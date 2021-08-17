Dr. Sarah Levin Allen of Brain Behavior Bridge: “Boost confidence as a parent & an employee by setting clear expectations & making goals”

Boost confidence as a parent & an employee by setting clear expectations & making goals. Just like at work, when it comes to parenting, confidence is half the battle! Giving parents the tools to be consistent, decisive and effective eases the parent game and reduces the overall stress in the home. By using a growth mindset model in which failure is an opportunity to learn, not a major loss, parents and kids learn to be more confident and there’s less pressure to be perfect. Add two to three simple goals for each family member, and you have a targeted and focused way to easily grow skills as a parent and for your kids!

As a part of my series about the “5 Ways That Businesses Can Help Promote The Mental Wellness Of Their Employees” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Sarah Levin Allen, America’s Brain Gal.

Pediatric Neuropsychologist and Applied Brain Science Coach, Dr. Sarah Levin Allen helps working parents learn the skills necessary to reduce burnout, increase their work productivity, and efficiently and effectively learn to see their kids as little brains so they raise happy, connected, successful humans! Dr. Sarah is a mom of two and professor who has spent more than 15 years studying neuroscience. She is the international best-selling author of the award-winning book Raising Brains.

After experiencing the loss of three children who only lived an hour, her own mother’s battles with cancer, the loss of her 29-year-old sister to breast cancer, and a divorce, Dr. Allen has both the personal and professional experience to recognize the importance of using the time you have with your children to create meaningful connections that focus on the development of social, emotional, and cognitive brain skills. She has a passion for helping working parents overcome their fear and anxiety of failing their kids or failing at raising their kids by refocusing their views on work and parenting with applied brain science.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I think I was always interested in people and how they think, what made them tick, but a lot of what I do now came from pursuing opportunities and creating genuine connections with people in my field and sometimes re-connecting with myself. I’m a big fan of using practical experience as a tool to fuel education, and I was doing that when I was working in a co-op experience at a brain injury rehabilitation center. My job was to get insurance approval for patients, but because I was also a psychology student, my awesome supervisor rotated me through the hospital. I saw the incredible research investigating basic communication in minimally responsive patients, the way therapists retrained peoples’ brains to walk, talk, and think again, and the impact these brain injuries had on personality and motivation. Looking back, this experience had a major impact on both my professional and personal paths.

One day, our speech therapist called out unexpectedly. There was a patient that needed to be seen, and somehow, I ended up working with her. I sat across from a lovely woman who greeted me kindly and didn’t look like she was struggling physically at all. Although she would pause occasionally to find her train of thought, to the outside world, she appeared “normal” and had everything going for her.

Soon, she told me the story of what led her to that room. She was a personal chef for a high powered, wealthy family. Day to day, she planned meals, parties, and managed a staff. Personally, however, due to a past trauma, she struggled with Multiple Personality Disorder. She explained that she had approximately 10–15 different personalities that she tried to control daily. Unfortunately, one of them had decided that they would all be better off without him. He overdosed on medication, which resulted in a significant brain injury and led her to that room. She now struggled to plan meals, a process which takes so much from our brain, juggle multiple steps and activities at one time, which is essential to cooking, and balance her personalities. We talked and connected. We worked through her therapy practice and she was happy about making some progress. Her grit and determination, despite everything that she had been through, was inspiring. I was hooked. I was fascinated by the methods the brain uses to cope with things that are too emotional for the brain to manage. I was captivated by the way the brain “goes wrong” and how it learns to “go right” again. I loved that I could be a part of re-shaping someone’s brain.

Although that was in the adult rehabilitation world, I soon moved to working with kids with injuries, then to schools, and now to helping parents shape their kids’ brains.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Although the story I just told was definitely impactful for me, there’s actually another experience that shaped the way I now think about parenting and kids. I was working in a pediatric hospital setting as a trainee, completing neuropsychological assessments for kids. The assessments are used to look at the brain-behavior relationships and build a profile that describes how kids think, feel, and behave. We then make recommendations as to how to capitalize on kids’ strengths and compensate or improve their weaknesses.

In this particular case, I was testing a child with a small tumor in her brain. This was a tumor that was found mostly by accident, was deemed harmless by the physicians, and wasn’t expected to grow or change. The family was looking for a baseline assessment just to follow through (almost like how you would get baseline bloodwork). Thinking this would be an easy, fun couple hours with a young girl, I took her hand and chatted with her as we went to the testing room. Her parents chatted with my supervisor as we got started. As soon as the door closed, she broke down sobbing. She looked at me with sad eyes and said, almost in a whisper, “Am I dying?” I looked at her, stunned, and asked why she would think that? She said, “I keep hearing my parents whispering at night, they stop talking when I come in the room, and they keep taking me to all these doctors. I think I must be dying and they don’t want to tell me.” I will never forget this little girl’s face. It made me realize that kids need us to talk to them and teach them, not leave them out. I realized that kids tend to catastrophize things if you don’t give them the information and skills they need to manage their thoughts and emotions.

I often think about this young girl when helping I’m helping my family or those of my client’s manage difficult situations. Kids need to know things. Not every detail about every situation, but they need the basics given to them at their level. We can’t save our kids from all bad things, but we can help them learn to work through them when they happen!

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout comes from when we experience stress. Stress isn’t just an emotional response, It’s a neurobiological response as well. We know that stress actually eats away at the cells in the learning and memory centers of the brain. In order to reduce stress, we need to have good management of all aspects of our lives, not just work.

The key to thriving in all areas and avoiding burnout is having a strong foundation. I’m a big believer in self-awareness, which leads to behaving in mindful ways. As a parent myself, and with the parents with whom I work, burnout happens when our worlds collide, when the juggle of parenting and working gets tested. Often, we’re running our households like we run our business. We’re efficient and effective in both areas. Our house is clean, the kids are fed, they’re getting to all their activities. But then someone in one area or another needs us. Either work demands more or a kid struggles or has behavior issues and demands more of our time.

Creating a family that functions as a team and keeping a growth mindset in the home helps with this. In my book, Raising Brains, I talk about growth mindset and healthy brain habits that set the stage for this strong foundation. By learning about parenting the way we learned about doing our jobs (i.e. through education, training, and practice), we can become more self-aware and act in mindful ways in the home. This helps to keep the stress down overall. When we actually embody a growth mindset and healthy brain habits in all areas of our lives, we can help to reduce stress and reduce the chances of burnout.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

A fantastic work culture comes from leaders who value their employees as people and support them both in the office and out of the office. We know that people are not just their jobs. They have values, emotions, stressors, families, and goals. If you want to get the most out of your employees, they have to feel valued. Gone are the days of working 9–5 in an office. People work all the time from everywhere. When employees feel valued, their stress is reduced and they feel happy and connected. They want to give you more and their brains have more to give! Brain science shows that happy, connected people are more open to creative ideas and insights, and happiness even promotes efficiency!

I love companies that value their employees by giving them access to things they and their families not only need but value. Weight loss programs, executive coaching, and access to mental-health services are great places to start. My favorites are the companies that invest in their employees and families by providing parent coaching services to support the home-life balance and help raise the next generation of happy, successful kids!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

My “life lesson quote” actually comes from a mentor of mine. His father was a baker, and when it came to building his bakery business, he used to say, “just bake good bread.” My mentor would tell me this as I was learning how to be a clinician, write reports, and help families. For me, it’s become my life motto. Every time I run into a clinical issue or question about how to handle a business situation, I go back to “baking good bread.” I truly believe that if you make the best decision for your client when considering a clinical question or in your personal life if you make the best decision you can with the information you have, you’re baking good bread. When you bake good bread, the people will come and you will be able to serve them.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. In recent years many companies have begun offering mental health programs for their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, we would love to hear about five steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees mental wellness. Can you please share a story or example for each?

In order for businesses to promote the mental wellness of their employees, they must recognize the skills employees must possess to manage parenting and work stress. While studies have shown that employees with kids are some of the most loyal to their companies, 60% of parents surveyed experienced burnout in their lives, resulting in extreme frustration, constant exhaustion, and difficulty handling everyday tasks. Almost ⅓ of those surveyed indicated that exhaustion from home and work contributed to this feeling. Although companies provide executive coaching and mental health counseling, which grow their leadership skills and support attendance and work performance, they don’t often consider supporting employees in their parenting. Employees need this support in order to increase their efficiency and effectiveness at home, just as they do at work.

The best way businesses can help promote the mental wellness of their employees is by providing parent coaching support that focuses on these five steps.

Create an efficient and effective parenting plan (just like you do at work). This is not just about your household running like clockwork. It’s about attending to the social, emotional, and behavioral growth of the entire family! It’s about making sure that your goal includes raising good humans. I recommend seeing your kids as little brains and making a plan to actually grow their skills instead of just managing their behavior. Make a parenting plan! This is about quality of time, teachable moments, and targeting skills, not about quantity, more is not always better. It needs to be a plan that works easily and within the structure of each family’s unique system! Boost confidence as a parent & an employee by setting clear expectations & making goals. Just like at work, when it comes to parenting, confidence is half the battle! Giving parents the tools to be consistent, decisive and effective eases the parent game and reduces the overall stress in the home. By using a growth mindset model in which failure is an opportunity to learn, not a major loss, parents and kids learn to be more confident and there’s less pressure to be perfect. Add two to three simple goals for each family member, and you have a targeted and focused way to easily grow skills as a parent and for your kids! Mimic the team model at home! Speaking of growth mindset, this model encourages everyone to work on themselves and work toward bettering each other. When everyone knows their role and the expectations, each member of the family team is ready to help catch and support each other. It’s the team effort that encourages good mental health! Creating a team model involves identifying communication styles and learning to use communication tools to appropriately and respectfully identify feelings and thoughts. These are similar (and transferable) skills for employees in the workplace to encourage collaboration and communication! Infuse healthy brain habits for all! We know that healthy eating, good sleep habits, and moderate exercise improves mental health and increases productivity. What we eat actually turns into the chemicals our brain uses to communicate and function. Even something like a teaspoon of cinnamon or turmeric can spice up our brain’s function! During sleep, our brain cleanses the extracellular space, making us more efficient and effective the next day. When we exercise, our brain produces growth hormones which stimulate our mood, creativity, and overall health. Promoting healthy brain habits at home and work improves mental health. Ditch the donuts for a Greek yogurt bar at that next meeting! Teach Coping and problem solving. When it comes to parenting, similar to a work environment, problem solving and coping skills must be taught. When employees feel parent guilt and fatigue, they tend to become emotionally drained. This reduces their ability to problem solve and use good coping strategies. As parents, and employees, we need to learn how to develop good coping strategies and talk out our problem-solving steps. This helps us manage our day to day and teaches kids how to problem solve and cope in their day. When kids can start to do more independently, this reduces the stress at home and enables a better work-life balance!

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

If you’re a leader, start with a lunch and learn or webinar series for your employees to highlight the value of learning about the science of the brain and parenting. Show your employees that you value them as people and that you’re interested in their personal and professional growth. Participate yourself and to see first-hand the potential benefits. Then talk about them openly with your employees. Encourage your employees to talk about their experiences. Normalizing feelings about work-life balance, parenting, and changes in productivity based on stressors is key to supporting mental wellness. Once the feelings are normalized, people can and will access services, which will enhance their mental wellness.

From your experience or research, what are different steps that each of us as individuals, as a community and as a society, can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling stressed, depressed, anxious and having other mental health issues? Can you explain?

In order to create change from a brain standpoint, we need insight and conflict. Although I normally talk about this with my clients, here, I’m referring to how to change the perspective of society. As a community, we first need to encourage and normalize talking about the feelings and thoughts we have; to promote insight into how we feel. Once we learn to identify these, we can then work together to help people learn to cope and manage feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress. Next, we need to generate some conflict by requiring employers to support employees in creating a stable foundation for mental health. We need to shake up the system (that’s the conflict) and convince businesses that it’s their job to support their employees’ mental health as it feeds back into their bottom line. A Mental Health America workplace health survey found that 63% of respondents reported that workplace stress resulted in a significant impact on their mental and behavioral health, and more workers are absent from work due to stress and anxiety than due to physical illness or injury. It’s this kind of conflict coupled with the insight that we have emotions and need to properly cope with them that will result in effectively supporting people with mental health issues in a broader sense.

Habits can play a huge role in mental wellness. What are the best strategies you would suggest to develop good healthy habits for optimal mental wellness that can replace any poor habits?

Habits are one of my favorite brain tricks because we actually activate deeper parts of our brain and take the load off the front of our brains (which is the part that needs to do the “thinking”). By creating a habit, you’re actually making your brain more efficient and effective. This is where the “fake it until you make it” concept comes in. Even if you don’t really “feel” the change, making something a habit will trick your brain into feeling comfortable. That being said, bad habits like negative thinking, poor eating, and extreme behaviors negatively impact our performance. When you want to create a good habit that will optimize your mental wellness you need to make small changes that you do repeatedly until it becomes a habit. Once you made the first small change, make another, this will lead you to several healthy habits that will meet your bigger goal of optimizing your overall mental wellness.

Do you use any meditation, breathing or mind-calming practices that promote your mental wellbeing? We’d love to hear about all of them. How have they impacted your own life?

For me, traditional meditation and mind-calming practices are still something I work toward. My favorite practice that promotes my mental wellbeing is exercise, specifically my Peloton rides. We know from the brain science that moderate activity stimulates our growth hormones and helps to increase brain efficiency. For me, I use this to my advantage when deciding how to use exercise to promote my mental wellbeing.

The key for me is exercising in a different way where I can get into a place where my mind can wander and freely associate. In order to do that, I find a moderate class that I really like and repeat it once a week. By doing that, I don’t need to pay attention to the level or the style of the ride, instead, I know what to expect and I can just go on autopilot. I can hear the music and the coaching in the background, but my mind can find that happy place. It’s after those rides that I tend to feel the most clear-headed and creative.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

This may be surprising, but one of the most impactful books for me recently has been Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey. I’m a lover of new ideas and innovative, creative approaches to helping people and gaining insight. This book is a great example of an outside of the box way of looking at life and living. Although it’s a memoir, it has the impact typically only experienced after years of therapy.

For me, there have been many instances in my life that I can distinctly identify as “greenlights” (i.e. times that you specifically advance and move forward) when they originally appeared to be dead ends or red lights. The concept of remembering that the times that seem to be the most obstructive are likely to actually be the times that will propel you forward has changed my perspective. That you should “get relative with the inevitable” encourages me to remember that life is about the journey, not the destination. I constantly use this perspective to reorient myself when I feel lost.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Parent coaching for all! They don’t give you a manual when you become a parent. Let’s just think about that for a second. When you start a new job, there’s typically an onboarding period, maybe an orientation, and even a manual in some cases. When you have a child, they just let you take them home! It’s no wonder that working professionals with families struggle with burnout and maintaining a work-life balance. By providing parent coaching services to employees, you’re giving them the education they need to develop strong personal relationships, feel confident, learn to multi-task and problem solve, increase their communication skills, and increase their productivity at work. When their worlds are balanced and they know what to do, your employees show up happy, creative, enthusiastic, loyal, and effective. It’s a win-win-win!

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

People can check out my website at http://brainbehaviorbridge.com to access information about my book, see my courses, or follow me on social media. They can also email me at [email protected].

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!