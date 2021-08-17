Tyler Vu of Close Crew: “Something that I find really difficult even to this day is remembering to enjoy the journey”

Something that I find really difficult even to this day is remembering to enjoy the journey. It’s so easy to get consumed in trying to improve your business every day, which is great don’t get me wrong, but at the same time, you got to have fun with it and just appreciate what you’re doing or else what’s the point of doing all this.

As a part of our series called “My Life as a TwentySomething Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tyler Vu.

Tyler is currently 25 years old and is a Biostatistics PhD student at the University of California, San Diego where he’s set to become the youngest to get a PhD from his program. After realizing a 9–5 wasn’t for him, Tyler got into closing high ticket offers for influencers and coaches. After great success as a closer, he started Close Crew, a sales recruitment firm that connects influencers, coaches and agencies with proven sales talent.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

Oh man where do I start. Well right now, I am finishing up my PhD in biostats at UC San Diego. It’s kind of weird, but I really enjoy learning about math and statistics, so that’s why I chose to get my PhD in the first place. What happened though was that I did my first internship. I came in absolutely stoked. It was pretty much my first big boy job, so I was super excited, but within the first week, I was hating every moment of it. The crazy part was it wasn’t even the work I hated or the environment — in fact, that was all great. I just could not comprehend the idea of being required to sit on my desk from 9–5 all day. I just could not take it.

Fast forward a bit and I’m now at the midway point of my internship still hating every second of it. Trying to kill some time, I go on Twitter. I get recommended this thread from this dude talking about how he was making 15k a month working just a few hours a day through high ticket sales. For me I don’t know anything about sales or anything business-related. Before reading that thread, I never had any remote interest in anything outside of math or statistics in terms of making money. But for whatever reason, I ended up reaching out to this guy to learn more and see if he can help me do what he does. I come to find out that he’s launching a coaching program for all of this, so I told him I was down.

Fast forward another month and I end up landing a couple clients and was closing deals myself! I couldn’t believe it. It literally felt like I was playing a video game. Everything was going great. I was hopping sales calls for my clients, closing prospects for them, but then I realized though that as one human being I could only take so many sales calls in a day without burning myself out — essentially, what I was doing wasn’t scalable and that’s kind of when the idea of Close Crew started.

Another month goes by, and I then launch Close Crew, which essentially is a sales recruitment firm where we connect course sellers, coaches or agencies with sales talent. Now, instead of me taking every single call for my clients, I would instead send them sales reps that are proven of course to close their offers for them!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

Oh, I laugh about this story all the time. I’m two weeks into my coaching program and I have my first ever sales call, so during this time I’m still trying to find a client to take calls for. I am as nervous as it gets coming in. I think I got an hour of sleep the night before and was freaking out the entire day.

The time of the call comes. She picks up. We small talk a bit. You know, things are going well. Then I try to get into the trenches of everything, so essentially, I’m trying to figure out how we can help her business. The thing is she had absolutely zero intention whatsoever of talking about her business no matter how much I tried. All she wanted to do was show me around her new place, so for twenty whole minutes we’re just talking about where she’s living and just life in general. If you’re in sales yeah I know, I broke frame (a huge rule not to break in sales). After she’s done with all of that, she tells me “Oh yeah, I don’t need help with sales actually and I don’t need a closer.” All that’s going on in my head now is “What on earth are we doing here then.” But then she continues and says “But I love your smile and energy and I have a client that would be the perfect fit for you. Let me send him your way.” She made the referral and the next day I landed my first client!

Overall, the biggest lesson I get from this story is that you’re always going to hear all these tactics and strategies when it comes to business, especially when it comes to sales, but at the end of the day if you’re just a genuine, cool human being, things are going to come your way. I broke the biggest rule in sales on my first ever call, but in the end, it didn’t matter because my vibes and energy did all the selling for me.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

So when most people think of sales, they think of the stereotypical used car salesman or Wolf of Wall Street where you have to use all these crazy tactics to convince someone to buy your product. For us, all of our sales reps enter every call like it’s a doctor’s appointment.

What I mean by that is our main goal coming into every call is to just figure out what the person is struggling with and figure out a solution that can help them. Sometimes that solution is the offer that we’re selling, which is great, and sometimes that requires us to point them in a different direction, which is also great. For us, it’s not entirely about the close. It’s more about helping the person on the other line, so it’s more of a consultative approach. We only want to sell someone something if it’s genuinely going to help them. Hence, if the offer that we’re selling isn’t a good fit for the person, we’ll tell them straight up that this isn’t a good fit for you.

For example, one time I was closing for a marketing coach. He had a course that showed his students how to start a social media marketing agency. One day, I was talking to a prospect that was super interested in joining. In fact, this guy had his credit card out and ready to pay the moment we got on the call. But after talking to him, I found out he was way overqualified. The dude already had a marketing agency and was making over 15k dollars a month from it. What he was looking for was to scale up to 50k+ dollars a month, but this course wasn’t going to do that for him because it’s for beginners, so I turned him away. I told him that he was overqualified and that he should look somewhere else to reach that 50k dollars mark. He appreciated my honesty so much that a month later he was looking for a closer for his agency and he wanted me for the role.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I love this question, and I always go with my advisors from undergrad at Cal State Fullerton — Laura Chowdhury and Adam Glesser. I’m sure it’s mentioned here that I’m about to be the youngest to get a PhD from my program at UCSD and with what I’m doing with Close Crew too, it sounds like I’m some super genius kid. The funny part is I’m like the complete opposite. Coming out of high school, I actually got rejected from every college I applied to except Cal State Fullerton which was my most bottom-line backup school at the time. In fact, if you talked to any of my friends or anyone that knew me from my hometown, they would all tell you they did not see any of this coming from me and to be honest with you, I agree with them. I really didn’t view myself as amounting to much.

Fortunately, I met Laura and Adam, and they took me under their wing and believed in me, so much so that I started to believe in myself! Like I never imagined myself starting my own business, getting a PhD or anything like that. My confidence to do all of this all started because of their confidence and belief in me. Legit, I think to myself all the time about how grateful I am that all those schools rejected me because meeting those two literally changed the entire trajectory of my life.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

Right now, I’m focused on expanding Close Crew into the B2B space. Currently the type of clients we work with are B2C, so they are focused more so on like courses, coaching programs and things like that. However, we want to start getting into the B2B realm and start working with agencies, business consultants, etc.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Yeah, there was a time where a few of my friends weren’t really in the best financial situation. I wanted to help them in some way, so I tried to teach them everything I know about sales and bring them in as part of our sales reps at Close Crew. From there on, once they were good to go and were trained up, I placed them on an offer, and they crushed it. They were straight up dealing when it came to their sales calls — it was insane. Yeah, so now they’re making equivalent to a full-time salary and obviously are doing much better financially.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

By far, my favorite book is Atomic Habits by James Clear. This book pretty much gives you the framework on how to build good habits. For me, getting myself to study or work on business was never an issue. What I really struggled with though was exercising and eating healthy. If you were to ask any of my close friends, they would all say I’d be the last person in the friend group to start working out. Since finishing that book though, which was last year, I have worked out at least 4 times a week and have been extremely consistent with my diet. This isn’t a big shocker also, because we hear this all the time, but once my health started improving, my business really started to flourish. So yeah, if you’re looking to get a better routine for yourself or develop better habits, I’d highly recommend checking Atomic Habits!

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

By far, the hardest part is being able to handle the ups and downs. With Close Crew, we’ve had our fair share of wins, but we’ve also had tons of losses, and it is so important to always stay even keel when it comes to business. For example, I’ve had moments where I signed four clients all in one week. It was insane, but then there were times where I couldn’t even get myself on the phone with a potential client for a whole month. For a whole month, I could not get any responses even if my life depended on it. You just have to remember these ups and downs are just part of the game, and it’s something I’m constantly reminding myself about. The most rewarding part though was signing my first client. There is literally no other feeling like it, especially with all the nerves I was feeling before the call, plus the two weeks of straight rejections just for someone to get on the phone with me. Right when I knew I closed and hung up, I immediately started running around and just yelling at the top of my lungs. It seriously was such a cool moment. I felt like I was Andy from Shawshank Redemption — you know when he finally escaped from the prison. Something that I find really difficult even to this day is remembering to enjoy the journey. It’s so easy to get consumed in trying to improve your business every day, which is great don’t get me wrong, but at the same time, you got to have fun with it and just appreciate what you’re doing or else what’s the point of doing all this. Oh, so one of my favorite things since starting Close Crew is the freedom. To me, a huge plus is the freedom. Starting a business does require a lot of work, but it also allows you to set your own schedule, which I love. For example, two of my close friends came to visit me in California recently. They flew in on a Tuesday, so if I was working a 9–5, I would have to wait till I got off work to see them, but since I can set my own schedule, I just cleared my day and hung out with them. I’d say another great part too since starting Close Crew was getting my friends involved and seeing how much their lives have improved since they’ve joined. I know I talked about this a bit earlier, but God, it’s seriously the coolest feeling getting to build with some of your best friends, because now we’re all making money while also getting the freedom that comes with all this which means we can chill out all the time.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

The best advice I could give, which I actually got from my coach, is to view failure as another form of success. What I mean by that is that there’s tangible success which is pretty much how most people view success. Signing your first client, making money through your business or getting an A on a midterm are examples of this. This is essentially growth in your external world. But then there’s also intangible success which is your failures. Here is where you learn and grow from experiencing life which ultimately is growth your internal world. If you think about it then, no matter what, as long as you take action, regardless if you succeed or fail, you’re moving forward. Once you internalize that, you really stop caring about the outcomes and really focus on the things you can control which has helped me so much.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Hmm, that’s a tough one. I got to go with Tom Brady. It’s funny that I say that because two of my friends, Andrew and Manny, are die-hard Patriot fans, so I’m always rooting against Tom, because each time the Patriots would win the Super Bowl, I would never hear the end of it. But to sit down and talk with the GOAT would be awesome. Everything he is doing right now, especially this late into his career, is so crazy. We’re literally watching greatness every time he steps on the field.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Yeah, of course! You can find me on Instagram @tyleravu.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!