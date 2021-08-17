Hasan Adkins of Hasagna: “Meditate”

Meditate: This is my “go-to” method for reaching a healthy body weight because dealing with daily stressors will be a silent weight gainer, and can take years off your life. Mediation is a proven way to handle your stress, and drop your cortisol levels so you can achieve your healthy weight. Ultimately, when you’re in the right mindset, you can change your behavior to get to the healthy weight you want, permanently.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Hasan Adkins.

Hasan Adkins is a Nationally Certified Fat Loss Expert, who loves Lasagna, and is the creator of #Hasagna, which shows busy people how to live healthier without crash diets. He is a published Fitness Author, Podcaster, and UFC fan.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you for the opportunity to contribute to your magazine. A little bit about me: My name is Hasan. I have a twin brother, and love lasagna almost as much as I do my mother. I also think everyone should watch The Equalizer 2.

And, of course, I am a Fitness Professional and a Published Author.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

A few people have inspired me to create my career: my mother, grandfather, and my younger cousin, Deon.

Everything started when my younger cousin lost his physical body to cancer.

My cousin Deon was 26 when he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and it shook me up.

Deon (who referred to himself as “Showtime’’) was from Wyandanch, New York and was the oldest of his siblings. He swore he was the most handsome cousin, too. But, most of all, he was a symbol of hope and accomplishment for young black boys coming from “bad” neighborhoods.

One day, he passed out at his university, and was rushed to the hospital for testing, a few weeks later, a tumor was discovered in his brain.

Throughout his journey (which included surgery and countless rounds of chemo), Deon inevitably lost his legs — but never his heart! The most important thing he always left me with was, “Do something bigger than yourself!” It’s the hard moments that reveal our true character. And in my cousin’s case, it was his cancer that revealed his. Deon continually encouraged us all to push more, pursue more, and to do so, no matter what!

It was my grandfather and mother that taught me the importance of investing in people and yourself. But it was Deon who gifted me with the ability to commit to my career, much in the same way he committed to his recovery.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, I agree with that statement 100%.

Even though I have had tons of support from coaches and friends, my mother, by far, is the person I am today.

My mother is the toughest and most resilient person I’ve ever met in this world-all 5’3 of her. Oh, by the way, her name is Cheryl Leftenant, and she is the greatest person I know.

My mom is full of encouragement, but do not mess around with her, as many of my friends know, you’ll get the “Excuse me, can I talk to you for a minute?” This meant you were in for it.

As a 9/11 survivor and raising two twin boys by herself and working full-time, she’s basically Superwoman, and her super power is encouragement.

There are a TON of times she encourages me, even to this day. But the one-time I always remember:

It was after feeling completely deflated after a doctor told me my athletic career was finished, before it even started. I had a hard time accepting that, and felt like an empty shell.

My mother told me: “You don’t have to accept that. You don’t have a spirit of fear, but a spirit of a sound mind. If anyone can do this, you can do this and I know you can.”

Deep down inside, I conceded to the medical doctor’s opinion, because he is a medical doctor, but when she encouraged me to do the work and find a way to get it done, I felt that it was possible.

And this is my life mantra: You don’t have a spirt of fear, but a spirit of a sound mind. I can do this.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I am almost laughing while writing this memory.

In 2018, I was employed as the Head Coach of a Nationally Recognized Boot Camp. This is a fancy way of saying: I was in charge of all things training with clients and staff.

My main job was to create mind-blowing workouts in 30 minutes for all body types, while keeping people engaged and safe in the gym.

Well, on July 4th, 2018, I forgot to double check the duration of the workout to ensure it was 30 minutes. And, of course, on holidays, the gym was standing room only, so all mistakes were amplified. Go figure!

So, we were completing the workout, and winding down to the last minute of it. I looked at the clock and it was 7:12 am, and I started to freak out! In retrospect, this was funny, but a very embarrassing mistake — especially when you’re working with teachers and other professionals who catch onto these things.

We told the clients to get some water and a towel, and get ready for the last part — and I created a new workout in 2 minutes and everything rolled out.

Some of the clients picked up as we improvised and laughed, but most were happy to keep going.

We laughed about it later, and implemented a system for someone to always check my math.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Yes, I can and it’s from Jordan Peterson.

“If you fulfill your obligations every day, you don’t need to worry about the future.”

This quote resonates with me because it’s a constant reminder of one of the most intelligent men I’ve ever come across.

My daily obligations mean a lot to me, and so does my future. So, the best way for me to feel fulfilled at the end of the day, and eliminate worry and feeling empty, is to complete my obligations for the day.

My daily obligations are:

•Creating valuable content for men to lose weight and fight off depression

•Spend quality time with my family.

•Take care of my mental and physical health

As a person who used to love the idea of planning and not really taking action, I would find myself constantly stressed about my future and anxious about the outcome.

So, when I heard this in one of his interviews, it clicked for me. This was the solution to taking care of my future and feeling fulfilled, and it was through my daily practices.

This quote also brings me to the present moment and reminds me to be thankful for everything I have now.

I learned how to focus on my goals and mission, which ultimately made me feel great and avoided stressing over things beyond my control.

Thank you, Jordan Peterson, for the quote and inspiration.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have one main project I’m working on right now, and I’m excited about sharing it with you. It’s called the #HasagnaDadbodProtocol, where I’m focusing on showing dads (especially expectant-dads) how to lose unwanted weight, and restore confidence within themselves.

This is an important issue for me because, as an expectant-dad, there is no real support group to show you how to manage all these changes in your life. Most men gain unwanted weight, fall into deep depressive and self-loathing episodes, and their biochemistry changes negatively.

Again, I agree with Jordan Peterson, who was on the Joe Rogan Podcast when he said, “We need strong men.”

In order for men to focus on being strong leaders in their families, they have to lead their lives first, and many men are too deep in depression to do so, and feel helpless.

To activate change, you have to get in shape, build your mindset and get things in order. But the great thing is, we are all a work in progress. So, there is no need to suffer in silence.

The #HasagnaDadBodProtocol will unite and support dads, and allow them to excel in their relationships as they envisioned.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’m an authority due to the recognition I’ve received in the fitness field due to my clients’ success.

My business was mentioned in Long Island’s 40 Under 40 in Long Island Business News.

I was able to work in a Highly Selective 1:1 Coaching Program with a New York Times Best Seller.

I served as Head Coach of a Nationally Recognized Bootcamp with over 150 clients.

I’ve been published internationally and nationally in the areas of fitness, motivation, and wellness.

My personal business has transformed over 100 people’s lives and counting.

I have 3 National Certifications through Top Certifying Fitness.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

I would define a healthy body weight as a weight that makes you feel energetic, confident, and it’s sustainable for your lifestyle.

It’s important to note: there isn’t a clear-cut answer to your healthy body weight. It’s actually easier to define an unhealthy body weight. This is when you have low energy, your clothes don’t fit, and you deep down know you can do better.

In general, a healthy body weight would usually be calculated by someone’s BMI or Body Mass Index, but over time, it has proven that it’s not the most reliable source, and has its own inaccuracies. The best way to determine a healthy body weight is to see how your clothes fit (especially around your midsection), your pictures, your stress levels, and self-confidence.

It’s also important to have a checkup with your doctor and complete blood work. This will provide you with a complete illustration of your health and well-being. You will be able to see your blood pressure or cholesterol levels.

When you check all those boxes, and weigh yourself, this would be your healthy body weight. In addition to this, you can request your body fat measurements to be taken, and use them as a great indicator of a healthy weight. You can check your recommended body fat percentage here (MedicalNewsToday) But if you’re unsure and have no idea where to start, most studies suggest you keep your waist under 40 inches.

Your major takeaway:

When looking to determine your healthy body weight, base it on how you feel and look, and ensure that you’re not at risk for diabetes or high cholesterol. Now your job is to maintain this lifestyle, and with hard work and consistency, you’ll be able to do it.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

This is a great question, and I’m going to answer it after a quick story.

When I was a teenager, I was 9% body fat, had veins everywhere you could think of, and “looked” like I was in phenomenal shape, but I wasn’t.

I had high cholesterol and Vitamin D deficiency, mainly because I was underweight due to a poor diet. As a wrestler, I wanted the competitive edge to win, and this meant sacrificing quality foods to get to the lowest possible weight — even though I did it.

The tradeoff was malnutrition, low energy, and an awkward relationship with food.

Many would say I looked to be at a “healthy” body weight, but, internally, I wasn’t ideal. I determined this through my blood work and energy levels.

To determine what is a healthy body weight, you can do it in a combination of two ways:

The Standard Medical Way: You can complete a standard height and weight test with your doctor, and they can give you a recommended “weight.” Usually, BMI provides a suggested weight. If you’re classified as “morbidly” obese (which is a BMI of over 30), this usually provides a wake-up call, but if you are looking to lose 5–10 lbs., it’s more of an added stressor. How You Feel and Look: If you’re constantly fatigued, irritable, and can’t fit into your clothes- these are usually the first few signs you’re not at a healthy weight. If you can’t complete 15 pushups, sit ups or walk up a flight of steps without getting winded, these are some performance metrics that would suggest it’s time to improve.

The performance part is overlooked when people are looking to achieve a healthy body weight. You can lose weight rapidly, but doing it is a completely unsustainable and unhealthy weight. (Example: starvation diets, water diets, and detoxes)

The performance test determines if you’re feeding your body in the right way. If you’re tired after walking up a few flights of stairs, or can’t complete a handful of exercises at a time before getting winded, this is a great indicator that you should analyze your nutrition.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Well, considering that we are coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, your immune system is put at risk when you’re underweight or overweight. Being in this state puts your organs and systems at risk, which you need to keep you alive. If you’re underweight or do not have enough fat on your body, your brain, cell communications, skin and nails will operate at a low efficiency. This looks like brain fog, having your teeth decay, and fertility issues. (Source: healthline)

These organs need body fat to function, so anything with a single body fat digit is too low for most people.

Also, another major reason for avoiding being underweight is because of muscle breakdown or being catabolic. Your body needs muscles to work, but most importantly, they keep your bones safe. If you’re underweight, you are much more likely to have a longer recovery time from an injury or fall, or no recovery at all.

This is known as osteoporosis, and most people experience it as they age. So, it’s important to do your best when it comes to nutrition, eating the right foods, so you can give your body the right nutrients to keep you at a healthy weight.

Another overlooked issue with being underweight or overweight would be the mindset you’re creating while in this state. I hate to sound repetitive about COVID, but it was a huge learning lesson for me.

Your mindset is everything. It’s the only thing you can control and you can always improve it. The mindset of a person who is overweight or underweight can lead to anxiety, depression, lack of self-confidence or self-worth. And with suicides increasing (especially in males), it’s important to highlight the importance of a healthy mind, which leads to a healthy body image and a healthy body.

You have the power to change your reticular activator, recreate yourself and your body to attain a healthy lifestyle permanently.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Humans are meant to be at a “healthy” body weight for survival and fulfillment. I always think of hunters and gatherers, and even though we have WIFI and electric cars now, our DNA does not change. You still have your caveman DNA.

Humans were the healthiest at those body weights and lived their lives optimally back in those days. Most importantly, their nutrition and activities were simple: there were no processed foods to eat and an active lifestyle was the norm (no cars or modern technology).

The benefits of achieving a healthy body weight are: chasing your kids around with little to no pain, feeling more energetic throughout the day, having more confidence, living longer, being a role model for your family, sleeping through the night, and managing your stress levels.

When you’re at a healthy body weight, you can be more productive at work, present in relationships, and participate in things that make you feel fulfilled — which is the main benefit.

Whatever you decide to do in this short life, it has to be meaningful to you, so you don’t feel “empty” inside after achieving your goals. The only way to accomplish this is by staying at a healthy body weight.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Keeping a Healthy Body Weight Permanently is possible and I can give you my 5 top tips to do:

Meditate: This is my “go-to” method for reaching a healthy body weight because dealing with daily stressors will be a silent weight gainer, and can take years off your life. Mediation is a proven way to handle your stress, and drop your cortisol levels so you can achieve your healthy weight. Ultimately, when you’re in the right mindset, you can change your behavior to get to the healthy weight you want, permanently. Story: When I was the Head Coach at a Nationally-Recognized Bootcamp, being responsible for 150 people, with a ton of injuries, as well as training staff to perform 30-minute bootcamp sessions — I became overwhelmed and stressed. I used to actually wake up from being so stressed about the next day that, ultimately, it affected my weight and mindset (I was actually losing weight and my clothes were sagging). I knew I had to change, because I felt like I was the person running from Michael Myers — in his acclaimed horror movies — ALL day! This experience led me to meditation. Now, I know meditation isn’t a typical “workout,” but it helped me realign my breathing, and better control my stress levels. I was able to go from an overloaded brain to one that was clear and composed. I became more energetic, since I had more mental real-estate available, and everyone benefited from it. Create a Customized-Balanced Diet: Most people know that a balanced diet will get them to a healthy weight, but food is a major socializing experience for people, and if you’re like me, you enjoy food. Having a customized diet plan will get you to your healthy weight permanently. Since each person is uniquely different, as far as schedule and lifestyle, you need to adapt to a plan that agrees with you. Nutrition is about your compliance and consistency. The more you comply, the easier you’ll feel it is to achieve a healthy body weight. Here’s how you can do this: Find a plan that focuses on you, your goals, and your lifestyle. There are no hardcore “dos and don’ts,” just remember: constantly comply with your nutrition and you’ll be okay. Keep yourself in a calorie deficit (which means, burning more calories than you eat) when looking to take control of your weight. Story: I needed a reminder about how important compliance and consistency are when getting back to a healthy body weight. I was reading a blog, and talking to my client who transformed her body through fasting, and everyone was raving about one meal per day, or OMAD. I was just like my clients: I wanted fast results and was feeling impatient. So, I tried the concept of OMAD and failed miserably. In a nutshell, it wasn’t for me. I was irritable, didn’t want to workout, and was feeling more stressed than relieved around dinner time. The meals were oversized and I wasn’t hitting the macros, and I knew it wasn’t for me. Fast forward, a few weeks later, I found a plan I could comply with. It’s the simpler plans that agree with my lifestyle at that time (which was working from home 10 hours a day). I was able to eat the right foods to feel fuller, and not feel like I was starving. Eventually, the weight came off and I developed most of my muscles back underneath the fat I was storing. This was all made possible due to following a plan that was sustainable for me. Have a Customized Workout/Accountability System: When you’re looking to get to a healthy weight, building muscles is a great vehicle to transport you to your results. Simply because the more muscles you have, the more calories you burn while at rest. The more calories you burn at rest, the quicker you’ll achieve a healthy body weight. What I found works best for individuals looking to get to a healthy weight, is to follow an accountability system, with a plan to make sure you follow exactly what you said to get to the end result. This allows you to enjoy the journey and take proven steps to change your new lifestyle. Similar to nutrition, your body and lifestyle are different from everyone else’s. Hence, you need a workout for you, within the timeframe you have. A customized plan will improve your compliance, but when you combine compliance and consistency as a long-term goal, this is where the magic happens. I find a handful of people who want to lose weight permanently, copying workouts from YouTube, Pinterest or Instagram. Even though people see some weight loss with these methods, it’s not a permanent answer. To maintain your weight permanently, especially as you change throughout life, you need a person or a plan to adjust with you. This is why it’s great to work with people, or a person who can teach you life-long lessons and the fundamentals of a healthy lifestyle. Story: When I wanted to get to a healthy weight and add some muscle, I saw Hobbs and Shaw, and the Rock’s arms gave me inspiration to try and imitate him. So, I downloaded his workout plan, and decided to try his routines, knowing they were 2 hours long. But I felt it was the right time to get jacked. The program was by far the most intense workout I’ve ever done, and once again, being a fitness professional, I am ashamed to admit that I can’t keep up with The Rock’s workout. Now and then, I know what it’s like to feel embarrassed in the gym. I think the workouts were too long, and a 6-day gym routine is overkill for me. So, I tried it for 2 weeks, and decided to find a more sustainable workout. What made this even more the most embarrassing part was the fact that I announced it on my Instagram page: @Hasagna__, and everyone saw the lack of activity. The most important thing about getting into a healthy body weight is compliance. If you do not have the time for a celebrity workout, it’s okay! Just find a workout that suits your schedule and lifestyle and complete it with relentless consistency. Enjoyment/Fulfillment Journey: The biggest thing I’ve found during the process of helping my clients achieve their ideal healthy body weight is: feeling MISERABLE during the process! People seem to feel so miserable and can not wait for this “diet” to end, or workout to hurry up, that when it’s over, they fall right back into the old habits that put the weight on them. So, if you feel that your life will be perfect and you will feel great about yourself at a certain “weight,” you’re setting yourself up for a crash course. Placing your self-value on a weight loss number or a certain body fat percentage will chip away at your self-worth daily. For the most part, weight loss is out of your control — due to hormones, different transitions in life, stress levels, etc. Here’s my suggestion: Focus on what really matters in your life OUTSIDE of the scale and what makes you a great person. To name a few examples: your attitude towards things/people, how you show up for yourself, how present you are in relationships, how fulfilling you find work, etc. You can control every ounce of this, refill it daily, and ultimately find fulfillment in your journey as you get to a healthy weight. Story: One of my friends/clients, who happens to be a teacher, always hits her healthy weight and brags about her clothes fitting best when she has the most enjoyment from working out. When she is enjoying herself, having fun, and smiling, she looks forward to working out and it’s not such a “chore.” As a result, her diet falls into place, her life outside of work and the gym flourishes, and she is able to feel her very best! Naturally, her weight shows a reflection of her choices to how she feels about herself. Be Progressive, Not Perfect: When you’re aiming for perfection as a human being, it never ends well. Mainly because humans aren’t perfect, but many expect their weight loss journey to go smoothly. This is a learning experience, and there are no such things as “failures,” but more so, learning lessons. If you’re getting better at one thing every day or week, you can feel good about that. You will find out what works best for you, and what you can consistently do with your schedule and lifestyle. However, this is a process that takes time. As long as you’re making daily progress, like completing your workout, drinking water, meditating, and not beating yourself up over every mistake you’ve made during your journey, you’re making progress! Keeping that progressive mindset keeps you in a positive and encouraging mindset and motivates you to keep going. One way I show my clients their daily wins is by highlighting how their weight room performance has improved or how their attitude toward working out has changed for the better. If you just started a weight loss journey, the beginning is usually the hardest. I think it’s because you’re changing your identity and leaving a comfortable lifestyle. Of course, your body might resist, and sometimes, even some family members may not believe in your potential. Keeping a progressive mindset, staying positive, and showing up on the coldest days to commit to your goals proves that you’re serious.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

When a person is looking to maintain an ideal weight for the long-term and avoid yo-yo dieting, the best thing to do is to find a plan you enjoy and can sustain.

This is effective because most people aren’t workout “fanatics” like a fitness coach. People just want to focus on getting healthy, staying in shape, and losing a few pounds without starving.

The best approach I can compare to avoiding yo-yo dieting is to think of your weight loss and fitness as a relationship.

For most yo-yo dieters, people experience the “honeymoon” phase, where everything is great, and you’re seeing the best results possible. You are feeling highly motivated and encouraged and the weight is coming off effortlessly.

In a 14-day challenge, this happens all the time, but the main issue with this would be the lack of long-term habits being built. Eventually, you will gain a few pounds back, and the weight loss will slow down. This moment is where most people feel like they need to do another extreme diet or workout, and hope to see the weight go back down.

This mindset will make you miserable. You’ll be frustrated, irritable or completely turn back to your old habits.

The old habits that put the weight back on you, and the scale going up and down — is the exact definition of a “yo-yo” diet.

If that’s you, it’s okay. Most people who have been working out for years go through the same battle.

This battle can be won, time and time again, with this simple approach: Focus on your weight loss habits. That will always push you to take the right actions to stop “yo-yo” dieting.

You can control the process of overcoming “yo-yo” dieting, but you can’t control the outcome.

The process is proven to end this for you once and for all, so you can enjoy your life and the food you love without feeling guilty.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Some of the top weight loss mistakes I see people commit are extreme dieting (or not eating at all), having unrealistic expectations, and working out until their bodies are sore.

If you want to get to a healthy weight, adjusting your food is the quickest and most sustainable way to get to your goal. The mistake happens when you want to lose weight fast, and completely stop eating or just eat little to nothing in the hope of losing weight. Initially, you will lose weight with this tactic, but you will quickly add it back on and then some.

Another issue with not eating just to lose weight is creating an adversarial relationship with food, or food anxiety. You’re starving yourself and making yourself miserable just to see a certain number on the scale.

Having unrealistic expectations is a common weight loss mistake. Weight loss is a slow and steady process, so it’s important to understand your body type and how long it will take you to see the results you want. A mistake happens when you expect to lose 4 lbs. every month until you reach your weight loss goal, or completely transform your lifestyle in 6 months. If it’s been 4 years since you last worked out and you’re 20 lbs. heavier, it will take at least half that time to see a permanent change. So, my advice is to find an enjoyable activity to do while getting to your healthy weight.

Working out until sore is something I felt victim to when I first started working out as well. I used to go by the saying, “No Pain, No Gain.” You can expect to get soreness when you do something a bit different or during your first day back at the gym. However, every quality workout shouldn’t leave you feeling banged up and sore. Many people workout for hours to chase a “feeling” and not a result, and this almost always leads to injury. Being injured constantly is not only expensive, but it’s also annoying and discouraging.

A common error that people snap back into from their old unhealthy self is underestimating the plateaus in all fitness journeys. When you want to lose weight, and you start seeing the scale go down, you feel great — your life is wonderful!

But there is also a time in your fitness journey where you will fall into a bit of a plateau. This is normal and happens to everyone for numerous reasons (lack of sleep, salty foods, and stress are possible factors, to name a few).

I would suggest that you research my weight loss journey or any weight loss journey challenge and see how the graph looks. It looks like a roller coaster and the plateaus happen to everyone, so it’s important to recognize the process and not get discouraged.

The best way to avoid these common mistakes is to do the following:

Find a goal that is compelling and bigger than you, so you actually achieve it.

Follow a proven transformation program that aligns with you and your values.

Make sure it’s something you “get to do,” not something you “have to do.”

Be patient and don’t take yourself too seriously

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Great question! If I had to guess, the blockage would be a lack of self-belief with a combination of information overload.

As you can imagine, information is abundant and that will not change. However, information does not change you, because if it did, everyone would be rich and in shape.

The reason information keeps us blocked from actually taking action and applying the knowledge we get is because most people feel they need 100 percent of all the information to make an informed decision. And while that may be true in some aspects of life, when you’re looking to transform your life or make a change, abundant information eventually blocks you.

You have to read one more blog.

You have to watch another video.

You have to consult with another fitness trainer.

You consult with another nutritionist.

And then, you will still find out that you do not have all the answers you’re looking for.

Another reason I feel that it’s hard to apply the information you have to get to a healthy body weight is due to a lack of self-belief. Not to get all Jordan Peterson on you, but your childhood shapes your beliefs and constructs the thoughts about yourself that nobody can see.

Well, they can only see through your actions, your approach, your progress or lack thereof. Let me give you an illustration.

I had and still do at times, have limiting beliefs around money. Now, I didn’t grow up poor or needing anything. I just remember that money is always being talked about in everything. Especially when it was time to go to college. One of my family members suggested I can not apply to my dream school for financial reasons and concerns.

So, even though I felt I could bring value to the world, especially in the health and fitness arena, I wouldn’t invest in certain services or products because of my mindset, or avoid investment talks altogether with clients around money.

For you, it may be different. Maybe you have a self-limiting belief that you will always be a certain size or shape and no matter what you do, nothing changes.

Maybe you feel it’s your genetics and you will always be this way.

Either way, you get the results that you believe you’re worth.

And you can easily change that today by believing in yourself.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

First, you need to build a morning routine, and plenty of in-shape and successful people have followed this blueprint. People such as Arnold, Barack Obama, Ernest Hemingway, and The Rock to name a few.

A routine will align your daily habits to ensure you take steps closer to your goals.

My routine looks like this:

Meditate — 5 mins

Hydrate — 5 mins

Gratitude — 5 minutes

Movement — 30 minutes

This effective routine gives me a structured checklist to ensure I’m taking the right steps towards my goal.

Meditation is important because getting to your healthy weight loss is all mental. Meditation allows you to sweep your mind clear of any self-limiting or doubtful beliefs, so you can complete what needs to be done.

Hydrating is the single most difficult thing to do for people, and after waking up, your body is dehydrated. A cold glass of 20 oz. water “shocks” the system and gets you on the right food. It also acts as a natural cleanser for you. Your brain and organs will feel refreshed, your metabolism will speed up, and you’ll be ahead of the game.

Gratitude is another mindset hack that will get you to your healthy weight. This helped me tremendously during COVID when I felt helpless at times. I came across a Model Health Show Podcast, by Shawn Stevenson, and he was interviewing a psychiatrist. Gratitude shifts your mind from pessimism to optimism, and optimism is needed on your journey.

Movement is my favorite part of the routine. A simple walk is the most powerful for obtaining a healthy weight. It’s also a stress reliever as you’re out in nature, enjoying the calmness before heading into your day. You can also do a workout, hike, swim, bike ride, or do yoga. This keeps you energetic for the entire day and more productive.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement that inspires me daily is helping dads recreate themselves through fitness. As an expectant-dad, I feel that there is little support for men who have a tough time making transitions in their lives, especially when becoming a dad.

I know I’m not alone in this arena, and the combination of excitement and nervousness can be managed through fitness, so the dad can be the parent he needs to be for his children.

As they commit to getting in better shape, building a trusting community of support for men going through the same issues, hopefully depression and suicide rates will decrease.

When people, especially men, feel more confident in themselves and do not seek outside validation, their potential is limitless. But, it all starts with getting back in shape and staying there, helping inspire others and being the role model you need to be.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would be more than happy to have a 5-minute coffee break with Gary Vee. Gary Vee and I have done business with three of the same people. He’s a BIG TIME New York Jet fan, and I love his extreme dedication to business and his family.

His books, especially Crush it, was a game changer, and I applied most of it to my Online Fitness Business. Hey, Gary, if you’re reading this, it would be awesome to talk to a fellow Jet fan about their upcoming season and sign some of your books for a donation to your favorite charity.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for the interview, and the readers can follow me at www.Hasgna.com or on Instagram, @Hasagna__

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.