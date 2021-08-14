Sheree Mutton of Reeton Media: “Be authentic”

Be authentic — know who you are as a business or brand and what you stand for — don’t deviate from that. Brands like Nike, Dove and Hermes have stayed true to their brand heritage. Dove’s Real Beauty and Self-Esteem project are uplifting, positive and have really shown customers who they are and what they believe in.

As part of our series about how to create a trusted, believable, and beloved brand, I had the pleasure to interview Sheree Mutton.

Sheree Barrett-Lennard (née Mutton) is the Managing Director and Chief Content Officer (CCO) of Reeton Media. She is an award-winning editor, journalist, writer and content creator, with 15 years’ experience in the media industry.

After a highly successful career as an editor working for companies including Fairfax Media (now Nine Entertainment Co.), Bauer Media, NewsCorp, DMG Media and Cirrus Media, Sheree launched Reeton Media.

She has since worked with global brands and organizations such as Priceline Pharmacy, Business Chicks, Clear Skincare, Ego Pharmaceuticals, Cubic, The Sebel, AusDiagnostics, Westfield, Shaver Shop, Destination NSW, Chifley and the McGrath Foundation across content creation, communications and copywriting.

Sheree is a master wordsmith, helping brands connect with their customers through print and digital mediums. She has the ability to craft advertorials, corporate documents and speeches, and drive digital and social media content. She is also skilled in media strategy, public relations and campaign ideation.

Sheree has been a nominee for B&T’s Women in Media Power List, recognizing ‘talented and trailblazing’ females in the industry. She holds a Bachelor of Journalism (Distinction) from the University of Wollongong, where she has lectured media students since 2018.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I’ve always loved storytelling — a good story can be super impactful, evoke emotion and drive positive social change in the world. Every one of us has a story — and in my life I’ve been lucky enough to meet so many amazing people from all walks of life. In content marketing, we leverage and tell stories in a creative way. It helps build a deeper and stronger connection with audiences, which can help boost brand awareness and revenue.

I started off in broadcast media at Fox Sports News at the age of 19, before moving into newspapers and magazines. I worked as the Online Editor and a Director at The Australian Women’s Weekly and I spent almost four years as a journalist and writer at Fairfax Media, filing a range of stories — everything from crime to politics.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Reeton Media is a nimble agency that specializes in content marketing, copywriting and communications. We are one of the few agencies in Sydney that can truly deliver content marketing and communication results. So many of our clients want the experience of ex-journalists — after all, we know what works when it comes to delivering content to different audiences and pitching stories to the media — and we offer value for money.

Since the start of the pandemic so many of our new clients have looked to move away from the bigger agencies in favor of those like Reeton Media. They want someone working on their business or brand that has the right experience but isn’t charging for expensive, long-term retainers.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Everyday we’re working on something exciting and new. We have been lucky enough to work alongside some amazing brands, start-ups, NFPs and global companies across the property, health, hospitality, beauty, fashion and tourism industries. Whether it be creating content for a global pharmaceutical company, executing communication strategies for a business that manufactures COVID-19 test kits, helping a Not-For-Profit garner media attention about a cancer campaign, or even writing copy for government marketing documents to help smaller tourism businesses, many of our projects will help thousands of people.

Ok let’s now jump to the core part of our interview. In a nutshell, how would you define the difference between brand marketing (branding) and product marketing (advertising)? Can you explain?

Brand marketing is really a long game and aimed at building brand awareness or maintaining the image of a business. The sole purpose of product marketing is using messaging and marketing campaigns to promote the brand’s product(s).

Can you explain to our readers why it is important to invest resources and energy into building a brand, in addition to the general marketing and advertising efforts?

In order to have longevity, success and client or customer loyalty you really need to invest in building your brand. It’s the entire experience that a customer or client has with your business. From the moment they walk into your store, or pick up the phone to speak to one of your employees, to what they see on social media, they should feel happy and positive about your brand every time. A brand should be authentic, consistent, distinctive, creative and establish an emotional connection with their target audience.

Can you share 5 strategies that a company should be doing to build a trusted and believable brand? Please tell us a story or example for each.

1. Be authentic — know who you are as a business or brand and what you stand for — don’t deviate from that. Brands like Nike, Dove and Hermes have stayed true to their brand heritage. Dove’s Real Beauty and Self-Esteem project are uplifting, positive and have really shown customers who they are and what they believe in.

2. Invest in relationships — connect with your customers or clients every day. It might be an eDM, a social media post or something else. I think Qantas has done a remarkable job under pressure during this pandemic. They have kept communication lines open to customers through various channels and invested in relationships, hoping that once we are out the other side of COVID-19, their customers will return.

3. Be transparent and don’t be afraid to answer questions. If you want to be trusted as a brand, you must be honest. Corporate transparency is truly valued and I think Fitbit has achieved this. They have been open about which parts of data they collect and how they share it, giving piece of mind to customers.

4. Harness the power of storytelling. Storytelling has been the fabric of Nike’s marketing and advertising campaigns. Their ‘Just Do It’ tagline has been used alongside aspirational and inspirational stories for decades.

5. Establish a good company culture. Customers like buying from brands they know are doing good from within their organisation. Look after your employees and reward them. Tech companies like Google and Canva are known around the world for their culture.

There are so many companies that have created a believable and beloved brand. In Australia, I’m continually impressed by Adore Beauty and Canva, and globally, Netflix and Chanel. Chanel has owned their long history, invested in relationships and nailed the art of storytelling through all of their marketing channels.

In advertising, one generally measures success by the number of sales. How does one measure the success of a brand building campaign? Is it similar, is it different?

There are various ways to measure success — how many new subscribers do you have? Is your website gaining more traction and traffic? Are people staying on your site to read content and buy your products or reaching out to learn about your services? However, it’s important not to solely focus on these. They can be viewed as short-term and don’t fully capture how successful you are as a brand. Look at the lifetime value of customers — do they show loyalty? Also, try to ascertain the reputation of your brand in the marketplace.

What role does social media play in your branding efforts?

Social media has really changed the landscape, but the role it plays differs for each company. I think of it as a promotional and awareness tool — all of your brand’s good content should be filtered out through the appropriate social media platforms to help build awareness and a community for your brand.

What advice would you give to other marketers or business leaders to thrive and avoid burnout?

Pace yourself and always opt for quality over quantity. I see so many content marketers pumping out so much content for brands that is of little value to their audience. The amount of work behind it is astonishing but really it’s not driving the business forward at all. It’s ultimately a waste of resources — time and money.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Health is without a doubt your greatest asset and being proactive is key. I have written more than a thousand articles on health and there are so many people that I’ve met that have had lost their lives due to cancer or illness. I would love to see big corporates get behind an ‘annual health check day’ for every employee. Everyone should be encouraged and entitled to have a day to attend regular check ups — whether that be a dental appointment, a blood test, a breast or cervical screening appointment or a prostate check.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Zig Ziglar — ‘Success occurs when opportunity meets preparation’

You should always be prepared for the next project or role, but you also need to be ready to grab the opportunity when it presents itself. Personally, there have been times where I’ve pitched for a project but lost and then won it a year or two later. You have to trust the timing and that the opportunity will come.

We are blessed that very prominent leaders in business and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a lunch or breakfast with? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many people I’d love to sit down and have lunch with… Meryl Streep, Professor Brian Cox, Julie Andrews, Randall Wallace, Tom Hanks, Jack Nicholson and Steven Spielberg are on the list, as are Sara Blakely, Susan Wojcicki and Christopher Nolan. Anyone who is super creative and turned an idea into a success is an inspiration.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

@shereemutton @reetonmedia

Thank you for your time, and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.