Bentley Wederski of UTILITARIAN: “The only person who knows your business and your mission best is YOU”

Bentley Wederski, Founder of UTILITARIAN, a collection of clothing and accessories connecting modern construction with minimal design, while embracing the intersection of gender inclusivity and equity. Bentley created UTILITARIAN with a strong desire to ignite cultural change, rooted in a belief that style does not have a gender. The brand’s debut assortment features ready-to-wear essentials, boots, sneakers and handbags, rejecting the establishment framework with gender-neutral styles that favor construction over ornamentation.

Growing up as a gay man in rural Wyoming and surrounded by conservative beliefs, UTILITARIAN founder Bentley Wederski faced discrimination throughout much of his childhood for his identity. Bentley moved to New York City after high school graduation to attend university at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and study Fashion Business Management, eventually forging his fashion career at companies from The Row to Anthropologie. Upon returning to Wyoming in 2020 to start his fashion brand, Bentley vowed that his brand would be at the forefront of advocating for equal rights and social justice. Through that vision, UTILITARIAN, which connects modern construction with minimal design to offer a collection of timeless clothing and accessories embracing the intersection of gender inclusion and equity, was born.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in the small, rural, and ultra-conservative town of Riverton, Wyoming. I used to hate the fact that I grew up there, but when I moved to New York City and started my career in fashion, it became one of my favorite facts to share with people I met. Looking back, I learned a lot of hard life lessons while growing up in Riverton. Those hard lessons, though, led the way to many of my successes and were even a strong catalyst for starting my company.

If there’s one thing I’ve been a failure at in life, it was trying to fit in with the people of Riverton. As a young boy, I inadvertently did not give a shit about trying to conform to the norms of the town. I think back to the things I did, the outfits I wore, and the stuff I said that were against the grain and I genuinely laugh and think, “no wonder I was bullied”. However, I believe that no one should experience what I did growing up when simply trying to be themselves; an ideology for me that has really been taken on as my mission and purpose in life.

I only had one sister growing up and we were very close. I wanted to do everything she did — including dance lessons. I started dancing when I was in Kindergarten. For a long while, I was the only male dancer in my town where boys were supposed to play sports like football and basketball. Naturally, most of my friends were the girls in my dance class (most of whom are still close friends today). Between my affinity for dance, having mostly female friends, loving the color hot pink, and having a higher octave voice than most boys in my grade, I received a lot of shit for being who I naturally was. It started in Kindergarten with boys calling me “girly”and quickly evolved into boys calling me “gay”, “homo”, and “faggot”. I didn’t even know what those words meant when I heard them. The scrutiny wasn’t just from my classmates either. In 4th grade, I walked up to one of my only guy friends one day after school and I remember his father pulling him away from me as soon as I approached him. The next day at school he told me he could no longer hang out with me because his dad said I was too “fruity.” That wasn’t the only time a friend’s parents would talk to them about me and question my sexuality to them. Parents tend to be far worse in a small town than the kids.

It was in 7th grade when fashion played a significant role in my life. I still had an affinity for color (ironic since now you’ll almost never see me in anything but neutrals) and was tired of wearing the same thing as my peers. I wanted to wear bright, colorful pants. I vividly remember ordering them off of a site called colorfulpants.com — which I believe still exists to this day, thankfully. This is when the bullying intensified both verbally and even sometimes physically. The way I chose to dress incited hatred and violence so strong in some people you could see it in their eyes. I still to this day can never understand why others have so much hatred for different people.

After 7th grade, I was forever labeled as the “gay boy in my town”. My peers took no time to actually get to know me and made their own assumptions about who I was. Even though I actually was gay, I never came out to the people of Riverton. I didn’t want to give them that satisfaction. They had already taken the narrative out of my hands and wrote whatever they wanted to. To me, there was no point. Sometimes I wish I wouldn’t have fought so hard to stay inside the closet, but it felt like my peers were trying to pry me out with a crowbar, waiting there with even more disgust and anger to throw at me the minute I came out. And if anyone has ever heard the story of Matthew Sheppard (although more nuanced than what was initially told), that was the only narrative I knew of someone being openly gay in Wyoming. It was scary and it was hard.

Since my reputation was already down the tubes or in the trash?, I didn’t let much get in the way of what I wanted to do the rest of my time in Riverton. And for that I am proud. I became the first ever male dancer on my high school dance team. Although that incited another wave of torment, it paved the way for other male dancers in the town and set a precedent that anyone could do what they wanted, even if it was originally “intended” for the opposite gender.

I have a photo of me flipping the town of Riverton off as I left for school in New York City. I laugh and smile everytime I see that photo. It was a truly liberating time.

In short — growing up was difficult. Being different is difficult. However, there are many amazing experiences and gifts that come from going against the grain. That doesn’t mean I want anyone else to experience what I went through, which is why I am now back in the state, ready to face my inner demons and the stubborn mentality of Wyoming residents. I’m trying to make a change for any 7th grade boy that wants to wear colorful pants.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Growing up, the one organization that had the biggest impact on me was my dance studio — Main Street Dance. I was a dancer for almost 15 years before I stopped. In that studio, I learned what hard work and grit was really about; I learned about cultivating life-long friendships; I learned the importance of being present and giving it your all; I learned how to turn adversity into a motivator to be and do better. The life-lessons and principles learned from dance have been applicable in many situations in my post-dance career. The community I grew within those four walls are people I know I can still rely on today.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Personally, I think the term “Making A Difference” can take on many different shapes and meanings. I don’t necessarily think that people need to start a company with a mission statement of “making a difference” to truly make a difference — although that’s how I chose to approach it. I genuinely think anyone can make a difference big or small. My mom was a teacher for 38 years and she continually made a difference in her students’ lives because she truly cared about them and their education. My cousin is a photographer for the Seattle Times and she’s made a difference by choosing to shed light on important stories that need to be heard through her craft. My sister is on her way to getting a doctorate in psychology so she can work with pediatric cancer patients and their families and I believe she will make a huge difference in many lifes — like she already has in mine.

I think in order to make a difference, the need or the act comes from a very personal place and is applied in a very personal and unique way to each person or organization that is trying to make a difference. I don’t think a difference can be made by someone who just wants the satisfaction of saying they made a difference. The intent has to come from a very unselfish place.

Only when we have impacted someone else in a meaningful way, enough for them to remember it or have changed a course in their lives, are we able to say we’ve made a difference. And sometimes, we might not even know we made a difference in someone’s lives — which is why it can’t come from selfish intentions.

You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

Through UTILITARIAN, I am trying to deconstruct societal norms and biases towards how we dress and how it relates to gender. Pretty simple in theory…but not in reality.

Fashion has a lot to do with how we feel about ourselves. I’ve worn outfits where I feel like I can conquer the world and I’ve worn outfits where I feel self-conscious and dumpy. The times I’ve felt most happy, most powerful, and most authentic were usually when at least half of my wardrobe was bought in the women’s section. I wasn’t wearing a skirt or stilettos, but I was wearing women loafers and a sweater.

The gender roles we are told to subscribe to from birth, I believe, have caused many deep rooted issues both in the micro and macrocosm of life.

Right now, the suicide rate of men compared to women is a topic of interest. And it’s fascinating the amount of pressure men feel to act and perform a certain way in society. Then look at the representation of men to women in the boardroom or the amount of men vs. women founders. Many women face more obstacles than men when trying to start a business which causes huge economic gaps (ie. wage gap).

Call me naive, but if we start opening more opportunities for people to dress how they want to, from there I hope it’s a catalyst for more things to change in the gender landscape so we can begin to mend and heal the wounds that harsh gender binary concepts have caused in the world. So if offering extended sizing so both men and women can choose to wear my clothing has at least some part of the healing process, then I’ll be happy. No matter what, change needs to happen.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Beyond my experiences above, I would add that when I started working at The Row, I fell in love with the modern and minimalist style of clothing. Not being able to afford The Row’s luxury price point, I searched high and low for a similar brand but with a lower price tag. There were absolutely no menswear brands that offered what I was wanting, so frequently I would walk across the aisle to the women’s section. When I was able to find something that I wanted to wear, very rarely would it fit me because I was just outside of the women’s size range of 4–12 (so are about 60% of American women).

So, there I was again, being told what I could and could not wear. This time it was not by my 7th grade bullies — it was now by the global fashion industry 8 years later.

That is why I am passionate about this cause and making sure my brand is part of the solution to this problem.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide to actually step up and do it?

I had the concept of UTILITARIAN for about three years before it launched and I always knew I wanted to start my own brand. However, the real “Aha Moment” of when I started putting pen to paper was at the very beginning of the pandemic. Rewind backwards to the end of March in 2020 when nobody knew what was unfolding in front of us as we entered into a global pandemic. I was working for a major US fashion brand and they had just moved me and my position from full-time to part-time instead of just furloughing me like everyone else. So while my colleagues who were furloughed were just fine financially, I had to figure out how to pay for a car and mortgage payment each month on half the salary I was used to because my employer decided they still needed me to work, but didn’t want to pay the full price (very common theme for fashion unfortunately). So in order to survive, I found myself driving across the country, back home to Riverton, Wyoming so I could cut my expenses down significantly in order to make my mortgage and car payments. On my 29 hour car ride to Wyoming, I was listening to the “How I Built This’’ podcast by Guy Raz. I listened to all of the ones on fashion from Kate Spade, Eileen Fisher, Tyler Haney, Steve Madden, all of them. The podcasts were uber inspiring during this very uninspiring time of my life, and all the founders had a similar first step, which was making a sample. From there, some of the founders’ paths were similar and some were different, but almost all started off with just making a sample. Which I knew how to do! My entire job was centered around designing and developing a perfect sample and I had the manufacturing connections too to do that.

I was at a point in my life where I was frustrated with my employer and not loving my job, and I now had a little more free time to focus on figuring out my next steps. So in the car, I decided that I was going to find a factory and start making a sample — many samples actually. However many I could afford across footwear, handbags, and ready-to-wear. Many other aha moments came after that one to lead me to where I am now, but that 29 hour car ride from Pennsylvania to Wyoming was definitely to where the first one began.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a business, much less in a pandemic. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

A huge step forward for me was when I started working with the Small Business Development Center of Wyoming. I learned that each state has their own Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and it’s a free resource for anyone looking to start their own business. I didn’t know they existed until a family friend referred them to me, and I was mind-boggled that this super helpful organization was free to use. The SBDC of Wyoming helped me put my business and financial plan together, they helped me understand where and how to get funding, they were truly a guiding light in a very grey and vague process. They are still a resource that I use today whenever I have questions or need advice pertaining to business.

Luckily, when I started my business, I had been in the fashion industry for several years already and understood the mechanics of everything. However, for any entrepreneur not knowing where or how to start, my number one advice is to refer to your network. Ask the people you know, whether family, friends, or former colleagues, for help or guidance. By doing this, I have been connected with so many amazing and wonderful people who have helped me a lot with growing my business. Your network is truly one of your most important assets in life.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you founded UTILITARIAN?

When I moved to Jackson Hole in October of 2020, I got a job at a local boutique. Long story short, the generous owner of this boutique gave me the funds so I could officially launch my business. Without her investment and faith in me, I would not have been able to launch. Sometimes it’s crazy how the universe puts us on the right path to get to where we need to go. I did not know this woman when I applied for the job, nor did she know me. However, this serendipitous occurrence took one of the hardest obstacles in business (finding the funds to launch) and made it one of easiest to tackle. Of course the process wasn’t just a quick sign of the pen, it was a long 6 month process and a lot of work, but the way things worked out was very unique.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

No doubt I wouldn’t be as far along as I am without help from people along the way. I have three great mentors whom I’ve met over the years and who I’ve actually given a stake in my company to because of their help and guidance. One of them is a woman who gave me my very first job in the fashion industry when she was at The Row. It has been a very full-circle moment getting to work with her again and give her a percentage of my company.

Last October, I was trying to figure out how I was going to wholesale my product. After two years of not talking, I randomly reached out to Brittney on Instagram asking if she would help me. When we reconnected it was as if I had just seen her last week. Through her, she brought on another friend to help, Manal, whom I also met when I was working at The Row.

For months, we would have bi-weekly meetings discussing wholesale, e-commerce, social media, and overall business strategy for the company. They are fabulous advisors and mentors and I’m lucky to have them.

Another person who has been a north star for me was a woman I had worked with closely when at Anthropologie. Danielle worked in sourcing for footwear and has taught me pretty much everything I know about sourcing, product development, and production — a very complex world that can make or break a business.

These women have been with me from the very beginning and I hope they will be there with me to the end.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I hope that through UTILITARIAN I am able to reach individuals who have felt unrepresented within the binary fashion environment that is so prevalent. Everyone should be empowered to express who they are authentically and confidently — I am to make this process that much easier through UTILITARIAN.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

Worry about what you’re wearing, not what other people are wearing. Conscious consumerism — many large corporations are coming out with gender neutral lines. While this is great, it’s important for consumers to know the company’s history — who are they buying from? Is the company doing this because it’s part of their core mission and belief? Or are they just doing it because it’s trendy and will help their topline sales. If it’s the latter, then it’s important for people to spend their money elsewhere. Money is power, so spend your money where you want the power to go. Be understanding & have empathy — I’m saying that for both sides of the aisle. I come from a conservative family and town, so I know what thoughts and beliefs are around gender and sexuality and everything in between. In order to progress society forward and ignite a cultural change around fashion, it takes all kinds of people. It’s important to have open conversations and listen to others to move forward. I just finished presenting my business idea to a room of investors, half of whom I know were conservative and right leaning men. However, after I had told the story of my childhood and how that portrayed into the company I am trying to build, every single person, conservative or liberal, was on board with gender-neutral fashion. It’s important to be vulnerable and to listen to understand.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

1. The process and timeline of pitching to Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists

a. I had no idea what a pitch deck was until after I approached a potential angel investor and they asked for one.

b. I was told that it wasn’t required to have inventory or even samples for that matter to approach a venture capitalist. That would have saved me a lot of time and money — but it’s already too late for that!

c. Save the money and hire a professional to do your financial modeling for your pitch deck. It doesn’t matter how pretty your presentation is or great your idea is. If your numbers don’t make sense, you will lose interest.

2. Digital Marketing & it’s cost

. I didn’t even know what Search Engine Optimization was and it’s lucrative importance until a month ago — I’m learning more and more every day, it’s a process.

a. I just paid a large retainer for it this week and had I known how much it was going to cost before I started, I would have allocated a lot more of my budget to digital marketing.

b. A lot of questions potential investors ask me are regarding digital marketing and customer acquisition. Had I known they cared a lot more about that than the leather boots I designed, the meeting might have gone a little bit better.

3. You will have absolutely no idea what you are doing and you will just have to figure it out as you go and that’s okay — that’s called entrepreneurship.

. I’m currently flying by the seat of my pants and just trying to make the right decisions as obstacles present themselves.

a. Everyone likes to pretend like they know what they’re doing but entrepreneurship is never a A+B=C equation. And I think more entrepreneurs should be transparent about that.

b. This is where it’s important to have a strong network established and the ability to rely on them when you need help.

c. I’ve become very comfortable with the concept of “know what you know, and know what you don’t know”. If I don’t know something, I no longer pretend and I ask for help.

4. The only person who knows your business and your mission best is YOU.

. There’s been many points where I’ve lost confidence and become scared and asked for other people’s opinions. The more I’ve asked for people’s opinions the more I lost clarity of my vision and mission.

a. Many people have told me they think I’m doing things wrong or that there is a better way — people LOVE giving their opinions. At the end of the day, the only one who knows the right decision is you.

b. This is where meditation comes in handy for me — I’ve always been able to reconnect with myself and my vision after meditating.

c. I’ve had to disappoint people and pull out of a lot of deals at the last minute (the store and a huge leather apparel order being two examples) and although it wasn’t easy to make those calls, I knew it was the right thing for my business.

5. Have a mentor

. Not to contradict the point above, but it’s important to have someone who’s an expert in some part of your industry to help guide you.

a. A mentor will not throw unwanted opinions at you. They will insteady help you work through the problems you are facing.

b. I’ve felt very alone at times when starting this business, but having a mentor has eased the feelings of being lonely and scared.

c. Some mentors I had before I started and some I’ve picked up along the way. You don’t need to absolutely have someone before you start, but it’s important to find someone early on. I’m still finding mentors and coaching as I go.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would simply recite the saying; “If not me, who? If not now, when?”

There are so many things that we as people and a society need to improve on — and I believe many young people know this. I think my generation is tremendously good at talking about what it needs to change, yet I think very few put their words into actions. For those who want something to be different or to change, I encourage them to ask themselves; “If not me, who? If not now, when?” We cannot wait around waiting for things to change. It’s up to us to make it happen. The fun part is that we have the liberty to be as creative as we want in fixing that problem — whether it’s through building a fashion brand, writing a book, or photography, it doesn’t matter as long as we care about what we are doing and seek to make a positive impact.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why?

Tough question… It’s hard to just pick one. So I’m just going to go ahead and pick two! If it were a business lunch, I’d choose Tory Burch. Although we have two entirely different brand aesthetics, I think she is one of the greatest American fashion designers and one of the most successful business people in the global fashion industry. Her company was pretty much an instant success from day one and she’s been very smart not to give into the pernicious habits that most fashion brands fall into (crippling debt, over consumption, etc.). I actually have modeled a lot of my business (and foundation) off of hers because of how successful her path has been. I’ve already watched every interview she’s ever done, so I think I’d spend the lunch asking her about philosophies in business and life rather than asking for her life’s story (because I already know it). However, if it wasn’t a business lunch and was just a casual lunch, I’d love an hour with the Dalai Lama. When I visited Thailand for the first time, I fell in love with the buddhist religion and its principles of life. Since then, I’ve learned more about the buddhist philosophy and find the practice very profound and centering. Whenever I find myself spinning out and overwhelmed (which is quite often nowadays with my business) I try to meditate and think about the principles of buddhism. I recently read the book ‘The Book of Joy’ and took away a lot from what the Dalai Lama and the Archbishop Desmund Tutu had to say about life and joy. I think an hour (or two) with the Dalai Lama would leave me fulfilled with wisdom and peace for a lifetime.

