This doesn’t make sense, possessions are replaceable, but you only get one body. You will pay the price either now in healthy quality food or later with doctor bills and pain and suffering. You are worth more that the dollar menu!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

It’s so rewarding to see women blossom and discover that they have the power within themselves to reach their health goals. That’s why I’m so excited about my new program that empowers women to create lasting positive change within a supportive group. It’s a holistic program that encourages and supports women in forming healthy habits that lead them to renewed energy, improved health, and better mood while empowering them with an inner strength and self-confidence to propel them to their health goals.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I have plenty of knowledge and certifications in gut-health, holistic nutrition, and plant-based nutrition; however, I feel it is my genuine love for helping others and passion for health and wellness that is my biggest asset

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is the weight that feels comfortable for the individual and at the same time maintains health markers such as cholesterol and blood pressure at healthy levels.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Our society is too obsessed with weight. Two people may weigh the same, but one is healthy, and the other isn’t. Weight is only one piece of the puzzle. Instead of focusing on weight, focus on treating and feeding your body what it needs for best health. See your doctor once a year for an annual checkup and listen to your body. Our bodies signal us constantly on just what they need. The problem is we don’t listen, then our body screams out in injuries and illness. Food industry advertising, “Franken-foods” created to be addictive, and societal standards set by media add to the confusion. Eliminate these addictive foods from your diet and you will find that under the correct conditions, your body will naturally go to your ideal weight.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Excess body weight forces your organs to work harder. It’s like filling a small car with lead then driving it. The extra weight is going to cause the car engine to wear harder and wear out faster. The same with your body, extra weight strains your engine and increases your risk of heart disease, diabetes, certain cancers, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, stroke, and more. All that extra weight in the car will damage more than the engine it will also strain the shocks and frame, possibly causing a break. The same with your bones and ligaments, all that extra weight can make you more vulnerable to breaks and osteoarthritis.

When you are underweight, your body most likely isn’t receiving the needed nutrients. This can lead to nutrient deficiencies and health issues such as anemia and osteoporosis.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Reaching a healthy body weight in a way that promotes good health, will improve energy levels, add to self-confidence, clothes will fit better, less joint pain, healthy glowing skin, reduced risk for many chronic diseases, happier temperament and can help men to avoid erectile dysfunction. Losing weight could possibly even lead to improved relationships. Nobody wants to hang around with a fat, grumpy, sour puss who spends most of the day complaining about their aches and pains.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I recommend that people begin with small changes. Start by increasing vegetable intake, especially fresh vegetables. Ideally at each meal half of your plate should be brightly colored vegetables for a minimum of about 3 cups of vegetables a day. If you haven’t been eating any or very few veggies you may need to begin increasing your intake slowly to avoid bloating. Work your way to replacing one meal a day with a hearty salad loaded with greens, veggies, and legumes. I have a client that lost weight by simply replacing a meal a day with a salad. Don’t top your salads with oily or creamy dressings, oils are processed foods. Lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, balsamic vinegar, chopped fresh herbs, and spices add plenty of flavor without adding calories and fat. If you crave creaminess make a creamy dressing using healthy fat sources such as tahini, avocado, or soaked and blended nuts. An internet search for no oil plant-based dressings is a great way to discover delicious healthy dressing options. Use dressing containing avocado, tahini, and nuts in moderation as they are higher in calories due to the natural healthy fats found in nuts and avocado. Drop the sugary drinks and drink more water. It is recommended you drink about half your body weight in ounces of water per day, more if you work out or live in a hot or dry climate. A glass of water before each meal can help you eat less. Also replacing sugary drinks like soda and juice with water will cut your calorie intake. One 12-ounce soda has about 6 teaspoons of sugar, that’s over 130 calories! Water helps to move waste out of your body efficiently and keeps your skin plump and supple. Instead of soda try making infused waters using your favorite fruits or cucumber. If you miss the bubbles use unsweetened sparkling water. A few clients have struggled with giving up soda due to caffeine addiction. If this is your struggle, try making a fruit infusion using unsweetened green tea. Or you can slowly wean yourself off soft drinks. I have one client that began by switching from a large soft drink to the small, slowly reducing her intake. Sometimes it takes small steps, just don’t stop moving forward. Replace sugar sweetened deserts with fresh fruit. Ideally you should eat one and half to 2 cups of fruit a day. Fruits are loaded with nutrients and fiber your body needs for good health. Taste buds are regenerated about every two weeks. So, you will find that once you give up sugar loaded desserts, you quickly begin to enjoy the sweetness and complexity of flavor of fresh fruit. Find movement that you love. If you dread your workouts and force yourself to go, you will most likely find that you suffer from frequent injuries and results are slow to come. Instead find something that you love that keeps you active and moving Think outside the box, how can you add enjoyable movement to your day? I have one client that hates exercise, instead she puts music on and dances for 15 minutes every day. Eliminate refined grains. Refined grains effect your body in a manner like sugar. Whole grains contain fiber and other nutrients which have been stripped away from refined grains. The fiber will help you feel full longer and contributes to a healthy microbiome. Look for the words 100% whole grain on the ingredient list.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Skip the fad diets! Diets and harsh exercise are not sustainable methods of weight loss. Most people boom-a-rang back to the same weight or even gain weight after losing weight as the result of fad diets.

For lasting weight loss lifestyle changes must be made. Stop looking for the short cut and do what it takes. Begin with small steps and make the needed changes. You will one day look back and realize that the foods you thought you couldn’t live without aren’t that tasty and because you no longer eat them on a regular basis, when you do eat them, you will learn just how awful they make you feel.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Many people quit once their weight reaches a plateau, they go back to their old habits. Lasting change takes lasting lifestyle change. Some clients tell me that they end up falling off the wagon because they must have junk food in the house because of a partner or children. This is a huge mistake in thinking. Talk to your family and ask for their support. They don’t need the junk food; they want the junk-food. Talk to them and figure a way for you to avoid the temptation of having the junk food easily available to you.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

For most people, change seems too overwhelming, so overwhelming that they don’t ever begin. In this situation think to yourself, what is one small easy change I can make? Start with this one small change. Once you’ve established that habit add another. Be patient and consistent and over time you will see positive change and lose weight.

Accountability and support are one of the most important steps in losing weight. Find an accountability partner or group if you can’t find one create one. Announce the healthy changes you are making to the world! Search for a support person, whether it be a coach, partner, friend, or Facebook group. Having someone to be accountable to makes it easier to get on track and stay there. Don’t underestimate the importance of this step, you will have days where you feel like giving up! The support of one person or a group will keep you going.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Humans are innately lazy, so make the healthy choice the easy choice. Develop habits that make it easier to stay on track then it is to fall off the wagon. Get the junk food out of your home or make it difficult to reach. Prefill your water bottle, have workout clothes ready and waiting, meal prep and fill your kitchen with healthy food. When you get home from work late and are tired and hungry, you will go for the easy option. Make sure there is a healthy, easy option available.

Develop a habit of a workout in the morning, our will power is strongest at the start of the day. As the day goes on there are more chances of things getting in the way. Good sleep habits are a must, turn off the television, phone, or whatever, and go to bed at a time that will give enough sleep to feel refreshed. A lack of sleep not only makes it difficult to get out of bed in the morning but can cause junk food cravings, overeating, and may even cause your body to store more belly fat.

Create a habit of asking for help and support. Asking for help and support is not a weakness it is smart.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Love!! Love is always the answer! Imagine what a beautiful world we would have if we loved our planet enough to create a sustainable way of life that isn’t destructive to the environment. If people loved themselves enough to feed their body the healthiest foods and avoid addictive behaviors. If we loved each other no matter the religion, race, or ethnicity. If we loved animals enough to stop eating them. I envision a beautiful loving world where we all live in loving harmony.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Vishen Lakhiani, I’m currently rereading his book, The Code of the Extraordinary Mind. I love this book because it’s all about breaking away from societal norms and creating a life on your own terms. I’ve lived outside the norms for much of my life, always feeling like there was something wrong with me, so finding this book was empowering. I finally felt like it was not only ok to not fit in but awesome to not fit in. I admire that he built a huge business from nothing and would love to hear his advice on propelling my business forward without losing my freedom or feeling like I must conform to anyone else’s standards.

