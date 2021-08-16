Sonja Bjornsen of Allez: “Ignore the competition”

Ignore the competition. Looking around you can create paralysis. There is so much noise, and so many people creating things out there that I find when I focus on what is going on around me I get disillusioned or distracted from my own vision and intention. Keeping a strong clear focus on what is around me and drowning out the noise helps me stay motivated and on track.

As part of my series about companies who are helping to battle climate change, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sonja Bjornsen.

Sonja Bjornsen is an entrepreneur with a solid background in sales, marketing, product development, merchandising, and experience in building a brand from the ground up. Outside of the office, Sonja is equally as enthusiastic about the outdoors and living a sustainable life. When she’s not working on her brand, Allez, you can find her in a yoga class, or out climbing somewhere in the mountains.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I actually kind of fell into it. I never thought I would end up in skin care or business in general. Growing up I always wanted to be a ballet dancer until I blew out my knee skiing while at the University of Utah for their ballet program. Post college, my upstairs neighbor, who became a close friend, was launching Bugaboo in the US, and they needed sales help. It was the first time I had worked with a brand that had a strong mission statement, and under the vision of an inspiring Founder. From there, I was lucky enough to work with amazing brands and teams like The Honest Company, Sun Bum, and Welly PBC. Throughout this process I was falling deeply in love with climbing, the climbing community, and the importance of our outdoor spaces. Then while climbing with friends, and at a time when our public lands were under attack, I pulled a hand salve out of my pack and realized that all the skin care for the outdoors was utilitarian, filled with chemicals, and made for men in outdoor pursuits. I wondered why premium skin care could only be found within women dominated spaces, and it seemed to me that there was a natural bridge between functional beauty and the outdoors.

What is the mission of your company? What problems are you aiming to solve?

To create premium products that are as natural as the places we play in, and are made with functional ingredients to help us feel our best, with a commitment to protect the wild spaces we love.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you or your company are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

We are trying to avoid plastic as much as possible, and researching new innovation to ensure we are constantly improving. For example, all of our salves are in aluminum tins versus using plastics. For our wipes, we have ensured the wipe is biodegradable, responsibly sourced (FSC certified, meaning they come from responsibly managed forests) and contains only natural ingredients. We are also partnered with 1% for the Planet and the Access Fund, to ensure that we are giving back to partners that help maintain and protect our open spaces.

We are always trying to improve as well. A couple of initiatives we are working on:

We are researching how to make the pouch on our wipes recyclable, since as of today, we have not been able to source a pouch without the plastic film that keeps the wipes moist. We are also trying to produce and source as much as possible in the USA to tighten the supply chain, and lessen the need to rely on shipping things globally, and the carbon footprint that that creates.

We are continuing product innovation, avoiding plastic and looking into refillable options for future products

How would you articulate how a business can become more profitable by being more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

By using aluminum tins for our salves we are utilizing a super simple packaging source that is inexpensive and the most environmentally friendly form of packaging that we found for the salves. Also, once we launch bulk products for high usage customers we can contain more product in each item lowering the carbon footprint, and the product itself will cost less per ounce.

The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion, what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

Don’t become too “Adulty”. Keep your passion, humor, unique perspective, and enthusiasm to think differently and believe anything is possible. Surround yourself with like-minded people and friends to help motivate and encourage you; it takes a village. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses. When starting the business I knew that I needed good friends that would help complement my weaknesses, so having someone around me that had years of experience in Finance and Product Development ensured I wasn’t stepping into mindfields as we launched. Get outside and unplug! Nothing helps one appreciate this planet more than spending time outside. One of the greatest gifts climbing has given me is quality time in magical places where there is no cell phone service. The ability to be totally present with your environment,with no distractions, helps build a deeper connection and appreciation for the world around us, and how small really are in comparison. Find local groups to become a part of. Acting locally is empowering and usually has the most rewarding impact on things around you. We work closely with the Access Fund, and NGO here in Boulder CO, that acts locally to help maintain, preserve, and change policy to protect outdoor areas that climbers use. They also do local trash clean ups and trail maintenance. It feels good to know that you are giving back to helping preserve areas that the community loves and uses. Don’t try to be perfect, try to be 1% better every day. Habits are hard to break, and nobody can achieve perfection, so to be in it for the long run, focus on little ways and things you can do to help reduce your carbon footprint and become more sustainable. Recently I have been trying to reduce my weekly trash to one bag a week by avoiding plastic and food with packaging, as much as possible when I go grocery shopping. Being mindful about what I put in my shopping cart, and what I take home with me feels like a small drop, but those are the habits that can help if we all do our part.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Be in it for the long haul — We started without taking a large amount of investor funding, so we had to make smart decisions and be comfortable possibly never seeing that money again. Start small, and make improvements along the way. Not every company is an overnight success, so find a cadence that works for you so that you can commit to improving the business for the next 5–10 years. Have patience — I have found that when I need a break away from things to recharge my batteries it helps me find the renewed passion for what I am doing. Having patience for myself when I don’t have the energy to put into the business helps me balance a busy life. There will be failures — When we first started production our salve reacted badly with the packaging, and we had to quickly pivot and find new packaging. It’s easy to take those moments and internalize them into failures, and the idea that maybe it’s better to stick to a 9–5 job, but nothing happens without failure. Similar to how falling in climbing is an essential part in improving, understanding that failure is an essential part of the process, helps you ride the highs and lows of startup life. Surround yourself with people who see your vision. It is important that you find inspiration from the people around you, that you share the same ethos, and mission for the company, otherwise you will continually butt heads as to what direction you should take. Ignore the competition — Looking around you can create paralysis. There is so much noise, and so many people creating things out there that I find when I focus on what is going on around me I get disillusioned or distracted from my own vision and intention. Keeping a strong clear focus on what is around me and drowning out the noise helps me stay motivated and on track.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My co-founders, Elliot Woo and Brad Barron, and the help of the community including Angela VanWiemeersch, Kelly Cordes, and Kathy Karlo, who always provide help, encouragement, guidance and friendship. It really is the friends around you that keep you motivated through the highs and lows of startup life.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

It sounds simple but I would start a Humility movement. If I could instill the idea that none of us have all the answers and to approach one another with a feeling of humility above ego, I believe we would all be better for that. The older I get the less I feel 100% sure of anything, there are so many shades of grey and forms of truth.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“Going back to a simpler life based on living by sufficiency rather than excess is not a step backward.” — Yvon Chouinard — The Next Hundred Years

What is the best way for people to follow you on social media?

@allezoutdoor on Instagram

This was so inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!