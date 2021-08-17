Sandra Martinelli of Delicora Jewelry: “Expect to fail”

Expect to fail: Don’t take it personally or get down yourself when an idea fails. Use it as an opportunity to learn about what went wrong to make your next ideas even better. Failure is one of the most valuable data points that can directly inform your next moves.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sandra Martinelli.

Sandra Martinelli is the founder and designer of Delicora Jewelry, a demi-fine jewelry line designed for those with sensitive skin in mind. From delicate to boho designs, every piece of Delicora is made with high quality materials completely free of nickel. Delicora is also focused on a give back mission — for every piece of jewelry sold, 20 meals are donated to children and families in need through Feeding America.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Thank you for having me! Yes, I am first generation born and raised in Northern California in a multi-generational Vietnamese home. My family has an incredible backstory, escaping Vietnam after the war and established new roots in the Bay Area. My brother and I were raised by my single mother, grandparents, and 4 uncles. They are all influenced my work ethic and appreciation for family. Growing up, I was always encouraged by my family to be authentic and free to express myself (pink hair included)! When it came to getting my ears pierced, I could not wait to wear earrings. I vividly remember my mom taking me to Claire’s at the mall and letting me choose a pair of happy face earrings. The moment I put them on , I had a horrible allergic reaction that ravaged and swelled my ear lobes. I later learned that I had a nickel allergy and would switch between a pair of solid gold or sterling silver earrings. Fast forward to college, I couldn’t resist my love for accessories. I’d buy 14k gold filled ear wires and switch out all the earrings from my mall hauls. I eventually hopped on to YouTube to learn how to bend and wire wrap and created a few earrings of my own. Post college, I was a Product Manager for Consumer Selling at eBay where I worked on quite a bit of competitive analysis between selling tools. Etsy was a tool I analyzed and listed a few of my earrings on the platform. A few weeks in, a pair would sell, then another, and another, and here we are today 4 years later operating on our own domain and available in over 42 retail boutiques in the US.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

My jewelry hobby was in “hobby mode” for a while. I love the creative process of designing something new and all the content creation that comes with it in building a presence on social media. I’d create something new and share it on Instagram consistently. About 6 months into doing this, professional Ballerina, Aesha Ash, owner of XX discovered me on Instagram and invited me to be a vendor at her studio pop up. That day was INCREDIBLE. I absolutely loved sharing my designs, getting feedback on the things customers loved (and didn’t love). Ultimately engaging with this small community of women walking around in hoops I made! After this moment, I continued to love and own the process and start building different areas of my business including online sales, in person pop ups/ vendor opportunities, and reaching out to clothing stores that would carry my designs.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

To be honest, I never really thought to myself that I had a profound or “good” idea. I thought of it as a problem I was solving. As a consumer, it was challenging for me to find nickel-free jewelry at a price point that wasn’t going to break my bank. I’d be switching out hooks of costume jewelry or putting fine jewelry on my wish list. I am constantly thinking about what problems my brand can solve, listening to my customer about what she wants, and testing my creativity along the way. As long as I continue to get feedback from my customers, the challenge of turning my passion into a business dissolves, and I am faced with new challenges to solve.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

It would depend on the person’s experience. Entrepreneurship is not for everyone and it is absolutely up to you to keep your hobby a hobby. In my personal experience, I love the process of getting a piece of jewelry to market just as much as I love the process of designing it. Now if someone would like to turn their hobby into a business, but is afraid of how they’d be perceived, I’d say that you owe it to yourself to put yourself and your work out there and start small. Take a few baby steps before you run. Start with your closest friends and family and get feedback. The support of your community is the perfect step in slowly building a larger community and figuring out whether you want to pursue your hobby for a living.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

I am constantly in “how can I make this better?” mode, so the ideas are constantly flowing and fresh. Instead of jumping on every idea I have (like I used to), I keep a notebook and prioritize the ones I’m most fired up about. I also learned very early about the importance of giving yourself a break and being realistic about what you can achieve at a given time. There is something about hustle culture that makes you feel like you are that much closer to achieving your goals. However, there is also something very real about burnout. For me, it’s about hustling without burning out. This means some nights I’m staying up late creating a new design that I can’t stop thinking about or mapping out a new idea for an email marketing campaign, but ALSO knowing when to step away for a break. My favorite way to reset is going for a beach walk or a good workout.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I love the end-to-end process of creating a new piece of jewelry, developing content to take it to market, and getting feedback from my customers on how my art gives them confidence or becomes the piece they never take off. I live for these moments with my community and that fuels my fire to keep going. The downside of running your own business is it can be absolutely volatile. A best-seller at a given event could be something that doesn’t sell at another. You could have an incredible month of sales, but the next is dry. Over the years, I’ve learned the importance of data and figuring out what works and what doesn’t for your business. Being able to look at conversion metrics year over year is helpful in understanding the seasonality of your product. The more data you have, the more confident you can be in projecting success in your business. I wouldn’t say that I’ve overcome these drawbacks, but I’ve developed a framework to look at my business from different perspectives to help get it to the next level.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

The idea of being a jewelry designer had seemed somewhat glamorous to me. I imagined myself focused on designing new collections for upcoming seasons, signing up for new vendor shows to participate in, and meeting other business owners and designers to collaborate with. While I do these things, my actual job is so all over the place. This will change as I am getting more help to run the business, but I am currently wearing all the hats. I’d be designing the upcoming fall collection, but I’m also printing shipping labels and packaging orders due in 2 days, handing customer service questions about gift cards, and quoting a new custom design for a bride-to-be. Right now, it is hectic, but I’m constantly thinking about ways to make my process more efficient.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

This is a tough one to answer because I currently moonlight Delicora and technically have a “real” job. In the beginning, this meant that I could fund anything new I wanted to try with the business. My ultimate goal is to take on Delicora full-time, but the thought does cross my mind on whether it would be financially feasible. The answer is yes, but I’ve had to make constant changes over the past year to get to a place where I will be confident in running it full time. The changes include revisiting my strategy on the inventory of new designs, full accounting support, budgeting for new ideas that aren’t fully baked, and consistently reviewing my store performance. These are the tools and moves I will continue to make in order to make my transition a well-informed one.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I’ve made was presenting a retailer with retail pricing instead of wholesale prices in the very beginning. I did not know what I was doing when trying to land my first wholesale account. My goal was to start getting my jewelry into boutiques, when asked about the price I provided my retail price! Major noob mistake! I am still so embarrassed by this experience, but the owner was gracious and kind enough to lay down the framework for how she works with other vendors and provided advice for my pricing model. This was a very obvious lesson learned and something I’ve been able to run with now that I’m actually selling wholesale to over 48 stores!

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

My family is my greatest inspiration. I shared earlier that I grew up with four uncles and to this day they continue to excel in their respective professions, give me advice, and motivate me to do the things I say I want to do. It can be so easy to share your dreams, but it takes special people in your life to push you to take action and bring your ideas to reality. My goddaughter is a 13-year-old firecracker who is constantly asking inquisitive questions about Delicora, and how I was able to achieve certain milestones. Her curiosity and support push me to aspire to be a great leader.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

From personally influencing those around me to my pursuit of learning about social and environmental issues, I want to leave the world a better place than I found it. While I dream to one day contribute millions to the causes I care about, I am doing what I can in the present with my small business. 3 years ago, I partnered with the Feeding America organization donating 20 meals to children and families in need per piece of jewelry sold. I am constantly learning about the issues our communities face and am committed to leveraging my business to make an impact. The reality of food waste and food scarcity in America is a constant challenge. Feeding America has developed incredible programs to help families get access to healthy food. This partnership allows Delicora to contribute to this effort. Community is at the core of what I value and where I want my business to contribute.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Expect to fail: Don’t take it personally or get down yourself when an idea fails. Use it as an opportunity to learn about what went wrong to make your next ideas even better. Failure is one of the most valuable data points that can directly inform your next moves. Ask for help: Running a business can be absolute chaos when you feel like the weight of it all is on your shoulders. It is important to break down your must-dos, need to-dos, and like to-dos, and reach out to your community for help. Your loved ones are rooting for you. It’s okay to say no: When you are first starting out, you want to say yes to every opportunity that lands in your lap. You should absolutely challenge yourself out of your comfort zone and go for it. However, it is important to keep in mind that balance is key. As you prioritize the opportunities you want to go for, it is okay to graciously decline others that aren’t a right fit for you. Do it!: Easier said than done, but get out of your head and do it. It took me forever to start creating video content for Delicora. I kept coming up with excuses about camera quality or my insecurities about sounding or looking dumb on camera. Once I said “screw it”, got over myself, and finally created video content — my business dramatically improved and I’ve been able to connect with my community in a new way! Take care of yourself: Having grit and hustling does not mean burn yourself out and be sleep-deprived. Take your mental and physical health seriously, and the rest of your goals will be attained by the best you!

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could start a movement, it would inspire consumers to pivot their purchasing power to small businesses. The pandemic allowed me to see how quickly small businesses in my community could adapt to change and how important it was for the town to provide support so that the businesses could in turn continue to provide the value of community that they do on a daily basis. While it can be easy for us to shop from the major retailers and convenient to receive our items in 2 days or less, as consumers — can we pivot some of our purchasing power to our local communities and help our local economies thrive. Perhaps it can be a commitment to gifting our friends and family from local businesses or try a new local restaurant as your treat of the week. At the end of the day, small businesses are the heart of our local communities, and a movement to normalize small business shopping would contribute to keeping that pulse strong.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If something is difficult for you to accomplish, do not then think it impossible for any human being; rather, if it is humanly possible and corresponds to human nature, know that it is attainable by you as well.” Marcus Aurelius

I love this quote because it reminds me very simply that I can do hard things. Because developing a P&L sheet is hard, because soldering metal is hard, because developing a marketing plan is hard, does not mean it is impossible. With patience, grit, and consistent practice, we can achieve things that we once thought were unachievable.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Sara Blakely is certainly someone who stands out in my mind. Spanx has swept the nation and it all started out with a problem Sara was determined to solve. I am so inspired by her incredible entrepreneurial journey while maintaining a family life and bestowing her knowledge to other entrepreneurs.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.