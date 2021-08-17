Don Saladino: “No one wants to work with a coach who does not practice what he preaches”

I am very consistent with my healthy habits. This has led me to be able to lead by example in my industry. No one wants to work with a coach who does not practice what he preaches.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits for Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Don Saladino.

For over 20 years, Don has coached actors, athletes, musicians, and business executives pushing them to function at their fullest potential.

In 2005, he opened his NYC Gym, Drive 495. After operating a gym for 15 years, Don expanded to a global online fitness business. He has developed a reputation for training some of the biggest names in Hollywood for the big screen. Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, Liev Schreiber, Sebastian Stan, Anne Hathaway, Zachary Levi, Hugh Jackman, & David Harbour are among his roster of clients.

He has been tapped as a fitness expert in publications such as Muscle & Fitness, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, and Met Rx. He has also been featured in People, US Weekly, Origins, In Touch, Cosmo, & Shape; and has made appearances doing live fitness demos on The Today Show, Page Six TV, People NOW, E News, The Better Show, & The Juice. He sits on the advisory board of Men’s Health Magazine.

Don is proud to partner with CURAD Performance Series, On Running, Golf Pass, Playbook App, Thorne, Thrive Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape, Halo Sport, One Farm, Perform Better, & Greyson Clothier.

In 2018, it was his great honor to shoot the cover of the iconic Muscle & Fitness Magazine.

He lives in New York with his wife, Mel, and their two children, Amelia, and Donny Jr. — & their pups Rigatoni & Sambuca.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

It’s great to be here! In the 2nd grade I developed a bad stutter and significant hearing problem. At the time this was very difficult for me to handle. I didn’t realize it at the time, but that struggle paved the way for what I’m doing today.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I always loved strength and muscle. I remember seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno and Mike O’Hearn at a young age and this changed everything for me. It wasn’t until college that my love for fitness began to take over my love for baseball. I finished up my 4 years playing baseball at Sacred Heart University and then moved to the city to become a trainer. I remember having a conversation with my mother and she pushed me to make the move. The second I made my decision; I knew it was the right one.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents, grandparents, and my wife Melissa. Running into business issues early on and having a support system was huge. It was 15 years after I closed the doors of my fitness clubs when I feel I found my highest level of success thus far. I was able to fully focus on digital, and with the help of my wife was able to take it to another level. It has been the most fun I have ever had at work.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you during your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

It seemed like every time there was a big idea it would putter-out. This went on for almost 15 years. It is extraordinary to look back and see the beating we took. So, not one specific story but the constant grind is a comedy of errors and certainly has a learning curve.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

This was not built over night. The brand partnership with Thrive Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape and CURAD Performance Series, digital platforms, magazine covers etc., all the things that seem great took time and dedication. One of my mentors calls me a “20-year overnight success.” I thought this was hilarious. I feel like you must have a love for and belief in whatever it is you are doing or selling. If you are not confident about it, then it probably won’t work out for you.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Fortunately, I have been able to connect with many successful people and recognizable names. I like to read, but that is not what stands out for me. The coffee meetings and the training sessions where I would have access to brilliant minds are really where I draw my inspiration. It is in these instances where I learned to really listen. As a kid I didn’t listen very well. Through conversation I’ve learned about patience, resiliency and developed a skill in networking. Fortunately for me my best asset is my mind and the fact that I can help individuals with positive thinking. Once I was able to fine tune these areas, I felt like I was unstoppable.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Author Steve Maraboli once said, “Every time I thought I was being rejected from something good, I was actually being re-directed to something better.” This turned out to be true. I would lose a business deal and a better one would appear. An employee would leave, and we would fill the gap with someone hungrier. In the beginning of my career, I was driven by emotion. This can be both good and bad, but then I realized how to separate it and make business decisions. I wish I learned this earlier.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I have four main pillars that I focus on. Challenges, online programs, and a subscription model I have been working on for over 5 years. The 4th pillar is made up of all the brands I am partnering with. Thrive Tape, CURAD, One Farm, On Running, Oura Ring, Thorne supplements, Greyson Clothiers, and Halo Sport. All these companies are growing fast, and I am so excited to be contributing to their marketing and sales platforms. I feel like what we are doing with Thrive Far Infrared Technology, now integrated into CURAD Performance Series Kinesiology Tape, will change the way people approach recovery and discomfort. This has been a tool that has been invaluable to myself and my celebrity clientele.

My current partnership with CURAD on the launch of its Performance Series IRONMAN Far Infrared Kinesiology Tape fortified with Thrive Far Infrared technology, is a collaboration that came about via my partnership with Thrive Tape that I am really proud of. The line is designed to support muscles and joints with the benefit of targeted pain relief.

Over the years, I’ve realized that the recovery process is just as important as the workout, so I am really looking forward to bringing the training and recovery benefits of Thrive Far Infrared Technology and CURAD’s Performance Series to athletes of all levels.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Habits become part of our daily routine. Sometimes it becomes very difficult for people to stick to a positive change in their life because it takes time to change the way you might have been living for decades. For example, many people like to skip breakfast. Though I understand the importance of fasting, I do not agree that skipping breakfast is for most. Now when someone tries to eat for the first time in the morning in years, they initially might feel miserable or full, causing discouragement. These things take time and effort and enabling a healthy habit to take place might take some thinking outside of the box. Once we establish healthy habits then consistency will begin to happen. This is when we can see a positive change in things like our health, energy, body composition etc.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

I am very consistent with my healthy habits. This has led me to be able to lead by example in my industry. No one wants to work with a coach who does not practice what he preaches.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

Most of the time people try to go cold turkey with bad habits and go all in on the good ones. Though this may work for some, I would not recommend this approach for most. Start with a minimalistic approach. Build your confidence and prove to yourself that change can be made by starting small. It is much easier to make changes when you see everything you are starting to do is working. I do not always have to try and assign a “perfect” diet plan. I might just have to make a few changes and allow the clients to feel successful.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

We are all at different starting points, so it’s almost impossible to answer, but let’s base this off a beginner. If I was trying to improve one’s wellness, the focus might be something as simple as sleep. How can we look at improving this so we can get more out of your energy level? Maybe the individual is not drinking enough water. These are two areas that are very basic but can be life-changing improvements. Getting into performance might mean assessing a stability or flexibility issue. When removing the parking brake from a moving car you are suddenly able to demand more out of it. On the other hand, sleep and hydration can also influence someone’s performance so we can lean on those two things as well. Focus can be us beginning meditation or developing self-love or positive thinking.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

The best way to kick off improving these areas is really figuring out which ones need a boost. Everyone has very individual needs and motivations. A health screening (physical, mental, etc.) is a great tool to help figure out one’s starting point for reference when creating a plan on how each of those areas can be individually improved.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Stand more, sit less. Many people I have coached wanted to improve the way their body feels due to excessive sitting. I encourage them not to sit for more than 30 minutes at a time and suddenly their mobility improved as well as body composition.

Getting an individual to consume half their body weight in ounces of water is a great starting point to detoxifying one’s system. This leads to improvements of skin, fat loss, hair, nails, mood, and energy.

Implementing a self-love drill, or prayer can help change one’s physiology. Self-love and positive thinking are areas that can lead to vitality as well as improved mood, life, movement, and body composition. Stress is a killer so things like this can change one’s life for the better.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Stand for more than thirty minutes at a time.

It sounds simple, but just drink more water! Incorporating this element into one’s routine is life-altering. Your body will begin running on all cylinders.

When it comes to implementing a self-love drill, I recommend doing this in the morning when one wakes up as well as before bed. Focus on the positive and try to congratulate yourself on the things that got done.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

I remember going to a seminar 10 years ago where the idea was to tire us out in a room that was cold and dark. We had to sit through lectures for 12–15 hours a day. At the point where we were getting tired the host would get on stage and get us to jump around to music. This would change our physiology by allowing circulation and adrenaline to kick in. The ability to focus became much easier. Nutritionally, consuming foods that have proteins, slow burning carbs and healthy fats will also assist in brain function and focus. So, nutrition and having the ability to adjust one’s physiology are two keys that I have incorporated into my ideology.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

I think it goes back to the simple ideas of moving frequently and drinking more water. Use an app or phone to set an alarm for every 30 minutes and get up and carry a giant water bottle around that has designated water consumption time goals. By making it part of your schedule and routine, it will eventually become a positive habit.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

In my opinion the state of flow comes down to learning to be present. As an athlete, coach or someone who has done a good amount of public speaking it is much easier to do when you are performing something you love or have put in thousands of hours perfecting. We rely on the consistency of play or practice. I feel the main goal should be to learn the ability to turn that switch on or off. This takes practice and recognizing when you drift or come off course. All you can do is recognize when you do this and try and bring yourself back. I have lost focus many times throughout my life. Being overly critical of yourself will only make it more difficult to focus. Be accepting and then bring yourself back to the moment. With continue practice will come more consistency.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Kindness! It sounds ridiculous and simple, but there are too many angry and bitter people in this world. Imagine living in a world where we just did something as simple as smile and say hello. More positivity would come. This would result in higher levels of energy and better levels of recovery. Maybe disease and sickness would begin to diminish. I believe kindness would create a lasting domino effect.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Arnold Schwarzenegger heavily influenced me at a young age. I feel he was a fitness entrepreneur and paved the way for future fitness entrepreneurs (like me). I met him once at a good friend’s funeral service. I feel like a lunch and conversation with him about life and his accomplishments would be fun and invigorating,

How can our readers further follow your work online?

First, thank you for the opportunity! Check me out on IG at @donsaladino and www.donsaladino.com.

