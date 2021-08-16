Gabrielle (Yuqing) Zhang: “Create opportunities for your team to shine and they will thank you”

Create opportunities for your team to shine and they will thank you.

Gabrielle (Yuqing) Zhang grew up in a small town in China, and found her calling in tech and finance while on a visit to the World Bank in NYC as a teenage girl. While attending Cornell, she launched Synced, an AI media platform that serves readers in 30 countries. She now works on Royal Bank of Canada’s technology investment banking team, and volunteers to mentor startups on both finance and tech challenges.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I think the way we found Synced’s unique market position, leading it to be the top AI media platform is very interesting. You would be surprised how many times I thought we weren’t going to make it. After two years of gaining traction as an academic paper translation service, we realized that translation was a commodity and very hard to differentiate. We desperately needed a new growth vector. My partners and I almost had a falling out because of our very different ideas to stimulate growth. I realized the main difference between a commodity product and a luxury product is the “brand”. We needed a brand. So I proposed we pivot from merely being the translation service for these AI papers, but to be the actual destination for them as well as a media platform. We started by covering all major AI or tech events, CES, ai4, just to name a few. We began to attract some big names in the industry, like Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist at Facebook who chose to publish his content through our platform. Getting that kind of recognition from thought-leaders helped establish our position as the top AI content platform and media company.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I remember texting a potential investor asking “will you be my LP (limited partners)?” Because I was so busy and overtired I forgot to switch back to the English keyboard and kept using the Chinese keyboard instead. On the Chinese keyboard “LP” is short for “wife”.I hit send, and only then did I realize that my investment solicitation was actually a marriage proposal. It was quite funny.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We work with top researchers and tech companies to produce professional, authoritative, and thought-provoking content. We then deliver it into the hands of the people who can use it, whether to make policy, teach students, or create new products. We are recognized as the top AI content creator on Medium (107M registered users). My recent work is Kai-Fu Lee’s (former head of Google China) prediction on how AI would impact the job market and how to be prepared for the coming changes.

We are incredibly lucky to have a front-row seat in the ever-changing technology landscape. We are lucky to have such a global community of tech enthusiasts from 30 countries so that we can reach more countries and provide stories with more depth than most of our competitors. We earned respect and recognition from an incredibly talented network — Our Twitter account is followed by leading tech company’s corporate accounts and KOLs such as Amazon Science, Baidu Research, MIT Computer Science and AI lab, David Ha (leading research of Google Brain), Dalith Steiger (Co-founder of The Global AI Hub), Jack Clark (Policy Director at Open AI), etc.

Because of our premier content, we are constantly being cited as a credible resource by leading colleges, United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Nature, and Invest in Canada (a strategic fund backed by The Canadian government) . Our audience network, our content, our strong belief in AI, and our talented content creators make us who we are.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now I’m exploring different ways to apply AI to traditional industries. For example, I recently worked with a biotech company on using AI to speed up the drug discovery process. AI can be used to predict 3D protein structure or predict the effect of a compound on the target. This could provide us with more possibilities to fight cancer and at lower costs. I’m very excited about this trend, and I think it could be the next big breakthrough in Biotech.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

As a female in tech, I encounter a lot of gender-specific stereotypes. For example, if I’m at a meeting and there’s small talk, people tend to talk about their kids. Not that I have a problem with kids, I’m just more comfortable talking about other things like the news, a hobby, or my views on a recent trend. But because I’m a woman they assume I’d be more comfortable talking about kids. There are other, more troubling stereotypes like “Women need to take care of their families instead of taking on a high-earning job” or “It is the mom’s responsibility to raise a child” etc.

This is especially true in traditional Asian culture where the labor division between females and males has always been “females take care of the family and men put bread on the table”. As fellow Chinese immigrant Professor Yan Ning put it , “the expectation for an Asian female is to take up the responsibility in raising a child”.

While there has been a lot of discussion about gender equality in recent years, we are still at the beginning of the change. We as the next generation of female leaders have to carve out a new path that brings hope to the future generation.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

The playbook of business success was written for and by men. There is no standard operating procedure for how to perform as a successful female leader. One female CEO I know was debating if she should host her company’s new product launch when she was 9-months pregnant. She thought to herself “if I were a man, I would be on that stage”. So she did it. And then after 9–10 hours of exhaustive standing and walking on the stage, her water broke. There needs to be a way to be considered an excellent female leader while incorporating all the physical burden we bear as a woman.

If we can address that, we can expect to see more females in the boardroom.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

Ever since I was a kid, I was told repetitively that science is not for girls. However, in the tech field, I found my female peers to be just as smart, if not smarter than their male counterparts. The top graduate of my undergraduate class in the computer science department is a girl. She is extraordinarily talented and has an incredible work ethic. I don’t see any empirical evidence that suggests that there is a meaningful difference in IQ or capability between males and females. As a female, we need to work through our self-doubt first and believe we can achieve just as much instead of accepting the fact that someone achieves higher position because they are male.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

– You can be a straight shooter and still be loved by your team

– Top talent needs to see meaning in their work more than numbers in their bank account

– Finding the right team to work with is just as important as finding the right life partner

– Work for someone you respect

– Create opportunities for your team to shine and they will thank you

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Spend time with your junior female staff. Be authentic and genuine to them. Know that they often have more doubt than male peers, so you are more than a boss to them; you represent a possibility to “have it all”. Be patient when they don’t seem to appear as confident. Give it time and they will all blossom. Treat the men on your team like you would a brother. I found it helpful to be transparent and warm.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Having a clear-defined goal with measurable KPIs. Have a clearly defined scope of responsibility and a well-documented step-by-step guide. The best kind of leader is an enabler. He or she encourages people to use their creativity to solve problems. Through my experience at Synced where I work with a globally based, distributed team, I can’t stress enough the importance of having a great community culture and a shared vision. Passion has been the biggest reason we win as a team and I expect it to hold for many other businesses.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I want to take the opportunity to express my gratitude toward my old boss Michael Carter. He used to lead our investment banking group at RBC. I remember the first time I asked for his life advice, he told me to believe in myself, and trust that I can be a unicorn (a common metaphor to describe a valuable tech company) when I couldn’t see it myself. He saw my curiosity towards the world and encouraged it. He also encouraged me to promote myself to more people and pushed me out of my comfort zone by creating opportunities for me to speak up in front of clients. He extended his network to me, allowing me to connect with some of the most successful female leaders out there and be inspired. He is a true promoter of female leadership. I want to do the same for the future generation.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

My first success is with the platform Synched, which has become one of the largest AI platforms serving readers in over 30 countries. We provide frontier research insights to inspire the people who are solving real-world problems. It is being cited by college professors to teach their students and the UN to make policy.

As far as my personal success goes, I am fortunate to serve as the advisor to the management team at Find-Cure Biosciences, an innovative biotech company. We already have drug candidates in the clinical trial phase. I’m hoping we can be one of the first biotech companies to use AI to come up with a new compound and speed up the time-to-market. This would be an amazing breakthrough in the fight against cancer.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like for more people to be involved in solving environmental problems. This planet is the home we have so I would love to see humanity work together to make it a sustainable habitat. I think tech can make an enormous difference in areas like sustainable farming and carbon emissions, and I would love to see Silicon Valley’s brightest minds applied to these problems.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Whenever I saw the sun, I reminded myself that I was looking at a star. One of over a hundred billion in our galaxy. A galaxy that was just one of the billions of other galaxies in the observable universe. This helped me keep things in perspective.” — Ready Player One

It is very easy to get deep into the weeds when we focus on the day-to-day execution. I use this quote to remind myself to focus on the higher goal instead of the short-term benefit. At the end of the day, we live just once, so we may as well leave a legacy.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would like to have a conversation with Bill Gates. I would like to get his view on how we can better utilize technology and education to improve the lives of more people on earth.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was so inspiring!