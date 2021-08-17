Doug Diefenthaler of Vara Winery Distillery: “Truly understand your company’s definitions and mission. Its capabilities and limitations”

Truly understand your company’s definitions and mission. Its capabilities and limitations. It is far better to under promise and over deliver than the other way around. You don’t get a second chance to make a great first impression.

As part of my series about the “How To Take Your Company From Good To Great”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Doug Diefenthaler.

Doug has 40+ years experience in the wine industry and is the Co-founder of the award-winning Vara Winery & Distillery in the heart of New Mexico, the birthplace of the American wine experience. Doug is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art facility and destination winery and distillery in spring of 2021 where his award-winning Vara wines and spirits will be showcased along the beautiful Bosque of Albuquerque.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My focus on wine began early in life while studying Agribusiness at The Ohio State University where some courses in Oenology and Viticulture changed my awareness. It truly was an “I could have had a V8 moment”. Studying general AgEcon all the way up to my Senior year in college without any notion of the wine business and then being confronted with viticulture, oenology, sales and marketing of wine all at once really changed my trajectory.

I finished my formal studies with a Bachelors of Science degree in Agricultural Economics. My career in the wine business began immediately upon graduation as a wine sales representative for the leading fine wine wholesale company in Colorado.

A fortunate progression of growth, experience, and success opened my opportunities to a who’s who of the industry’s best companies throughout various US markets who recruited and advanced me through a stairway of challenge and responsibility.

By 1989, I had a strong understanding and grasp of market experience and relationships among imported and domestic producers, and opened my own import and distribution company. Along with another wine expert, we founded New Mexico Wine Patrol, Inc. An importer and distributor whose humble mission statement “To Select and Serve” understated a burgeoning reputation and market share. The success of NMWP caught the eye of an industry giant in 2000 who then purchased NMWP to use as their premium brands division.

In 2013 after some years consulting the industry and successfully developing a DTC platform for import producers to engage US consumers, I was intrigued by an inspirational new “out of industry” fine artist, Xavier Zamarripa, with just the right new challenge to be confronted and conquered. In 2014 the development of a New Mexico based international fine wine and spirits company, Vara Winery and Distillery was born.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

I was only 22 years old in the beginning when I started my career. Most of my clients were 15–20 years older and less than certain of my ability to provide insightful and useful guidance. A few were downright rude about it.

It was difficult sometimes but I never considered backing down. I told myself it was probably a normal reaction due to my Doogie Howser appeal. It inspired me to prepare even more and demonstrate reliably with a considerate, complete, and comprehensive solution to any challenge, query or question posed to me.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

Age related again and more embarrassing than funny… at least for me. In the early winter of 1980 in Aspen I was tapped to present a portion of a wine tasting for John Denver to a group of my foundation donors.

My presentation was all Bordeaux wines and I assumed there was an understanding of the subject matter making a joke about decanting, breathing, and age .… crickets. I learned not to make assumptions and to know your audience.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes Vara stand out is that it doesn’t just have a story, it has a history. We honor and celebrate through our product line the first European wine grape vines ever planted in what is now the USA in what is now New Mexico, with grapes harvested and fermented into wine consecutively for nearly 400 years.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Realize that no matter what you’ve learned or think you know… there’s more. Don’t ever be a “know it all” stay humble and engaged and keep learning. Challenge yourself to keep it fresh and relevant.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

No question, there are actually many. Older, younger, in-industry and unaligned, long tutored or short subjects. However there was one who left more impressions and compelled me to more than I knew I had.

He was 15 years my senior with no formal training in particular, just lots of passion for life, a voracious appetite for reading (and wine) and a willingness to share detailed opinions about most everything, especially humans. His mentoring wasn’t so much about wine, that was just a common thread through most scenarios. I credit him with preparing me for and getting me through my earliest insecurities in the business due to my young age.

In the late spring of 1979 when I was the new kid in town in Vail and receiving some skepticism, there was a very high profile restaurant owned and managed by a woman considerably older than me. When I introduced myself to her I received a quick glance and look away with the comment that I “didn’t look old enough to wipe myself so how could I possibly be valuable to her restaurant”.

I swallowed and remembered anecdotes from my mentor about personalities, confrontations and defeating challenges through preparation. I then proceeded to recite her wine list with its strengths, weaknesses, vulnerabilities to the competition and then with confidence told her what direction I could take it to be refreshed, relevant, and profound.

Within the next four months I rewrote her entire wine list and became her number one fine beverage adviser over the next four years.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. The title of this series is “How to take your company from good to great”. Let’s start with defining our terms. How would you define a “good” company, what does that look like? How would you define a “great” company, what does that look like?

A “good” company is one that reliably consummates all of its promises to the customer. Nothing misleading, all very straightforward and transparent with no surprises.

A “great” company is all of the above with the included thoughtfulness of any of a customer’s possible ancillary needs or additional benefits that may enhance a customer’s experience. Communications with the customer that are prompt, clear, brief, and useful at each step of the customer’s engagement, including a final follow up.

Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things one should know in order to lead a company from Good to Great? Please share a story or an example for each.

Truly understand your company’s definitions and mission. Its capabilities and limitations. It is far better to under promise and over deliver than the other way around. You don’t get a second chance to make a great first impression. Know who your target clientele are. Tailor your approach, messaging, and service to your identified demographic and be aware if/when it changes. Have a very close familiarity with your staff, employees, and representatives. There should be no surprises regarding their strengths, limitations and capacity. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it. However, no matter how consummate your current program is, constantly look for upgrades, new features or improvements to it. Fresh familiarity is an asset, stale and outdated is a liability. Continually study, research, and learn about the state of your industry at large and its application to your particular business. Be a step ahead of your competition and ready for changes in your clientele’s evolving demand.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. Can you help articulate for our readers a few reasons why a business should consider becoming a purpose driven business, or consider having a social impact angle?

Added Value. Consumer awareness of the company culture, priorities, and values. Today’s consumers are not only acutely aware of the responsibilities of our society and the businesses that serve it, they are actively voting for or against businesses with their dollars.

What would you advise to a business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth and “restart their engines”?

Employ the five principles listed above that help lead a company from being “good” to “great”. Following these points are going to help the business get back to “good” first and then keep the direction and momentum to become “great”.

Generating new business, increasing your profits, or at least maintaining your financial stability can be challenging during good times, even more so during turbulent times. Can you share some of the strategies you use to keep forging ahead and not lose growth traction during a difficult economy?

Take care of your family and your family will take care of you. Your employees are your family. Do what you can to avoid cuts, but if there’s no way around it make them equitably and transparently. Cut yourself first.

Don’t pull back on what you offer your customers, instead provide a bit more wherever possible. As a “Great Depression” saying goes… When times are tough, slice the ham a little thicker.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

Communication. Telling staff what is expected or how to handle different issues seems simplistic but it’s not. Meetings where the affected groups all hear the same thing at the same time will be the most successful.

Messaging your clientele can also be less than straight forward. Regardless of the recipient, context, phrasing and delivery of a message can all make or break important communications.

As you know, “conversion” means to convert a visit into a sale. In your experience what are the best strategies a business should use to increase conversion rates?

The first, second, and third most important thing you can do is ASK FOR THE SALE! Your product/service can be excellent, your pricing can beat the competition, you can make the most impressive presentation the customer has ever seen, but if you don’t ask “how much would you like and when would you like it” you can impress your customer, but you likely won’t get the sale without a call to action.

Of course, the main way to increase conversion rates is to create a trusted and beloved brand. Can you share a few ways that a business can earn a reputation as a trusted and beloved brand?

Become and stay engaged with your clientele. Get your community and your industry to notice and talk about you. Pleasure, fulfillment, continuity, and reliability are the qualities that earn brand loyalty.

Great customer service and great customer experience are essential to build a beloved brand and essential to be successful in general. In your experience what are a few of the most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience?

Knowing what is expected of your products and/or services and then raising that standard performing above those expectations. A surprise that continually under promises and over delivers.

My partner Xavier Zamarripa also outlined how our team at Vara Winery & Distillery creates a Wow! Customer Experience here>>

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Expecting that something they’ve done or seen before that was successful elsewhere will automatically be successful in a different setting.

The smart business will do trials and analysis before launching. Spend a little to save a lot.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would sum this up with a very old adage and an Aretha Franklin song….

“Pay It Forward’’ and R E S P E C T.

How can our readers further follow you online?

You can follow Vara and find out what we are passionate about on instagram, facebook, twitter, and youtube. We can’t wait to show you what we’ve got planned for the future. varawines.com

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!