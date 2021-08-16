Kevin Grimes Sr. of Pharmalex: “Understand your Customer”

Understand your Customer. Customers today expect a seamless digital experience when making informed business decisions. Therefore, a deep understanding of your customer base and their buying habits is important. Moreover, if possible, you should also understand your competition as much as is practical. In general, companies must establish a digital culture of innovation and growth to meet growing customer demands. This will enable you to improve the overall user experience and boost customer retention by establishing a more significant presence in the digital market. For example, I have worked and partnered with advertising and marketing agencies to better understand my customer base and come up with unique ways of reaching them digitally.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kevin Grimes, Sr.

Kevin Grimes, Sr. is a Global Vice President at the Arbour Group, which is a Pharmalex company. He is a seasoned executive with over 30 years of experience and is responsible for multiple business areas including Digital Transformation and Compliance, Regulatory and Validation, and Connected Health. During his career he has worked with many Fortune 50 Life Sciences companies to accomplish objectives such as Revenue Growth, M&A, Cost Savings, and Technology Innovation. His Healthcare and Life Sciences career has focused with him working with payers, pharma, medical products, devices, and clinical trials. He has extensive experience in Cyber Security, Data Integrity, the Healthcare Value Chain, Cloud Integration, Hybrid Public Cloud (AWS, Azure, and GCP), the Internet of Things (IoT), Project and Program Management, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Analytics, Agile Development, Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe), and ERP (SAP and PeopleSoft) package implementation.

Moreover, he is well versed in FDA regulated environments with strong knowledge in Good Clinical Practice (GCP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), and GAMP5. Kevin holds multiple domestic and international advanced degrees including an MBA from Purdue University; an International MBA from the Ecole Superieure De Commerce in Paris, France; a Masters in Economics from the Budapest University of Economics & Sciences; and a Masters in Strategic Management from the Tilburg Institute of Advanced Studies from the Netherlands, Holland. In addition, he has a Bachelor’s Degree in both Industrial Management and Engineering from Purdue. Finally, he holds multiple certifications including but not limited to being Certified by IBM as an Executive, Certified PMP, Certified SAFe 4.0 Agilist, Certified ICC-ACP Agile Coach, Certified Google and AWS Cloud, Certified SAP, Certified Oracle Cloud ERP/Big Data/EPM, Certified Information Systems Auditor, and a Certified Accenture PPSM Lead. He previously worked with Accenture LLP, IBM, and Anthem.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I grew up in a middle-class African American family in the Mid-Western United States of America. I had a very strong family support structure and faith community. Moreover, I was involved in athletics (basketball, baseball, and football) and outdoor activities. I have continued to be involved in coaching youth athletics, mentoring youth in community programs, and community organizing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

I got involved in digital transformation in the mid-1990s while working in technology (IT and Telecom) and business for what now is Verizon Corporation. The internet was very young during those years; however, the ability to transform a company’s business was still unknown, but the risks and potential rewards were high. Many in industry today did not realize that by the very nature of its business, the telecommunications business was the original pioneer of what we call the “Cloud” today. This is how their telecom infrastructure was built to communicate. During this time, I had to provide leadership to teams implementing solutions and protect a multi-billion companies with digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

The people who I am grateful to are my parents, family, faith community, and professors. These entities and institutions have enabled me to become who I am today. More specifically, my father was particularly key in my development because he was a leader in the faith community and taught me how critical this is in making a difference in the community and our nation. Moreover, he taught me many of the engineering, technology, and critical thinking skills that I possess today. We spend countless hours building and repairing equipment and technology that made me the person that I am today.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I would say that there is not a particular book or film, but maybe taken together I would say some have pushed me forward. As parent, I remember taking my now grown children when they were young to see the animated film “Meet the Robinson’s”. This was an excellent film because it taught that you will fail much more than you succeed, and that failure should be celebrated just as much as success. Another more recent film that my family and I love is “Black Panther”. This was an excellent inspirational movie that focuses on the horrible history of colonization, however, expresses the possibilities of applying the future and how technology can positively impact peoples lives if applied correctly.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

The vision of our company has evolved with time. Originally it was much more compliance and regulatory focused, however, it has now become more focused on the digital areas of compliance and transformation. With that said it’s vision and purpose is on digitally transforming the life sciences and healthcare industries, while meeting digital compliance and regulatory requirements.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Based on the nature of my current role, I’m not focused on a single new project. However, over the last year and a half my projects have focused on Digital Transformation, Cloud, Cybersecurity and Cloud Financial Management. Companies considering these four areas when looking at both Digital Transformation and the Cloud these are key to being successful.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

Absolutely. Digital Transformation means developing a strategy to enable digital technology solutions to remake business strategies, models, and processes within an organization to become more efficient or effective. The idea is to use technology not just to replicate an existing service in a digital form, but to use technology to transform that service into something significantly better. It is not just about the technology: changing business processes and corporate culture are just as vital to the success of these initiatives. Practical engagement can take many forms, but the main focus should be on ensuring outcomes meet business goals.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Based on the changing structure of businesses today almost all businesses in every industry can benefit from some level of digital transformation. This is due to the fact that almost all facets of businesses are changing when you consider social media, search engine optimization (SEO), and many other evolving sales and communications channels. Moreover, it is critical that other large businesses in the traditional Fortune 500 take on digital transformation and change their business models if they are to survive. Essentially, there is almost no excuse for a business not to do so if they’re truly trying to either grow revenue, increase their customer base, or optimize cost structures.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

Sure, I would be happy to share an experience. I was instrumental in leading one client in the life sciences up the Digital Transformation curve. Essentially, they are a medical device company that wanted to change their digital presence and move to more of a digital marketplace approach while serving their customers. Also, they wanted to d increase their customer base and hence improve revenues. In this instance using an Agile approach we started by partnering with an advertising firm to help with branding and then we changed their digital presence using more contemporary technologies. From there we built a more store like approach that was customer friendly and critical because the customers in this case were hospitals. But the focus was on customer experience and analytics. At the end of the day, the client received exponential improvements in their customer experience and the result was increased revenue from existing customers, and new customers. This is what Digital Transformation is all about in terms of impacting the way business is done, and the transformation of business models themselves.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Yes, it is a challenging process for some companies. There are many challenges, but really they are unique to each company. However, some themes include but are not limited to lack of commitment, culture, lack of agility, inadequate partnerships, understanding, and methods. First, the key to resolving these and other similar issues is sponsorship at an executive or C-level, because without this the efforts are almost certain to fail. Another key factor is partnership and knowledge of industries. For example, we at Pharmalex (Arbour Group) have a deep understanding and knowledge of the life sciences and healthcare industries. We know what it takes to not only do transformation, but also meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1 . Develop A Comprehensive Digital Strategy — First, without a comprehensive Digital Strategy that involves a roadmap it is almost impossible to achieve goals that will positively impact your business and take it to the next level. The other risk is that you may end up in a place that you did not intend on going to. Now, this is not to say that once developed a strategy does not change, and as a matter of fact, it probably should. But, the facts are that without a strategy that incorporates the vision and mission factors is essentially inadequate.

Moreover, advancing from a vision to a concrete strategy to address growth or optimization may be a complicated process. Many organizations attempt to make this transition on their own while focusing on a business model, process transformation, end-to-end experience change, technology, and culture. However, this is often developed in organizational silos and in stand-alone initiatives that hinder their ability to achieve desired outcomes. Without appropriate strategy planning, your organization may be operating in a reactionary manner to customer needs, or responsive at best.

In addition, I have found that when you couple digital strategy with technologies the potential is there to boost revenue in three key areas:

Increased customer satisfaction and loyalty

Expanded cross-selling and conversion

The ability to reuse successful assets

For example, I have worked with customers who thought that digital transformation was just about technology. The result was often just a technical solution, but no real tangible business model improvements. The key here is often an understanding that included within the strategy there must be a culture change that is often accomplished through organizational change management (OCM).

Another example is that I’ve worked with companies who included OCM within their digital strategy for the implementation of Agile. In this effort, there had to be a fundamental understanding that leaders and organizations must change from being static and traditional to organic and living. The result was that the leaders changed themselves, their teams, and their capabilities to enable the effective implementation of their digital strategy.

2. Understand your Customer — Customers today expect a seamless digital experience when making informed business decisions. Therefore, a deep understanding of your customer base and their buying habits is important. Moreover, if possible, you should also understand your competition as much as is practical. In general, companies must establish a digital culture of innovation and growth to meet growing customer demands. This will enable you to improve the overall user experience and boost customer retention by establishing a more significant presence in the digital market. For example, I have worked and partnered with advertising and marketing agencies to better understand my customer base and come up with unique ways of reaching them digitally.

3. Utilize Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning — In any modern-day Digital Transformation journey I would encourage the strong use of AI and Machine Learning tools and techniques. By leverage these areas, you have the potential to ‘leap frog” the competition. Moreover, the fact is that AI and ML are our new reality as cloud computing has impacted the increase in computational processing power and corresponding decreases in data storage costs. Due to data growth, traditional procedures of analysis have become increasingly incapable of supervising this data volume. As an alternative, cognitive capabilities — including data mining, machine learning, and natural language processing- replace traditional analytics and are utilized against massive data sets to help find indicators of known and unknown risks. Therefore, leveraging technologies and their corresponding digital transformation methods are critical now and in the future.

Moreover, just in case you missed it please see the following Webinar entitled “AI: A Catalyst in Digital Transformation” that I was the featured speaker at that further illustrates how AI and Machine Learning can help you on your Digital Journey. (Link: AI: A Catalyst in Digital Transformation)

4. Leverage the Cloud — The cloud is here to stay and specifically Hybrid Cloud. Therefore, it’s critical to have the right approach to Digital Transformation. The Cloud essentially allows you to re-define your business model and capitalize on unique ways to accomplish and deliver better outcomes to your customers. Therefore, a sound digital transformation should always consider how best to leverage the Cloud. Many businesses in various industries develop strategies that range from moving all their infrastructure to only non-critical systems. Some companies migrate to the cloud to reduce costs, while others migrate to meet competitive demand. Transitioning to virtual servers allows for flexibility in space and resources. Resources can be relocated in moments, and the need for physical space is no longer an issue.

For example, I have worked with companies in implementing a cloud migration strategy that was very complicated, because they were in the life sciences industry with GxP systems that had unique regulatory requirements. Some of these life sciences and healthcare also had digital compliance requirements due to electronic Personal Health Information (ePHI). Therefore, whether you are considering public, private, hybrid, or a combination, there are many inherent challenges. Among them can be data security, lack of expertise, bandwidth, process definition, downtime, segmented usage, and vendor lock-in.

5. Ensure you have a comprehensive Cyber Security and Data Privacy Program — In any digital transformation, ensure that you have addressed Cyber Security and Data Privacy. This provides customers with additional protection that is critical. Moreover, I would add that a comprehensive cybersecurity and data privacy program are not optional because it addresses things like computer network security to avoid malware attacks, executing application security before deployment, prioritizing end-user education to avoid erroneous security practices. Coupling cybersecurity and data privacy in digital transformation also focuses on protecting sensitive data, and adopting operational security measures benefits data protection. For example, I have worked with clients who did not have a comprehensive approach and security breaches, and chaos was often the result.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Innovation or a culture of innovation is something that will only grow if it is encouraged from executive management and corresponding rewards are provided. The hard thing about innovation is that many companies have a low tolerance for failure, so the risk reward ratio is looked on with skepticism by employees. Therefore, to truly grow in the area of innovation this is something that must be embraced. For example, there are a few companies that have done this well, such as Google, and some divisions of Amazon. And, we continue to witness both of these companies success at a macro-level in the marketplace.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I have many favorite life lesson quotes and items that I could share. However, one of my favorites is that “Leaders Inspire, but managers manage”. This is relevant to my life in that I have and continue to try and inspire others to bring out the best in themselves and in other people. More specifically, by doing this allows us to treat others as you desire to be treated with respect, dignity, and goodness.

A simple action may involve “paying something forward” that is as simple as buying a cup of coffee or elaborate as paying for a five-course meal. Both warm the heart and release positivity into the community. If people did these things and especially those in leadership, then others would follow voluntarily. Although you still may have those that are selfish, try to take advantage of, and harm others through many criminal and non-criminal means, they would be in the minority, and eventually, even their minds would change

How can our readers further follow your work?

First, I would invite you to reach out to me directly at one of the following e-mails: [email protected] or [email protected] . You may also contact the Arbour Group in the Digital Transformation or Digital Compliance areas: Digital Transformation or Digital Compliance. Also, you may connect with me out on LinkedIn.

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!