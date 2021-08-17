Sarah Stites of Wavelength: “Practice self-compassion”

Practice self-compassion. Losing weight is a journey with so many opportunities to be hard on yourself and say “screw it” — which is usually followed by a few weeks of disappointment and overeating. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Self-compassion is a critical skill for making progress faster, because when you go off-plan, it’s just an opportunity to learn and try again — instead of feeling down about it and eating poorly for the next several days. The more gentle you can be with yourself, the quicker you’ll change your eating habits.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Stites.

Sarah is the co-founder and CEO of Wavelength, a modern approach to healthy eating. Wavelength combines a personalized nutrition plan with real-life tools to reduce cravings, stop overeating, and improve your relationship to food for good. This approach, based on science and psychology, is what helped Sarah lose 150lbs over a decade ago.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I started dieting before I was ten. As a teen, I was diagnosed with PCOS and prediabetes, and then in my junior year of high school, I gained 150lbs. I felt so ashamed of my body, and was fiercely determined to lose weight. I tried all the diets and programs and calorie trackers (truly, all of them), but I couldn’t stick to any of them. Instead of losing weight and “getting healthy,” I became obsessed with food, and I felt guilty every time I ate. Honestly, it was a really difficult time in my life — not only was I “othered” for being fat, I was also at a total loss as to why I couldn’t stick to any of these diets and lose weight. My hope is that no kid ever has to go through this kind of social stigma or confusion over their bodies, ever again.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My experience in the diet, weight loss, and wellness industry was brutal — instead of addressing the root causes of my eating habits, doctors and diet programs shamed me for my weight and my lack of “willpower.” When I needed care and treatment, I was told to “just try harder.” I know I’m not alone in that experience!

That’s why I co-founded Wavelength. I think it’s time for a more compassionate, holistic approach to weight loss that focuses on addressing root causes, instead of blaming fat folks for being “lazy” or “undisciplined.” I want people to get the care and treatment they deserve.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My mom, Dr. Martha Katz, PhD, is actually the creator of the Wavelength approach, and she’s the person who helped me completely transform my relationship to food. She’s an incredibly determined, brilliant, successful woman who also struggled with her weight most of her young life. She knew that none of the calorie or points systems were working for anyone, including her, and she also has a masters in nutrition science!

About 20 years ago, she started looking at research across disciplines — behavioral neuroscience, food addiction, insulin management, Buddhist practices — to figure out what’s happening in our brains and bodies that makes weight loss so difficult for so many. She basically created the first ever holistic approach to reducing cravings, and that’s what Wavelength is based on. She lost 175lbs about 15 years ago using this approach, and it’s what helped me lose 150lbs ten years ago. Now we’re making the approach accessible to millions of people through Wavelength.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I started my career in theater, which some people might view as a false start, but I loved that world! As my mom and I started dreaming about bringing Wavelength to scale, I pivoted my theater skills and started producing and acting as the “guide” in the Wavelength app — you hear my voice everywhere! It’s a fun, creative addition to being CEO.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Jon Kabat-Zinn says, “wherever you go, there you are” — and that’s just so true. Our circumstances change, but the quality of our life is really about the work we do to understand and accept ourselves. There’s a misconception that hitting a certain number on the scale makes all of your problems go away — some people call this the “fantasy of thinness.” I’ve lived in a fat body and a thin one, and you know what? I had to deal with myself and my insecurities at all sizes. I’ve realized that self-compassion is the most important skill we can take with us, wherever we go. Because there we are!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Wavelength is rooted in forward-thinking research from across disciplines — behavior change, addiction science, psychology, nutrition — and I love that. We’re making it easier for people to lose weight by reducing cravings (instead of lame tips to resist cravings, like chugging water and eating almonds, which never work). Being the first to focus on reducing cravings is exciting and groundbreaking, and it’s an approach that is going to help millions of people lose weight without feeling deprived or miserable.

I’m also excited about things that haven’t been researched yet, but have a lot of potential to help people heal their relationship to food, especially tools that help calm the nervous system. Wacky things like hypnosis, ASMR, and psychedelic therapies are really interesting to me.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’ve spent the last ten years thinking about how we can make weight loss easier and more enjoyable for people — and I think our team has cracked the code. I’m leading the team that’s turning the entire dieting industry upside down, with help from forward-thinking advisors who also know what it’s like to struggle with eating habits and weight.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

As you probably know, recent research show that a lot of our beliefs about BMI (like, that higher BMI leads to lower mortality) is just plain wrong. The relationship between weight and health outcomes is tenuous at best. I define a healthy body weight as a weight where you feel comfortable, mentally and physically. There’s not any more to it!

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Instead of paying attention to the scale, I encourage people to pay attention to how their body feels. Weight is only one factor to look at when it comes to health — being “healthy” isn’t about a number, it’s about our experience as a whole. Health includes metabolic health, mental health, even our physical and psychological comfort in our body.

An ideal body weight can be hard to figure out, both because our culture is so obsessed with the scale, and with body perfection. But paying attention to how you feel and how you want to feel is a pretty good indicator of where your healthy body weight lies.

I’ll also add, body size fluctuates throughout our life — as do our goals, priorities, and lifestyles! What feels right for you will change, and that’s perfectly normal.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

I’d argue that, for the most part, weight itself isn’t what’s harmful to health. We tend to think of weight as a “cause” of health problems, and if we just lose the weight, our problems will go away. But weight loss or gain is actually a symptom of something deeper — think of it as a signal from our bodies that something is going on for us mentally and physically. Losing weight on a crash diet might lead to temporary weight loss, but it doesn’t holistically address the root cause, and that’s why most attempts to diet fail. When we focus on the underlying issues, that’s when our health and quality of life improves, including metabolic health, mental health, energy levels, and our ability to manage diagnosis and health conditions.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

The predominant cultural message is that losing weight will make you feel better, but it’s also true that focusing on feeling better is what helps people lose weight! When we’re supporting our mental health by taking good care of our bodies, and taking good care of our bodies to support our mental health, everything in life is easier — less stress, more energy, higher quality of life. But it’s important to note that a healthy body weight isn’t the sole reason a person might have a higher quality of life. A higher quality of life is far more about healthy habits and self-care and less about a number on the scale.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

My first thing is controversial — and that is to rest. Yes, rest, as in, chill out! Resting is a great way to reduce food cravings, because we often eat to soothe our nervous system. This might seem like counterintuitive advice: we tend to think that if we’re trying to lose weight, we need to work harder. More exercise. More vigilance. But adding more rest into your life, even if it’s a few minutes here and there, can significantly reduce stress eating because it helps calm the nervous system. Less stress means less stress eating.

Next, reduce exposure to foods that make you feel out of control. This sounds so diet-y, but here’s the truth: our food choices aren’t about willpower. Food companies engineer foods to make them light up the pleasure-reward center of our brains, which makes our emotional and physiological relationship to food really complicated. As you’ve likely experienced, saying no isn’t easy, at all. Certain foods are irresistible, and this is not your fault — it’s a byproduct of the food system we live in. It might sound silly, but the easiest way not to overeat these irresistible foods is to avoid the grocery aisle where they are and try not to bring them into your house. When you can’t avoid them, give yourself some compassion, because it’s hard to make healthy choices in our food system.

The third thing is to stop blaming yourself for your eating choices — and get curious about them instead! It’s so easy to get into a shame spiral about eating the “wrong” food at the “wrong” time. When you notice yourself spinning, stop and get curious about your eating instead, with questions like, “What was I doing right before this?” and “Why did I feel the need to eat? Was I stressed, or have I not eaten all day, or both?”

Next, focus on pleasure with food, not deprivation. Traditional dieting advice is to eat as little as possible of the foods you might not like, and that advice never works! It’s impossible to stick to a diet you don’t enjoy, because our brains evolved to avoid suffering. Humans don’t like being hungry, or eating unpalatable foods, it’s just evolution! Focus on foods that help you meet your goals that you also enjoy — foods high in fat and low in refined carbohydrates. Make those foods feel decadent, and you’ll enjoy sticking with it.

Last, practice self-compassion. Losing weight is a journey with so many opportunities to be hard on yourself and say “screw it” — which is usually followed by a few weeks of disappointment and overeating. But it doesn’t have to be this way. Self-compassion is a critical skill for making progress faster, because when you go off-plan, it’s just an opportunity to learn and try again — instead of feeling down about it and eating poorly for the next several days. The more gentle you can be with yourself, the quicker you’ll change your eating habits.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Sustainable weight loss is about eating the right foods for your body that you enjoy. Enjoying what we eat is critical to being able to stick to a way of eating. As I mentioned, our brains have evolved to avoid suffering and guide us towards pleasure, and this is a big reason why dieting typically fails. Our brains don’t like being hungry or eating foods we hate — so finding foods you enjoy that fit with your food plan is critical.

As for nutrition, I believe a low-carb, high fiber approach to insulin management is the key to sustainable weight loss, and luckily, there are a lot of delicious low-carb foods (Cheese! Berries! Vegetables in butter! Bacon!). Not only do low-carb foods result in weight loss for most people, they also help manage our body’s insulin response, which reduces cravings. The more you eat low-carb foods you enjoy, the easier it is to stick to it for life.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most important thing people can do to keep making progress is to address the shame so many of us are taught to feel about our bodies and our eating habits. We snap back into old patterns when we’re in the shame spiral — instead of getting curious about why we went off-plan, we just blame ourselves and say “screw it.” It’s not easy, but learning to be kind to ourselves when we go off plan, and realizing that it’s normal and part of the learning process — that’s actually the biggest step we can take to make long-term change to our eating habits.

Another big thing that keeps people stuck is all-or-nothing thinking. We preach progress over perfection at Wavelength — any step you take towards your goal is better than no step at all. Instead of going keto tomorrow, add more fats into your diet. Instead of vowing to run a mile every day, go for an enjoyable, 5 minute walk. Take the pressure off of big changes, and instead take small steps that feel so easy, they’re laughable!

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I can’t tell you how many times I went off-plan and thought “I should be able to do this. I’m such a failure.” This idea that we’re supposed to magically be able to stay on a diet, because we know it’s good for us — it’s just not reality! I think it’s really important to dispel the idea that diets would work if we were just more disciplined. Eating habits aren’t changed by counting and tracking in an app — they’re changed by understanding what drives our eating. So if you’re like everyone else and you’ve been hard on yourself for not being able to stick to a diet, give yourself a break. Dieting is a broken, surface-level approach and it’s OK if it hasn’t worked for you. Try to let go of that self-blame and get curious about your eating choices instead.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Instead of seeing your eating choices as an opportunity for failure, see them as an opportunity to learn something about yourself. Treat your diet like an experiment, where you’re in charge and everything is simply information.

Every time you eat, ask yourself some key questions: Was I stressed before I ate this? Do I usually get hungry around this time? Have I eaten today? What did I eat today? Did it make me feel sated, or hungry?

Curiosity is the biggest tool we have to understand and transform our eating habits.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want to see more body diversity in the wellness industry. Right now, industry is dominated by thin people who don’t understand what folks in larger bodies are actually experiencing. There aren’t enough solutions created by people who know what it’s like to struggle with weight and weight stigma, and it makes me really angry that fat folks are completely left out of wellness conversations.

I want to see the wellness industry stop talking about body perfection and health perfection (detoxes, cleanses, flat tummies) and instead talk about how we can increase our quality of life. Even though Wavelength helps people lose weight, what we’re really here to do is help people enjoy more of life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Brene Brown’s work on shame has influenced Wavelength so much — I want to meet you, Brene! Thank you for your work!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check out the Wavelength program (or simply download the app!), follow us on Instagram, and join our free Facebook community to chat with me directly.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.