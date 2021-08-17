Jason Rosenbaum of Crowd Favorite: “Never lose sight of the goals of the digital transformation”

Never lose sight of the goals of the digital transformation. Things do not always go according to plan and you want to ensure that time and money are being spent to further you along in your journey. Referring back to your business goals, and partnering with an experienced team and help keep you on track. The best strategists cannot take the risk to zero, but inexperienced strategists can leave you feeling like the craps table would have had better odds.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jason Rosenbaum.

Jason is currently the COO of Crowd Favorite. A forward-thinking executive with strong client-facing, financial, and operational experience, his proven leadership has resulted in improved performance across companies operating both in the U.S. and internationally. With a focus on business administration and growth strategy, his restructuring of small businesses, managing multi-disciplined teams, and expertise in integration activities has led to success in building companies and delivering enterprise client services. Jason’s passions include sports (especially golf), reading, movies, and politics.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I originally met Karim, my cofounder and our CEO, in 2010. I was a client. We hit it off well during our engagement and when the opportunity arose I was fortunate enough to have him ask me to join him in building the company into what it has become today. I think with my background being in Finance and Marketing, and not Technology, I was able to bring a different perspective to a digital agency. The rest is history….

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

The funniest mistake? Well, definitely not funny at the time but looking back on it I hit send on an email I shouldn’t have in the early days of my time here. Coming from a different background, the communication style varied widely and an email that worked when I was in other roles in other industries did not work in this one.

I learned a couple of things. First, obviously, slow down and take a breath. Don’t make emotional decisions, and definitely don’t put actual email addresses in just in case you hit the “Send” button by mistake. That said, write the email you want to write. Read it. Digest it. Then erase it and write the email you’re supposed to write.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I can start by saying I’ve gotten a ton of help along the way, from lots of people. Finding mentors, no matter where you are in your professional journey, is essential to both personal and professional growth. It provides both comfort and support, as well as validation and encouragement, which are all building blocks of an environment where people can be their best.

As for one specific person, I would say my father has played an instrumental role in my professional life as an advisor. As a former CFO of publicly traded companies, his counsel has been invaluable. I will share a saying, instead of a story, that I’ve applied to so many situations over the years. He still tells me, “Don’t run away from something. Run to something.”

This saying has afforded me the ability to recognize how to control the reactionary parts of decision-making, and instead consume and digest the data, make a plan, and then execute. That has served me well throughout my career when making decisions around staying or leaving companies, negotiating with clients, negotiating with employees, hiring and firing decisions, M&A decisions, etc.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are too many to pick, so I’ll share what I’m currently reading, which is Ray Dalio’s “Principles,” which I’m thoroughly enjoying. He started something different and small, slowly believed in it and then curated a particular culture he knew could provide outstanding value to his clients and colleagues. He learned how to continually surround himself with great people so he could delegate more while continuing to satisfy his personal and professional goals. I feel like I’m between the first and second parts of that and very much want to see this company, and the people who are so dedicated to it and our clients’ success, evolve over time so we can make the most overall impact.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

Founded in 2007, Crowd Favorite was the original WordPress agency focused primarily on enterprise clients. We were founded on the belief that as a group of experts, we could bring WordPress and Open Source solutions to enterprise brands. We envisioned an agency that would help connect the business goals to the technology solutions, allowing brands to digitally transform- even before that was a trending term.

Today, Crowd Favorite’s mission is to connect the digital experience to the human experience.

Over a decade later, we’ve evolved into a multi-discipline, digital consulting firm specializing in enterprise-grade digital strategy and elite Open Source development. Crowd Favorite empowers organizations to achieve their full digital potential by focusing on the comprehensive landscape of their business and the unique challenges they face. Then, by connecting their financial and operational obstacles to world-class digital strategy, web development, and digital support services, the optimal technology solution is put in play.

I think the purpose of our business has always been to positively impact the world by connecting digital experience to the human experience. Our vision has always been to elevate that digital experience through the usage of Open Source technologies, and to digitally democratize access and opportunity wherever we can.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

We’re focused on helping clients and industries who have the biggest bridge to cross when it comes to digital transformation. Our work with our clients in the healthcare, financial services, and retail sectors, for example, has been rewarding because we’ve been able to have the most impact in a short period of time. And for these clients, their teams using these applications and platforms, and their end customers, we’re helping to streamline and optimize service offerings to help reach audiences previously thought unattainable.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformation is the introduction and full, omnichannel integration of digital technology across a business, evolving its operations and optimizing value to customers. It’s also a cultural change that requires organizations to continually invest in challenging the status quo, while experimenting, and getting comfortable with failure. It is this last part that is usually the most uncomfortable aspect of the process and often where the transformation stalls out or remains incomplete. For businesses not used to the “you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs” method, working with a trusted partner to help ensure the failures are leading to eventual successes can alleviate some of that trepidation and provide peace-of-mind.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Digital Transformations can be beneficial to all modern-day industries- healthcare, financial services, retail, real estate, government, hospitality, automotive, airlines/cruises, etc. Companies that were proactive in their digital transformation journey had a head start before the pandemic hit. Their ability to foresee and build out executable yet flexible digital programs, covering numerous solutions and several years and begin to transition their resources toward an online focus has proven to be invaluable. Some of these industries — due to regulations, arcane systems and policies, lack of investment, and even lack of foresight by leadership — are now facing a lack of preparation to digitally transform their businesses. If they were fortunate enough to survive 2020 they know now there is no choice if they want to continue to survive and thrive in the 21st century.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Digital Transformation requires adherence to established processes, and in so doing, creates a stronger connection between the people implementing them and the business goals. Through Digital Transformation we are able to discover weaknesses and strengths in established processes.

With a recent client we worked on both the platform and the user experience. In a firm that has acquired 200+ companies in the last 20 years there are very different tools and experiences in place for users. As part of their digital transformation we worked to create a company wide set of tools and processes for a number of their sites. By standardizing the tools and the experience we were able to give a unique experience to each brand, while lowering the maintenance costs. From a user perspective we have shifted the conversation with users to be more focused on what they are actually looking for.

Focusing on the customer experience, while connecting systems and data on the backend has proven very successful, but we are still only scratching the surface. We’re looking forward to continuing this digital transformation journey.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Transformation normally means change, and staff in larger firms may feel like the change is a risk to their role. We look for input across the organization, giving staff a voice for how to make impactful change, but following a vision-first approach, with all decisions weighed out against the overall organizational goals. The key to this is that we are not selling a product, instead we are seen by our clients as a trusted advisor.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

(1) It seems very natural for businesses to think in terms of “how can I use Digital Transformation to help my clients.” The next-level leaders also look internally and determine ways to apply insights to internal systems and processes, turning your company into a digital transformation machine inside and out.

(2) A roadmap for digital transformation is a robust plan; however, don’t forget that it should be treated as a living document that must be revisited regularly to ensure your KPIs are being met. Watch for trends that might disrupt your plan and make adjustments regularly.

(3) Expect a return on investment, otherwise there is no reason to begin the digital transformation journey. Healthcare and Retail are verticals that get quick returns on investment in Digital Transformation.

(4) Don’t think of digital transformation as applicable to a single part of your organization. If you pick just one division that is going to benefit from digital transformation, then it will quickly feel disjointed from the other divisions in the company and likely won’t benefit from the cross-organizational talents of teams still working in a legacy environment.

(5) Lastly, never lose sight of the goals of the digital transformation. Things do not always go according to plan and you want to ensure that time and money are being spent to further you along in your journey. Referring back to your business goals, and partnering with an experienced team and help keep you on track. The best strategists cannot take the risk to zero, but inexperienced strategists can leave you feeling like the craps table would have had better odds.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Reward failure, just don’t repeat failure. We have a saying — we don’t mind you making a mistake, we mind you making the same mistake over and over again.

Failure is the precursor to success, and usually the bigger the failure the bigger the success will be when eventually you get it right. So providing an environment that is safe and supportive, while also encouraging and rewarding those who take risk in problem solving, will yield incredible results from a talented team.

Hire inquisitive people who want to solve the problem in the best way, not the easiest or cheapest way, people whose solutions are based in value, and instill a culture that promotes being comfortable with being uncomfortable.

Lastly, if you’re a leader and not the talent, get out of the way! And be ready to do whatever you can to provide your people with the least amount of obstacles so they can shine.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Some good ones I like….

“Work to live, don’t live to work.”

“Don’t run out of cash.

“It doesn’t make sense to hire smart people and tell them what to do; we hire smart people so they can tell us what to do”

“Train people well enough so they can leave, treat them well enough so they don’t want to.”

How can our readers further follow your work?

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jason-rosenbaum/

The best place to follow along is our website, CrowdFavorite.com, or to connect with us on social media: Linkedin, Twitter, or Facebook!

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!