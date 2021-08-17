Nick Hamilton of Nitecast Media: “I wish I knew how to massage egos and determine how to present business plans with the right amount of enthusiasm and professionalism”

I wish I knew how to massage egos and determine how to present business plans with the right amount of enthusiasm and professionalism. I did not have to change who I was but rather be aware of which traits I should emphasize or tone down. I had to learn how to read a room and use certain words that they like to hear to get the message across clearly. I once had a heated argument with a person, and they claimed I was disrespectful; I thought I was just direct. But when they replayed what I said and how they felt, I had to take a step back and realize I needed to look at other perspectives to get the most connections.

Nick Hamilton is the go-to sports and entertainment journalist and founder of Nitecast Media. Nitecast Media is a black-owned digital media platform that offers sports and pop culture enthusiasts access to exclusive content and interviews. Nick strives to broadcast real stories about rising athletes, entertainers, and global leaders that mainstream media refuses to air.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

My grandmother raised me in a house she bought in the 60s in a neighborhood where she was the first black person. My parents are hardworking people and have always valued integrity, character, and the ability to make your own opinions. They are the reason for my resilience and my thirst for mass accessible information. But not everyone was supportive. I was told I would never be good enough.

With the support of my family and their lessons, I betted on myself and went back to school to try again, and I got my degree. I now have over ten years of experience. I’ve worked on significant outlets like NBC and iHeartMedia, covered all major sport and pop culture events, became a member of Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists, and am a founder of multiple successful podcasts.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

My previous company couldn’t agree on our original contract, and it fell through. During that time, I didn’t have anyone else to turn to, anyone else I trusted with my business. That’s when the light bulb for Nitecast Media went off. If I started my own company, there would be no limit or restriction on the services I’ve always wanted to offer.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

When I first started my journey, the most challenging part was being told no or being ignored because of experience. There were times I thought, “maybe it’s not for me.” I always knew it wouldn’t be easy, but I also knew my struggle would make me stronger, so I kept going.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Things are going great! You know, they’re elevating. My grit and resilience are shown by the support I have today. Doors are open that weren’t open before. It helps that I still hunger for success. Until I know, I have reached the peak of what I can accomplish, and I keep going.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe the content we cover and the impact we have on our society and communities sets Nitecast Media apart from other media hubs. We have the dedication and drive to bring consistent real stories about rising athletes, entertainers, and global leaders. We are also a black-owned media rather than black-targeted, meaning that we share and tell our stories of success and resistance instead of only tragedy and violence. I know we impact society; I see it in my son’s eyes every day. He always asks when I am going on TV. I know we are creating changes. Like my son, I hope to inspire black kids, help them in their journey of life, and show them that you don’t have to wait on anyone to realize your dreams.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

When I first started, the most mistakes I made would be stumbling over my questions, but there was one time I messed up someone’s name badly. It was a mortifying experience at the time, but I can’t help but look back and laugh at how scared I was and what I have overcome over the years. It taught me a precious lesson in a way that I can never forget. While I always knew you had to be prepared, it taught me never to be afraid to confirm information beforehand, especially how to pronounce their name. It’s better to be embarrassed one-on-one rather than on live tv.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I wished I never followed this one piece of advice: do something nice to build a potential business relationship rather than do a few things here and there. I did one extremely nice thing. The experience that drilled the knowledge that this was a mistake was when I took a potential business partner to his favorite restaurant. I paid for all of his food and drinks and didn’t place any limits. He got so drunk he didn’t remember me the following day. From thereon, I learned to be practical and organic when building a business relationship.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

One of the essential character traits of a successful business leader is hard work. Many people think that’s a given, but they fail to realize what that consists of. Yes, you have to work all the time, but there will come times when your body gives up, your mind won’t work, and you can’t get out of bed. There will be a lot of sacrifices you will have to make. Your relationships will be hurt, you will have to work with people you don’t like, and sometimes you have to take the bitter part of things for the contract to pass.

You will also need consistency. I’m not just talking about being consistent in releasing your content but also in networking. Even when you think no one is paying attention, I assure you that someone is. More than being rejected, I hate being ignored. There was a time that I sent emails consistently, even when I didn’t get a response. I never let up. I got a response back from head management. They told me yes.

The last character trait is dedication. It plays along with the sacrifices you will have to make. And to simply put it, like on the third day of your new exercise routine, you have to do it through the pain. Never take your eyes off your end goal. Know what you want to do and do it, even when people say you won’t make it. Eventually, they will see what you can accomplish.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

It would be best if you got breaks. While a business can strain your relationship, don’t let it destroy them. Know your limits. Placing limits doesn’t make you any less of a hard worker. You need a work-life balance. It is vital in creating a successful business. You can’t burn both ends of the candle and expect to come out whole in the end. What is meant for you will come in due time. Continue on your path despite the struggles and utilize your struggle as a benefit.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I have seen CEOs and founders make is their impatience. A good business can be a quick success with the right connections, but a great company that creates generational wealth starts slow and gradually grows. You need to know what the demands are for your area. Sometimes you start with just you. Save money and build off of that. Don’t listen to the wrong people and have your ego overwhelm you. Go at your own time and pace.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

In my experience, the importance of balancing and managing personalities is widely underestimated. You have to manage all the personalities that work with you and alter techniques to benefit your company. I had to learn this critical aspect the hard way. There were two members of my staff, one who wanted to be talked a certain way and the other another. You can’t deal with the two the same ways. So I spent some time with them to see why my techniques worked well with the first and poorly with the second. When I got to know them, I learned what I had to do to maximize their best work.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

There are five things I wished someone told me before I began leading my company, and they all had to do with how I interact with others and use every loss as a tool for my success. The first was how to handle various personalities effectively. That will come on a trial and error basis and through observation. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes; you can only learn from them. When you understand the different personalities, you will know what works best for them. I had to learn to create different approaches for my Editor and Director of Production. My Editor needs colorful language and analogies. My Director needs blunt directions.

I also had difficulty learning how to conceal and professionally display reactions. When you get into the business industry, you meet a wide range of people, and there will be times when you meet someone you do not connect with. It is essential to learn how to go around that so you don’t hurt your company. I am a very to-the-point and blunt person, but you can’t do that with everyone. I had to learn to pick and choose my battles and that some issues need to be talked about extensively to accomplish what needs to be done. Overall, I am still learning.

I wish I knew how to massage egos and determine how to present business plans with the right amount of enthusiasm and professionalism. I did not have to change who I was but rather be aware of which traits I should emphasize or tone down. I had to learn how to read a room and use certain words that they like to hear to get the message across clearly. I once had a heated argument with a person, and they claimed I was disrespectful; I thought I was just direct. But when they replayed what I said and how they felt, I had to take a step back and realize I needed to look at other perspectives to get the most connections.

The last two things I wished someone told me were how to develop a Profit and Loss sheet and how to finance my business. Profit and Loss sheets are God-sent. I had a better understanding of my organization and budget. It told me what I needed to purchase, when, and how often.

It is crucial to have records and a deep understanding of which investments can hurt your company. That’s where finance comes in. The more you understand, the better you can predict the best financial path. You have to acquire more information to go after funding. You will encounter a lot of roadblocks, especially when you’re a black entrepreneur. You never know how much one aspect of your being will cause issues in business and finance.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement that would bring the most good, it would be Financial Literacy programs. Financial literacy is very important when building your business and wealth. This kind of information isn’t available to my community; it’s not in our schools or centers. If our communities learned how to save and invest effectively, we could do a lot of good.

