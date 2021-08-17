Josy Amann of Media Matters Worldwide: “Trust your gut”

Trust your gut. Hiring, firing, bringing on clients…there’s always that gut instinct you can rely on to help you make the decision and more often than not — it’s right.

Josy is a savvy strategist and inspirational leader who has spent over 20 years as a trusted advisor to established global marketers and dynamic challenger brands. With co-founding partner Taji Zaminasil, Josy leads Media Matters Worldwide (MMWW), one of the fastest-growing independent media agencies in the U.S.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I had a wonderful college friend that set up an interview at Lowe & Partners to work at their new location in downtown SF on Sun Microsystems and Eddie Bauer. I had just moved to SF in 1997 and needed a job. I was hired as an Assistant Media Planner and never looked back.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

As an agency, MMWW has been in business for 16 years, so we have seen a lot of ups and downs. The hardest times were the ’08 financial crisis and the current COVID-19 crisis. Advertising is the first thing to get cut when companies are vulnerable and when consumer confidence is low. Our billings almost completely dropped off in 2008, and we had to rebuild, focusing on clients that did well during recessions. During the most recent Covid crisis, we did have a few layoffs, which was unfortunate, but we re-built the agency in a stronger, more resilient fashion and ended up tripling our billings in one year. As a fully remote workforce since 2005, we continued to offer flexible working situations for clients through a plug-n-play model and focused on clients that would thrive in Covid, such as grocery delivery.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

For my co-founder Taji and me, our drive has always come from our desire to maintain a healthy work/life balance. Owning our own company and making the rules gave us the freedom to cut out the unnecessary commute to be at home while our babies were small, and we strive to work with clients we feel good about promoting — all of which adds up to a happier company.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

It worked! Sixteen years and still going strong with almost 60 employees, wonderful clients, giving back to our communities, and maintaining our company values to support our employees holistically.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I asked in my first interview if I would be creating the ads….like in Madmen or something… I quickly found out that Media buying is quite a different animal. And it turns out. I loved spreadsheets.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We stand out because we are women-owned, women-led, 100% office-free since 2005, where 30% of our employees are ethnically diverse and 70% are women. Not many agencies can make those claims. With a 90% retention rate, clients can count on not having to their agency on their business every 6 months.

We stand out because we are true to ourselves with no smoke & mirrors — transparent with our clients and employees. When we pitch clients — there’s no bait and switch — you meet the team working on your account. A good example of this is how we ended up bringing on Shipt, Proactiv, and Alteryx. We didn’t win them the first time around. They came back to us a few months later after their new agency failed to perform. They all said we were at the top of their list, but the other agencies had slick sales teams and wooed them. After the relationship with these larger agencies quickly failed, they came back, and all mentioned the substance of our agency and our differentiators.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

To avoid burnout…Communicating with your manager in a solutions-oriented way is the best step towards pulling your workload back into a manageable place. It could be a technology or a process-focused solution that you can bring to help the entire company, not just your situation. I would also say shifting on the clients you work with can help refresh your situation and get more experience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I think Taji and I would first say — each other. Having a business partner that you can trust 100% and that complements each other has been one of our biggest keys to success. We are both die-hard workers but think very differently — it’s the yin and yang that have balanced our growth.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Since the very early days, Taji and I also recognized that we had the power to help. We started by choosing nonprofits near and dear to our hearts — ones that focused on children and education. We run ad campaigns for companies like the Alameda County Food Bank, Project Night Night, and Girls’ Leadership. As part of our Diversity and Inclusion work, we financially support Girls’ Leadership and Students Rising Above. We have also used profits to support multiple non-profits such as the Boys & Girls Club, Family Connections, the American Heart Association, and The Alzheimer’s Association.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You will have ups and downs — diversify. By maintaining a balance of half B2B clients and half B2C — we’ve been able to ride the waves of the economy. During Covid, B2B companies barely took a break — this kept the lights on while our B2C companies pivoted. Deep breath through the tough times. Things always shift. Make sure you have 6–9 months in the bank for your overhead at any given time in your company. Keep it simple. Overcomplicating decisions can lead to distractions. Trust your gut. Hiring, firing, bringing on clients…there’s always that gut instinct you can rely on to help you make the decision and more often than not — it’s right.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

I remember nursing my second child while dealing with the aftermath of the 2008 financial collapse, and my father was dying from cancer. I was filled with so many emotions in life and trying to help manage re-building the agency. I decided it was all too much and that I was going to need to get a job. I interviewed at a couple of places, and then, thank god, one week later… we got a call from a good friend with a referral to a large company. We won the business, and it was the first re-birth of two rebirths of MMWW over 16 years.

The highs have always centered around winning new clients and giving us positive feedback on our teams and work. Winning is one thing…but keeping them is another.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

In California, there are so many underserved kids in the arts. The funding has been pulled in the public schools, and they have had to cut back on these programs. My husband and I are musicians, so creating a program to bring music and art to help supplement the schools would seriously impact our children’s futures.

