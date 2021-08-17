Michele Sidorenkov: “Patience and persistence”

Patience and persistence. Real, sustainable weight loss takes time and it’s important to set those expectations before making this type of lifestyle change. There are so many quick-fix, crash diets out there that tout dramatic weight loss but we all know those diets don’t work and you’ll end up gaining the weight back. Calorie counting is a well-researched weight loss plan that is medically endorsed with proven success. While the weight loss might seem small, if you lose 2 pounds a week, that means in 6 months you would’ve lost 52 pounds! Being patient and persistent is truly the only way to sustainably lose weight and keep it off for good.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michele Sidorenkov.

Michele Sidorenkov is a trained chef and registered dietitian nutritionist with a Certificate of Training in Adult Weight Management from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Michele runs My Millennial Kitchen, a food and recipe blog promoting easy, healthy recipes with flare and flavor. As a food enthusiast, Michele draws her realistic view of health and wellness from her experience working in restaurants, teaching kids about organic gardening, and working with patients in the hospital.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Novato, California, which is a small town in the San Francisco Bay Area. I grew up in a community culture that prioritized sustainability, organic gardening, and buying local. We were doing school gardens, organic produce, and farmers markets way before they were cool! It wasn’t until 2008 when I left Novato to go to college in Phoenix, Arizona to pursue a degree in nutrition. The move to Phoenix exposed me to new food systems and cultures, which gave me the balanced and well-rounded view of food and health that I have today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

For my high school senior project, I decided to tackle the big and ambiguous question, “How can we make our cafeteria food more healthy?” I went into the project with an agenda, thinking there would be an easy and obvious solution but what I quickly realized is that the situation is much more complicated. I interviewed the dining staff, polled students, and had to realistically look at the overall food supply chain.

What I came to realize is that not only was our school kitchen not equipped to actually prep fresh produce but more importantly, students were not fond of a healthy change. After presenting my final project, my teacher Mrs. Leonhart gave me her personal copy of Michel Pollan’s The Omnivore’s Dilemma. I will always remember the personal note my teacher left inside the book’s cover telling me that she could feel my passion for nutrition! That act of kindness made me realize that my pursuit of healthy eating could continue beyond my senior project. A few months later I started college to pursue a degree in nutrition and I never looked back!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say my trailblazing mom who was always my biggest cheerleader! My mom graduated from dental school in the mid-80’s, back when the profession was fairly male dominated. She never let anything hold her back from realizing her full potential and has been running her own successful dental practice for over 30 years. My mom would always tell me that I can do anything I set my mind to and encouraged my out-of-the-box ideas. If it wasn’t for her, I probably would never have enrolled in culinary school or started my website, which are now my two greatest passions.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Oh gosh, this story still gives me nightmares! After graduating and becoming a dietitian, I jumped straight into building my website. I was working around the clock to get my site up and running, creating content, and tweaking the overall website styling. I am not very computer savvy but I decided to try and code some styling features into my site and right when I did, the whole screen turned white and my site had essentially erased itself. Whatever code I was adding broke my website and gave me what I later found out is called the ‘white screen of death’. I was absolutely devastated and had to start my website all over, which included recreating all of my content! Today, I have two backup programs on my website and keep both digital and hard copies of all my content. I probably have more backup systems than needed but for me, I’d rather be safe than sorry!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

The quote “Everything in moderation, including moderation” by Julia Child, fully encompasses my entire food philosophy. The quote is originally from Oscar Wilde but when those words came from Julia Child, it resonated so deeply with me. Not only do I adore Julia Child and the impact she made on American cuisine but the idea that there is flexibility in the traditionally rigid idea of food and health is exactly how I live my life. There’s always room on the table for fun food and dessert!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve come to the point in my blogging and recipe creating career where I’m able to use my skills in new ways to help others. I recently started mentoring college nutrition students that are on their way to becoming registered dietitian nutritionists. Each student spends a full week with me where I teach them all about entrepreneurship, food photography, and nutrition communication. It’s so fun to be able to show them what I do and give them the skills they’ll need to start their own food blogging career. I truly believe we need more dietitians in the online space, so I am always eager to help others climb the daunting online ladder!

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), which is a medical credential that requires a minimum of 5 years of formal college education. In undergrad, nutrition students sit side-by-side in the same science classes as the pre-med, pre-pharmacy, kinesiology, and nursing students. After graduating college and completing a rigorous and competitive 9 month dietetic internship with a university or large hospital, we sit for a national exam to become credentialed medical practitioners. My particular dietetic internship had an emphasis on wellness, where I completed additional wellness-focused projects, like performing cooking demos at a cancer center. What separates registered dietitian nutritionists from non-credentialed health enthusiasts is we only give information that is evidence based, well researched, and in harmony with medical experts in other fields.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

What defines a healthy body weight is really individualized but generally, the two evaluation metrics we use are a person’s lab values and body mass index (BMI). My definition of an ideal “healthy body weight” client is someone who has all normal lab values and is within the normal or overweight BMI but eats well and exercises regularly. I really prioritize the lab values and lifestyle choices more than the scale because it gives a better view of someone’s overall health and potential risk of disease.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

While it isn’t a perfect equation, calculating a person’s body mass index (BMI) is the most widely accepted and researched weight measurement. There are many online BMI calculators which will give a weight classification based on your height and weight. Some people will be BMI outliers and the calculation won’t accurately represent their weight status, which is why we also rely on lab values to paint a more balanced picture of a person’s health status.

What I like about the BMI is that there is a reasonable weight range within each of the categories. Take my own BMI for example; as someone who is 5’9’’, there is a 40lb range for my height to still categorize my weight as normal. Yes, I may not feel like a swimsuit model at the upper end of my normal weight range but I am still healthy, happy, and a normal weight, which is the ultimate goal.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

When talking about harmful health outcomes from being overweight or underweight, we first have to look at the person’s diet. Just because you are overweight or underweight doesn’t automatically mean you are unhealthy, it’s more directly tied to the food you eat. You can be genetically ‘big boned’ or a naturally thin person and through a healthy and balanced diet not have any negative health outcomes.

If a person is overweight or obese because they eat a lot of high calorie, non-beneficial foods they are at a higher risk of diabetes, heart disease, cancer, breathing problems, arthritis, and reproductive complications. If someone is already considered obese, we also know that for every additional 11 pounds they gain, their risk of heart disease increases by 14% and their risk of ischemic stroke increases by 16%. The good news is that no matter how overweight you are, losing 5% of your total weight, may result in a significant improvement in your lab values and will put you on a healthy trajectory.

On the other hand, if a person is underweight because they are not eating enough, they may be malnourished, which is a big problem as well. Malnutrition can cause anemia, nutrient deficiencies, bone loss, osteoporosis, heart irregularities, blood vessel disease, increased risk for infection, and impair your body’s ability to heal from an injury or wound. Older people are more likely to be underweight and malnourished, which increases their risk of hospitalizations, emergency room visits, and death even more so than someone who is overweight.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Being a normal weight is physically better for your body. When you are a normal weight, you can breathe easier at night, sit or stand for longer periods of time, and have more range of motion in your back and knees. When you pair a healthy weight with a healthy diet, you get even more benefit! Not only will you feel good but you will have a significantly lower risk for developing many of the debilitating and deadly diseases that are directly related to food and lifestyle choices. Being a healthy weight and eating well is also part of healthy aging, which will help you live longer and maintain a high quality of life.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1.Track and cut your calories. There’s so much noise online about fasting, eliminating whole food groups, and extreme weight loss hacks. When it comes to real, sustainable weight loss, it’s really about eating less. First, start tracking your calories to get a realistic view of how much you eat. I recommend tracking your calories for 3–5 days to get an accurate view of your eating habits — weekend included! Then, continue tracking your food but cut your average daily intake by 500 calories. While cutting 500 calories is a research based general recommendation, I also think it’s a good place to start because it’s not extreme and can be applied to any daily calorie average. A safe weight loss goal is 1lb — 2lb per week, so once you start getting more comfortable with calorie counting and seeing how your body responds, you can adjust your calorie-cutting goal as needed. If you are struggling with your calories and need help, find a registered dietitian nutritionist in your area to help customize a plan for you.

2. Eat foods that you actually like. One of the worst things people do when trying to lose weight is eliminate foods that they love and switch to foods they think they’re supposed to eat. When you swap your favorite snack with raw carrot sticks, chances are you won’t stick with it. The good news is that a weight loss diet doesn’t mean you have to eat salads for every meal. As a chef, I know the importance of tasty food and it may take some time to find the calorie-friendly foods that’ll keep you on track. Yes, when you are counting calories for weight loss, you can have dessert! Whether it’s still enjoying your favorite chips but in small portions or finding a new lower calorie favorite, you can still love what you eat.

3. Get smart with your meals and snacks. The frequency and composition of your food is important for your weight loss success. Don’t skip meals and always eat when you feel hungry, even if it’s just a snack. When we ignore our hunger cues, we’re more likely to overeat at our next meal and we’ll end up eating more calories than we would have if we just had eaten when we were first hungry. The National Weight Control Registry follows the habits of people who have lost a significant amount of weight and kept it off for an average of five years and 78% of their participants report eating breakfast every day.

It’s also important to get smart with your food groups and prioritize high fiber and high protein options because they’ll make you feel more full and satisfied. Following the MyPlate method, make 1/2 your plate fruits and vegetables, 1/4th of your plate a high fiber carbohydrate, and the final 1/4th of your plate a low fat protein. When it comes to snacks, always pair a carb with a protein or choose a carb that is high in fiber.

4. Get moving! While diet is the key to weight loss, we also need to move our bodies. Exercise helps build lean muscle mass, burn calories, and prevent weight gain once you’ve reached your weight and health goal. If you are currently inactive, start small and go for a 30 minute walk. Find an exercise you enjoy and stick with it! The goal is to get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week.

5. Patience and persistence. Real, sustainable weight loss takes time and it’s important to set those expectations before making this type of lifestyle change. There are so many quick-fix, crash diets out there that tout dramatic weight loss but we all know those diets don’t work and you’ll end up gaining the weight back. Calorie counting is a well-researched weight loss plan that is medically endorsed with proven success. While the weight loss might seem small, if you lose 2 pounds a week, that means in 6 months you would’ve lost 52 pounds! Being patient and persistent is truly the only way to sustainably lose weight and keep it off for good.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

My biggest recommendation would be to stop listening to diet culture and start listening to your body. There will always be a new diet to try and in today’s world that unfortunately isn’t going away. But we can see the trend for what it is — just a trend. Best case scenario, you lose some weight. Worst case scenario you gain the weight back, the diet messes with your metabolism, and lowers your self-esteem.

If you are really stuck in the yo-yo dieting mindset, think about how your body felt when you were trying a recent trendy diet. Were you tired? Restricted by unrealistic rules? Hungry? These are all signs directly from your body that the diet isn’t working and we shouldn’t have to push through those valid feelings in order to lose a few quick pounds. Get off the diet hamster wheel and move to a realistic weight loss plan that not only works for your life but is built for the long haul.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Diets usually lose participation after 6 months, so it’s important to always reevaluate what you are struggling with and reaffirm your goals. The two biggest mistakes I see people make are:

Setting unrealistic and rigid food rules. Whether you are calorie counting or following a different diet style, there has to be room for your favorite drink or dessert. When people tell themselves they can never enjoy the foods they used to love, they will quickly fall off the wagon. If your diet has built-in flexibility, you are much more likely to stick with it. Constantly comparing your body and weight loss journey to someone else’s. This can be especially difficult with social media! Everyone’s body looks different and getting discouraged because someone is making more progress than you can be really disheartening. Real, sustainable weight loss takes time and your journey is your own. Don’t let someone else’s body get in the way of your goals.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

A few big roadblocks that stop people from making a healthy change is that they don’t have a solid ‘why’ and they haven’t established a good support system. When starting your weight loss journey, really focus on the end goal, and I would encourage you to think beyond a number on the scale. Do you want to be able to walk to the park and play with your kids without being winded? Maybe you had a recent health scare and you vow to never get that close to a diagnosis again. Or you want to get healthy enough get off of your medications. Whatever your goal, make it meaningful, tangible, and centered around your long-term health and wellness.

Establishing a good support system is really important for your weight loss journey. When you hit a roadblock, your support systems will continue to encourage and remind you that you’re not alone. And a support system doesn’t have to be someone starting the same diet as you, it can be as simple as finding a walking buddy. I have also seen some really great wellness and body positive Facebook groups and Instagram accounts that can be a constant support system too!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

People often get paralyzed with the idea of change because they imagine healthy living and weight loss will disrupt their life. If someone has already established their weight loss ‘why’, but they feel stuck, their first step should be to make one small change. It’s really about starting small and keeping the momentum going. Examples of starting small could be drinking two sodas a day instead of three or grabbing a quick drinkable yogurt while walking out the door instead of skipping breakfast. And when you finally take the first step, be sure to celebrate! Recognizing that you’ve successfully made a change is really important and celebrating in some way will encourage you to keep going.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would encourage everyone to love food again. Whether it’s cooking in the kitchen or savoring every bite of a new dish, I’d like people to reconnect with what’s on their plate. We have built such a food-phobic society fueled by diet culture that we’ve lost our love of food. Let’s take “I can’t have that” and “that food isn’t good for you” our of our vocabulary! Food is tradition, the center of our social gatherings, and a way to express ourselves. There aren’t good foods or bad foods, it’s just food that’s meant to be enjoyed in different ways.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to share a meal with Alice Waters. In both undergrad and culinary school I wrote essays about how she pioneered the farm to table movement and her impact on school gardens. I have had the pleasure of eating at her restaurant Chez Panisse and I really like her rustic style where the fresh ingredients are the focus of the dish.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can check out my website, https://mymillennialkitchen.com/ where I regularly post healthy recipes and wellness content. You can also follow me on Instagram @mymillennialkitchen or email me at [email protected]

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.