Gustav Lundberg Toresson of memmo.me: “Don’t underestimate the power of not knowing everything there is to know about your field”

Don’t underestimate the power of not knowing everything there is to know about your field — Curiosity and inexperience can point you in interesting directions and prompt important questions.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Gustav Lundberg Toresson.

From selling lottery tickets at the age of 11 to forming his own startup at 18, deferring admission at Massachusetts Institute of Technology in order to study acting, and working for J.P Morgan in London and Boston Consulting Group in Dubai, memmo.me CEO & co-founder Gustav (Forbes 30 Under 30) has had a remarkable and varied career so far.

Before entering the world of business, Gustav spent a year in Sweden’s elite military school as a ranger and paratrooper, and then traveled around the world while studying for his Business & Economics bachelor’s degree, experiencing working within both startups and big corporates. He then worked as a consultant at Boston Consulting Group’s new Dubai office before reconnecting with his fellow study friend and memmo.me co-founder Tobias Bengtsdahl in 2019.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The idea for memmo.me came to me in 2019 at a wedding. As a surprise for the groom, one of his friends managed to track down his favourite soccer player and asked him to record a personalized video for the couple, which was then projected onto a giant screen during the best man’s speech.

The response to the video was electric: the couple were ecstatic, the guests were cheering and laughing. And it was this experience of seeing first-hand the joy and novelty that a celebrity video message can bring that made me consider whether it might be possible to scale the idea into something bigger.

Throughout my career I’ve always been passionate about the impact of market expansion and how it can be used to scale interesting and meaningful startups. This experience and expertise continues to serve me well as we grow memmo.me.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Before enrolling in the world of business, I trained for a year in Sweden’s elite military school as a ranger. Military life taught me a number of things, including how to motivate myself from within, which has stood me in very good stead since. The constant setbacks of military training, as well as the high-pressure situations you find yourself in, have been surprisingly good preparation for life in business, as well as life in general.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I’d say I’ve always had an intrinsic drive to work hard and to keep exploring new options, even when I am bombarded by obstacles. At the age of 11 I channeled my entrepreneurial spirit into selling lottery tickets to my classmates at school, and by 18 I had set up my own marketing business. Being driven by curiosity has certainly stoked my determination over the years, and I’m a firm believer that pursuing an idea that you believe in is the greatest way to fuel your motivation to succeed.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are — fortunately — going very well for myself and my company. Because of the nature of the 18 months we’ve all just had — plagued by lockdowns, surplus time, the entertainment industry largely being put on hold, etc. — the demand for celebrity video messages has skyrocketed, and with the infrastructure already in place at memmo.me we were able to ride the pandemic’s tailwind and cater to this booming market.

On a personal level, grit and resilience have certainly been partly responsible for my successes so far. I find it useful to liken the role of a startup founder to that of a tennis player: you need sufficient energy to make it through every set, you never know what you’re going to be served, you have to be prepared for any shot to come your way, and when things don’t go to plan, it’s crucial that you can immediately get back up and compose yourself for whatever’s coming next. No two days are the same when you’re a startup founder in a volatile and constantly evolving industry.

I feed my resilience by always prioritizing what the company needs — rather than what I might want in that moment — and also by playing to my strengths and doing things that only I can do. That way I always have faith that my contribution is valuable, so when the going gets tough I know I can ride it out.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of our funniest — and also most frustrating — mistakes has to be purchasing the wrong domain name for memmo.me. Rather than a website, people were led to believe that we were an app, which did very little for user experience and brand awareness. This was a technical headache I’d gladly have spared the team!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

By nature of being a data-driven company within the entertainment industry, memmo.me is able to stand out and turn heads. Fusing together my fascination for celebrity culture and entertainment, my expertize in market expansion, and my interest in understanding local nuances and cultures, memmo.me is uniquely positioned to cater to our users’ needs, no matter who or where they are in the world.

On the other side, my co-founder Tobias Bengtsdahl is expertly placed as the company COO. His ability to excel at all things related to operations, recruitment and processes, sets us up as a well-rounded founding team, ready to take on anything.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Above all else, I wax lyrical about getting eight hours of sleep every night. In terms of priorities, I believe it should trump everything else on your to do list. Arming yourself with a regular routine and consistent sleep is a sure-fire way to avoid burning out when things get big and busy.

Aside from sleep, I also like to encourage my colleagues to play some kind of sport. I find that the focus and strategy needed to play sports, such as tennis, soccer, or golf, work as a brilliant way to stay grounded, and the constant switch from highs to lows helps to keep things in perspective.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My mother has an extraordinary ability to always see the best in everyone, and I’ve always found her commitment to viewing life through a positive lens, while also being very bullish on the future, to be hugely inspiring. I like to think that my parents instilled some of that positivity in me too.

Within the realm of business, I feel continually inspired by entrepreneurs that have risen through the ranks, often against all odds. Pernilla Nyrensten, for example, the Founder of Revolution Race, recently became the first female founder to IPO a company in Sweden. Similarly, I find ambitious thinkers driven by bold visions endlessly fascinating, like Jeff Bezos or Daniel Ek.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

At memmo.me we regularly run charity campaigns to raise funds for important causes. A recent example includes our Socially Distanced Santa campaign, by which British celebrities adorned in red coats and white beards wished fans across the UK a Merry Christmas, with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

No one knows the answer — Trust your instinct and don’t be afraid to ask for or reject advice. Don’t underestimate the power of not knowing everything there is to know about your field — Curiosity and inexperience can point you in interesting directions and prompt important questions. Make sure that you’re in it for the right reasons — Shallow metrics can only get you so far. Sit still in the boat — Even when it feels tempting to act quickly in choppy waters, be still and cenered and wait for the waves to settle. Scale people — Your team is your most valuable resource, so always act with that in mind.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

Regardless of where I am on the roller coaster of founder highs and lows, I find it useful to always be on the hunt for the next “win”. That way I don’t get too bogged down by setbacks, nor do I get overly distracted by triumphs. This philosophy is drawn from Charlie Rocket’s idea of “the winning streak”: the notion that if you actively choose to acknowledge the wins in your everyday life, then you can begin to generate a winning frequency, and by doing so you’ll start attracting more wins.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could champion one movement, it’d have to be ‘Step 1: Action’. The concept is simple; whenever you’re contemplating making a change in your life, stop thinking about it and instead do one thing that will help you move in that direction. It can be a very small step, or even the first thing that springs to mind.

Change is all about momentum, and I see a number of intelligent people become paralyzed by choice and overthinking. By focussing on active steps — no matter how small they might seem — your goals will inch ever closer.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The easiest way to keep up to date with all things memmo.me is to check out our website (www.memmo.me), or give us a follow on Instagram (@memmo_uk) or Twitter (@memmo_official).

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!