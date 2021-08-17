Nick Peters of QuickHIT Fitness Labs: “Hydration”

Hydration: The most important piece to staying healthy is hydration. We have all heard our body is mostly made up of water — about 60%, in fact! When you keep your body hydrated it will function better and do the things you ask it to. A good goal is to aim for .5 to 1 ounce of water per pound of body weight daily. So, if you weigh 200 pounds, you should shoot for 100 to 200 ounces each day.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nick Peters.

Nick Peters is a certified personal trainer with QuickHIT Fitness Labs, the fastest-growing private personal training studio in the nation. Nick’s background and passion for exercise and nutrition guides his dedication to helping others achieve their fitness goals and stay successful on their journey to losing weight and gaining muscle. His philosophy is centered around the company’s three pillars to fitness success: exercise, nutrition and accountability.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

At a young age, I was fortunate enough to have a lot of various life experiences that have proved invaluable in my professional life. I was first exposed to sales and entrepreneurship by my dad and grandmother.

My dad worked in liquor sales almost my entire life and used to take me on his route with him. This was a great opportunity to learn how to interact with and sell to different types of people.

My grandmother was one of the hardest-working people I have ever met. Throughout my early life, I watched my grandmother hold a full-time job, help run the family farm, maintain a large apple orchard and sell at local farmers markets on weekends. Seeing this helped reinforce the importance of having a strong work ethic and really shaped my future.

For as long as I can remember, I spent weekends and summers helping my grandparents on the farm. I also helped maintain the orchard, pick fruit and sell produce at farmers markets. Working at the farmers markets is where I really started learning about entrepreneurship and how to compete for sales. When we were trying to sell the same product as 10 different people, I realized how important presentation, pricing, signage and branding are to success.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Going into the fitness industry was a decision that came very easily to me. I had always been active and participated in sports my entire life, so I know what it takes to be healthy. However, my motivation for working in the fitness field was very different from most.

Growing up, I watched both of my parents struggle with their health and weight. When I was in 8th grade, my dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He had to have bariatric surgery to lose enough weight to receive treatment. Once his doctor declared him cancer free, he went back to bad eating habits and gained all of the weight back. I also watched my mom go through similar periods of losing and gaining weight.

Watching all of this proved detrimental to my sister’s health and mindset. When I was 20 years old, my family watched my sister struggle with an eating disorder before she was eventually admitted to a facility for anorexia. After seeing both ends of the spectrum, I knew that I needed to find a way where I could use my expertise to help others find the right way to maintain proper weight.

My first thought was to become a personal trainer, but after starting down that path, I realized the amount of people I could impact would be severely limited. I knew I needed to help build a business that would be able to change the world and impact everyone we came across.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

As cliché as it sounds, my dad has been one of my biggest influences. From giving me the tools to sell to teaching me to do the right thing, he taught me almost every principle that guides me today.

The most important principle my dad taught me was to always perform to my best and not let others bring down my work ethic. This became very apparent to me during a wrestling meet when I was a senior in high school. At the time, I was ranked in the top 10 in my weight class and should have easily blown through my competition. I ended up losing during a conference meet because I overlooked my opponent and didn’t perform how I had all year.

Afterwards, my dad took me aside to explain why I lost. He told me I needed to view every match as if it were the most important one of my life and my last match ever. Two days later, I ended up wrestling the same guy again and went out each time with my edge and won easily.

This experience taught me not to underestimate any competition no matter their size, reputation or deliverables, and always perform to my best. It has been a very important lesson that’s guided me in many business decisions.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I first started personal training, I was filling in for another trainer and was working with one of his clients who was overweight. I asked her how her workouts had been going, if she was happy with progress and how much weight she had lost. Then, I followed up by saying “If you keep these workouts up you’re going to lose all the weight you want in no time!”

Unfortunately for me, the woman was not trying to lose weight. She was only trying to gain strength, and she got upset with me for my comment. Needless to say, she didn’t want to continue working with me.

From this, I learned about the importance of asking open-ended questions. This allows me to better understand what my clients goals are versus what I think they need to be. I have been able to apply this lesson in business as well. Using open-ended questions creates a dialog that allows both parties to express what they want to say without forcing either person’s opinions on each other.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have two favorite quotes that tie into each other as well as our philosophy at QuickHIT:

“Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.” — Henry David Thoreau

“Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.” — Will Rogers

One of my core beliefs and a driving principle here at QuickHIT, is to always stay busy. Even when it seems like you have done all you can do or don’t think you have anything left to do, find something! Action will always create results.

Whether you are just starting a business or have already established one, there are plenty of things to stay busy. Go out and network, continue to improve your skill set, you can even clean! When you stay busy and work toward a goal, the universe will recognize that and reward you for it more often than not.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

We are launching our new supplement brand, Levate Nutrition. This will allow us to reach and help more people become the best versions of themselves. We are also working on continuing to grow QuickHIT and our offerings to be able to continue coaching more clients nationwide.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

Over the last three years, my team and I at QuickHIT Fitness Labs have worked with countless clients to achieve their health and fitness goals. We have performed almost one million exercises in that time with zero injuries. We have worked with men and women from all walks of life to help them lose weight, build muscle, increase confidence and become healthier. We have also expanded quickly from one location to more than 25, with more on the way, all while delivering a world-class experience.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

This is a controversial topic with many different answers depending on who you ask. My belief is a healthy body weight is where an individual is not susceptible to obesity-caused health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. It’s a weight where their body functions properly and they’re not constantly exhausted or in pain. A healthy body weight is one that allows and individual to feel comfortable in their own skin and move around with ease. This weight will be different for every individual, but one universal factor is that weight can be maintained with regular exercise and without constant dieting.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

The safest way to learn what your healthy body weight is to talk to a professional. There is not a one-size-fits-all approach to figuring out what your healthy weight is. For example, someone who is the same age, gender and height as you may have an entirely different weight where they are the healthiest.

The biggest factors that determine if you are above or below where you should be are:

How you feel

Are you always fatigued?

Does your body ache?

Do you get sick easily?

The answers to these questions could help determine if you are underweight or overweight.

Waist measurements

If your waist circumference is over 35 inches in women or 40 inches in men, you are most likely overweight.

Sleep quality

Snoring and sleep apnea are good indicators of obesity.

Hair and skin complexion are also indicators. Thinning hair is a sign of being underweight, while oily skin and frequent breakouts are side effects of being overweight.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

This last year has really brought to light some major issues with being overweight. For example, a March 2021 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 78% of Americans hospitalized due to Covid-19 were overweight.

The CDC also found heart disease is the leading cause of death among men and women in the United States. People who are overweight are at higher risk of developing heart disease.

Someone underweight is at risk for delayed growth and development. This is especially true in children and teens, whose bodies need plenty of nutrients to grow and stay healthy. An individual is also at risk of developing fragile bones, a weakened immune system, fertility issues or hair loss.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

A person who exercises regularly and has a healthy body weight will generally have more energy, a better mood and even clearer thoughts and brain function. They will also reduce their chances of medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes, osteoporosis and even certain cancers.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Exercise

Exercise is arguably one of the most important pieces of achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight. A good starting goal should be to do an activity daily that increases your heart rate for at least 15 minutes. Remember, stay active!

2. Eat Right

Our weight will drop if we nourish our bodies correctly, but part of the battle is knowing how to eat right. The main struggle I see is individuals not consuming enough calories when they’re trying to lose weight. Continually eating too few calories tricks your body into destroying muscle, which prevents people from keeping off any weight they are able to lose. The best way to find out how much to eat is to talk to a local nutritionist or personal trainer. There are also resources online if you want to go that route.

3. Sleep

Without proper recovery, our bodies will not function optimally and do what we want them to. When you’re sleeping, your body can fight off infections, rebuild skin and organ cells and help lose weight. Research has shown a lack of sleep while dieting can actually promote overeating. My recommendation is to shoot for 6–8 hours of sleep per night.

4. Mental Health

Keeping yourself motivated and in high spirits can make the lifelong journey of maintaining a healthy weight much easier. When you take time to focus on yourself your mind becomes more resilient, and you are less likely to let little bumps in the road throw you completely off course. Take time to do the things you love and be around those who care about you and support your goals.

5. Hydration

The most important piece to staying healthy is hydration. We have all heard our body is mostly made up of water — about 60%, in fact! When you keep your body hydrated it will function better and do the things you ask it to. A good goal is to aim for .5 to 1 ounce of water per pound of body weight daily. So, if you weigh 200 pounds, you should shoot for 100 to 200 ounces each day.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

The best way to maintain your goal weight permanently and in a sustainable fashion is to do it correctly! Slow and steady wins the race, just like the tortoise and the hare.

You most likely didn’t gain this weight overnight. In most cases, it took years to get where you are now. The same goes for weight loss — it will take time to get down to where you feel comfortable and are most healthy.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the biggest mistakes I see is people trying to lose weight too quickly. A good rule of thumb is to try to lose about 1 to 2 pounds per week. Anything more can be unhealthy and probably won’t be sustainable.

When you lose weight too quickly, your body can actually start destroying its own muscle tissue. This is detrimental because our muscles are one of the biggest calorie burners in our body. Once muscle is gone, it lowers how many calories we can consume and not put weight back on.

The best way to prevent this is to make sure you’re eating enough calories to maintain your Resting Metabolic Rate, but also keeping your caloric intake low enough to be losing weight. You can figure out these numbers by meeting with an expert or by possibly doing some research on your own. It’s also important to consume enough protein. This helps ensure your body has the resources it needs to maintain any muscle tissue you do have.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The biggest problem I see is people trying to make too big of changes too quickly. When you’re looking to make a lifestyle change, it’s crucial to look at what you are currently doing and decide where you can make small adjustments. Once you’re used to that new change, make another small change. Over time, these small adjustments will add up to be a bigger overall change that will be much easier to stick with.

For example, if your downfall is soda and you currently drink a six-pack per day, cut it back to four. Once that becomes your new normal, cut it to two, etc. The same approach works for vegetables. We all know we should have at least five servings a day, but that’s tough! Start out making a point to eat one serving per day, then two and so on.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

One of my favorite sayings in fitness is, “If you fail to prepare, you are preparing to fail.”

This speaks volumes when trying to develop healthier habits. If you know that you are going to struggle to eat vegetables, make sure to find recipes ahead of time rather than just figuring out how you will work them into a meal. Or, if you know it’ll be difficult for you to cut out soda, make sure you have things around to add to your water for flavor like fruits to squeeze into it or even flavor packets.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to get more people to see the benefits of exercise and resistance training. I honestly believe it is only a matter of time before we ignite this movement. At QuickHIT, we have developed the perfect piece of exercise equipment for anyone, even those people who hate working out. As we continue to grow, we will help more people come to realize with our technology, you only need to work out for 20 minutes 2 to 3 times per week in order to see phenomenal results.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

This is honestly the hardest question you have asked me. There are so many amazing people I would love to sit down with for many different reasons. If I have to pick just one, I would say Jocko Willink. I’ve been a long-time follower of Jocko and apply his “extreme ownership” principles to how I operate in business as well as in life.

I also love the tenacity Jocko brings to the table. In every social media post, book you read, podcast you listen to or interaction you overhear, his intensity shines through. This drive and mindset has helped him succeed and helped drive those around him to succeed. I would love to be able to sit down and learn more directly from him on how he manages people, drives behaviors and creates success in the organizations he helps.

