Chelsea Stegman of Chelsea Stegman Nutrition: “Hydrate Appropriately”

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Chelsea Stegman.

Chelsea is the owner and founder of Chelsea Stegman Nutrition, LLC. She is a Chicago based virtual dietitian working with active professionals through energy management, recovery, and adrenal health. She takes a well rounded approach to working with clients, including nutrition to fuel strength, cardio, and recovery based exercise; overall recovery; adrenal testing; habit development; and supplementation.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I have always loved food, and Julia Child’s famous quote “people who love to eat are always the best people” is very true in my book. I grew up in Cincinnati, OH, but would often visit my grandparents in downtown Chicago, which is actually where I decided to move as an adult. I loved all the unique restaurants and cuisines in Chicago as a child, which is still very true. I have always loved working out for the sole purpose of how it makes me feel. I’ll never forget my first “runner’s high” when I was 12. Throughout the years, my workout plans and perceptions have evolved, but my reasoning always stays the same: to prioritize feeling great and functionality. I would also say I’ve always been a learner and authentically curious, which has allowed me to connect with many different types of people throughout my youth and now.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career has not been a linear one, mainly due to my curious nature and the multi-faceted nature of the dietetics career path. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way. I initially just plain loved food and science, so it seemed like a perfect intersection. In the middle of college when a friend was hospitalized for an eating disorder, I visited her in the hospital and struck up a conversation with her dietitian. At that point, I decided I wanted to specialize in eating disorders. For the next 3 years I volunteered in the area, read multiple books, tailored my research towards eating disorders, and interned in an inpatient hospital focused on eating disorders in New Orleans. I decided to switch my path after she passed away, however I will always emphasize the importance of mental and physical health while working with clients and refer out as needed. My first two jobs as an RD I worked in upscale gym settings. I always loved the population I worked with, which I would consider generally career-focused go-getters. I was always inspired by them and their determination to achieve their health goals. During this time, I also became extremely fascinated with functional nutrition and used much of this methodology with my clients. I began to notice similar trends with them and what was getting in the way of weight loss and achieving real, sustainable health. This is when I decided to break off into my own practice and develop my own programming around this. I have always been fascinated by refining my craft and speaking to people and a realistic manner that makes them inspired to make changes.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Although I would love to attribute this to one person, I simply can’t. There have been so many along my journey, and life truly is about the people you meet. One unique aspect of my background that really surprised me was constantly working around personal trainers. They are some of the most genuine people that exemplify real service leadership. I always admired their positivity and authenticity in how they showed up both in their careers and personal lives. This truly was a great base to learn from and set me up tremendously for entrepreneurship.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

The dietetic internship that I was matched with was in Monroe, Louisiana, home to none other than “Duck Dynasty”. This is required to complete for a year to sit for our board exams. So, post-college I moved to the deep south and spent a year working in their hospitals. I wouldn’t say it was a mistake, but one of my most interesting experiences and completely different culturally from Ohio, where I completed my undergraduate degree. It was truly like I blindly picked a map dot in the US and moved there. But overall, I loved their food, hospitality, and it was interesting to see how preventative health was different from region to region. Also, I love New Orleans.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have always loved Brene Brown’s stance on ego and vulnerability, which has been huge since starting my own practice. Her quote “nothing has transformed my life more than realizing it’s a waste of time to evaluate my worthiness by weighing the reaction of the people in the stands.” It’s open to interpretation, but nutrition is generally considered a “crowded market”, which can be overwhelming at times. I need constant reminders that no one else has my education, journey, and voice, and if I stay true to that I will always succeed in the end and serve my clients the way I am intended to. There are a lot of polarizing opinions, so it is always best to stay open minded but stay in your lane.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

After some time adjusting and readjusting my programming, I noticed one element that was missing that I had loved in the past: lab testing. I’m currently in a mastermind group gaining further education on implementation of blood, stool, urine, and saliva testing and very excited to add this to the majority of my programs. I have always loved individualizing programs as much as I can, and this will allow me to become more direct and granular with my recommendations. I truly believe that individualized lab testing AND coaching is where the real changes happen, and am excited to bring this to my clients.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Starting with the formal education, I have completed all the requirements to become a registered and licensed dietitian. This started with an undergraduate degree at Miami University of Ohio, which included chemistry, anatomy, psychology, food science, advanced nutrition, and more. I then completed a year of 1200 practicum hours at Louisiana Tech University, working in hospital and outpatient settings mostly. This also included a Master’s degree and Graduate Assistantship. I am constantly learning and changing perception, and am proud to say I have put myself in many different situations to simply learn after my formal education. This included on the job experience, books, podcasts, and hiring coaches. My practice is now a compilation of experience with clients and evidence based research.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I would define a healthy body weight as a weight that is sustainable, and healthy for you both physically and mentally. This looks different for everyone, but it’s a point where you feel real life, long-term health. It is a point where your lab values are optimal, you have quality energy, and focusing on your health is a part of your life, not your whole life.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

This is a process (generally non-linear) of awareness. While making changes we must be aware of our symptoms, our habits, our thoughts, our environment, and more. This can be cultivated by reflection, which can be written or talking through the process with a professional. When my clients are in weight extremes (over or underweight) we can tell by their physiology. It is simply hindering optimal blood levels, hormones, and how they feel.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Both being over and under your healthy body weight can disrupt your body’s natural signals, hormones, and systems. If you are under your healthy body weight, your body is essentially in survival mode. What does that mean? Well, certain systems in the body such as digestion and reproductive hormones simply aren’t a priority. Being over your healthy body weight also can send your body in a hormonal frenzy, generally due to insulin spiking. With this, it can be difficult to regulate intake with hunger and satiety signals thrown off, which only fuels the fire.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

This is what I have made my practice all about and one of the keys for sustainable health. Feeling vibrant, energetic, and mentally clear often is a positive side effect of weight loss. This can translate wonderfully into your work life and productivity, hobbies, and how you show up for your loved ones.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Cultivate Awareness.

Awareness is a major life hack in general, but especially when you are going through a major transformation such as weight loss. This can help us explore the relationship between our environment, thoughts, habits, symptoms, preferences, and over influences while trying to make a change. Examples of these include cravings, social pressure, food guilt, or lack of motivation. These are totally normal, we just need to own them, explore trends and patterns, and take realistic steps to work around them. Written or spoken reflection is helpful for this. This could be a journal or talking through your habits with a practitioner.

2. Be intentional about macronutrients and fiber for blood sugar balance

Blood sugar balance is always at the root of my discussion while taking clients through a transformation. Stabilizing this and noticing symptoms and habits that lead to blood sugar highs and lows is crucial to weight loss, improving energy, and balancing hormones. Macronutrients are nutrients that provide us energy or calories, which include protein, carbohydrates, and fats. They are important for different reasons and we need all of them at each meal.

Fiber helps slow the absorption of food into the bloodstream, thus regulating appetite and controlling blood sugar. Also, fiber’s big claim to fame is aiding in digestion by adding bulk to the stool, thus helping with weight loss and removing any unnecessary substances in the body. A good place to start is focusing on increasing more overall produce in your diet and aiming for ½ your plate vegetables at least. The biggest feedback I get after working with a client is that they now have the skillset to think through their meals and snacks for adequate structure for blood sugar balance.

3. Hydrate Appropriately

Water is crucial for delivering all of our nutrients to our cells and eliminating waste. So, needless to say it is important to keep all of our systems functioning on all cylinders. When these are off, the body is in a stressed state and weight loss can be hindered. Water is often an early “needle mover” when trying to make a big change. This is because it is simple, yet often overlooked. Once my clients gain momentum with this they feel significant changes in energy and mental clarity and often are motivated to make other positive health behaviors.

4. Strength Train

Adding weight lifting with proper nutrition is a metabolic game changer. Although most people automatically think of muscle gain, it can also help with weight and fat loss. This can help improve hormone balance and increase the calories burnt at rest. Most people generally think of simply burning calories during exercise, but strength training impacts your metabolism all hours of the day.

5. Focus on Stress Resilience and Recovery

In an overworked society, stress is a majorly underestimated negative health consequence. It can impact your adrenal system, thyroid and sex hormones, blood sugar regulation, and digestion. If it is off, healthy weight loss is probably not in the cards. I would recommend having a consistent outlet for recovery, generally whatever makes you lose track of time. This can be a nature walk, meditation, yoga,, reading a book, painting, you name it. There are also certain vitamins and minerals that aid in the recovery process including magnesium and vitamin C.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

The key here is awareness of what your symptoms mean and how they are linked to your health habits. For instance, maybe acknowledging that your cravings are due to extreme blood sugar swings, and deciding to think through your meals to prevent this. External motivators are also pivotal. This can be focusing on how feeling your best helps you show up better in your work, home, and community life.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I see clients either being too left-brained and strict with their choices or make choices solely based on enjoyment with a lack of structure. Truth is, we need both. We need the research-based choices, but also to give ourselves grace with the process and ensure we are enjoying ourselves. We can avoid those mistakes by going to step 1 and cultivating awareness throughout the process. We need to constantly assess how we are feeling mentally and physically as we’re making changes.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I feel like the main issue with implementation is that most people don’t realize the compounding effects of small habits. Oftentimes when I tell people to start drinking water or do deep breathing exercises it goes in one ear and out the other. But not only do these help with your physiology, but they help build momentum and make room for other habits. We need to focus on habits and behavior change if we are trying to implement these changes for the long term.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

The key here in this question is routine. We need consistency instead of having to do mental gymnastics everyday to implement these habits. For example, this could be taking a mile walk everyday when you wake up or bringing a water bottle with you to work everyday.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I feel like there is a huge area of opportunity in the corporate world for how real, long term health changes can impact productivity, workplace happiness, and leadership. I’ve seen a focus on disease prevention and certain fitness events here and there, but not much from a standpoint of true behavior change and education given in a way that people will listen. This would involve the right education with realistic but powerful messaging to really get to employees.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Simply can’t pick one again! In my field, I always gravitate towards people with an educated, curious, open-minded, but laid back approach to health and nutrition (similar to mine). These people speak in a realistic manner, always stress the importance of health, but don’t make nutrition “weird”. You can also tell that their perception is always evolving. One practitioner that fits this mold for me is Dr. Rangan Chatterjee. From more of a journalistic perspective, I feel that Max Lugavere and Joe Rogan ask the right questions to guests and are always staying curious on health matters. Would not be mad if I had lunch with any of these people 🙂

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me at chelseastegmanrd.com or on Instagram @chelseastegmanrd! Also, I do write various guest articles from time to time.

