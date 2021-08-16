Winnie Chiu of Dorsett Hospitality International: “I would say the key to succeeding in the real estate industry is hard work and making use of all the information and resources that are available to you.”

I would say the key to succeeding in the real estate industry is hard work and making use of all the information and resources that are available to you. There is no shortcut. What I really appreciate about the real estate industry is that it’s very data-driven and its transparency — each transaction can be found online and this gives you a lot of data to make sound investments from.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Winnie Chiu.

Winnie Chiu is the Executive Director and President of Hong Kong-based hospitality group Dorsett Hospitality International and Executive Director of property and entertainment conglomerate Far East Consortium. Previously featured as one of the 12 to watch from Forbes’ Asia’s Power Businesswomen in 2014, Winnie has grown Dorsett Hospitality International to over 64 hotels in 30 cities worldwide. Deeply committed to giving back to society, Winnie is also leading the way for greater sustainability in both the property and travel industry as well as in business.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I’m the third generation for our family business. My grandfather started out in the media, entertainment and amusement park industries. I was fully immersed in this from a young age and visited the amusement park every Sunday! I’ve always enjoyed watching how they were able to create experiences that brought such joy to our guests and customers. My dad is a successful real estate developer and after a stint working at Credit Suisse, learning about the retail industry in Malaysia and even starting my own burger chain in Hong Kong, I eventually decided to join the family business to grow and develop our hotel assets. I believe my experience as an entrepreneur gives us an edge to be able to adapt, move fast and be creative in how we do business but on a larger scale.

I really enjoy how the wide scope of the property business allows me to bring added value from so many perspectives — from adding value to the surrounding community to creating good monetary returns to shareholders. It really keeps things new and interesting.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

One story that always comes to mind is when an undetonated active pre-WWII bomb containing about 1,000 pounds of explosives was discovered right near two of our hotels, Cosmopolitan Hotel (now Dorsett Wanchai) and Cosmo Hotel, in Hong Kong several years ago. It was Chinese New Year — so you can imagine the hotel was fully booked as were many other hotels across the city! We got the notification from the Hong Kong police at 6pm. All of a sudden, our team had to figure out how to immediately evacuate over 600 rooms and 1,200 guests from our hotels. We quickly put a plan in action with our guests’ and colleagues’ safety as our first priority. The police quickly arrived and we were under immense time pressure to evacuate everyone. While the government kindly provided shelter for them, we decided to relocate all our guests. We felt strongly about upholding our commitment to our guests in providing the best night’s sleep possible regardless of the circumstances. So at our own expense, we relocated our guests to other hotels for the night. We called everyone we knew — the Ritz-Carlton, The Peninsula, the Four Seasons, you name it!

At the same time, the rest of our team was helping to transport our guests. We made sure we personally went with each group of guests to help them get situated and check-in to the other hotels. I will never forget how quickly our team rallied together. Working closely with the police, our team made sure no guests were left behind and we successfully cleared the area within 2.5 hours — 30 minutes earlier than expected.

Our team then had to board the bus to the community centre so the police could prepare to dispose the bomb. As we looked back all we could see were the flashing lights of the fire trucks, ambulance and police cars and the severity of the situation really began to sink in. If the bomb were to be detonated, our two hotels would likely collapse instantly — thankfully, at least, we made sure everyone was safe. After over 24 hours of no sleep, our team was back to duty at 6am the next morning, ready to welcome back our guests with the biggest smiles.

Even thinking about this story now after so many years, there’s still so much I can take from this. While it is essential to nurture a good relationship with your team and create a company culture where they feel ownership and pride over what they do, it is equally important to build and maintain close relationships with your peers. During critical times, especially like the ones we’ve most recently experienced with Covid-19, it’s crucial to help and support each other.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

For the hotel side, we will be opening our first resort concept for Dorsett Hotels in the Gold Coast — this will also be our first hotel in Australia! We will also be launching a brand new aparthotel brand Dao by Dorsett in West London focused on sustainability and supporting local brands, vendors and partners from the community to truly embrace and create a special shared experience for our guests.

Personally, I feel a shared responsibility to nurture and support the next generation towards more sustainable ways of living and doing business. If we just look at global numbers and the sheer population jump — in the 1950s we were at about 2.5 billion and this year, we are exceeding 7 billion. It is inevitable that the world’s consumption and waste is now at an all-time high. It is important that we educate and foster this awareness, especially with the younger generation. This is why I’ve decided to develop our own educational eco-farm in Hong Kong which I hope will help motivate others in the community to start a similar movement in their lives.

For our investments, we are looking at companies who generate promising financial returns, make a significant social and environmental impact and who also have great synergies with our own existing businesses. For example, we’ve invested in a plant-based food company and also in a medical technology company which has played a pivotal role in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Hong Kong and other countries around the world.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I believe our core values are what make us stand out. We have four ‘I’s — Inspiration, Innovation, Integrity and Initiative. A shared responsibility to our guests, each other as well as our community has also always been an integral part of our company culture. This is something that has only been reaffirmed by the pandemic.

Right at the beginning of the outbreak, there was so much uncertainty about Covid-19 but we made sure to consult the hospitals and doctors to provide training for all our associates so they felt safe to do their job. The decision to open up our hotels to frontliners, and later on for hotel quarantine, really came from all levels. Everyone felt like it was only right to do whatever we could do to support those affected. I am truly humbled and proud of our teams in Wuhan, London, Malaysia, Singapore and Hong Kong who have looked after thousands of frontliners as well as over 160,000 quarantine guests.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

You are absolutely correct! Behind every successful person, there are a lot of good people around you who offer all different kinds of support. In Chinese culture, we always use the term “Gui Ren” — which loosely translates as people in your life who have been of great help to you.

I would like to particularly thank my father, David Chiu, who has been an incredible role model for me. He is extremely hard-working and a humble leader. By following his example, I have been able to establish a very open and honest communication line with my team, who are not afraid to share the good and the bad with me! He also has a very good sense of humour.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

I am very grateful to be in the position I am as a female leader. At Dorsett, over 60% of our senior management are women! This is something that has happened quite organically and really just comes down to the fact that they are very good at their job. I would advise other leaders to fight back against gender bias by making sure women in their company feel supported. I find it important to offer flexibility to work from home and be understanding if their children suddenly pop up over a Zoom call — something that has happened even to me a few times during lockdown while I’ve been on a call with my team. I am the first one to chase my colleagues out of the office if I have heard that their kid is doing a talent show at school or receiving a special award!

There is also much more support coming from society, government as well as other industry leaders to move towards a more gender-balanced environment. For example, since 2018 the UK government requires all large companies to publish their gender data and they provide free education and childcare for two-year-olds for mothers from lower-income backgrounds to assist them in being able to work.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

For me personally, I feel that as women we tend to question ourselves a little more and may hesitate at first in speaking up. However, as time goes on, our confidence naturally continues to grow as long as we keep putting ourselves out there for all sorts of opportunities even if you make mistakes.

There is also more pressure on women when it comes to family life at home — especially when you have young children. Thanks to technology, I think it has also become easier for working women to create better work and home life balance. However, it is also the mindset and company culture that needs to support this.

I feel very blessed to be in an environment where there is more gender equality, but I also think part of this is because I have built a very strong support system around me that share these values.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

The three things that excite me the most would be:

The Real Estate Cycle — the ups and downs of the market and how you align your strategy Market trends — right now ESG is playing an even bigger role, giving the bigger push the industry needed to start taking sustainability seriously Value-added strategies — I love being creative and finding new ways to bring added value to both the property itself but also to all its stakeholders, including the community around our developments

Can you share 3 things that what most concerns you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I feel a responsibility to lead the way for sustainability in the real estate and hotel industry. This is something we can only do by working together and with support from key policymakers such as the government. For our UK projects, I am always looking at how I can add to and support the All London Green Grid and as mentioned before, in Hong Kong, we are also starting an educational farm experience.

I think the best way to improve is to really instill the mindset with all your stakeholders — your investors, board members, management team as well as with all your employees who are on the ground. It is often our hotel operation teams who come up with the best ideas. Providing guests with their own reusable cutlery set to replace the accumulating sets of single-use cutlery that our colleagues have witnessed first-hand while operating as designated quarantine hotels is an initiative they championed!

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Allow your team the opportunity to have greater input on company and business decisions and embrace the difference in the team. Everyone has different skillsets and perspectives to bring to the table. It will also give your team a sense of ownership and ‘togetherness’ for the business which will naturally motivate them. Don’t underestimate how team building can bring everyone together and be creative about it! Rather than traditional team building activities, we recently launched a ‘Walk for More’ initiative inviting our colleagues to compete in a daily steps challenge in teams of three for charity.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

I would say the key to succeeding in the real estate industry is hard work and making use of all the information and resources that are available to you. There is no shortcut. What I really appreciate about the real estate industry is that it’s very data-driven and its transparency — each transaction can be found online and this gives you a lot of data to make sound investments from.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

As a new mother of two, I have become even more committed to helping to create a better and more sustainable world for the younger generation. If there was one thing I could inspire or pass on is that sustainability does not harm profit, the potential of sustainability is quite the opposite. By installing solar panels in Hong Kong, for example, the government’s Feed-In-Tariff for Renewable Energy will subsidise 5kW back for every 1kW of renewable energy we generate. In the UK, there’s the Non-Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive which offers financial returns based on the amount of heat generated. Using more energy-efficient solutions can help with CSR objectives and can reduce electricity bills up to 90%.

For all of our future developments as well as those already in the pipeline, we are actively looking for ways to be more sustainable and are moving towards including more modular construction when developing our properties. Dao by Dorsett West London has solar panels on the roof and will be looking to partner with and support local brands from the community.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow me at @winniechiu_x and @dorsetthospitality on Instagram!

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights!