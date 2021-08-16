You can’t find answers to everything in a book — mistakes have to be made to learn. You won’t be perfect so how you dust yourself off and get back up is pretty important. I really try not to regret any of my past mistakes, I believe I am where I am today because of the difficult lessons I’ve learned along the way. Again, I always try to keep in mind that my biggest deal hasn’t even happened yet. This helps me get back up on my feet when I’m knocked down. I remember why I’m in this industry and why I love my job.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kayla Lee.

Kayla Lee is an award-winning real estate agent with SERHANT., a multidimensional real estate brokerage that sits at the intersection of media, entertainment, education and technology. She prides herself in her professionalism, financial background, and local Long Island City expertise. Her clients value her integrity, diligence, and in-depth market knowledge, and they enjoy working with her because of her ability to get deals done through collaboration with key partners.

Whether she is helping an investor look for a hidden gem or working with developers on large scale new development projects, Kayla ensures that her clients feel comfortable in their choices and confident that they are represented by an agent that understands, and advocates for, their real estate goals. She was part of the sales team that sold out Silvercup Properties’ Harrison Condominium in less than 19 months, and she led the sellout of CORTE, an iconic 85-unit luxury condominium developed by CBSK Ironstate. She has also been named to the Multimillion Dollar Club for her transactions in excess of 350M dollars over the course of 6 years.

Prior to becoming an agent, Kayla spent 18 years in the financial industry while simultaneously managing her own real estate portfolio. This experience is invaluable to her clients as Kayla is able to leverage her knowledge of financial markets, investment strategy, and network specialists and tie it back to real estate in a personal way.

Kayla speaks fluent Korean and volunteers translating legal documents for community members with a language barrier — oftentimes for court proceedings. She enjoys traveling and dining out in-and-around Long Island City, and she loves spending time with her husband and two children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Thank you — I’m so excited to participate!

I bought my first property, a condo in Queens, when I was 22 years old — I didn’t tell my parents because they kept telling me to save money in a bank. I put down exactly 10%… I was so excited! After closing, I fixed it up a bit with a friend. After living in the condo for about 20 months, I sold it for more than double what I had paid. It was exciting (and shocking) and I was hooked! I’ve purchased numerous properties since and it’s a thrill each time.

Then, after working in the financial industry for over 18 years, having two kids and buying/selling multiple investment properties, I decided to make the big career change. I can easily say I have never been happier, it’s simply where I belong — I wake up excited to work and meet clients and see what the day will bring. Don’t get me wrong, you can’t excel in real estate unless you put in TONS of sweat equity, energy, and time, but at the end of the day, I’m thrilled to be able to get the deal done for my clients. My interest and love for real estate is what led me to where I am today.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I had a 8.5M dollars listing on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and it was beautiful! I pushed for strong marketing for this listing including print media to get maximum exposure. Unfortunately, the New York Post ran a less-than-flattering sensationalized headline about the property; it was a cringe moment, but there was a lot of chatter and it definitely got exposure! The takeaway for me is you can’t control what the media writes — it won’t all be positive, but it may still create a buzz.

Social media is also an amazing tool that can be used to connect with people from all over the world; however, there can definitely be a dark side to it. You can’t control what people say online or how information is used. It’s important to be cautious with information you put out there, to develop tough skin to not let people get to you, and to keep personal information confidential.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Over the course of my real estate career, I’ve positioned my team as the go-to for selling new developments in the Queens neighborhood of Long Island City. We’re currently working on a ground-up new construction and it’s so exhilarating to see various ideas come to life. We have an amazing collaboration of developers, designers, architects and marketers on this project and it’s been very hands-on; it’s what I’ve wanted to do for the past three years. The design strategy for this building is very special and unique to the market and will help make luxury condos more readily available in a wider range of price points in Long Island City. I can’t wait for it to launch!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I was so honored to be one of the first agents to join SERHANT., the brokerage founded by Ryan Serhant from Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York in September 2020. The firm is amazing!

First, the people. It’s incredible to see so many intelligent, ambitious and charismatic people come together from so many different backgrounds. The vibe here is unlike any I’ve seen in all my previous workplaces. Ryan and the entire staff strive daily to break the mold and do things differently; it was one of the main reasons I joined SERHANT.

I also feel that the opportunities offered here are endless and far-reaching. We have a great support system in place and I feel like I’m integrated in something special. It’s a startup in super growth mode. I came in early and feel like I’m really involved in the growth process; it’s exhilarating.

SERHANT. also has two very special in-house teams that make the brokerage unique and add immense value to its agents: SERHANT. Studios and IDLab. SERHANT. Studios is the film, photo, and social media team available to agents. They help us exert our creative freedoms to customize property videos and share them with our large YouTube and social media following. IDLab is home to our marketing geniuses; they help develop the branding and creative for projects represented by the firm and they make us all look good! The amount of talent at SERHANT. is unreal!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without a doubt, I could not have had the success without the full and complete support of my husband. He’s been my staunch ally and has always been in my corner, even when he shouldn’t be. He is without fail the “wind beneath my wings”. I know, cliche, right?

When I decided to change my career, he was my biggest supporter and worked around the clock — helping to manage our household and our family in addition to his full-time job — so that I could also work around the clock. He understood this was never going to be a part-time gig, yet he never shied away from packing lunches, giving kids baths, making dinner, etc. And he’s never given me grief about last minute changes to my work schedule or schlepping off to work most weekends. I could not have done it without him!

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

First, I think there are so many amazing, strong women in real estate and many before me have opened doors and paved a way; I hope to do the same for the women in real estate who come after me.

I think a lot of women start to feel guilty about not spending enough time with their children and family, and perhaps try to shift to a ‘society-approved’ work-life balance. With senior positions come responsibilities, time commitments, and a potential work/life imbalance.

Women need to support each other and take initiative whenever possible. I see all too often cases where highly-qualified women question themselves and stay in the shadows. Companies need to foster an environment where women can thrive and step forward into leadership roles. Mothers aren’t less qualified or able to do their jobs in any way; it takes incredible strength and determination to raise a family and establish a career for oneself. That should be appreciated and celebrated much more in the workplace.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Women are breaking that proverbial “glass ceiling” every day somewhere in the world. Each and every woman with a position of influence should foster growth and help open up more opportunities for qualified and deserving girls/women. An individual can make a huge impact — I don’t think people realize this.

When I was about 9 years old, I would tell my aunts and uncles who would ask what I wanted to be when I grew up that I wanted to be the CEO of IBM (there was no Amazon or Apple back then). In my teenage years, I told my mother that I wished schools and companies would not require first names, so you can’t tell a Jane from a Kevin or a Soomi — just look at the education, qualifications without knowing if the person is tall, short, heavyset, thin, bald, female or male. Maybe there’s some point to that for our future?!

In general, women as mothers, aunts, grandmothers and sisters, (as well as their male counterparts) need to nurture, support and raise daughters and young girls to believe they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

There is this expectation that women will not be able to perform as well as men because they have children or parental duties. This also plays into the stereotype that women are too emotional to make swift, objective decisions. Each person brings unique strengths, backgrounds, and weaknesses to the table regardless of their gender. If someone is in an executive position, he/she is probably qualified and did something right and their accomplishments should not be measured by different standards based on gender.

I’m a big believer that women can have it all: family, career, and social life. Don’t get me wrong, it’s extremely tough to make everything work. Some days are harder than others. But in the end, it can be done with a strong support system, whether that’s having a network of friends, family, or both.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

It’s constantly changing.. and new. I work with a heavy focus on New Development sales. Each building is unique with a specific design and goals in mind. The target market and location also dictate price, finishes and the overall vibe that a developer and their design team strive for. This is exciting and part of what I love to do best. It is global and affects everyone. Everyone needs a home… so real estate in some capacity affects all. Every man, woman, child requires a home. Post-pandemic, I’ve personally been so excited about interacting with my clients again. That’s one of the things I love most about what I do every day. I get to form relationships and make connections with all different people. Some are young couples looking to buy their first home together and others are looking for additional homes for investment purposes. I love learning each person’s story and what they’re looking for. I speak fluent Korean, and I come across many parents trying to purchase for their children. When they can’t communicate effectively, I’m sure it’s both frustrating and confusing. It reminds me of my own parents when we first came to the States. I love being able to speak and help Korean buyers. I actually have quite a bit of referrals and many people reaching out from Seoul Opportunity to build wealth and income. I love the possibilities when it comes to real estate, iIt’s so exciting to be a part of. I always try to remember that my largest deal hasn’t even happened yet. Keeping this in mind helps me stay focused and motivated to work towards my goals, especially when things get tough. I also tend to fall in love with a lot of New Development buildings and purchase for myself from time to time. As they say, “Don’t wait to buy real estate, Buy real estate and wait.”

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Sometimes I worry that it’s too easy to become a licensed agent. I think it’s great that anyone can get licensed and take a test, but I see unethical behavior all too often. I think there should be harsher penalties for licensed agents who take advantage of people.

Another concern is the over- inflated prices in certain areas. I’m a NYC licensed agent so we see all kinds of prices here. I wish there were more areas or types of housing that make homes affordable for young professionals. A special mortgage program, perhaps, or a credit from large multi-million dollar companies similar to the way hospitals recruit doctors. Anything to get young people set up early. I get nervous about the future generation being able to afford housing after college and entering the workforce.

It’s so competitive out there today. For these young people, there’s so much pressure to succeed. It’s getting harder and harder to find jobs straight after graduating school. Not to mention that many students finish their undergraduate degree with a quarter of a million dollars in debt. It definitely makes me think about my children and what their lives will look like post-graduation. Getting housing squared away would be a fantastic start!

My other concern is having specific companies monopolize parts of our business and dictate fees and how we do our business. Having a centralized support system is key, but having 1–2 companies take over the market has far-reaching consequences that I don’t think we fully realize yet.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

I’ve just started to build my team. We are currently a small but solid team of three with a pipeline of over 280 million dollars. My advice to other leaders who are looking to build teams is to focus on communication. Strategy, sales technique, etc is important too, but I see too many teams fall apart from poor communication and small misunderstandings that grow out of control. I’ve always believed it’s important to make sure my team is in the know about everything going on. It can be tough since we’re all so busy, but even sending out quick text updates can be extremely helpful.

The second piece of advice is to always show kindness and respect. These are values my husband and I emphasize in our home to our children every day. At the very core, our business deals with people and helping them reach their goals- oftentimes, buying their first homes. It’s one of the largest investments they’ll ever make. I’m always so grateful and elated that my clients chose me to help them achieve this goal! At the very core, I think it’s important to remember the basics. My team respects each other and each of our clients.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

You can’t find answers to everything in a book — mistakes have to be made to learn. You won’t be perfect so how you dust yourself off and get back up is pretty important. I really try not to regret any of my past mistakes, I believe I am where I am today because of the difficult lessons I’ve learned along the way. Again, I always try to keep in mind that my biggest deal hasn’t even happened yet. This helps me get back up on my feet when I’m knocked down. I remember why I’m in this industry and why I love my job. Your previous work experience will help you. I often hear colleagues say, “I’m such an idiot. I should have started real estate sooner, I wasted so much time” or “I could have started when I was in my 20s.” I worked in the financial industry for over 18 years, but prior to that, I designed awnings, worked summer jobs at an eyewear company, worked at a hedge fund administration company in Enterprise Risk, and Airbnb’d my own investment properties. My success in real estate would not have been as quick and forthcoming without all these experiences that made me who I am. I’m able to sell, but am also able to speak intelligently to CFOs and CEOs, contractors and superintendents with ease, and navigate issues with banks and attorneys with confidence due to my past work experiences. Having all these other experiences helped me figure myself out. I never look back thinking what if I took that job opportunity. I pursued many other careers before real estate. To any young person out there looking to get involved in this business, I recommend taking time to do other things before. This way, you’ll have no regrets about not exploring other opportunities. The little things count. Sending clients a small note on their childrens’ birthdays or a small yet thoughtful closing gift goes a long way. I stay in touch with my clients without a “hard-sell approach,” after all, you want to do business with those you like, right? When you are choosing the real estate brokerage to work for, don’t forget they are not just interviewing you, you are interviewing them! Do you like the person you are speaking to? Do you want to be like them? I’ve interviewed with several firms that offered me a very generous package with extremely high splits, but I didn’t feel that I wanted to work with the person interviewing me or I didn’t like the work vibe when I sat down in the lobby to wait for an interview. Those are all indicators that something doesn’t sit right. I also went to a very hip office, but the music was loud and I saw everyone socializing, it felt like you couldn’t not socialize and I’m a bit of a workaholic so that didn’t feel right either. In Real Estate, everywhere you go, everyone you meet is a potential client. You should never quite shut off. I’ve had casual dinner conversations with friends of friends that have resulted in multiple sales. People can feel and hear your enthusiasm — I don’t do a hard sell, but people usually will end up knowing what I do when I meet them. I’m proud of my knowledge and experience, and love to help anyone looking for a home to live in or for an investment opportunity.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Since I was in college, I used to work in a small Korean video store rewinding VHS tapes and checking clients out. This completely gives away my age! I used to informally help and volunteer my translating abilities to Korean immigrants who had to go to the Social Security office, citizenship office or to court. They did not know or understand the full situation they were in and didn’t have anyone to ask. Soon, there were people making appointments to see me! When some people offered to pay me or tip me in the end, my employer and I asked that they donate to a Korean Services community center in Flushing, NY. Now, in my spare time, I try to volunteer as a translator online for similar situations.

If everyone can put aside one skill to use for the common good and volunteer or donate their time to help someone, whether it’s translating for a few hours, or becoming a big brother /sister to youths, or even helping in senior centers or distributing masks outside, I think it could definitely start a movement — especially if the benefiting parties pay it forward.

How can our readers follow you online?

Thank you for speaking with me! I’d love to hear from your readers — you can email me at [email protected] or connect with me on Instagram @kaylas_lee

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!