Tati Godoy of Fit-&-Trim: “Focus on building and preserving lean mass instead of chasing scale numbers”

Focus on building and preserving lean mass instead of chasing scale numbers. Lean mass is an extremely expensive material for the body — it uses energy. And the higher the muscle-to-fat ratio, the better it is for overall health.

As a co-founder of fit-&-trim online training service and owner of the YumThyme blog, Tati has been assisting many people for over ten years to achieve healthy weight through evidence-based customized strength exercise plans and nutritional guidance. She holds a degree in clinical nutrition and numerous certifications in personal training. Additionally, in the past, Tati had an opportunity to take part in NPC and WBFF bodybuilding competitions.

I was born and raised in a small village in Belarus. Although most of my childhood was spent in the garden growing organic produce and cooking, I had no intention of becoming a nutritionist and personal trainer at that point.

My first degree was in foreign languages (English and German), and only after moving to San Francisco, I decided to pursue a second degree in nutrition. I guess this was a moment when my science DNA finally kicked in as I come from a family of a biology teacher and a doctor.

Well, there were several moments in my life that I can link to my evolving love of fitness and nutrition and, as a result, my career. My nutrition passion came from the science classes I took at college when I just moved to the USA.

The complexity of the human body and the ability of food to affect it either positively or negatively was something that has kept me ambitious up till today.

As far as fitness is concerned, I have been seriously working out since I was 17 years old but I recognized fitness as my passion that I want to build my career around only at the age of 24. The reason why was very simple.

Anatomically, our body is designed to move, and therefore staying active gives us energy, freedom in movement; allows us to do simple functional moves without limitations, and most importantly live longer. I want it for my body and I get enormous pleasure from guiding other people on how to achieve it.

When I moved to the US, I was on my own, so it is fair to say that I owe my success to my family who supported me hundreds of miles away. They were the most loyal fans of all my crazy dreams, plans and failures.

I used to think that being a trainer was easy. I was wrong! Later on, I realized that you have to be not only a trainer but a psychologist, life coach, financial adviser, and almost a doctor. Learning how to communicate helped me develop a systematic approach to different people’s personalities.

“Take good care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live”. This quote resonates with me a lot because I prioritize my health and teach others how to do it through simple tools: fitness and proper nutrition.

I have a few projects I am working on right now but I would like to keep them a secret. I prefer to share news when it is a done deal.

Absolutely! Professionally, I have been a fitness trainer and a nutrition consultant for over ten years specializing in weight loss and building of lean mass. I hold a degree in clinical nutrition and numerous certificates in fitness training.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

It is a simple and complicated question to answer, especially when there is so much misinformation and misinterpretation on the internet. First of all, healthy body weight doesn’t have a label with a specific magic number as we are all different. There are factors such as age, height, sex, waist-to-height ratio, a lean mass-to-fat ratio that dictate an individual’s weight. Your healthy weight is where your body feels comfortable, and most importantly, healthy (based on blood work results).

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are different anthropometric/ body composition measurements that can be used for this purpose.

For example, one most common way to determine the presence of being overweight or underweight is to use a BMI calculator. The CDC website has a formula and interpretation table. It is an easy and expense-free way to measure body composition status. However, when using a BMI calculator, an individual has to bear in mind take that BMI is based on weight, and if you are an athlete and have plenty of lean mass, you may get false results.

One of my favorite ways to perform an assessment is to use a skinfold measurement. It gives a better idea about the lean mass and body fat ratio in the body. You just need a $5 caliper from amazon and www.linear-software.com calculator. The website also provides interpretation.

If a caliper is not available, a person can also use a measuring tape to check their waist circumference. Usually, anything greater than 40 inches (102 cm) for men and 35 inches (88cm) for women is considered to be overweight and it is predictive of obesity and chronic disease risk. If you choose this method, make sure to refer to the CDC guide on how to do it correctly.

In clinical settings, there are many other methods but for the sake of convenience, BMI, skinfold, and waist circumference measurements are the most accessible and relatively easy to perform at home. If you want to spend some money and have a detailed analysis regarding your body composition, you may also try:

hydrostatic (underwater) weighing

dual-energy x-ray absorptiometry (DXA)

body pod

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being over your healthy weight carries many health risks. Excessive deposition of body fat, especially around the abdominal area, is the number one reason that accounts for metabolic syndrome. If you are not familiar with metabolic syndrome, then, think about it as a collection of different body dysfunctions: hypertension, high blood sugar, high cholesterol.

In the long run, if such dysfunctions are left untreated, you are subject to developing cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, cancer, and even death (in severe cases).

Staying under healthy body weight is quite a problem as well. Inadequate energy intake can lead to malnutrition and vitamin/mineral deficiencies that, in return, can initiate health problems such as anemia, thyroid issues, amenorrhea, anorexia, cancers, and, in severe cases, death.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

For almost ten years in my career as a trainer, I saw many impressive transformations that occurred as a result of weight loss. Dropping 2–5% of body weight can improve blood glucose, blood pressure; it can decrease bad cholesterol and increase good cholesterol.

I saw people going off the medications prescribed for chronic diseases. With healthy body weight, your body moves effortlessly, and you feel energized more than ever. It is worth mentioning that you also get better sleep, so do your best to maintain a healthy weight because, after all, your body is the only place where you are going to live forever.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

#1: Focus on building and preserving lean mass instead of chasing scale numbers. Lean mass is an extremely expensive material for the body — it uses energy. And the higher the muscle-to-fat ratio, the better it is for overall health. Have you ever noticed that as you age it is harder and harder to lose weight and the body looks less toned? Right!? Each decade we tend to lose a substantial amount of skeletal lean mass and some studies even show 40% of loss between 20 and 80 years. Most diets and weight loss “challenges” are short fixes that are designed to give magic numbers. Some programs promise 10 to 20 lbs. of weight loss within 3–4 weeks or even less. And guess what? Most of this weight comes from your expensive muscles and water. Why? Because such diets/challenges are usually very low in calories and include a ton of cardio — the opposite of what you need to preserve your lean mass. Once it is lost, it is hard to get it back. The accumulation of such diets/challenges ruins your body metabolically. You may wonder about the solution here. Well, it is simple. Consume an appropriate amount of protein, get adequate energy intake based on your needs and include weight-bearing exercises in your routine, and treat it all as a means of being healthy and not becoming “thin”.

#2: To achieve and maintain healthy body weight, you need to ditch dieting. Diets are not sustainable and generate unhealthy relationships with food and, as a result, the whole healthy-body-weight-marathon becomes a daunting task. If we dig deeper into the mechanism of any diet available on the market, we will find out that there is no magic: it is either a very low amount of calories, elimination of certain food groups, or both. So, no matter what promises or pretty names a diet has — just don’t fall into it because it will be temporary and it won’t teach you how to nourish your body sustainably. After all, a healthy body weight is not just a number on the scale, it is a healthy body in and out. Furthermore, If you are willing to start a balanced nutrition routine, start with figuring out your energy intake and macronutrient requirements. Then, pick your favorite foods from each food group and enjoy the journey. Having no restrictions in food selection is the key to maintaining healthy body weight sustainably.

#3: Set SMART goals! Acronym SMART stands for specific, measurable, attainable, realistic, and time-bound. It is impossible to maintain something that’s not realistic or attainable. I’ve seen people asking to help them lose 20–40 lbs. (that they gained within the last 5 years) in 1–2 weeks. It is just unhealthy and unsustainable. There are cases when people ask to lose weight even if there is no need. Let’s start with the fact that to lose 1 lb. of body fat (not just any weight!!!), you need to create at least 3500 calories of deficit a week. That’s approximately 500 calories a day which combines energy intake deficit and some energy expenditure from physical activities. The feasible weight loss range is 0.5–2lbs a week. Anything more than that usually is associated with lean mass loss, regaining more than original weight, the development of altered eating patterns, and even such health complications as kidney stones (during very fast weight loss). Also, remember, that if your work towards getting stronger and building some muscles, then looking at a scale number is not reliable. Use the body composition measurements I mentioned earlier. And again, I can’t stress enough to aim for decreasing the % of body fat, not just weight. Setting SMART goals along with balanced nutrition will guarantee an enjoyable and sustainable journey towards a healthy body weight with long-lasting results!

#4. Get enough sleep. Although sleep is known to be a magical pill for cognitive function, it is also essential for weight maintenance. You may wonder how? Well, when it comes to maintaining a healthy weight, many factors come into play and hunger controlling hormones, leptin and ghrelin, is one of them. Hormone leptin regulates energy balance by suppressing hunger. It is mostly located in the upper digestive tract and fat cells (adipose cells). We may experience a drop in it when we are sleep-deprived (less than 6–7 hours). There are plenty of studies that link sleep deprivation and weight gain. Contrarily, ghrelin increases the appetite. When the stomach is empty, ghrelin is secreted in the gut signaling our brain to eat. And sleep deprivation also leads to the increase of this hormone. As a result, we tend to eat more and gain more weight. Furthermore, being sleep-deprived makes us tired, cranky, and less motivated to stay active and make healthy choices when it comes to food. We have to take care of our sleep so our energy homeostasis runs smoothly and keeps off unwanted weight gain.

#5. Manage your stress! Previously, we mentioned sleep deprivation. Stress works similarly on energy balance hormones leading to either lack of appetite or uncontrolled binge. It all depends on the individual, though. In addition, stress negatively affects how we function emotionally: low levels of energy, feeling down. Stress can lead to possible episodes of stress-eating and weight gain as a consequence. Detect the cause of stress and minimize it as much as possible. And add a 10-minute de-stressing routine such as meditation, breathing, or stretching.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Focus on preserving lean mass with an appropriate fitness routine that fits YOUR specific needs and preferences. Do it SMART. Learn how to figure out your energy intake and include all the food groups into your daily menu for the sake of your health.

Get enough sleep and manage your stress levels. Following these simple steps is a good start towards sustainable results that can last.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The one and a foremost common mistake is looking for a quick fix! Detoxes, diets with fancy names, fasting, and other sorts of torture advertised on TV and social media. Yes, it all works because it makes you eat less. You lose some lean mass as a part of promised weight loss. Then your body adapts to it and it stops working. You look for additional adventure. And guess what? It is endless and each time you do something new, the weight loss marathon becomes harder and harder… Eventually, you give up and all your lost scale numbers come back with dividends.

If, unfortunately, you have to lose weight this way, always think: What do I do after? Is it sustainable? Is it healthy?

If you want your results to last, you have to take a slower and SMART journey.

Another mistake is the tremendous amount of cardio. Cardiovascular training is good but you don’t need to do it for hours. Instead, combine it with a weight-bearing routine. At least this way, you can build strength and lean mass if nutrition is on point.

And the last most common mistake is fat burners. Fat burners speed up metabolism making everything work faster but it won’t be a sustainable and long-lasting solution for weight loss.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think the main blockages that prevent us from integrating good habits into our lives are

lack of patience

lack of a solid plan

or it is not a priority.

New habits are acquired through repetition. Having one healthy meal a week and expecting it to be an everyday habit is not how things work. Be patient and keep trying until certain lifestyle changes adhere.

Whatever change you want to make, have a plan. A realistic plan. Write it down. Also, write down a solution or may be ever several solutions. Act!

Sometimes, integrating certain things into someone’s life isn’t a priority. And it is ok. Wait for the right moment and start building new habits.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

I believe that to make lifestyle changes we need to create a proper environment for them. Try some of these habits that I use to stay on track with my nutrition and fitness every day.

Be a Google calendar friend! It is a lifesaver not only for professional meetings but is a cool tool to stay accountable with your fitness. Try scheduling your 30–60 min physical activity whatever frequency you can and stick to the plan.

Have a habit of doing consistent and complete (if possible) groceries every week. Having the right foods in the fridge will keep you away from eating out and eating unhealthy snacks.

If you have a busy schedule, have a habit of preparing meals that take a long time. For example, grill or stew fish or meat (or any other choice of protein) ahead of time so you need to make a quick serving of veggies and some whole grains.

If you start your work early in the morning, prepare a quick breakfast ahead of time, heat it up, and take it with you.

If possible, stick to the same time when you have your meals. This will make hunger cues simple, and there are more chances of avoiding unnecessary snacks.

Eat rainbow! Make your plate look fun. Colorful fruits and veggies are rich in nutrients, and they are appealing to your eyes.

Get a friend with the same lifestyle priorities. It is fun to have a buddy!

Get a fitness gadget that motivates you to move!

