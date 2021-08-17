Megan Ragsdale: “Overserve your clients”

Overserve your clients: Always give them more than what they ask for or expect. This can come in the form of connections to other relevant individuals, sending them an article that made you think of them, customizing content for them, or continuing to check in on them long after your engagement has ended. Word of mouth is the only advertising you need if you’re doing this well.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Megan Ragsdale.

​Megan is an accomplished certified coach, thought leader and innovator with a proven performance record in executive coaching, innovation leadership, customer experience, talent management, sales & marketing and communications. She is passionate about teaching Mindfulness as a key competency for increasing business performance.

​Whether it’s getting important work funded, developing young professionals, or getting executives to do things that they wouldn’t do for anyone else, Megan’s success lies in her ability to get people excited about their own potential, and tenaciously convince people to do the right thing by their employees and their customers.

Megan’s experience spans multiple lines of business in global Fortune 500 companies, including high tech, consumer electronics, retail, energy, telecommunications, and the public sector, with such brands as Dollar Shave Club, Hulu, The U.S. Navy, Deloitte, FBI, Motorola, and Sony.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I learned the art of negotiation and influence from a young age, and I have always been a naturally curious person, which led me into a variety of industries and career paths, but with the common denominator of understanding what it takes to transform and change. This began in the world of journalism, understanding the art of storytelling. From there, I followed my curiosity into the world of change management, where I lived as an expat in Europe for many years, helping organizations transform the way they do business. Then I transitioned into the world of customer experience and product innovation, and finally to the ultimate transformation: organizational culture change and performance coaching. I knew mindset would be the most important element for change, which is why I became certified in evidence-based Mindfulness training for high performing teams. Now, I not only coach executives, but also operate as one myself, which I believe keeps me accountable for the great leadership behaviors I expect to cultivate in my coaches.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Curiosity. You cannot be a great leader or coach if you are not curious about people. Many confuse coaching and leading with advice-giving. The former is listening to understand, the latter is listening to respond. When people sense someone else is genuinely curious in their story, they feel seen, heard and respected. That builds trust, which primes the environment for psychological safety, and later, true transformation toward one’s ultimate potential. I know that my success as a coach comes down to my ability to apply my curiosity and ask the right questions that cut through the clutter and help people identify the essence of who they are. Decisiveness. My mission is to help leaders develop their decision-making muscle. I was tested in one such situation myself last year, when COVID struck. Leading a membership company during a pandemic was daunting business, but we had prepared as a leadership team in advance. We scenario-planned, and knew what steps to take when the environment shifted. Pre-crisis, we collaboratively worked together to create an effective action plan; once we were in the throes of the pandemic, decisive action allowed us to recover quickly and continue to grow while still building community through volunteerism and donation. Agility. When you look into my career story, there are many twists and turns. I have always been drawn to environments where I had the opportunity to build or fix, rather than maintain. Instead of focusing on building deep and narrow expertise, I have found it to be more useful to be “learning agile.” I love how Korn Ferry defines this: “knowing what to do when you don’t know what to do.” With the global landscape changing at such a rapid pace, organizations need more leaders who can adapt to change and unexpected situations quickly. This trait has allowed me to successfully lead in a multitude of complex environments, from nuclear engineering to software development to consumer packaged goods.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

The best habits I’ve developed are assessing risk and taking decisive action. Following the data, I’ve come to understand you have to act your way into thinking, not the other way around. Are you a generous person because you think you are generous, or because you act generously? The habit of never avoiding decisions has built up my risk tolerance, which means that I can confidently step into more and more complex decision-making because I have built that risk-taking muscle that allows me to view decision-making as a natural state vs. a special event typically associated with great psychological pain.

The habit of practicing self-compassion is another game-changer for me and my coaches. I’m a big fan of Dr. Kristin Neff’s model and research. Practicing self-compassion allows you not only to be more empathetic in your relationships with others, but also more resilient and calm in the face of failures or unexpected situations. It allows us to be nimble in our approach and recover from challenging moments much faster. It’s the single biggest gift we can offer ourselves when the chips are down.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits are the bridge between wanting something and getting it done. I have a model called “FINDHER™” that I use with my coaches. The model builds a mindset shift that allows people to move from making decisions out of fear toward making decisions that help them fulfill their potential.

Once you have decided on what you really want, and have assessed your opportunities, you have to be willing to do the work required to reach your goal. What makes the work easier is creating habits.

For example, if I wanted to change careers and become a writer, I would have to create the habit of writing every day, which would improve my skill, as well as generate a larger body of writing, which would increase the probability that my writing would be successful.

I think of habit like the sealer you would put on a painted piece of wood furniture. It protects the finish underneath that you’ve worked hard to create while being strong enough to withstand the inevitable bumps and dings it will endure along the way.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Good habit cultivation requires thoughtful and systematic consideration of your whole person. Going back to the FINDHER™ model I created for use in my coaching work, the process begins with identifying the root of what’s holding you back, and then continues with figuring out your needs and the drivers that will allow you to build the habits that will take you toward fulfilling your potential. It’s easier to form habits once you’re very clear on what you want and have a strong enough “why” around it. One of my coaches called this “coming into integrity with yourself.” This means knowing the difference between saying you want something and actually going after it. If you’re not willing to do the work, it will be hard to make the habits stick. First, you must decide to take action — your brain will follow. Then the key is to make it as frictionless as possible to practice your habit until that habit is naturally woven into your lifestyle, and no longer feels like something you’re doing temporarily.

In my experience, bad habits are a result of an unattended mindset going on autopilot. Meaning, you are not observing yourself like a scientist and employing some curiosity around why you are deciding to put your energy into something that is not bringing you value (and even causing you suffering).

Sometimes the consequences of the bad behavior become bad enough that you are forced to change; most times, you don’t have to go that far if you simply stop and observe non-judgmentally whether this habit is bringing you closer to or farther away from your potential.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite quote is “a smooth sea never made a skilled mariner.” I believe that if we allow it, every period of darkness in our lives is followed by a meaningful period of growth, and it is in those moments we are being tested that we find out how capable we are.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I am working on a book about women and risk taking. So many women were forced out of the workplace during the pandemic, and the predictions of how long it will take us to reach economic parity are grim. Nothing would make me more excited than to give women the tools they need to take bold actions that will allow them to close that gap and reach their potential faster.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Overserve your clients.

Always give them more than what they ask for or expect. This can come in the form of connections to other relevant individuals, sending them an article that made you think of them, customizing content for them, or continuing to check in on them long after your engagement has ended. Word of mouth is the only advertising you need if you’re doing this well.

2. Experience matters.

My executive-level clients are looking for someone who has been where they have been: led big teams, felt the pressure of failure, dealt with high risk decisions. While education is critical and I’ve pursued it with great passion, I didn’t ultimately learn how to be an effective coach from a book, I learned it by being a streetfighter. Always treat your experience as your best coaching degree — you will continue to learn and evolve as you go, and that will keep your senses sharp and your methods cutting-edge.

3. Invest in yourself. Get a coach!

Keep it fresh. Don’t think you can apply the exact same model and methodology to everyone — people are unique and therefore require unique solutions tailored to their specific needs. Keep building your own skillset as a master questioner, keep trying new things that take you out of your comfort zone, and keep up with the latest developments in the areas that affect your work, such as psychology, social sciences, or cultural trends. That will allow you to continue to understand how many new coaches feel: vulnerable, afraid if they will “still be the same person” after coaching, and unsure of their own potential.

4. Take risks.

Playing it safe does not only become boring, but it decreases in value as your experience grows, until it becomes a liability. Some risks are bigger than others, and exercising your risk-taking will keep you attuned to the possibilities around you. There was a founder/CEO I wanted to coach, and I learned he was an avid gardener. I sent him a Bonsai tree and pruning shears with “the top 5 ways coaching with Megan Ragsdale is like grooming a Bonsai tree” — and landed the company as a client. Just ask yourself, what’s the worst that could happen?

5. Focus on authentic success.

Remember that your goal should be to work yourself out of a job: focus on giving your coaches the tools to create the habit of coaching themselves in the future. That means you should be more focused on listening than talking, and on asking insightful questions versus giving advice. Your success is invariably defined by your coaches’ success. If you’re stuck in a circular conversation, you’re not helping your coaches reach their true potential. The goal is always to “graduate” to the next version of yourself and help them do the same.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Focusing more on landing the clients or creating a great sales funnel than delivering value. I see a trend online where people get fed into a sales funnel and are getting a high quantity of touches from a coach, but not as much focus on continuing to add value and on the quality of interactions with a client. You can avoid this by remembering that the role of a coach is to serve — to bring out the greatness in others. If that is your North Star, you are always pointed in the right direction.

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Like most great relationships, great coaching has fewer “peak” moments and is more about how to cultivate with your client a sustainable environment of psychological safety and trust, where self-realizations unfold at an optimal speed, and over time more consistently as a coach builds confidence in him or herself.

One of my favorite moments in coaching was working with a talented CTO at a tech company, who got so excited to shift the culture on his team that he spent weeks working on a powerful offsite, and then couldn’t wait to call me and tell me how well-received it was by his team.

What keeps me engaged as a coach are those moments where people can start observing themselves turning the ship as it is happening — catching themselves “in the middle of doing something right.” My advice is to stay quiet after someone has one of those moments, because just when that silence seems a beat too long, that’s when the magic happens.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

My business has grown organically from word-of-mouth advertising, which may sound like a luxury for a lot of people and may be perceived as a slow burn. But it’s ultimately the most sustainable way of building this type of business. Coaching is a knowledge-based profession and your product is in the impact you make on each client’s journey. If your “product” is a quality one, then people will hear about it and your services will be in higher demand. Focus on the value you create, and on sharing your knowledge with the world, and the leads will follow. Otherwise, you run the risk of generating leads that you can’t sustain.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

This is a critical element of building a sustainable business. Make it clear to your clients that you are not a 911 operator. You can overserve your client without making yourself always available. People respect boundaries, and since many coaches struggle with this themselves, you are setting a good example by being entirely present during your sessions, but protective of your private time.

I am a strong believer that you must practice self-care when you are in a “giver” role like coaching. I have a mentor who describes this as “practicing good threshold hygiene.” This means ensuring that you are keeping a calm and healthy baseline of mental and emotional wellness, so that you can practice emotional control and not activate your body into fight, flight or freeze mode when you get triggered.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There’s already a well-established movement that I’m striving to impact in a meaningful way, and that’s the gender equality movement. The contribution I’m aiming to make is two-fold. First, I want to make it easier for women to take more risks, and increase our representation in positions of decision-making impact. Secondly, I’d like to influence businesses to recognize where our system is still failing women, and especially BIPOC women, and take real action to make the workplace equitable for everyone. The stats on women coming out of Silicon Valley companies and the lack of VC funding for female-led businesses were bad enough; post-Covid, the World Economic Forum estimates that at the current rate of progress, it will take a global average of 136 years to close the economic gender gap. Our current situation requires direct action to change this trajectory, and I want to be a change agent because women shouldn’t have to wait for economic equality a second longer.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d opt for a storytelling brunch with women change-makers and risk takers who have blazed a trail for the rest of us: Bozoma St. John, Shonda Rhimes, Tina Fey, Michelle Obama, Mary Barra, to name a few. I firmly believe in the adage, “if she can see it, she can be it,” and these people are incredible examples of what it means to change the cultural conversation around women and what it means to truly own your place in the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/meganfarrell/

www.mdashgroup.com

