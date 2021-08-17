Dr. Kelly Donahue and Dr. Robyn Pashby of The Modern Psychologists: “Get your brain on board”

Get your brain on board: Unfortunately, people working on weight loss often spend their energy focusing on their bodies and may not devote enough energy on their brains! We teach people not to overlook how important self-talk, thinking patterns, and belief systems are in the management of weight. Our mindset, inner monologue, and self-talk are crucial to achieving our best health. Why? Because our brains dictate all of our behaviors, how our bodies release stress hormones, how well we sleep and more. Each of these pieces are critical for maintaining a healthy body weight, and they all start in the brain.

Dr. Pashby and Dr. Donahue are clinical health psychologists with over 25 years of combined experience working with individuals and groups on sustainable weight loss, stress management, anxiety, pain, and more. They have honed their expertise into a practical and effective integrative approach to help move clients from insight to action for real, lasting change.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

We both grew up in simple circumstances in very small, rural towns in the Northeast. We both were achievement-oriented because we saw academic accomplishment as the vehicle to see and experience more of the world. We both loved reading, animals, sports, and spending time outside. We were both naturally curious children and teens, always learning and listening.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Dr. Donahue: I fell in love with psychology in high school. In my psychology class, I learned that real reasons existed for why people behaved the way they did. What a concept! As a college psychology major, I learned about the connections between thoughts, emotions, and behaviors. When I took a health psychology course, I knew I had found my niche. While in graduate school, categorizing people with neat diagnostic labels and treating them as “disorders” didn’t resonate with me. What did resonate was learning the intricacies of the mind-body connection during my research assistantship at the University of Maryland Center for Integrative Medicine. Around this time, my dad was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis. I dove into the mind-body literature with a new fervor. Under the stress of graduate classes, internships, and work, I experienced my own mind-body symptoms. I collaborated with my health psychology professor to get some insight. I was able to heal the symptoms quickly. I had found my life purpose in teaching others and helping them practice mind-body skills!

Dr. Pashby: I actually spent much of my early education thinking that I would go to medical school. I knew I loved science, I was fascinated by the human body and brain, and I knew I wanted to be in some career that helped people. I had a strong service oriented personality even back then. Of course at the time, I had no idea a field like health psychology even existed! It wasn’t until my mid-20s that I began to understand that I didn’t have to be a physician to help people be well, get healthier, and manage chronic illnesses. One day during my final year in the psychology master’s program at American University, I came across a bulletin board posting for a volunteer research assistant position at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in their medical and clinical psychology program, which was closely aligned with the medical school. I tore off that little piece of paper with a phone number to call about the position and never looked back. I ended up earning my PhD in Medical and Clinical Psychology from this very program about 8 years later!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Donahue: So many people have guided me along the way. It began with my grandmother who encouraged me at a very young age to follow my dreams. It was a radical idea that I could be something other than a nurse or a teacher, the two most common professions for women in my childhood town. It allowed me to think outside the box enough to explore other options.

The next person was Dr. John Astin, an amazing mind-body researcher. He taught me how to use the power of the mind-body connection to prevent and heal mind, body, and spirit.

Although I never had the pleasure of meeting him in person, Dr. Wayne Dyer had a huge influence on my life and my practice. Listening to his CDs on long commutes introduced me to personal growth work for which I am so grateful. And finally, I’m ever grateful to my clients who are truly my best teachers.

Dr. Pashby: I have a debt of gratitude to many who believed in me long before I believed in myself. I was lucky enough to have a family who believed I could do anything I put my mind to, a phrase my mom said to me often. But more specifically, while I was in my PhD program, I slowly began to realize that I didn’t want to pursue a career in research or academia. My program followed a strong “scientist-practitioner’’ model of training, which means that graduates are trained to be scientists and educators in the fields of health psychology, behavioral medicine and medical psychology and while I had clinical training, pursuing a clinical practice after graduation was breaking the mold. Yet I was drawn to clinical practice and knew I could do bigger and bolder things than simply ‘hang a shingle.’ As my plans progressed, I was nervous to talk to my dissertation advisors, Dr. Tracy Sbrocco and Dr. Marian Tanofksy-Kraff about my choices. To my surprise, they were nothing but supportive. They encouraged me to do what I loved and reminded me that giving back to the community, making a difference in the field of health psychology, and staying grounded in science were their real hopes for me. More than a decade later, I still have their support, encouragement and even friendship, and it means the world to me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Dr. Donahue: When I first started working with clients, I was eager to try my new tools. I couldn’t wait to use my cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) homework worksheets. As I eagerly reviewed worksheets and asked for homework that I had assigned, I received blank stares from my clients. They were not as excited about CBT as I was. Those assignments and worksheets weren’t appropriate for everyone, even if they had the same presenting issues. It was a palm-to-face experience! I learned that one-size-fits-all approaches don’t work. These were the top three lessons:

1. Bio individuality is a real thing. Each person had a different background, different genetic make-up, different stress tolerances, and different life stressors. I became skilled at meeting a person where they were and tailoring our work to fit their individual needs.

2. Listening is very powerful. I learned that I have a gift for listening. Like a chess master, we don’t often realize our talents because they come so easily to us. I learned the power of having my clients feel heard, often for the first time.

3. I needed more tools. I took many courses in mind-body medicine and holistic nutrition. Transformational coaching helped me individualize my work to truly meet my client’s needs.

Dr. Pashby: Early in my career, I felt too nervous to sit in a session with a client without a pencil and paper in hand. I was afraid I was going to miss or forget something if I didn’t write it down. At some point along the way, as my nerves decreased and I started to trust myself more, I realized that there is an art to active listening, and it doesn’t involve a pencil and paper. It sounds silly for a psychologist to say, but how to listen is not something one can be taught in graduate school. I had learned tools, techniques, theory, and the science behind it all. I hadn’t learned how to be present. I remember clearly the first session I decided to leave behind my safety net of pencil and paper and instead, just actually be with the person in front of me. It was a much more personal, vulnerable, and intimate experience. It was also game changing for me and for my practice. By being present, I was able to draw connections and insights I would have missed if I was trying to preserve facts through writing. So I’d say that the lesson I learned is the art of being present, which has made me a better psychologist and also a better parent, friend, and partner.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Dr. Donahue: One of my favorite life lesson quotes is from entrepreneur and coach Marie Forleo. She often says, “Clarity comes from engagement, not thought.” I remind myself of that whenever I’m feeling stuck or find myself too caught up in my head and my thoughts. When we take action, even if the action is in the “wrong” direction, we’ll get feedback that will inform our next step. If we continue to sit in thought (which usually veers in the direction of negativity), we will continue to feel stuck and paralyzed.

Dr. Pashby: I have many quotes that have inspired me over the years, including some by well-known clinicians and researchers like Viktor Frankl, Robert Sapolosky and others. But quite recently during a session with a client, this person was describing a difficult work situation that had triggered a lot of anxiety, discomfort and defensiveness. Using the tools we have worked on, this person said “I just kept telling myself, ‘Be a learner, not a knower.’” I often learn as much from my clients as they do from me, and this quote is a great example. “Be a learner, not a knower” will stay with me for years to come.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We have been continuing to evolve our business, and as such, our name and brand continues to evolve. We are excited about up leveling our effective non-diet weight loss program to make it even more dynamic and powerful to reach even more people, housing it under the umbrella of our new brand launching soon, The Modern Psychologists. Our program will essentially provide the same amount of psychoeducation that we would hope to share with a client during a year or more of weekly individual sessions! We’ll call out the pseudo-science and the diet industry and instead teach people: evidence-based fundamentals of behavioral weight loss, how to harness sustainable motivation, the science behind habit building, understanding nutrition from a gut-brain perspective, and how bias and stigma impact weight-related behaviors. And, to make it even more targeted, our program will also help people personalize their experience by offering psychology skill building for tackling specialty areas like emotional eating, binge eating, night eating, nutrition, mindfulness, anxiety and stress management and more. We’re not about quick fixes and know that weight loss has a bad rap. But as you can see from the rest of this interview, we understand that weight loss isn’t about diets, restriction, and shame or blame. By focusing on total health, a person can learn to feel more in control, more empowered, and more satisfied with life. We truly believe, and have seen people change their lives using this information and our goal is to share this information with as many people as possible.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

We have been working in the wellness field professionally for over 25 years. We have worked with major organizations and small businesses. We have served thousands of clients through our individual and group work as well as our community talks and programs. And we both have been on our own personal wellness journeys for decades so we know how it feels to be on both sides of the desk. Our expertise is unique. As one client recently put it “I have been looking for help for more than 40 years and there is no one like you — I know because I have tried just about everything!” Why? Because we go beyond sharing information and knowledge about weight. There are thousands of books and websites that can do that. We’re different because we teach people the psychology behind taking that knowledge and turning it into action. When people work with us, they stop saying “I know what to do, I just don’t do it.”

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

First of all, there really is no “right” body weight for good health. Why? Because the BMI chart and the scale do not measure health. Despite societal assumptions, lower body weight does not equal good health and higher body weight does not equal poor health. No matter what a person weighs, we all have to work at good health. So, from our perspective, a person has a ‘healthy body weight’ when he/she/they feel comfortable, is able to live at that weight without constant dieting/food restriction/excessive exercise, and feels at peace in both body and mind.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The concepts of “too overweight” and “too underweight” are judgements, not facts. See, the tool that most medical providers use to determine this category is the BMI chart, which doesn’t tell us much, if anything, about a person’s health. Instead, we believe that there is no substitute for a health-first, person-first understanding of how weight is impacting someone’s life. If a person is healthy in body and mind, finds joy in life and in relationships, then it’s highly likely that that weight works for them. A person must ultimately discern for him/herself if their current measured weight allows them to live the life they want. If it doesn’t, then they may choose to work on changing it. And if a person does want to change, then focusing on behaviors, lifestyle and total mental and physical wellbeing is the only realistic way to have those changes stick.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

From a biological perspective, having very high weight or very low weight may indicate nutrient deficiencies and may be associated with other physical health problems. Psychologically, very high or very low weight may make a person less comfortable, may negatively affect his/her/their self-image and self-confidence and may put him/her/them at higher risk for serious mental health concerns such as depression or anxiety. Socially, high weight, and to some extent very low weight, may also put a person at risk to face discrimination and bias from all aspects of society including in the school or workplace, from peers and family, and from the medical profession. It is well documented, for example, that people with high weight are at greater risk of being overlooked or dismissed by health care providers and therefore may be at risk of receiving suboptimal medical care. People of very low or very high weight may be less likely to engage in preventative health care and may delay seeking treatment for medical issues for fear of judgement from doctors. So it is not just the measured weight that can be harmful to health, but also the ripple effect of stigma and bias associated with weight status that can be harmful as well.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

To answer this question, we need to flip it on its head. No offense, but this question reflects the flawed societal view of “When…then…” thinking about weight. It implies that when a person achieves a healthy body weight for them, then he/she/they will feel better and perform better in life. Although this may be true for some people, we find that the opposite is often true. It is when a person starts living the life they desire, a life of meaningful connections, joy, and total health self-care, then their weight regulates to a healthy level for that person (which is not necessarily what a BMI chart or society says it should be).

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Focus on the process, not the outcome.

When we work with clients who want to achieve a healthy body weight, we ask them to focus on their behaviors, not the scale. One analogy we like is this: when you are putting together a puzzle, you have to look at each piece one at a time, find where it fits into the total picture, and then keep it in place as you work towards the outcome you want. You may get frustrated at how long it takes and wish to jump to the final conclusion of a completed puzzle, but it just doesn’t work like that. Finding a healthy body weight and keeping it there is like putting together a puzzle of various medical, behavioral, social and environmental factors piece by piece, and then keeping them in place while you continue to build towards the outcome you want. By focusing on the pieces you need to have in place, you will make progress towards your goal.

2. Work towards ‘total health,’ not thinness.

The WHO defines total health as “complete physical, mental and social wellbeing, not merely the absence of disease or infirmity.” When people are focused on being ‘thin’ or ‘losing weight’ they may lose sight of total health. At times people may even sacrifice their total health in order to achieve a lower body weight: extreme diets that deprive the body of important nutrients, withdrawal from social engagements to avoid high calorie foods, self-punishing behaviors such as binge/purge cycles, excessive exercise, or use of non-evidence based drugs or supplements. If people keep the goal of total health at the forefront of their efforts, then they are more likely to have healthy relationships, be active in a way that they enjoy, and eat foods that nourish their bodies, and have better mental health. And then guess what? A healthy body weight for that person will most likely be achieved.

3. Get your brain on board.

Unfortunately, people working on weight loss often spend their energy focusing on their bodies and may not devote enough energy on their brains! We teach people not to overlook how important self-talk, thinking patterns, and belief systems are in the management of weight. Our mindset, inner monologue, and self-talk are crucial to achieving our best health. Why? Because our brains dictate all of our behaviors, how our bodies release stress hormones, how well we sleep and more. Each of these pieces are critical for maintaining a healthy body weight, and they all start in the brain.

4. Understand food, don’t fear or hate it.

Food is wonderful! Unfortunately, decades of dieting often lead our clients to have an intensely negative relationship with food. We have had clients tell us they wish they could have their meals in pill form so they never had to eat again! Why? Because the diet industry has overcomplicated and demonized foods, manufacturers have turned some foods essentially into toxins, and there is so much conflicting information about what foods we should and should not eat that our brains simply shut down. By learning about food, how to prepare it, what it does for your body and mind, and what flavors, textures, smells, etc. that you enjoy, people are more likely to incorporate a wide variety of foods into their intake.

5. Practice self-care.

Our clients often come to us with the idea that they will take better care of themselves WHEN they lose the weight. After they reach their “goal weight,” THEN they’ll get a massage, read that book, take that trip, reconnect with that friend. But this when/then logic is flawed because when we put self-care first, we feel better. And when we feel better it is easier to make healthy choices with food, sleep, movement, and lifestyle. Self-care is not selfish and doesn’t have to take a lot of time. Self-care is a practice of noting what you need and finding ways to meet those needs. Self-care is treating yourself as you would recommend others treat themselves!

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

“Ideal” is such a loaded term in the weight world…ideal according to who/what? We understand the premise of the question, but it is important that people understand (as we mentioned previously) that there really is not an ‘ideal’ weight for anyone. That said, we’re all in on helping people avoid yo-yo dieting. What we’d like people to know is that maintaining weight loss is tremendously difficult. Many, if not most, people who lose weight will ultimately regain some or all of the weight they lose. Why? For several reasons. First, most of the people reading this story live in food environments that increase our chances of weight gain. High calorie, highly processed food is readily available, dining out is a relatively common phenomenon, and there is little incentive to move our bodies away from our computer screens or phones. Secondly, during and after weight loss, the human body goes through a number of physiological changes including: adaptations in energy expenditure at lower weight (i.e., our bodies burn fewer calories at rest and at work when we weigh less), endocrine adaptations that increase appetite and decrease feelings of fullness or satiation with weight loss, and other negative feedback loops that regulate food intake (source). All of these factors, alongside the “diet” fatigue, frustration and all/none thinking, and behavioral drift that is common among people who diet, work together to push the body to regain weight. So, it is critically important for a person to realize that maintaining weight loss is actually as hard, or harder, than losing weight to begin with. In order to help a person maintain weight loss sustainable and permanently, many people may need long term clinical management with professionals. But all hope is not lost. With the proper clinical management, with weight-specific counseling and support, with realistic, purpose (not societal pressure) driven goals, and with a willingness to persist in the pursuit of living a life of meaning and regular total-health self-care, we find that people can maintain a body weight loss, it just may not be to the degree that many people originally wish.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The diet industry is a multi-billion dollar industry fueled by misguided and often harmful weight loss tactics causing people to ping pong from one diet to the next. The unrealistic expectations and empty promises of ads like “Lose 7 pounds in 7 days” set us up for failure. These promises and before-and-after images lead to self-blame and shame among consumers who start to believe that they are doomed to fail. Of course the truth is, people don’t fail diets. Diets fail people. So our first tip is to avoid this mistake of falling into self-blame and shame by accepting that there is no one silver bullet for sustained weight loss. Sustained weight loss requires small changes, building on each other, and repeated consistently over time. It’s not flashy or sexy. In fact, real sustained change can seem boring to those of us steeped in a culture of desire for quick, novel, and exciting programs to ‘keep us motivated’ or ‘keep things fresh.’

Our second tip is that sustained weight loss requires people to see themselves differently so they can stop relying on discipline and rather live according to their identity. Clients often come to us saying things like “I am always losing or gaining weight” or “I am never happy with my weight” or “I don’t have the willpower to stay on any diet” or even “I am always going to be fat.” We have observed that our clients make the most change when they begin to think about themselves in a new way. For example, instead of saying “I don’t have the willpower to stick to this diet,” a client who is thinking of himself in a new way might say “I love how I feel when I eat this way” or “I play tennis because I love the game,” rather than “I have to exercise for at least 45 minutes to burn off my dessert.” Without these shifts in self-identity, people are trying to exert discipline over their behaviors. Discipline, over time, wanes. But those who live according to their own value-based structure, often feel much less fatigued by the process. A great example is to speak to someone who keeps Kosher for religious reasons, or who chooses to be a vegetarian for animal rights reasons. The person keeping Kosher doesn’t typically report feeling exhausted and deprived by ‘having to say no’ to non-Kosher foods. The vegetarian rarely reports having to ‘white knuckle’ through a trip to burger joint. These are examples of people changing their behaviors through changing their sense of self. We help people focus on who they want to be in the world, not what they want to weigh. To avoid this mistake of not evolving your identity as a means for sustaining behavior change, we encourage you to experiment with thinking of yourself as a healthy person. What do I want to do with my time to be a healthy person? What foods do I want to eat to be a healthy person? How do I want to spend my free time? With whom do I want to surround myself? Figuring out what you want your life to look like and then going after those outcomes will support your new healthy identity and ultimately make it much easier to sustain those new changes, too.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We often tell our clients that we live in the gap between what people “know” and what they “do.” Why is it that millions of people around the world know what to do but don’t do it? Well, the answer is complex, but essentially has to do with tapping into the wrong type of motivation for the job.

There are vast differences in the way fitness or diet programs talk about motivation and the way we, as psychologists, understand it. Motivation isn’t something that comes and goes outside of your control. Motivation isn’t something that some people have and others do not. Motivation isn’t something that you can get by following Nike’s “Just Do It” advice. Instead, motivation is a complex psychological process that guides how we distribute our finite supply of energy and attention. Note, energy and attention are limited resources that must be allocated, not bottomless pits that are constantly refreshed.

Most weight loss programs wrongly encourage people to focus on extrinsic, non-autonomous motivations. In other words, they teach you to do the behaviors (e.g., cut carbs) so you see the number on the scale go down or your pants size shrink. Extrinsically motivated behaviors feel quite effortful to keep up because they are not the behaviors that you would choose to do if not for the goal of weight loss. This helps explain why weight regain is so common. In some cases, the goal of weight loss is achieved and the external motivation of watching the scale go down disappears, and our behaviors fall right back into old patterns. In other cases, these extrinsic motivations fall away or decrease in importance when we are faced with a life stressor that demands our limited energy and attention. It is perfectly reasonable to redirect our energy and attention to something else when that ‘something else’ feels more urgent and important. This redirect of motivation explains why people drift back into old behaviors, or ‘fall off the wagon’ of rigid plans and programs when life gets complicated. We simply cannot maintain motivation for action that feels effortful forever.

We teach our clients about finding intrinsic, autonomous motivation. This type of motivation helps you perform actions because it feels consistent with who you are, therefore it is almost effortless. Think of our earlier example of the vegetarian who doesn’t eat animal proteins. This person is intrinsically motivated to do this behavior. It doesn’t feel very hard. And when he/she/they experience a life event that demands their energy and attention, it is unlikely that this person will suddenly start eating meat. The energy required to care for a sick loved one or apply for a new job simply doesn’t pull from the same pool of energy required for that person to skip the steak dinner. Yet time and time again, we hear stories of how people were ‘doing great’ on their diet until a loved one got sick, or they lost their job, etc. Why? Because when we rely only on motivations outside of us, and when we are doing behaviors that feel misaligned with our preferences and natural defaults, we simply don’t stick to them. So, we either work to accept ourselves as we are, with all our imperfections and idiosyncrasies, or for sustainable change, we work to identify how to make changes that align with our intrinsic, autonomous motivations.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Most of us live in our heads during the day, running businesses, working at computers, managing family schedules, etc. The trick to move from theory to practice is to move out of our heads and the constant analyses and thought to action. In other words, the first tip we have is to just begin. It is simple but not easy. Start small. In fact, the key to just beginning is to start smaller than you think you need to. If you’ve been eating dessert every night of the week for years, telling yourself that you aren’t going to eat any desserts will likely just set you up for failure. A more realistic goal might be to reduce desserts from seven to four or five nights per week. One client talked about the goal of just eating ice cream out of a bowl, rather than the carton, as her starting step. Another talked about walking to her mailbox and back every day just to get moving. While it is tempting to disregard small goals as ‘not worth it,’ we remind our clients that every time you won’t do the small thing because you tell yourself it isn’t worth it, you are essentially concluding that nothing is better than something…and of course that doesn’t make sense! If the goal is too big or is too far from what your brain believes it can do, you will come up with all the excuses and never put the idea into practice.

Another tool is to practice flexibility. Too often, we engage in perfectionistic thinking and if we do not follow a plan perfectly, we abandon it altogether. Being realistic with what is possible considering your lifestyle and level of stress will set you up for success over time. Allow yourself the flexibility to adapt to your own needs, preferences, and real life circumstances. Aimed to workout three mornings this week but missed your mid-week spin class because your kid stayed home sick from school? Lace up your shoes and hit the pavement for an afternoon walk that day instead of deciding that your day is lost and waiting until the next class, or worse, the next week! There are countless ways to be flexible while still meeting your goals and we often say that flexibility is the key to consistency over time.

A third tool is to allow others to support you. We live in a society where self-reliance is seen as a virtue, and although doing things by yourself is required at times, we are social creatures designed to live in an interdependent society. Many feel that when allowing or asking others for help, we are burdening them. And we often find that people struggling with weight are caretakers of everyone else first. It can be helpful to remember that when we allow or even invite others to help us we are honoring others with our trust. Think about times when others have asked you for assistance. Most likely, you felt grateful that they thought enough of you to do so. Others can support you in formal ways like therapy, coaching, and support groups and in informal ways like cooking and exercising together. Working with and alongside others who are living the way you want to live also helps to shift your environment to that of one that supports your total health.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Our movement would be called One Small Change. If we each made one small change every day…choosing an apple instead of a bag of chips, saying hello instead of walking by, being present when we eat instead of watching tv, the world would quickly become a healthier, happier place for all of us.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

We’re going to keep hoping to catch the eye of Michelle Obama, because, well, it is obvious why! But in addition, Dr. Rangan Chatterjee shares our philosophy about healthy weight regulation and we are so impressed that a physician uses such a mind-body, psychological approach to health. We are looking forward to meeting him and possibly even collaborating with him in the future. We have much to learn from each other!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We are about to launch our newest venture. Check out www.modernpsychologists.com and bookmark the page to watch us grow.

