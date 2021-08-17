Mark S. McNally of Nobody Studios: “Timing Matters”

Focus on the things that matter. If you want to raise money on the idea that people will click a button on an app and create a certain type of revenue, go prove that first. Don’t worry about the color of your new HQ lobby or the analytics guy you’ll need in a few years. All those problems get paid for by solving the first problem.

Founders are often faced with the nagging question of whether Fundraising or Bootstrapping is the best choice for them. What is better, having access to capital or maintaining full control over your vision and profits? What is preferred, to have the seasoned oversight of an experienced investor, or to plow forward with a disruptive and pioneering ‘can do’ attitude? Of course, every situation is different, but what standards can be used to help a founder decide? As a part of this series called “Venture Capital vs. Bootstrapping: How To Determine If Fundraising Or Bootstrapping Is The Right Choice For Your Startup”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mark McNally.

Mark S. McNally is Founder and Chief Nobody at Nobody Studios, a new venture studio that’s revolutionizing the startup world for the emerging age of innovative destruction. His first startup went public on the Nasdaq in 1999, and his journey has since crossed 14 startups that have raised over 300 million dollars and seen over 5 billion dollars in exits. “My true gift is to see what is not yet manifest: to me, it’s as real as the ground I stand on.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always knew I wanted to build companies, and I was fortunate my first company took off like a rocket. I got a chance to be a part of this amazing, go-big moment: growing from eight employees to 800, taking it public on the NASDAQ, and getting to a roughly 4.5 billion dollars market cap. I was on the inside executive team for all of that. So for me, the whole process of what it looks like to go big was demystified.

That was the greatest gift on that part of my journey, because ever since then, I’ve known as long as I’ve got the right people, the right idea, and the right execution, the sky’s the limit. It got me hooked on the career path of always looking for the next big opportunity that was worthy of that kind of ride, yet hopefully taking all the lessons and avoiding any kind of downside.

With every venture, there’s been some element that was “off”, but burned deep inside my soul is the idea that you could do something right end-to-end to really impact people, your team, and your investors, and build a sustainable, long-term company. And with the one I’m building now — and this will be the last thing I do in my career — there’s nothing we can’t do at Nobody Studios. There’s no problem we can’t take on.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

I think people who haven’t been on this ride before tend to see things as binary: easy/hard, good/bad, big/small. But what actually happens is it goes from really bad to really good really quick, or vice versa.

So, I was a young executive in my first company. It was a Wednesday, and we didn’t have enough cash to make payroll on Friday. An investor we’d been working with found out we didn’t have the money. He called and made an offer that was…different than what we’d been talking about. He was taking advantage of us — it was really bad.

Up to that point, like most people, I romanticized that there’s a certain way things are supposed to go: you make this great presentation and investors wrap their arms around you. It’s all sunshine and rainbows, and they write you a big check. No, you’re dealing with humans; you’re dealing with greed. You have to fight for yourself.

My CEO was pissed. He told the guy to pound sand and hung up on him. And 24-year-old Mark was like, “Dude, how am I gonna pay my rent on Friday?” I thought he was crazy, and I didn’t know what he was going to do. He looked at the CFO and asked how much money we had in the bank. It was about 50% of payroll, even if we didn’t pay executives. And he said, “Okay, go to the bank and withdraw it.”

Now, I 100% do NOT recommend this approach, but what happened was, we went to the casino that night and tripled the money, and we made payroll. The investors were thinking we’d call them back on Friday begging for the deal they’d offered us. They got word that we made payroll, and they called us on Monday and honored the original deal. Nine months later, we had at least 50 million dollars in the bank, and we went public. But if you’d told me that day we’d be going public in nine months, I’d have said you’re freaking crazy.

So, I tell this to startup entrepreneurs a lot. You’re never going to see me blink. You’ll never see me worried. You might see me frustrated, but not worried, because I know how fast things change.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Vision

Having a clear vision and passionate faith in what I’m doing and building has been a key factor in my greatest accomplishments (and often absent during failures). You have to have a deep and compelling Why. Seeing it as crystal clear as you see the sun coming up in the morning is the only thing that really lets somebody build this stuff. Vision combined with Why makes turning back almost a non-option. When you have a constant, conscious “out” or backup plan, your likelihood of success drops dramatically. You have to have real passion for something, and that’s only possible when you know what you’re aiming for and why. My passion for Nobody is unparalleled. So I know I can get through any rough time, and I already have.

Positivity and never giving up

My first company went public in ’99, and so did 856 other companies. We were scheduled for July, following over 120 other internet IPOs. All the Wall Street investors were sick of them, and they were going on vacation. The bankers advised us to push back to Q4, but the CEO insisted on going forward.

The hurdle came down to setting appointments to talk to investors. So he got the bankers to provide the contact list — something that had never been done before. Our whole executive team posted up in a conference room at World Trade Center 5, Prudential headquarters, overlooking the twin towers. And for a week-and-a-half, we just dialed for dollars.

It did not look good at first. We heard a lot of voicemail “greetings” of giant mutual fund managers that said basically, “If you’re calling about an internet IPO, go #%! yourself. I’ll be in the Hamptons for the next two months.” Click.

But then some people came back to work for a couple of weeks, and we started getting calls back. Because we’d forged ahead and not taken no for an answer, we were the first people investors started responding to. And our IPO ended up being oversubscribed. The bankers had pegged us at around 60% of our desired outcome, and we ended up overfunded by around 40%. So I learned this kind of stubbornness and naivety are entrepreneurial superpowers.

Leadership

Leadership and decisiveness under fire are essential, but then there’s being a good leader of people, who motivates and inspires. People have choices these days, and they’re going to workplaces where they feel heard, respected, valued, and that what they’re doing is worthy. With Nobody Studios, I’ve really pushed the boundaries of being transparent and genuine. We will be defined by the people we attract in this journey, so it has to be bigger than, “I’m gonna help Mark make his dream come true.” That doesn’t get people out of bed. They sign on because there’s an opportunity to do something different and make an impact.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Early on, I took a big leap over five levels of management — literally overnight — based on pure work ethic, being all-in, and having the CEO and president recognize my potential. I’ll forever be grateful for that premature faith placed in me, as it allowed me to be in the cockpit of an exciting ride.

I have to stress that being able to push that hard always flowed from having strong alignment with my passions. That allowed me to give it all — couldn’t wake up early enough or stay up long enough, and pressed on through weekends. But it wasn’t because of pressure or expectations — it was because I was so excited to see what was about to happen and unlock some new potential.

But later in my career, there were times that, as a provider for my family, I erred towards the safer routes — well compensated, but passionless. And whatever I thought that provided my family, it took away 10 times more from them, because I wasn’t happy.

So the more recent epiphany was really with Nobody Studios, because even just a few years ago, I was chasing the bucks. And finally, I just realized, I’ll work for free when I do what I love. I’m going to build up great people around me and try to solve the world’s problems, and the money will take care of itself. And that’s when the universe got behind me and said, “Okay, Mark, we’ll follow that plan.”

The energy and momentum we have now are incredible, and I feel the best I’ve felt in years. I believe as long as you can harness that passion and be aligned with your true self and core values, the sky’s the limit.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person or mentor to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t have one mentor who took me under his wing and coached me for 25 years. I have a series of amazing business people who’ve shown up and shared important lessons. And even today I keep half a dozen people on speed dial who I can call for particular concerns or challenges.

Early on, I had the opportunity to be exposed in person to folks like Jeff Bezos and Ted Turner but also amazing executives with wildly successful careers whom nobody would ever know their names. I’ve done well by being a part of organizations like YPO and EO and surrounding myself with world-class executives that have bought into my journey and been very generous with their time and their endorsement when I’ve needed it.

One person I’d mention is Mike Mackey, of the windy city — he’s someone who believed in me early on and has stayed a close friend and mentor since. His was my first large personal direct investment into a Mark-created-and-led venture. It was an example of premature faith that I’ve been striving to be worthy of since. His support and friendship have meant a lot over the years. His mentorship has come in the form of watching how he goes about his own business personally and professionally…I aspire to that level.

Another person that stands out is Jim Greene, who’s our chairman of governance at Nobody Studios. He’s always been there with positivity, with endorsement, and with straight talk. Jim was one of the first people I reached out to about the studio. He said, “You’re absolutely freakin’ crazy. There’s no possible way anybody can pull this off.” I said, “I know.” He said, “…except you. Go. You can do it.”

People get excited when I tell them about Nobody, but when I mention, “Oh and we’ve got Jim Greene running governance,” they’re bought in at a whole other level. No matter how successful you become, these relationships remain important throughout the journey, and they’re never done teaching you. Check your ego at the door and always be learning from the best.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but are afraid of the prospect of failure?

This goes back to Vision and having a really strong “Why.” What I always tell people is the same advice I give friends who are thinking about getting married: “If you find the absolute perfect person, it’s still not gonna be as pretty as you hope, right? If you have the perfect match, it’s still hard work.”

And I say the same thing about startups. If you’re doing something and your heart is not completely in it — you think there’s an opportunity or some money in it, or you think somebody should do it because it would just be cool — don’t even bother.

Your passion and excitement are the only things that get you through the rough times. Before you get to funding, before you get to developing a product, or anything else, make sure you have a rock-solid Why behind what you’re doing.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main part of our discussion. Can you share a story with us about your most successful Angel or VC investment? Or an investment that you are most proud of? What was its lesson?

So I’ll answer from the entrepreneur side. One big success I remember — 10 weeks before our IPO, a couple of investors came in from Georgia — good ol’ boys that owned construction companies. They heard our pitch and put in a quarter-million dollars each.

I remember one fellow in particular was pretty nervous about dipping into his savings, and I’d taken him out to lunch to talk it over. 12 or so weeks later, I saw those guys walking through our offices smiling ear to ear because they’d made about 40 million dollars. And that just felt really good to be part of. (I unfortunately have stories in my venture experience that had the polar opposite outcome — those two extremes keep my mind sharp and my ego in check every day.)

As far as what I’m most proud of, it’s the way we’ve structured Nobody Studios. I’ve had a few times in my career when I felt like something special was happening. But what’s going on right now with Nobody Studios feels 1000 times bigger than that. The people that are being attracted to it, the energy, the momentum — they’re everything I could have hoped for and more.

The vehicle is structured in such a way that we can go in many directions that overlap not just with my background and passions, but the background and passions of the team we’re bringing together. And we’re doing things for the right reasons. We’re giving a lot more back to the employees, and we’re structuring it in a way that’s very lucrative for investors.

Our thinking is based around abundance at every assumption, rather than greed and strategizing how to control more upside. Nothing is ever a guaranteed home run in this game (and anyone who says they have one is full of it), but I have zero pit in my stomach about taking a penny or a million dollars in funding from anybody. Because I know we’re doing things right, and if it doesn’t work, it won’t be because I didn’t leave every ounce of energy on the field.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

Again speaking as an entrepreneur, going into the 2008 financial crisis, before we knew what was coming, things were slowing down for my company. We had a huge contract about to come through for millions of dollars, but in the moment, we were struggling for funds.

One of our investors was a great supporter, and I was telling him about the frustration of being so close, yet so far away. And he offered to put it in another quarter million as a short-term loan.

Well, then the financial crisis set in, and the wheels of the economy completely shut down. The banks shut down. No one could tap anything. He lost that money in three months — it broke my heart, but there was nothing I could do about it. He and others have always been really gracious about it because everyone went through that. But it just floored me. I hated it.

And since then, I haven’t put my name on another company, until now with Nobody Studios. I’ve been part of plenty of startups’ executive team and met with investors, but not working deals in my own name asking people to write a check.

I genuinely want people to do well if they back me. You’re dealing with people’s dreams and money. I think a lot of people look at some investors and assume that any loss for them would be a drop in the bucket. But that could be a granddaughter’s college tuition or part of some other important plan. You don’t get to qualify or disqualify what it means relative to somebody else’s experience and goals.

When you’re in this game, you have to realize that there are both sides to it, the wins and the losses. And you have to have empathy and feel both emotions — good and bad — to excel at this job.

Is there a company that you turned down, but now regret? Can you share the story? What lesson did you learn from that story?

I had a unique opportunity to be a key vendor to Zappos very early in its journey. In my estimation, that would likely have ended in an acquisition and us becoming part of Zappos. It later got acquired by Amazon, and then Amazon went up over 9,000%. So that was a good ride for anybody who was on it.

It wasn’t that I didn’t recognize the opportunity. It was just that I had so much going on in my own world that I looked at it through one prism, and not all the different ways I could have. It’s definitely one that could have been a trajectory changer in my life.

My takeaway is that the difference between people who are “lucky” and people who aren’t, is just recognizing the scope of an opportunity. In that moment, even though I appreciated the growth journey Zappos was on, I didn’t see the broader opportunity of where they were going and what they could become.

Super. Here is the main question of this interview. Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether Venture Capital or Bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share “5 things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Bootstrapping is Always the Right Choice (at First)

If you really believe in your idea and your product, you should be willing to bootstrap as far as you can, until it becomes a limiting factor — you can’t build the product or grow fast enough. That’s when it’s time to raise money. I’m a big believer in validating and building the most value you can in the most time-and-capital-efficient way possible and then raising capital if your business demands it.

You have to consider the costs of accepting funding. If you borrow 5 million dollars when you have an idea that’s worth maybe 1 million dollars, your company is now valued at 6 million dollars, but you only own 1/6th of it.

If you max out your credit card and borrow from gramma to bootstrap with 150K,dollars get a product to market, get customers, and prove you can get more, now you might have a company worth 10 million dollars. If you borrow 5 million dollars at that point, you still own 2/3 of your company. So, which entrepreneur do you want to be?

2. Timing Matters

A lot of businesses make sense for significant growth capital. However, when you decide to do that is going to be key.

Focus on the things that matter. If you want to raise money on the idea that people will click a button on an app and create a certain type of revenue, go prove that first. Don’t worry about the color of your new HQ lobby or the analytics guy you’ll need in a few years. All those problems get paid for by solving the first problem.

That said, take the money when it’s there. When 2008 hit, I had commitments for a lot of investment, but I’d been accepting percentages with agreements to receive the rest as needed. Once the crisis hit and we needed it, all our investors were losing their shirts (and their jets) and we were out of luck.

3. Recognize Your Type of Company

If you have the type of company that spits off decent returns for the capital invested, you probably don’t need venture funding.

Say you have a taco stand where you invest 50K dollars and make 200K dollars in a year. If you prove that five times, who’s not going to want to do that 200 more times? However, do you need venture capital, or do you just walk into a bank?

The more traditional sources of capital, like banks and financing companies, will theoretically be a lot cheaper because they’ll just want percentages. And rates are low, especially now. They don’t want equity. They don’t want control. So ultimately, it’s your baby, and you can refinance or pay off a loan in 20 different ways.

Now, say your business is the kind of thing where the big home run means you’re going to have to spend 1 billion dollars in three years to lock up the market, but then it’ll be worth 20 billion dollars a year. Okay, that’s compelling, but you’re going to have to get venture capital for that.

4. Clarify Your Vision for the Journey

You have to ask yourself, “What am I looking for?” There’s no one right answer — I absolutely believe it has to do with what makes you tick.

How long do you want to be doing this? How important is control? How important is the vanity side of company creation? How much do you care about impact versus personal wealth? I think all those things must factor into deciding the right answer for you.

The fundamental thing that people need to realize when you start bringing in big capital is that even if you don’t give up majority control of your company, you still have given up significant control, and it can show up in surprising and costly ways if you don’t know what to look out for. So you need to weigh that against the benefits and the goals that most matter to you.

5. Look Out for the X-Factor (a.k.a. Markets Change)

We often get trapped by thinking in pragmatic, logical terms: “The right time for me to raise money is once I’ve proven these eight things, and that’s going to take me 16 months and four days. I’ve got it all Gantt charted out and I know exactly what I’m going to do.”

Well, let’s say you’re an online education company at the end of 2019, and you’ve found a revolutionary way to teach elementary kids at home. It’s starting to work, but you still need a lot of development to bring it to life.

Well, COVID happens, and suddenly you could raise an unlimited amount of money on amazing terms (relatively free from a venture point of view). That has nothing to do with whether or not you’re ready or what your business model looks like. It’s just a function of market dynamics. You should always be looking for the moment that creates a “founder’s market.”

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That’s exactly what Nobody Studios is: a movement. It’s a vehicle to let some of the most brilliant minds rapidly bring products and companies to market to solve the world’s problems. And a percentage of those minds are ones that have never been tapped into before.

It’s called Nobody for a reason — it’s far bigger than me or any single personality. I know this is the biggest thing I could possibly do in my life. Even if it’s wildly successful in terms of my personal upside, and I have stupid-crazy resources available to me, the vehicle itself will far outweigh my ability to write a check. Because when you connect the profit motive, the human nature motive, and the vehicle of capitalism with cause, you can change the world.

We are very blessed that a lot of amazing founders and social impact organizations read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to share a meal with Masayoshi Son. He’s the co-founder and owner of SoftBank, one of the largest capital funds in the world. He’s one of the richest men in Asia, and very much a kingmaker. There’s probably not a wealthy person or important business or technology in the world that he doesn’t have contact with.

I’ve done a lot of business in Asia, and as a long-time, pedestrian reader of his journey, I can appreciate his mentality. He believes that by virtue of his involvement in something, it’s going to succeed. They say, “If God’s for us, who can be against us?” The second best question is, “If Masayoshi Son is for us, who can be against us?” If you want to go galactic, he’s your man.

He’s someone who likes big, gnarly bets and isn’t afraid to go against the common wisdom. He’s well known for asking possible founders, “Do you think ‘smart’ or ‘crazy’ wins a fight?” He believes it’s crazy, and he’s been known to tell people they’re not crazy enough. So given what we’re aiming to achieve with Nobody Studios, I figure I couldn’t go wrong with that conversation.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best ways to stay in the loop are to check our website for updates and follow us on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success and good health!