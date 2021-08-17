Cait Donovan: “Slow Down On Intense Exercise”

Slow Down On Intense Exercise — burnout is a time for yin yoga, tai chi, qi gong, restorative yoga, or honestly, just laying down. The hormonal spikes that come with long aerobic activity, or HIIT workouts are not serving you right now. If you’re still doing them, take them off your planner.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Caitlin Donovan.

Cait Donovan is one of New York City’s leading burnout experts, host of “Fried — The Burnout Podcast,” and author of the book “The Bouncebackability Factor: End Burnout, Gain Resilience, and Change the World”. Her master’s degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine enables Cait to combine Eastern wisdom with her natural practicality. After performing more than 25,000 acupuncture treatments, Cait added 1:1 coaching, corporate workshops, and keynotes for companies such as PTC, Lululemon, Vedder Price, Marsh and Mclennan, and Workplaceless — all with a focus on ending burnout culture.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thank you so much for having me, it’s a true honor to be included in this series. I have come to a nuanced understanding of both the good and the less good in my childhood. I’ll start by saying I really do have incredible parents who I am so grateful for. And I’ll continue by saying, I grew up in a city that is best known for the Lizzie Borden Murder Mystery and the high heroin usage per capita (even before the opioid crisis was a thing). My father, until I was 6, was an alcoholic and my mother was parentless by 23. That being said, my extended family is close on both sides, and I always knew that I was supported and safe. What I didn’t know was that not everyone grows up with violence and gangs in high school. My parents used to own a laundromat across the street from a methadone clinic.

Even with all that, I grew up always feeling secure about food and a place to live and I know a lot of kids didn’t have that in my area of the city. So, I know that I am lucky and hold privilege AND I know that I had to grow up fast and was exposed to a lot at a young age.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I told my paternal grandmother at age 3 that I would be a doctor someday and until my sophomore year of college, I was on track to do just that. From today’s perspective, my next choice amuses me because I told one of my professors that I didn’t want to go through medical school just to get sick from all the work. I was trying to avoid burnout before I knew what it was. That professor was Livia Kohn and she guided me toward Chinese medicine. When I started exploring, my roommate at the time, Nadia Tase gifted me a book that taught me that Chinese medicine required a master’s degree. That soothed my ego and need for accomplishment and allowed me a way to be in medicine without being an M.D.

In a twist of events, I met a Polish man while on a long trip in South America. We were engaged within six weeks (yes, we’re still married!). I ended up finishing my master’s degree in Chinese medicine and moving to Poland. It was in Poland, while running a very successful acupuncture practice with a 3-month waiting list that I started to burn out. The subsequent research and recovery lead to me where I am today.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I love this question because I am huge believer in recognizing all the energies that needed to conspire to give me the ability to be successful. I often remind clients to remember that they’re never doing anything alone, to stop and look at their computers, keyboards, mugs, etc. and remember how many people had to exist for us to have these tools. It is so important. I literally am grateful to the world for existing so that I can exist. That being said, my number one sounding board has always been my mother. She was even supportive when I was leaving a scholarship at Boston University to pursue my degree in Chinese medicine at an unknown university. My father was nervous that if I stopped school for a semester that I wouldn’t go back but my mother trusted my choices even when they were a little left of center. A lot of my choices have been a little left of center.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I started practicing acupuncture, I was the first acupuncturist in Poland to practice within the walls of a very conventional fertility center. At the time, I barely spoke Polish and so made A LOT of mistakes. The word for egg starts with ‘jaj’ and the word for ovary also starts with ‘jaj’. One day, a patient asked me what point I was doing in her ear and instead of saying ovaries, I said, “scrambled eggs”. I was so embarrassed, but we ended up laughing so much that it was okay. It was this that taught me that I didn’t have to ‘act serious’ in order to be taken seriously. Mistakes were okay. I wasn’t going to be perfect. People would forgive me. It was a small funny moment but really gave me a breath of freedom in the office.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Alice laughed: “There’s no use trying,” she said; “one can’t believe impossible things.”

“I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen. “When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”

~Alice in Wonderland.

This lived in my email signature for nearly a decade. My life, from where it started to where it is currently, took an impossible route. Things that never could have happened kept unfolding. This quote, much like my scrambled eggs lesson reminds me to stay light, to stay fun, to laugh, and surrender control so that impossible things can unfold.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting thing I am working on now is my podcast (FRIED. The Burnout Podcast). I am two years into it and it is already making such an impact. The messages I get, the emails — I cry when I get them because I’m so happy and relieved for people and so thrilled to have created something that can create relief and healing in others. Aside from that, I’m working on book number two about boundaries — but in a way you’ve never heard them before. I think it will help people to be well-boundaried without having to feel aggressive, mean, or like a jerk. It’s so much easier to draw a boundary when it feels kind.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Courage is #1. I never knew I was courageous until I had to do an exercise for a business coaching course I was going through. I was asked to reach out to 25 people and ask them to share the top three words that describe me. Out of 25, 16 said courage, bravery, brave, bold, or something of that sort. It shocked me because I was often afraid, but I have made big moves, taken big risks, and thrown myself in situations knowing I couldn’t control the outcome. It is impossible to create a successful business if you aren’t brave enough to try.

Sharp and honest. These two go together in my mind and they have been CRUCIAL for both myself and my patients and now my clients over the years. I think we spend a lot of time trying to convince ourselves of things and staying as surface level as we can. It’s easy for me to see under the surface and to pull out truths, it might be what I’m best at in life. Recently I had a client do a values exercise and when she finished, I challenged her a bit to be sure that what she ended up with was true to her. At our next call, she let me know that she went ahead and did the same exercise with her husband and when he gave her answers that she felt were too generic, she told me, “I pulled a Cait and called him out on his BS! It led to an amazing conversation and a great connection”. So, it’s also contagious — watch out.

Bouncebackable. My first book is called The Bouncebackability Factor because of how important I think this is. Being bouncebackable means you have equal access to: resilience, grit, trust AND surrender. All four of those bits. Sometimes you do need to push through, sometimes you need to cry and pray. I accept both of those as possible routes. In 2019, I ruptured my Achilles and had just moved back to the US. It put building a business on hold and I wasn’t sure how I could make my time useful. I went to bed with tears streaming down my face and asking my (now dead) grandmothers to give me some inspiration. I woke up the next morning with the idea for my podcast which has basically built my business for me. Sometimes you have to grind, sometimes you have to listen. Being able to do both keeps you agile and ready for anything.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

After burning out and being unable to walk home from the tram after work because my legs felt so leaden, I went through a healing process that included so much of what I had already learned through Chinese medicine, life coaching, and spiritual practices. When I was stronger, I dug into the research (meaning I read pretty much every page of scientific literature available on burnout over the course of one year), used it to recover completely and then turned my knowledge into a place where other people can heal. Not only have I been there but I can explain it in Western medical terms, in Eastern medical terms, and simplify what it takes to heal so that your road is easier than mine. Currently, I’m doing another degree in Biobehavioral Health at Penn State to deepen my knowledge. I’ll never stop learning!

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I adopt Christina Maslach, PhD’s definition since it is the most widely accepted and while I think it could be expanded with some new knowledge that we’ve gained, I think it’s most helpful to the scientific community if we stick to one definition instead of deciding what we all think willy-nilly.

Burnout is a psychological syndrome emerging as a prolonged response to chronic interpersonal stressors on the job. The three key dimensions of this response are an overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism and detachment from the job, and a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment. (Maslach, Christina & Leiter, Michael P., 2016)

This definition is from an article in World Psychiatry from 2016 and it hasn’t changed much since Maslach’s earlier research. The bone I must pick with it is that it is still focused “on the job” and most of the studies are focused on hospital and corporate environments. I work mostly with entrepreneurs. We create our own jobs, and we still have these issues. There is so much of burnout that can come from poor leadership in a working environment, I don’t argue with that, I see it every day. For those of us NOT in that scenario, how do we fit into this? Should we look to overarching culture that we use and absorb in our businesses? Should we look to past traumas and stress management abilities that were affected by them? Should we reconnect with what success really means to us, know our values, and try to live by them? The answer is yes, yes, and yes.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Lit up, turned on, agile, flexible, engaged, resilient. In the literature, the opposite of burnout in a working environment is said to be ‘engaged’. I like this word and I believe that it works for those of us in bigger structures and those of us in our own structures as well. When you can engage in your life in a meaningful way, you’re no longer burnt out.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance, and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Research has shown that long term stress prematurely ages (meaning shrinks) the prefrontal cortices of the brain (Wellman, Cara L., & Moench, Kelly, M., 2019). The prefrontal cortices are responsible for planning, organizing, motivation, and more. There can be new growth here and that new growth can become integrated with your neural networks, but those things take time and deep rest. When I say deep rest, I mean the kind that settles your nervous system and allows you to enter rest and relax mode.

That same kind of rest is also necessary also to allow your amygdala, the part of your brain that decides if something is a threat or not, to return to its normal size. The kind of long-term stress we associate with burnout is also associated with hypertrophy (enlargement) in the amygdala.

For these two reasons alone, pushing through, grinning and bearing it, or soldiering on are just poor choices. From all of the studies on long term chronic stress, we know that there are brain changes that really require slowing down and often somatic based work to heal. This type of healing doesn’t happen when you’re ‘pushing through’. In addition, stress affects the quality of bacteria in our guts which in turn influences how well we are taking in nutrients. This, long term, could lead to a host of various health issues from gut problems to pre diabetic conditions and more (Madison, 2019).

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

When talking about the workplace, the 6 main factors have been made clear by research done by Maslach and others. They are: lack of autonomy, unmanageable workload, lack of recognition, lack of community, lack of fairness, and a mismatch of values. When I spent the time digging into my own life and the lives of fellow entrepreneurs, I found seven reasons that we burnout that I outline in my book. They are: participating in burnout culture, spiritual bypassing, living according to someone else’s ideals, lack of self-trust, lack of peace/safety in your physical environment, poor boundaries, and unresolved trauma.

When I say participating in burnout culture, there is no judgment on anyone’s character. It is simply that we are continuing to do things the way we were taught. We are absorbing the messages rampant in the world around us that tell us to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps and that the most valued success is one achieved alone. Especially in the US, two of the top 10 cultural values are individualism and hard work. If you never stop and check in with yourself about if these cultural values meet your internal values then we have a values mismatch. How you act every day must be aligned with YOUR values but most of us don’t know them.

Spiritual bypassing to me means that you’re being ‘positive’ for the sake of being positive and you’re skating over the hard stuff that might actually need your attention. There’s only so much that can be swept under the rug before the rug has a trash heap under it.

Living according to someone else’s ideals takes the idea of having a values mismatch and instead of applying it to the company you work for, or your culture, you apply it to your family. This was a big one for me. My parents valued time over money and made choices accordingly. I love time AND money — and I’m choosing according to those.

Lack of self-trust can be expanded to be a lack of self-compassion. The best books on this are by researcher Kristin Neff, PhD. Lack of safety in your environment can mean anything from terrible fluorescent lighting to sharing an office with a bully, to having all mugs that you hate. There are so many things that influence us daily, it is important to choose our surroundings, or create our surroundings as best we can. Neuroscience supports this.

Poor boundaries are a big one. I’m writing an entire book about them. This relates to people pleasing, over giving, and being generous with yourself and then feeling resentful after because it didn’t pay off how you expected. When I talk about unresolved trauma, I refer to the incredibly smart people that have come before me such as Bessel van der Kolk and Gabor Mate. We know now that early childhood incidences change the way we respond to stress and can be a factor in burnout. Thankfully, healing is possible.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout

Life/Work Pruning — cut out EVERYTHING that isn’t necessary for survival, make your life have as few moving parts as possible. Sometimes this means not seeing friends for a time, even though community is important for burnout healing. Sometimes it means hiring a cleaner if you can afford it or ordering in a meal service. At work this means only doing work in your job description and not volunteering yourself for extra activities. Slow Down On Intense Exercise — burnout is a time for yin yoga, tai chi, qi gong, restorative yoga, or honestly, just laying down. The hormonal spikes that come with long aerobic activity, or HIIT workouts are not serving you right now. If you’re still doing them, take them off your planner. Work Toward Space You Love — This means doing as many small things as you can to improve your daily life. Does your desk need a desk pad? Buy one. Are your headphones only working in one ear? Get a new pair. Do you HATE the color of the wall you look at every day? Paint! Wallpaper! Make it beautiful! Do you grunt and yell at your pan in the mornings because your eggs are stuck AGAIN?!? Get a new pan! Every small irritation is interpreted by your brain as a threat, which makes you feel unsafe, which leads you on high alert and stuck in the stress cycle. These often seem like silly things, but they make a huge difference in your ability to heal long term. Start a Resentment Journal — yes, I wrote that. No, it isn’t a mistake. Because of the way your brain is communicating within itself right now, gratitude journals won’t help you. You might have even tried but found yourself feeling like you were making it up, or that it was useless. Gratitude journals are amazing when you’re not doing them with a burnt-out brain. When you are dealing with a burnt-out brain, it is time to look right at the issue so that you can pick away at it. Writing down resentments is not just for a venting session, those have been shown to only be occasionally moderately helpful and more than often harmful. So, why do it then? Resentments are KEY to burnout healing. They will show you where new boundaries need to be put in place and where your energy is going all day every day leaving you feeling exhausted before you even get out of bed. Learning to use resentment wisely has been of utmost importance in my own recovery. And this leads nicely in the next tip. . . Build Better Boundaries. Once you know what is bugging you, it is time to start doing something about it. I ask people to replace irritations in their surroundings first for a reason — those are easier to face. Now, I’m asking you to transform resentment into boundaries and spare energy. Once your resentment journal is going, find the patterns. What do you need to shift? What do you need to say no to (or stop saying yes to)? For instance, when I started coaching, I was so nervous about getting clients that I left my calendar WIDE OPEN for scheduling because I didn’t want to limit people in any way. After a few months, when things got busy, I started noticing that I was a little annoyed because I had 6 hours of calls in one day. During burnout, this would have lead to resentment toward my clients — but let’s be honest — this isn’t their fault! So, when I notice the resentment creeping in, I ask myself, “What now?”. The solution was simple. Adjust my available hours and click a button that limits me to 4 calls a day. Now, I never wake up even thinking about having too many calls, because I shifted my boundaries.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Take a moment to ask yourself what kind of behaviors and favors you’re usually expecting from this person because ‘that’s just how they are’. See if you can pull back on your expectations and start paying attention to who this person really is. The burnt out amongst us often don’t share their preferences for anything so we tend to see them as agreeable. Meanwhile, they’ve been having sushi during lunch hours on Tuesdays for 3 years because it’s your favorite and you have no idea they hate raw fish. Aside from that, give them space. Healing from burnout can take anywhere from 3 months to 2+ years. It can be frustrating for the support people because it’s not a measurable diagnosis. No scan will tell you it is over. They can have good days and still be burnt out. Space, grace, kindness, and time — give them all those things.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

The number one thing I believe that employers can do is model good boundaries. If you say that everyone can go home at 2pm for summer Fridays but then you email everyone at 6pm, they assume they need to be on. This is one of those areas where your actions LITERALLY speak louder than your words.

After that, knowing the top 6 previously mentioned burnout factors in the workplace and then working to reverse them is the best bet. I often use this information to give workshops at the leadership levels in corporations. The solutions are quite simple. Give your employees autonomy, be sure they are fairly paid (and yes, this includes pay equality for all), shift workload if it is unmanageable, give clear and concrete praise and recognition for their contributions, and check in with their values and the companies’ values in action. A companies’ values in action might be different than the ones they speak aloud. Being honest about what the values are in the day-to-day functioning will help you make better hires and release people that are just a clear mismatch. This is often demonized but some places really are just a bad fit for some people. No one has to be ‘wrong’.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I disagree they are not yet commonplace. Employers are more aware than ever that turnover is incredibly high and that is incredibly costly. HR leaders are reaching out to me frequently to meet with their teams to help deal with these issues. The companies that are already paying attention will be the ones who make it through this current transformation. The ones that aren’t won’t be convinced until their doors are closing, spending time waving our arms in the air is not energy efficient. There are some amazing people doing work not only in burnout but in the mental wellness of employees right now like Susan David, PhD, the author of Emotional Agility, and Jen Fisher, the Chief Well-being Officer at Deloitte. They are regularly contributing content on LinkedIn that reaches thousands. We are making all the noise we can while still being available to enact change.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

One of the most common mistakes is trying to start a strict diet or a heavy exercise routine. Both of those things will be helpful down the line but really make healing and recovery more difficult in the beginning. Also, there is a lot of advice on burnout that tells everyone to meditate or breathe. You’ll notice that those suggestions didn’t make my Top 5. As a practitioner of Chinese medicine with 15-years experience, I understand the value of meditation, qigong, tai chi and breathing. As a trauma informed practitioner, I know that when your body doesn’t feel safe, these things can be impossible to implement. When someone who is burnt out tries to do something and then cannot, this turns on a shame, guilt, and judgment cycle that is harmful and prevents healing. Avoiding these mistakes is easily done by gathering information like this and giving yourself a pass. By being more gentle. By listening to what feels ok to YOUR body. These mistakes might happen, and that is okay. More importantly, I’d ask people not to beat themselves up for trying something. Give yourself some grace, you’ve never had to do this before.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

END BURNOUT CULTURE. This is my hashtag. Burnout culture, the way we work, act, strive, define success is behind a lot of why this exists. The world is changing. The industrial revolution is over. We don’t have to work the same way anymore. And, change is hard. Transformation takes energy and we’re in the middle of a massive transformation now. I believe that if we committed to creating a vision of success and a vision of culture that focused on safety, healing, contentment, and community the entire world would be better off.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I have been daydreaming about a brunch with Oprah for a decade. She is so good at her job and asks all the right questions that I think sometimes people forget just how much knowledge she has gained over the years and just how deep her wisdom runs. I’d love to listen to her in a non-polished environment. I can see our mimosa’s clinking now

