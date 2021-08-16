Tiffany Burris of Squishface: “If you’re not growing, you’re dying”

If you’re not growing, you’re dying. With e-commerce there is always a competitor on your heels trying to copy your product and steal your traffic. Once you start down this road you must be committed to continually growing and create a plan for that. That means always planning for new channels, new marketplaces, new products, new variations, new target demographics, etc.

As a part of our series about entrepreneurs who transformed something they did for fun into a full-time career, I had the pleasure of interviewing Tiffany Burris

Tiffany Burris is the founder of Squishface, a line of pet care products designed specifically for the needs of wrinkly dog breeds like English Bulldogs, French Bulldogs and Pugs . The Las Vegas based entrepreneur had always wanted an English Bulldog. After rescuing her first dog Milo in 2008, she discovered the wrinkles that make wrinkly breeds so adorable can also cause issues. After a fruitless search for a product to clean and care for Milo’s wrinkles, Tiffany was inspired to create Squishface, which had become a wildly successful brand with thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Born and raised in Louisville, KY, I grew up in a middle-income household with parents who both held long-term jobs in their respective careers. They both work exceptionally hard at their jobs, but I think I was the first in the family to try & go out on my own to create a business to generate income.

What was the catalyst from transforming your hobby or something you love into a business? Can you share the story of your “ah ha” moment with us?

Yes! I got my first ever dog — an English Bulldog — around 2009 and had no idea dirty/infected dog wrinkles were a thing. I assumed a product existed on the market to help, but no such luck. I then looked on Pinterest and Googled DIY options, but nothing really did the trick, so I just tried to maintain his wrinkles as best I could. Fast forward a few years, and I had a side hustle flipping thrift store items on eBay. I saved 5k over the course of 2 years. What I wanted to do with the dollars changed over time, but as I decided that my job at the time wasn’t what I was going to do forever — I realized I could use that money as the catalyst to do something on my own. I didn’t know where to begin, so I started looking online for ways to amplify that money but didn’t find anything that struck me.

Around that time, I went for drinks with a girlfriend, and she mentioned that she had been listening to a side-hustle podcast about Amazon sellers. Up until that point, I hadn’t even realized that there were individual people behind these Amazon businesses. Like many people, I never bothered to consider the brand behind the products I bought on Amazon, so this idea was a definite lightbulb moment for me. Immediately my brain grabbed it as “THIS. I don’t know how to do it, but I will figure it out.”

I was obsessed for months listening to podcasts about selling on Amazon for hours most days. I could not get enough information and there was never a bottom to the rabbit hole. Everything… the different selling methods…what to sell… how to create a listing, etc. was a fascinating & intense education. Like a lot of people that go down this path I didn’t know exactly what to sell but I knew I wanted it to be something I could build a brand around and was unique. I wanted to build a brand, not just create an income.

There are no shortage of good ideas out there, but people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How did you overcome this challenge?

In one of the podcasts, I had heard that a “touch list” was a good way to figure out what to sell so I tried it. Basically, you write down everything you touch (and how many times) for 48 hours then tally up the 5 things you touch the most. Then you brainstorm a problem and solution for each of those top 5 things. In doing this I realized my dog’s face was one of the things I touched the most. Between head scratches & cheek jiggles, it can be difficult to resist an English Bulldogs face. Then I remembered the difficulty in keeping his face folds clean and healthy and decided that was it. I decided to make a dog wrinkle cleaner.

What advice would you give someone who has a hobby or pastime that they absolutely love but is reluctant to do it for a living?

Accept that there will be missteps along the way but that you will also figure out a way to improve and move forward. If you accept those 2 concepts at the beginning of this journey and make the conscious effort to always get up just one more time when you’re knocked down, your chances of success significantly improve with each obstacle you overcome. Too many people quit after the first few obstacles never knowing what they’re capable of or how close they came to success.

It’s said that the quickest way to take the fun out of doing something is to do it for a living. How do you keep from changing something you love into something you dread? How do you keep it fresh and enjoyable?

One of the fun parts of my job is that I follow and interact with a LOT of dog accounts on social media. Being able to watch cute dog videos or engaging with other dog parents between more focused tasks is a fun way to break up the tedium.

What is it that you enjoy most about running your own business? What are the downsides of running your own business? Can you share what you did to overcome these drawbacks?

I really like that I don’t have anybody telling me what to do. I had plenty of jobs in the past working for different companies where somebody higher up would hand down an order to change a process and that new way would be inefficient and redundant for people doing the task in question, resulting in wasting an employee’s time and company money. That drove me nuts. I always knew that I would make it a point to be as efficient as possible from the bottom up if I ever built a company. The downside is also that I have nobody telling me what to do. Hahaha!

Building and scaling a business when you’ve never done it before can be daunting. It is difficult to know if the next choice you make is too much or not enough or if it’s even what you should be focusing on at all. The best way to overcome this is to find your tribe. Cliché, but true. The first few years I was afraid somebody was going to steal my idea, so I purposefully was very self-isolating. When I started coming around other sellers and was able to discuss my business freely with other people who had experienced issues I was encountering is when Squishface’s trajectory really took off. Now I meet weekly with an e-commerce mastermind group as well as a weekly chat with a group of other women sellers that are now very close friends. Being able to be real about what’s going on in our lives and businesses as well as support each other and get that support in return from other people doing what you are is invaluable.

Can you share what was the most striking difference between your actual job and how you thought the job would be?

Like many entrepreneurs I originally thought the trajectory for scaling would be an upward curve when really it is more of a rollercoaster. So many factors come into play when scaling that even if all your choices are perfect, there will still be unforeseen setbacks and my job as the owner is to figure out the best way to overcome them and move forward.

Has there ever been a moment when you thought to yourself “I can’t take it anymore, I’m going to get a “real” job? If so, how did you overcome it?

No. I made a commitment to the business in the beginning of “success or bust”. The startup capital was all the money I had at the time, so I am 100% invested in the success of Squishface.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I racked my brain & don’t really have a funny mistake moment that comes to mind.

Who has inspired or continues to inspire you to be a great leader? Why?

Jim Collins — Good to Great

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I believe very strongly in hiring women to work with if I can. E-commerce and business in general are still male dominated. I do have men that work with Squishface (and do a great job!) but If I can contribute to another woman scaling and reaching her goals, I will.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Make decisions based on what is best for the long-term health of the business.

Too often business owners will encounter an issue and choose the easier or cheaper short-term solution instead of what’s best for the company in the long term. Many times, this will come back to haunt you later down the road.

If you’re not growing, you’re dying. With e-commerce there is always a competitor on your heels trying to copy your product and steal your traffic. Once you start down this road you must be committed to continually growing and create a plan for that. That means always planning for new channels, new marketplaces, new products, new variations, new target demographics, etc.

Choose carefully who you share your vision with. Often friends and family members don’t have an entrepreneurial mindset so it can be very difficult for them to understand and be supportive of your vision. Many will mean well but do not want to see you fail or get hurt so they will try to discourage you from going down this path. Instead, I recommend finding fellow entrepreneurs to discuss your dreams, goals and ups and downs with.

Plan and track your money from the beginning. Most small businesses (mine included) start with one checking account that all transactions come out of. This can work for a while but as the business scales it can quickly become a problem. You can easily look at an account with money in it and say “yeah, I can do that”, not realizing how much money needs to be available for other parts of the business — inventory, payroll, operating expenses, advertising, etc. I now use and highly recommend a Profit First system so I can see easily how much money is allotted to each area of the business.

Hire as soon as you can afford it. I didn’t start hiring help until about year 2 and wish I had started sooner. Being able to hand tasks off to an expert so I can focus on the next project has significantly increased my revenue and productivity.

What person wouldn’t want to work doing something they absolutely love. You are an incredible inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Hire more women and pay them what they’re worth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“I want to be in the arena. I want to be brave with my life. And when we make the choice to dare greatly, we sign up to get our asses kicked. We can choose courage, or we can choose comfort, but we can’t have both. Not at the same time.”

I refuse to be on my deathbed at the end of my life wishing I had been braver and dared greatly. Today I choose to dare greatly. Brene Brown

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Suzy Batiz — the founder of Poo-Pourri. I feel like our paths are similar in that we both created our own unique products without prior experience, have had moments where people don’t believe it is a real product and have had to figure out a way to overcome obstacles on our own. Being able to pick the brain of somebody who’s so much further down this path would be incredibly insightful and fun.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.