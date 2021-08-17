Solo Ceesay of Calaxy: “Understanding that you’re going to need to lean on people”

…Understanding that you’re going to need to lean on people. You’re going to need a very strong support system. Whether that’s in your personal life, or having good advisors who can help tailor your responses to those obstacles is very important. Surround yourself with people who are going to be there during the good and bad days.

Solo Ceesay is the Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Calaxy, an open social marketplace for creators, by creators, that aims to reimagine the entertainment industry and the fundamental ways with which we all interact digitally. He secured a prestigious education at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, forged an impressive championship college football career, worked in competitive positions in trading and banking, and was the first of his family to foray into Wall Street. He believes that creators from all walks of life need a platform to showcase and be paid for their art, while interacting with fans and followers in new ways.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial mindset. After graduating from the Wharton School and working on Wall Street, I knew that working at a big bank was a great place to get fundamental training and develop real life workplace skills. I’ve been able to create an ecosystem of stakeholders that have similar interests — personal monetization, finance and banking, and more recently, crypto. A longtime friend, NBA basketball player Spencer Dinwiddie, and I have had numerous conversations about what the future looks like. Over time, it grew into a viable business model. Having a lot of friends that made it as professional athletes or in the entertainment industry, with Spencer as part of the sports landscape, we realized there was an opportunity to create a scalable/long term solution. Later, I served as an adviser when Spencer securitized himself, while applying knowledge I learned on Wall Street and putting some weight behind what we want to accomplish. Now, we have the modern-day Calaxy, which aims to be the ultimate monetization platform for creators and influencers and allow them to define how they want to engage with their fans.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

There are a lot of differences between working at a company that you own and working a job. There are the fun and sexy parts of owning a company, such as being the voice of it, but also the not so sexy, behind-the-scenes managerial stuff that comes with it. It is vastly different than having a predefined job description where you go in every single day knowing exactly what you have to accomplish and what your responsibilities are. After becoming a founder, I realized there were hundreds of that I never thought of. How are people getting benefits? What housekeeping items need to be taken care of to ensure that the company continues to grow? Those are the biggest things I had to realize, because working at a big bank there is order and structure already in place. When it started, we were doing all of our own stuff. I think the biggest thing was starting from that foundational point of having to be everything to everybody. Ultimately, as you continue to scale and grow, you have people come in and help you be more effective.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

That’s just my DNA. It has been a challenge to be a Black entrepreneur in a space where there are not many people that look like me trying to change the world. I’m of West African descent, my parents faced struggles many people didn’t have to. That has always been a motivating factor for me to do my best to make the most of all they’ve done and sacrificed. It teaches you a different level of determination and work ethic that makes you able to succeed in these situations. My sports background, playing football, that’s probably the best example for what life is like every day. You’re not going to win every single play, but you can still win the game. There are going to be days when you’re having great performances and days you’re going to have letdowns. My background and life have prepared me very well for this. Going to a school like Wharton, it was a challenge. Not that many people in my family had the opportunity to go to schools like that despite being supremely intelligent. Being able to experience that early on in my life prepared me to be a founder, because there are tons of failures. But ultimately you see the successes that help validate your vision.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Continuing to show up every single day like it was your last, putting in 100 percent effort, and realizing that’s what it takes is critical. Growing a company is something that never stops. Your business is 100 percent part of your identity after a certain point in time, you wear that risk every single day. People invest in individuals who are passionate about what they do and I believe there are many ways to define passion. They want you to have tenacity, grit, and charisma. The effort, struggle, and the persistence to want to get to where you want to go is important, but then also having the ability to communicate, connect with people, and have that charisma, to be seen as that person people want to get behind and support is where all of that comes together.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake is just thinking people see the world the way you do. I come from Wall Street, people have very different personalities than they do in the VC or entrepreneurial space. The work ethic is there on both sides, but the way in which people go about accomplishing things is distinctly different. I had to realize that members of the team who came from a startup background have a different idea of what work/life balance is versus the Wall Street guy who shows up at 5am every day. Understanding the differences that come with working with people from different industries was probably the biggest eye-opening thing. It wasn’t that much different than adjusting to people that are on different teams. I played sports, that’s how I get the best from my players is understanding their differences, who they are, and understanding that they bring not just their name, but their entire self to work every single day.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have 100 answers for that. But the first one is that we are the target customer and because of that, we understand every single side of this. We know these creators like the back of our hand because of the strong personal connections we have made. We’ve been able to organically tell a story that makes sense. When we say we’re built for creators, by creators, it rings true because we know them, we know what they’re looking for, we know where the friction lies, and what their current setup looks like. We’ve been able to take advantage of that in every way and build a platform that is palatable and makes sense.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You have to celebrate your successes along the way. We talked about diligence, grit, tenacity, and that’s all true. But you have to celebrate ALL your victories along the way. There are going to be failures, but there will also be plenty of successes. But, the most important thing is making sure you reward yourself along the way and recognize how far you’ve come. It’s not easy being an entrepreneur. However, the most rewarding aspect of all of it is enjoying the successes as they come, seeing the progress you’ve made, and learning from your failures.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I would go with two people. My mom is my hero, coming from West Africa and being an entrepreneur and having to deal with 10 times as many obstacles. Also, while I was at Citigroup, I had a boss who believed in me. Like I said before, while I was working on Wall Street, there weren’t that many people who looked like me around. Unfortunately, he’s no longer with us, he passed away. That mentor said I looked like a deer in headlights, I looked lost, and didn’t really know where I was going. I remember running into the cafeteria one day and he suggested I swing by his office. He was a complete stranger and didn’t know who I was. I didn’t know who he was. But what happened inside the four walls of that room changed my life and career for the better.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I love to mentor, that’s something that’s very important to me, and you have to pay it forward. I’ve been fortunate and I recognize that I’m a product of my environment. I’ve had a support system. I had the best friends, the best family, and the best mentors. It takes a village and I really do believe in that. The most rewarding part of what I do is helping people find their way. How can you be a resource and help them grow into the best person they can be? The biggest way I can contribute is to impact and influence and be a good role model for people who need those figures to look up to just like I did.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

You’re biting off more than you can chew. This idea is going to be massive and there are going to be things you can’t always plan for. Thinking about Calaxy, the original idea was to financially empower NBA players to securitize themselves. Then you realize this is something that can scale and could be good for everyone. But is it going to be palatable, is it something that’s going to make sense? Understanding that your idea, as great as it might be, will need to be continually refined — people didn’t get to Twitter and one step, you don’t get to Instagram in one step. You will lose sleep. There’s going to be a lot of work that goes into this, it’s not going to be something you can do 9-to-5. This is going to be something you pour your heart and soul into, and it’s going to be taxing, but it’s also going to be the most rewarding process. Understanding how much it takes and what it takes to get your company in front of the people you need to, getting an idea off the ground, and getting to where you want to go. Understanding that you’re going to need to lean on people. You’re going to need a very strong support system. Whether that’s in your personal life, or having good advisors who can help tailor your responses to those obstacles is very important. Surround yourself with people who are going to be there during the good and bad days. Nothing is going to get there in a day. Deadlines are really tough to meet. But you need to make sure that you do your best to stay organized and meet all the deadlines, aim for the stars, and hopefully land. Understand that you’re going to have to be ambitious but not get discouraged if you don’t meet those short-term, mid-term goals, it’s all part of the process. If you’re able to meet every single expectation, you might have been aiming a little low. The first iteration of what you build is probably going to be embarrassing. If you sit there in the kitchen trying to cook up something perfect, you probably waited too long. It takes the entire world community, all the people you aim to touch, to get to the perfect idea. Understand that you’re not going to be perfect on your first try.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

It goes back to having that support system, finding other people who have done it before. In my case, at 26 and having never done this before, it’s important to have that group of people you can go to that understands the struggles, those people who have been through it. It’s kind of like back when we’re doing workouts in college at 5 a.m. before class and nobody wanted to wake up and brave the cold to go to the practice bubble to run sprints, but you had a group of people with you, so it sucked a little bit less.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I am eager to start a movement for financial literacy and empowerment. What we have seen over the last 20 years has been a reversion of the previously defined legacy financial system where only the rich were able to have access to capital markets. You had to have a private banker to make trades and things like that, but now you have companies like Robinhood that have arisen to help educate people. What needs to happen now is the education process needs to take form and shape. I think what would do the most good is to help people understand the power of investing, the power of saving, and that 1 dollar today is not worth the same tomorrow. Ushering in that education for people, especially minority groups, those who don’t have that in their everyday lives, would be something that would be invaluable in terms of the growth trajectory of many of these communities. You end up having more people like Spencer, more people doing this, if you’re able to facilitate that in a reasonable way.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’m in the process of building a social media presence. You can find me on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, I’m on all the major social networks. I post about our journey, our wins and successes, the opportunities we see for us to grow as an ecosystem. It’s a great opportunity for us to interact with some of our talent. We have a lot of creators involved and so getting a sense of how we’re different and understanding the organic nature of our business is easily found on the internet. Hopefully you can follow me, read my stuff, and learn more about how I think about the world and being a young Black founder.

